ACWA Power, SABIC, and Al-Rajhi Bank fuel TASI surge: Market wrap

RIYADH: The Tadawul share index was up 82 points on Wednesday, or 0.7 percent, closing at 11,625 points.

Some 172.5 million of shares changed hands in 324,000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power, SABIC, and Al-Rajhi Bank.

SABIC shares surged by 2.8 percent with its highest close since September 2014, at the level of SR132.2 per share.

This increase coincided with the rise in oil and petrochemical prices seen since the beginning of this year.

NCB and Ma'aden rose by 1 and 3.7 percent respectively, while Ma'aden recorded its highest closing since the listing.

The parallel stock market index Nomu closed up 312.85 points, at 23,425.60 points, with deals amounting to SR36 million.

The biggest fallers were Sulaiman Al-Habib by 1.4 percent, which is the lowest closing in three months, Banque Saudi Fransi by 1.2 percent, and Bank Albilad and Acwa Power — which both fell by 1 percent.

Al-Abdul Latif topped the list with gains, and Sarco also rose 7.8 percent after six sessions of decline.