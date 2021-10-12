You are here

Oil prices fell down on Tuesday from multi-year highs

Oil prices fell down on Tuesday from multi-year highs
Reuters

RIYADH: Brent crude was down 6 cents at $83.59 a barrel at 0740 Riyadh time, after touching three-year highs on Monday on the way to a 1.5 percent advance.

U.S. oil fell 13 cents to $80.39 a barrel, having also gained 1.5 percent in the previous session, in which it reached the highest in around seven years.

Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's SEDCO Capital, a global Shariah-compliant and ethically led asset management and investment advisory firm, announced on Monday the launch of two new global passive equity funds in partnership with Amundi.

The two firms luanched SC Global Listed Infrastructure Equity Fund, with a size of US$ 69 million, and the SC Global Low Volatility Equity Fund, with a size of US$ 91 million, it said in a statement.

 

Saudi stock exchange announces ACWA Power's 'fast entry' to main market on October 18

  ACWA is selling an 11.1 percent stake at SR56 ($14.93) per share, the top end of the offer range
RIYADH: ACWA Power will enter Saudi Arabia’s main market under the “fast entry methodology” from the start of trading on Monday, October 18.

It is also set to join the Utilities Industry Group Index, the Kingdom’s bourse Tadawul announced.

Riyadh-based ACWA, nearly half-owned by the Public Investment Fund, saw its shares jump by 30 percent on debut on Tadawul on Monday.

The market value of the company increased by $3 billion in the first few minutes of trading, Al-Arabiya reported.

ACWA is selling an 11.1 percent stake at SR56 ($14.93) per share, the top end of the offer range.

DUBAI: ACWA Power, which debuted on Saudi Arabia’s stock market on Monday, expects to finalize in the first quarter of next year billions of dollars in financing for a green hydrogen joint venture at the planned futuristic city NEOM, ACWA’s CEO said.
The project, which will be equally owned by Air Products, ACWA Power and NEOM, will produce green ammonia for export to global markets, with the first shipment expected from NEOM’s port in the first quarter of 2026.
“We have not actually finalized the group of banks yet, but we are very advanced in structuring and work is being done internally,” CEO Paddy Padmanathan told Reuters in an interview, adding the project was “on track.”
Roughly 20 percent of the $6.5 billion project will be funded with equity and the rest will be limited-recourse project finance, he said.
“We would very much like to make sure it’s sustainability-linked,” he added.
Reuters reported in January that the joint venture had hired financial firm Lazard to advise on the project.
ACWA Power is planning projects this year with a total investment cost of around $16 billion, Padmanathan said.
Some projects planned last year were pushed into this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with ACWA projects in 2020 totalling about $3.5 billion — missing a $10 billion target as a result of the pandemic’s impact.
ACWA Power, which operates in 13 countries, is bidding for renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan, Egypt, South Africa and Indonesia, as well as a large pipeline of projects in Saudi Arabia, the CEO said.
“We have got five projects that we have already bid for in Indonesia, where we know that we are the lowest-priced on them. We are waiting for the Indonesian government to move forward.”
Asked whether ACWA would maintain its Dubai “extended headquarters,” as it is referred to in the IPO’s prospectus, Padmanathan said Riyadh had always been its base.
Saudi Arabia said in February that from 2024, it would stop giving state contracts to companies that base their Middle East hubs in any other country in the region, which analysts saw as a challenge to Dubai’s dominance as a tourism and business hub.
“As we grew our international business, at that time, it made sense for us to also maintain that satellite office (in Dubai) for efficiency. In time to come, I can see that the Riyadh base will continue to grow much more significantly, simply because also the volume of activity,” he said.
“We have bought some land and we are looking at developing our own office space. We have been leasing.”

Poor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860bn in 2020: World Bank

  The report showed a dramatic increase in the debt vulnerabilities facing low- and middle-income countries
The debt burden of the world’s low-income countries rose 12 percent to a record $860 billion in 2020 as countries responded to the COVID-19 crisis with massive fiscal, monetary, and financial stimulus packages, the World Bank said in a report released Monday.

