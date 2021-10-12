Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, says study

RIYADH: Receiving an average of 1,100,000 Google searches per month, Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, according to a new study.

The research conducted by Bacancy, a software firm, revealed that Dogecoin is the second most searched digital coin in the UK with a monthly average of 596,000 Google searches over the past year.

In third place with 378,000 searches is Ethereum, the blockchain-based software platform for receiving and sending value globally.

Google Trends shows that Ethereum has overtaken Dogecoin in the past couple of months.

With 189,000 searches per month, the Shiba Inu token, another with a dog theme, was in fourth place.

The “greener” option of Cardano is fifth most-searched, with 187,000, followed by XRP in sixth place with 185,000 monthly searches and in seventh is Ripple with 83,000 Google searches.

“Over the last year, public interest in cryptocurrency trading has risen, and there are more options than ever for people looking to get involved in the market. There has been a lot of excitement around the likes of Dogecoin and Ethereum, but Bitcoin still reigns supreme as the UK’s king of crypto when it comes to the number of searches it receives,” said a Bacancy official.