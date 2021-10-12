You are here

  • Home
  • Three Algerian migrants killed by train in southern France

Three Algerian migrants killed by train in southern France

Three Algerian migrants killed by train in southern France
Police officers investigate as bodies are covered with blankets after a train accident in Ciboure, near Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France on Tuesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jg6jp

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Three Algerian migrants killed by train in southern France

Three Algerian migrants killed by train in southern France
  • Four migrants had been on the train tracks near Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: A train killed three Algerian migrants in southwestern France who were lying on the tracks and seriously injured a fourth, police said on Tuesday.
Four migrants had been on the train tracks near Saint-Jean-de-Luz at around 5 a.m. CET (0300 GMT) when they were hit by a train traveling to Bordeaux. Three died instantly, while another is seriously hurt, a police officer said, adding that it was not clear why they were lying on the tracks.
“All the victims had Algerian nationality,” the Bayonne Prosecutor Jerome Bourrier said on BFM television, adding three had been the target of procedures for being illegally in Spain.
Mayor Eneko Aldana-Douat of nearby Ciboure said on BFM TV that the area near the Spanish border is a passageway for immigrants.

Topics: France algerians migrants train

Related

France’s Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease
Middle-East
France’s Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease
French Prime Minister Jean Castex telling Parliament that the UK was not respecting its end of the Brexit bargain. (Reuters/File Photos)
World
France ready to question bilateral agreements with UK over fishing rights row: PM Castex

Israel’s new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia

Israel’s new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia
Updated 12 October 2021

Israel’s new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia

Israel’s new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia
  • Bennett will travel Oct. 22 to meet Putin in Sochi
  • The two countries operate a military hotline to coordinate air force operations over Syria
Updated 12 October 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will for the first time as premier meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month, with Iran at the top of the agenda.
Bennett will travel Oct. 22 to meet Putin in the seaside resort city of Sochi, Russia, to discuss political, security and economic issues, including the Iran nuclear program. Israel and Russia have long kept the diplomatic door open.
The two countries operate a military hotline to coordinate air force operations over Syria to avoid clashes. Israel often attacks Iranian-linked targets in Syria, while Russia has provided support to the Syrian government.
Russia also is one of the international parties that negotiated a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The deal fell apart after then-President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. But the new US administration is now trying to revive the deal with other international powers — a step that Israel opposes.
Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, met many times with Putin.

Related

Update Bennett meets Sisi on first Egypt visit by Israeli PM in decade
Bennett meets Sisi on first Egypt visit by Israeli PM in decade
Putin and Erdogan focus on curbing Syria violence
Middle-East
Putin and Erdogan focus on curbing Syria violence

Arab coalition continues to target Houthis in Abdiya

Arab coalition continues to target Houthis in Abdiya
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition continues to target Houthis in Abdiya

Arab coalition continues to target Houthis in Abdiya
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Tuesday it carried out 43 operations targeting Houthi mechanisms and elements in Abdiya, south of Marib in Yemen, during the past 24 hours, Saudi state TV reported.
“We targeted nine military vehicles belonging to the Houthi militia in Abdiya, and their casualties included 134 members,” the coalition said.
It also said that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia is preventing entry for relief organizations and aid to the besieged people in Abdiya.
On Monday, the coalition said it had carried out 33 operations targeting Houthi elements in the area in the previous 24 hours. 

Topics: Arab Coalition Yemen Abdiya Houthi

Related

Update Members of the Yemeni army in Marib. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Arab coalition hits Houthi targets in Abdiya
Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council
Saudi Arabia
Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council

Arab Youth Survey finds young Saudis increasingly optimistic, reflecting wider regional trend

Arab Youth Survey finds young Saudis increasingly optimistic, reflecting wider regional trend
Updated 23 min 7 sec ago
Frank Kane

Arab Youth Survey finds young Saudis increasingly optimistic, reflecting wider regional trend

Arab Youth Survey finds young Saudis increasingly optimistic, reflecting wider regional trend
  • Annual Asda’a BCW opinion poll provides insights into hopes, aspirations and attitudes of the Arab world’s largest demographic
  • Despite the challenges ahead, respondents expressed confidence about future prospects while citing cost of living as main obstacle
Updated 23 min 7 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Young Arabs are taking an increasingly optimistic view of their prospects in the post-pandemic world, with Saudi youth among the more confident that their lives will improve as the COVID-19 wave recedes.

That is one of the main findings of the 2021 annual Asda’a BCW Arab Youth Survey of people in the region, released on Tuesday, showing positivity for the future at a three-year high.

The poll, now in its 13th year, found that a growing majority of young people are taking a positive view of the future, with 60 percent agreeing that “their best days lie ahead of us,” according to the survey of  3,400 men and women aged 18-24 in 50 cities across 17 Arab states. The survey response was split 50/50 between men and women.

