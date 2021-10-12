You are here

World Banks upgrades Saudi Arabia's 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%
Updated 12 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah
RINAT GAINULLIN 

World Banks upgrades Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%
Ziad Sabbah RINAT GAINULLIN 

CAIRO/MOSCOW: The World Bank has revised Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast from 3.3 percent to 4.9 percent.

Its October’s economic update for the Middle East and North Africa region said the Kingdom’s growth will partly be driven by a significant rebound in the oil sector in 2022 following OPEC+ production cuts that are in place until December 2021.

The World Bank report upgraded Saudi Arabia’s exports growth by more than double from 4.7 percent to 9.6 percent.

The Kingdom’s industrial output is now expected to grow by 5.4 percent, up from April’s forecast of 2.4 percent.

Improving vaccination rates, elimination of pandemic-related restrictions and resumption of religious tourism will likely boost Saudi non-oil output, which is expected to grow by 4 percent in 2021 and 3.3 percent in 2022. 

The World Bank upgraded its 2021 GDP growth forecast for the MENA region by 0.6 percentage point from 2.2 percent in the previous report published in April earlier this year to 2.8 percent while the 2022 forecast has been raised by 0.7 percentage point to 4.2 percent.

This revision has been mainly driven by higher growth rates the bank forecasts for the GCC economies as the aggregate GDP growth forecast for 2021 has been increased by 0.4 percentage point from 2.2 percent to 2.6 percent. 

The report also upped its 2022 projection for GCC GDP growth by 1.4 percentage point from 3.3 percent to 4.7 percent.

The UAE had the highest positive adjustment as the international organization increased its 2022 growth expectation by 2.1 percent to 4.6 percent. The World Bank report cited rapid vaccine roll-outs as a driving factor for increased domestic spending and tourism. Private spending growth for 2022 was altered from 2.2 percent in the April 2021 forecast to 3.8 percent in the October report.

The predicted growth rate of exports was also revised upward to 5.9 percent in the latest report, up from 3.9 percent, as global trade is now expected to gain more momentum.

The 2022 growth forecast for Kuwait was upgraded from 3.6 percent to 5.3 percent.

For Qatar, growth projection for 2022 was raised by 0.7 percentage point to reach 4.8 percent. Oil GDP growth forecast remained the same at 3 percent. However, non-oil GDP was revised upward to 5.9 percent from 4.9 percent led by World Cup-related receipts and tourism revenues, the report said.

Unlike other GCC countries, Oman’s GDP growth projection for 2022 was cut 3.1 percentage points from 6.5 percent in the April report to 3.4 percent.

Projections for non-GCC countries also experienced revisions. For Egypt, the growth rate forecast for 2021/2022 was raised by half of a percentage point. The revision has been prompted by a gradual recovery in the numbers of tourist visits, the continued growth in the information, communications and technology sectors, public investments and an increase in gas exports.

Tunisia had its 2022 growth forecast revised upward. The projection was upped by 0.9 percentage points to 3.5 percent. Growth in gross fixed capital investment is now expected at 6.5 percent compared to 13.4 percent in the April report. Tunisia's industry is forecast to grow by 3.5 percent compared to 1.4 percent in the April report.

World Bank 2022 growth projections for Jordan and Oman, Bahrain remained unchanged.

PIF-backed developer ROSHN gets license for off-plan sales
Arab News

PIF-backed developer ROSHN gets license for off-plan sales
Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN, a real estate company owned by the Public Investment Fund, on Tuesday obtained a license from the Kingdom’s Wafi off-plan sales and rent program.   

The license will now enable the developer to begin off-plan sale of its first residential project “Al-Sidra Neighborhood” in Riyadh.

Sidra comprises more than 30,000 housing units, with more than 4,500 houses to be built during the first phase, with an urban character and a Salmani architectural style inspired by Najd architecture, reflecting the identity of the city of Riyadh. 

Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, says study
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, says study
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Receiving an average of 1,100,000 Google searches per month, Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, according to a new study.

The research conducted by Bacancy, a software firm, revealed that Dogecoin is the second most searched digital coin in the UK with a monthly average of 596,000 Google searches over the past year.

In third place with 378,000 searches is Ethereum, the blockchain-based software platform for receiving and sending value globally.

Google Trends shows that Ethereum has overtaken Dogecoin in the past couple of months. 

With 189,000 searches per month, the Shiba Inu token, another with a dog theme, was in fourth place.

