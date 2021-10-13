Saudi Arabia’s Virgin Megastore to shift to IBM cloud as part of digital transformation

Entertainment retailer Virgin Megastore KSA is transferring its SAP ERP application workloads to IBM Cloud as part of its hybrid cloud strategy, it announced on Wednesday.

The company will work with its Saudi Arabia business partner Brmaja Commercial Company (Brmaja) to facilitate the shift.

The transition from on-premises to the cloud is aimed at improving operating efficiencies and providing a foundation for new digital services for Virgin Megastore KSA customers.

Russel Bacha, head of technology and loyalty, said: “Modernizing our infrastructure will allow us to enhance our customer-facing and back-end performance, allowing our employees to focus on delivering world-class experiences for shoppers.”

Fahad Alanazi, general manager of IBM Saudi Arabia, said: “By adopting a secured and open hybrid cloud strategy with IBM, Virgin Megastore KSA can modernize applications and access an innovative infrastructure, designed to be agile and easily adaptable to the expanding needs of the company, while offering a more personalized and secured experience for shoppers.”