World Bank President David Malpass said the report showed a dramatic increase in the debt vulnerabilities facing low- and middle-income countries and called for urgent steps to help countries reach more sustainable debt levels.

“We need a comprehensive approach to the debt problem, including debt reduction, swifter restructuring and improved transparency,” Malpass said in a statement accompanying the new International Debt Statistics 2022 report.

“Sustainable debt levels are vital for economic recovery and poverty reduction,” he said.

The report said the external debt stocks of low- and middle-income countries combined rose 5.3 percent in 2020 to $8.7 trillion, affecting countries in all regions.

Agritech entrepreneurs set up 'digital dera' in heart of Pakistan's remote farming belt

  Smart village provides 2,000 farmers free access to internet, digital solutions to increase yield and manage farms smartly
ISLAMABAD: A group of young Pakistani agritech entrepreneurs has launched a “first of its kind” initiative called Digital Dera in remote parts of Pakistan’s fertile Punjab province, aiming to empower farmers with the latest agriculture solutions and help them create smart villages.

Earlier this month, while announcing that Pakistani startups had raised a record $305 million in investment globally in 2021, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood urged Pakistani entrepreneurs to focus on agritech, which is the use of technology to improve the efficiency and output of agricultural processes.

This month, Tazah Technologies, a Pakistani business-to-business agriculture marketplace launched two months ago to provide innovative supply chain solutions to the agricultural sector, raised $2 million in a pre-seed round led by Global Founders Capital and Zayn Capital.

Digital Dera, or smart village, has been established at village Chak 26-SP in the Pakpattan district of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province and its farming heartland. The initiative is currently providing services to more than 2,000 farmers in villages in the area and plans to expand its network through sub-offices in other regions, its founders said.

The project is a joint collaboration of Agriculture Republic and the Internet Society and is backed by Hayat Farms Pakpattan, Accountability Lab and the Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd., the largest telecommunications provider in Pakistan.

“We brought fast-speed internet from the city all the way to the most remote, rural and agriculturally dense region of the country and set up a Digital Dera on Oct. 2 with a technological environment comparable to any city,” Fouad Riaz Bajwa, co-founder of Digital Dera, told Arab News.

“This environment enables free-of-cost access to data and information about farming and agricultural innovations that farmers, youth, and women especially can access.”

Aamer Hayat Bhandara, a young Pakpattan-based farmer who co-founded Digital Dera with Bajwa, said a key part of the project was that a team of experts from the group’s other startup, Agriculture Republic, was always available to guide farmers, provide them with information and connect them to experts through Zoom, Skype and other platforms.

“We are providing digital and online means to increase crop yield, smart manage farms, and promote agriculture products to the world from the heart of Pakistan’s rural center,” he said.

“We are starting weekly training sessions and, one day, will hold women-only sessions. The project will also serve as a digital hub to organize awareness and capacity-building sessions to educate youth and small farmers on precision agriculture, food security and climate change policies.”

Speaking to Arab News, Dr. Mohammed Anjum Ali, director-general for agriculture in Punjab, said that Digital Dera was the first startup of its kind to provide farmers a physical space as well as round-the-clock advice from agritech experts.

“This is a private sector initiative. It was installed in an area where there was no internet available, but it was a very fertile and high-value crops area,” he said. “We aimed to cooperate with them and are planning to launch such initiatives in other parts of the country as well.”

Waqar Ahmed, a general manager for digital services at Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd, said the company has decided to provide internet and backend services to the startup so that farmers could benefit and enhance their productivity.

“We will partner with other such initiatives and expand the outreach of internet-based solutions to farmers. Our aim is to contribute to bringing information to the farmer’s doorstep,” Ahmed told Arab News.

Nadeem Nasir, a spokesperson for Ignite, a national technology fund that supports the establishment of startups in Pakistan, said what was unique about Digital Dera was that they had established a digital hub right in the middle of a farming community.

“This center can be beneficial for other agritech startups as well,” Nasir said. “They can use this space to educate and train farmers about their own applications and other products.”