The “greener” option of Cardano is fifth most-searched, with 187,000, followed by XRP in sixth place with 185,000 monthly searches and in seventh is Ripple with 83,000 Google searches.

“Over the last year, public interest in cryptocurrency trading has risen, and there are more options than ever for people looking to get involved in the market. There has been a lot of excitement around the likes of Dogecoin and Ethereum, but Bitcoin still reigns supreme as the UK’s king of crypto when it comes to the number of searches it receives,” said a Bacancy official.

Energy prices should retreat by early 2022, says IMF official
AFP

Energy prices should retreat by early 2022, says IMF official
AFP

WASHINGTON: Energy prices, which have soared in recent days, are likely to remain high in the coming months but begin to retreat early next year, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told AFP in an interview on Tuesday.

While energy prices “will be elevated” for the next couple of months, “We expect that to come back down by the end of the first quarter next year and into the second quarter,” she said.

“Once we get past the winter months, we will be in a better place.”

The increase in energy prices has ramped up fears that inflation could tick even higher and hinder the global economic recovery.

Gopinath cautioned that the weather will play a factor, since a very severe winter could lead to broader power outages “that will have a much bigger effect on the world.”

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow
Reuters

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as rising inflation fears dulled risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although an advancing US dollar limited bullion’s gains.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,759.31 per ounce by 13:44 p.m. EDT (1744 GMT), while US gold futures settled 0.2 percent higher at $1,759.3.

A global energy crunch has threatened economic outlook and fanned inflation fears, driving some investors toward safer assets.

“We see undertones of support coming from the general idea that inflationary pressures are going to be enough to hold gold up in the midst of an environment where we see the Federal Reserve slowly moving toward reducing asset purchases,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

But overall, the dollar is pulling at the heels of the gold market and limiting its upside, Meger said.

Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge. However, reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding gold that pays no interest.

“There’s more risk aversion in the market and gold is benefiting from that, coupled with concerns about inflation and cooling of the global economy,” Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

If stagflation talks come to the fore increasingly, gold could clock $1,900 by year-end as interest rates should remain relatively low even if the Fed starts tapering, Briesemann said.

Spot silver fell 0.2 percent to $22.52 per ounce and platinum was 0.1 percent higher at $1,009.37. Palladium slid 2.5 percent to $2,058.71. 

Asian Development Bank boosts climate financing goal to $100bn
Reuters

Asian Development Bank boosts climate financing goal to $100bn
  Aims to launch its concept for retiring coal-fired power plants at the COP26
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Asian Development Bank’s chief said on Tuesday said the lender will boost its climate financing goals by $20 billion to a new target of $100 billion for the 2019-2030 period and aims to launch its concept for retiring coal-fired power plants at the COP26 climate conference in Scotland next month.

The plans, disclosed by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in an interview with Reuters, increase a previous $80 billion goal for climate financing for developing countries in Asia for the decade announced in 2018.

“The fight against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific, and we are committed to serving as a climate bank and a long term climate partner for our region,” Asakawa said.

The additional $20 billion in financing support will provide support for climate mitigation efforts including low-carbon energy sources, climate adaptation projects and private sector projects.

Asakawa said ADB now plans for $66 billion in financing for climate mitigation financing through 2030, including for new energy storage, energy efficiency and low-carbon transportation investments. The Manila-based lender will plan for climate adaptation financing of $34 billion, including agriculture, urban and water adaptation projects.

The bank also plans to boost its private sector operations to attract more private sector capital to finance new climate technologies and innovations, using $12 billion from its balance sheet to attract up to $30 billion in new private capital, due to increased demand for such financing, Asakawa said.

The plans were presented on Tuesday to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who had convened a meeting with multilateral development banks, including ADB and the World Bank, to discuss their efforts to boost climate financing in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Asakawa said the group has finished an initial feasibility study and is now embarking on a longer study of the concept in three target countries — Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

ADB and its partners, including British insurer Prudential , lenders Citi and HSBC and BlackRock Real Assets, are aiming to complete and launch a pilot investment fund in 2022 and make its initial power plant purchase next year or early 2023.

The concept is not included in the ADB’s overall climate financing goals, because most of the money will come from private investors and donor sources, including philanthropists, he said.

“Even now, some philanthropists have already shown interest in investing in this new initiative. So we plan to launch the ETM at COP26 in Glasgow,” Asakawa said.

