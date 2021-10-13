You are here

Mobily and Ericsson to deliver mobile wallet solutions in Saudi Arabia

Mobily and Ericsson to deliver mobile wallet solutions in Saudi Arabia
Saudi-based telecommunications firm Mobily has teamed up with Ericsson to launch financial services solutions in the Kingdom. 

The Swedish company will provide the technology allowing Mobily to provide platforms which aims to increase the share of Saudi Arabia’s cashless payments to 70 percent by 2030.

Ekow Nelson, vice president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa said: “Together with Mobily, we aim to make financial services as intelligent and intuitive as possible so Saudi consumers can access and perform secure, financial transactions anytime, anywhere. 

“Our mobile financial solutions will help Mobily extend its trusted brand into financial services and lay the foundation for growing revenues in adjacent markets.”

Annual inflation rate in the US slightly gained pace in September as it increased to 5.4 percent, compared to 5.3 percent in August, official data showed. 

As elsewhere, the rise in prices were fuelled by jumps in food and energy costs.

Food-at-home prices rose by a yearly rate of 4.5 percent while energy costs soared by 24.8 percent.

The country also experienced a 0.4 percent monthly increase in consumer prices, owing to upswings in energy and food as well.

However, yearly core inflation rate, which removes the effects of food and energy prices, remained unchanged in September at 4 percent.

Industry in the euro area

While the eurozone industrial production grew by an annual rate of 5.1 percent in August, it fell by a monthly rate of 1.6 percent.

Eurostat data revealed that the month-on-month decline was mainly driven by a 3.9 percent monthly drop in capital goods as well as a 3.4 percent decline in durable consumer goods.

Energy production, on the other hand, rose by 0.5 percent in August compared to the previous month.

Australia’s outlook

Fitch Ratings has revised Australia’s outlook to stable from negative. The ratings agency has stated the country’s fiscal consolidation and improvement in the public debt ratio over the medium term as drivers for Australia’s upgrade.

The report also mentioned that the rating is supported by strong Australian institutions that have sustained almost 30 years of growth before the pandemic and softened the effects of the current crisis.

RIYADH: The Tadawul share index was up 82 points on Wednesday, or 0.7 percent, closing at 11,625 points.

Some 172.5 million of shares changed hands in 324,000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power, SABIC, and Al-Rajhi Bank. 

SABIC shares surged by 2.8 percent with its highest close since September 2014, at the level of SR132.2 per share. 

This increase coincided with the rise in oil and petrochemical prices seen since the beginning of this year.

NCB and Ma'aden rose by 1 and 3.7 percent respectively, while Ma'aden recorded its highest closing since the listing.

The parallel stock market index Nomu closed up 312.85 points, at 23,425.60 points, with deals amounting to SR36 million. 

The biggest fallers were Sulaiman Al-Habib by 1.4 percent, which is the lowest closing in three months, Banque Saudi Fransi by 1.2 percent, and Bank Albilad and Acwa Power — which both fell by 1 percent. 

Al-Abdul Latif topped the list with gains, and Sarco also rose 7.8 percent after six sessions of decline.

 

 

 

RIYADH: BNY Mellon, a global investments company, has joined hands with Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative Institute to provide real-world solutions in different fields based on environmental, social and governance principles.

FII Institute is a prominent forum for the world leading companies and the collaboration underlines BNY Mellon’s ongoing commitment to Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

BNY Mellon has an agreement with SNB Capital to provide global securities services capabilities to institutional and large asset owners based in the Kingdom. 

In the Middle East, BNY Mellon is present in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Dubai International Finance Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Cairo and Istanbul.

RIYADH: Nayifat Finance's business portfolio of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the first half of 2021 jumped by 93 percent to SR133.3 million ($35.5 million) year-on-year.

CEO Abdulmohsen Al-Sowailem told CNBC Arabia that the Sharia compliant consumer and SME finance business had a portfolio worth SR69.2 million ($18.4 million) in 2020.

It has an available line of credit of about SR2.2 billion, of which SR600 million had been used, he added.

The firm did not determine the expected return from an IPO announced on Tuesday, Al-Sowailem said.

The company has total assets of about SR1.9 billion, and total shareholders' equity of SR1.2 billion in the first half of 2021, Argaam reported.

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Investment Company (SVC) has investments worth SR1.1 billion ($293.2 million) in 20 funds, the company told Al Eqtisadiah.

Some 116 Saudi startups have been backed since the company was established in 2018 until the end of the third quarter of 2021, it said.

SVC signed letters of commitments with six VC funds in April, during the financial sector conference, in partnership with Derayah Financial, Raed Ventures, STV, Gobi 8Point Capital, Merak Capital, Impact Capital. 

The company aims through those letters to approve investing in investment funds that will be established by fund managers.

SVC emphasized its rapid growth during the past three years, and the record size of the value of investment each year, coming as a result of government stimulus initiatives and the emergence of more active investors and innovative entrepreneurs, according to Al Eqtisadiah.