Optimism was particularly strong in Saudi Arabia, where a big majority — some 82 percent — said they strongly approve of their government’s handling of the pandemic, describing its response as “excellent.”

That is significantly higher than the average for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states of 51 percent, and the average for the Middle East and North Africa of just 25 percent of young people.

While many young adults worldwide are reluctant to have any of the COVID-19 vaccines now available to them, young people in Saudi Arabia strongly support inoculating themselves against the virus, with 93 percent of survey participants in the Kingdom saying they have either taken a vaccine or plan to do so, compared with the regional average of 49 percent.

In economic terms, young Saudis also lead the way in the region, with 98 percent saying the Kingdom’s economy is “heading in the right direction.”

The same proportion said they are confident that Vision 2030, the strategy for economic and social reform, will succeed, up from 91 percent last year.

Announcing the findings, Sunil John, president of BCW MENA region, said: “Despite the grave social and economic challenges facing much of the region, the hopefulness of young Arab men and women has been one of the most pleasing, if somewhat unexpected, findings of this year’s research, although regional decision-makers have a tremendous responsibility to ensure the ambitions of their young people are fulfilled.”

In particular, young Arabs want regional policymakers to focus on further economic progress in the wake of the pandemic, and to deal with basic “kitchen table issues” such as the rising cost of living, the quality of education and unemployment. 

Concern over the rising cost of living has been a persistent factor in young peoples’ thinking in recent years, waning just marginally in 2021, with 89 percent responding that they are very or somewhat concerned about inflationary pressures on their everyday lives. Over a third of young Arabs said they struggle to meet their expenses.

“The results of this year’s study indicate that while Saudi youth are facing many of the same challenges as their regional peers, such as rising living costs and increasing job market competition, they are fully behind their leadership’s vision for social and economic reform,” John said.

As in previous years, the survey threw up wide variations between different parts of the MENA region.

Broadly, young people in the GCC countries are more optimistic than their peer group in North Africa, and markedly more so than those in the Levant.

In the Levant countries, more than half of respondents — 56 percent — face regular financial problems.

Across the region, a large number of young men and women are concerned about high levels of personal indebtedness, with many citing the rising cost of educational expenses and personal debts as a big reason for their financial anxiety, as well as car loans and medical bills.

A big number think the pandemic has had a negative effect on their education and employment prospects.

Some 33 percent said they or a family member had lost their job during the pandemic, and most of these have not yet been able to find new employment.

Despite the drive in many regional countries to diversify their economies away from government-sector employment, a large number of young people — some 42 percent — still said they would prefer to work for the public sector.

“The continuing appeal of government jobs may be holding back greater entrepreneurship across the region,” the survey found.

Despite concerns generally about education quality, 97 percent of young Saudi men and women said their schooling has equipped them to succeed in technology-related industries.

Reflecting the Kingdom’s economic diversification drive, 62 percent of respondents said they are “very interested” in pursuing a career in tourism, compared with the regional average of 27 percent.

However, most think their voices matter to governments when formulating policy, with about half agreeing that they have the right policies to deal with their concerns.

But tackling public corruption or “wasta” remains a challenge, young people said in large numbers.

Religion still plays a prominent part in the lives of young men and women, with 34 percent saying it plays the most important role in their personal identity.

This proportion has been falling steadily in recent years, and while young people still strongly prioritize religion over factors such as tribe or nationality, over two-thirds want to see further religious reform in their countries.

The importance of Saudi Arabia as a regional ally was also highlighted in this year’s survey. The Kingdom was named alongside Egypt and the UAE as a strong ally of their country, or somewhat of an ally, by 80 percent of interviewees across all 17 Arab states.

But Arab youth also continue to feel the presence of the US in regional affairs, with 51 percent saying the country has the most influence over the Arab world, followed by Saudi Arabia (29 percent) and the UAE (23 percent).

For the 10th consecutive year, the survey found that the UAE is the country most young Arabs would want to live in, and would most like their own governments to emulate.

But Canada, the US and Germany were the most popular global destinations for emigration, the survey found.

In foreign relations, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are regarded as the most important allies for young people’s own countries, but the influence of the US in their affairs has not been affected by the polices of the Biden administration, with more than half identifying America as a big influencer in their lives.

Despite moves toward gender equality in many MENA countries, young women cited more challenges in accessing jobs compared to men, with two-thirds concerned about lack of opportunities to join the workforce. Nearly three-quarters of women think it would benefit their family more if they got a job.

In terms of media habits, social media remains the most popular source for news, but the proportion saying they get most of their news from there has fallen, and trust in social media outlets has declined during the pandemic. TV news remains the most trusted source of news for young people.

Inability to “turn off” from social media is a growing issue for young people, the survey found, with 67 percent reporting they find it difficult to disconnect.

Topics: Arab Youth Survey Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Egypt

Related

Introduction of critical thinking course in Saudi curriculum hailed as ‘ground-breaking’
Saudi Arabia
Introduction of critical thinking course in Saudi curriculum hailed as ‘ground-breaking’
Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai puts on a show for curious guests
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai puts on a show for curious guests

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves
  • Naftali Bennett suggests that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem, and subject to global accountability
  • Iran has been enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Tuesday on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program.
Bennett spoke at a conference in Jerusalem, where he suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem, and subject to global accountability.
After talks between Tehran and world powers on reviving the nuclear deal stalled earlier this year, Iran has breached limits set by the accord. It has been enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow.
Bennett said he has made the case to other leaders, including President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, that Iran is violating basic international commitments in the shadow of the now-tattered 2015 nuclear deal.
Merkel, who visited Israel on Sunday in her final official visit, said that Germany remains committed to reviving the deal — a step Israel opposes. The Biden administration is also trying to revive the nuclear deal.
Bennett said he expects global powers to “bring (Iran) to the UN Security Council, hold Iran accountable for it.” That, he added, “would be the peaceful route” forward.
Bennett spoke as Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid traveled to Washington, where he was expected to detail Israel’s message on Iran in meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and congressional leaders in both parties.
Bennett last month met with Biden for the first time as prime minister and president, with Iran topping the agenda. “We’re putting diplomacy first and seeing where that takes us,” Biden said. “If diplomacy fails, we’re ready to turn to other options.”
Israel has vowed to act unilaterally against Iran if need be. Iran says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.
Earlier this year, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Fox News that Israel was still working on its strike plans against Iran.
And just last month, Israel’s recently-retired navy chief said that the military has stepped up its activities in the Red Sea “exponentially” in the face of growing Iranian threats to Israeli shipping.
Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit stopped short of confirming a series of attacks and mishaps on Iranian ships that have been attributed to Israel. But he described Iranian activities on the high seas as a top Israeli concern and said the navy is able to strike wherever necessary to protect the country’s economic and security interests.
Bennett’s message on Tuesday underscored that he was pushing diplomacy first.
“There are other routes,” he warned, “but that’s the right thing to do. And I’m going to continue pursuing that over the next few weeks and months.”

Topics: Israel Iran UN Naftali Bennett

Related

Israel: Iran could acquire material to build nuclear warheads in 10 weeks
Middle-East
Israel: Iran could acquire material to build nuclear warheads in 10 weeks
Iran's southern Bushehr nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down over a "technical fault" and will be reconnected to the grid and the issue will be resolved "in a few days", the country's atomic energy body said. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Suspected Iranian nuclear production plant hit by drones, Tehran claims ‘sabotage attack’

Qatari official says recognizing Taliban government not a priority

Qatari official says recognizing Taliban government not a priority
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

Qatari official says recognizing Taliban government not a priority

Qatari official says recognizing Taliban government not a priority
  • Mutlaq Al-Qahtani urges other countries to engage more deeply with the Taliban as Afghanistan’s de facto authority
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar believes that recognizing the Taliban government in Afghanistan is not a priority now, and that the focus should be on engaging with the new administration and addressing humanitarian issues, a senior Qatari official said on Tuesday.
Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, special envoy of the Qatari foreign minister, urged other countries to engage more deeply with the Taliban as Afghanistan’s de facto authority, while urging the Islamist movement to act as a “responsible” administration and respect the right of women to work and girls to attend school.
“We think this (recognition) is not a priority. What’s more a priority as we speak now is the humanitarian, is the education, is free passage of passengers,” Qahtani said at a global security forum in Doha.
He said the only way forward was to offer the caretaker administration “more collaboration, cooperation and assistance.”
Almost two months after the former Western-backed government collapsed and insurgent forces swept into Kabul, the Taliban administration has pushed to build relations with other countries to help stave off a catastrophic economic crisis.
But the Taliban have so far refused to give ground on girls’ education, considered one of the limited number of unambiguously positive gains from the West’s two decades of involvement in Afghanistan.
Qatar, which is hosting talks between Taliban and Western officials in which Mutlaq said he is participating, is seen as one of the countries with influence over the movement.
Doha hosted the Taliban’s political office which oversaw the negotiations with the United States that eventually led to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in August. It has played a pivotal role in evacuation efforts.

Topics: Qatar Taliban Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Update Under-pressure Taliban meet EU-US delegation in push for support
World
Under-pressure Taliban meet EU-US delegation in push for support

Latest updates

Three Algerian migrants killed by train in southern France
Three Algerian migrants killed by train in southern France
Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs
Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs
League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap
IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap
Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend
Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.