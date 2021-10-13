You are here

Russia says Sputnik Light is 70 percent effective against Delta variant
Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine shows 70 percent effectiveness against the Delta variant of COVID-19 three months after injection. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The findings are part of a Russian push to promote Sputnik Light as an effective standalone vaccine and as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines
  • Russia is battling soaring infections and hesitancy about vaccines at home, while struggling to compete in some markets with Western vaccines
MOSCOW: Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine shows 70 percent effectiveness against the Delta variant of COVID-19 three months after injection. The one-shot product is likely to become the country’s main vaccine, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.
The findings are part of a Russian push to promote Sputnik Light as an effective standalone vaccine and as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines.
RDIF, the wealth fund which markets Sputnik Light abroad, cited data submitted by the developer, the Gamaleya Institute, to medical website medRxiv ahead of a peer review. The data was based on 28,000 participants who received a dose of Sputnik Light, and an unvaccinated control group of 5.6 million.
Russia is battling soaring infections and hesitancy about vaccines at home, while struggling to compete in some markets with Western vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Countries around the world are deploying or considering administering third doses of Pfizer or Moderna as booster shots though there is no scientific consensus about how broadly they should be used.
When used as a booster for other vaccines, Sputnik Light, which comprises the first shot of Russia’s two-shot flagship Sputnik V, will be over 83 percent effective against infection by the Delta variant and over 94 percent effective against hospitalization, RDIF said in a statement.
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the RDIF, told Reuters he expected Sputnik Light to become Russia’s main COVID-19 vaccine.
“Eventually, we believe that Sputnik Light could be the main vaccine one year from now when many people will just need to get revaccinated or will have had COVID and won’t need Sputnik V,” he said.
RDIF expects to produce enough Sputnik V and Sputnik Light for 700 million people this year, with around 50 percent of production already located abroad, Dmitriev said.
He said Russia wanted no more than 20-25 percent of the global market and had no ambition to take a monopoly position.
Argentina and some other counties were doing trials to combine Sputnik Light with AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna. Two countries were combining Pfizer and Sputnik Light, he said.
Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute, said Sputnik Light was easy and fast to produce.
Manufacturers have told Reuters that they have had difficulties producing the second Sputnik V dose.
RDIF had hoped to clinch regulatory approval for Sputnik V from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) months ago, but it has taken longer than expected, depriving it of access to more markets.
Dmitriev said RDIF expected the WHO to approve Sputnik V for use by the end of the year. The WHO said on Wednesday approval for Sputnik V was on hold pending some missing data and legal procedures, which it hoped would be “sorted out quite soon.”
Dmitriev said it was possible the EMA would grant approval by the end of this year as well. RDIF had got positive feedback from the EU on clinical trials and expected an EU inspection in the autumn, he said.
RDIF had applied for separate approval for the two components used in Sputnik V, and Sputnik Light would therefore be automatically approved at the same time, he added.
Dmitriev said Sputnik Light had already been registered in 15 countries and he expected it to be approved in 30 other countries in the next month.
The two-shot Sputnik V vaccine is registered in 70 countries.

Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan

Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan

  • A military tattoo in front of the Reichstag parliament building was planned Wednesday evening
  • More than 150,000 German troops served in Afghanistan
BERLIN: Germany’s leaders paid tribute Wednesday to its troops that served over nearly 20 years in Afghanistan.
The country’s president said the German answer to the mission’s disappointing end must not be “resignation and retreat” from global affairs.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and other top officials joined a final roll call for the troops at the Defense Ministry in Berlin. A military tattoo in front of the Reichstag parliament building was planned Wednesday evening.
More than 150,000 German troops served in Afghanistan between the beginning of 2002 and their final withdrawal this summer. Germany was in recent years the second-biggest troop provider after the United States. Fifty-nine German troops died in Afghanistan missions over the years.
Germany’s military, the Bundeswehr, brought home its last troops from northern Afghanistan, long the focus of the country’s deployment, in late June.
After the Taliban took control of the country, Germany was one of the nations that participated in the hectic evacuation of Western nationals and endangered Afghans from Kabul airport. Germany’s part of that airlift ended on Aug. 26 after the country’s military evacuated more than 5,300 people, including over 4,000 Afghans. Many more remained behind.
“There is no doubt, no ifs and buts about one thing, dear soldiers: the Bundeswehr fulfilled its assignment,” Steinmeier told the troops. “Our country is proud of you.”
Looking ahead, he added, “Germany deserves a security policy that draws lessons from 20 years of Afghanistan.”
Steinmeier, who was then-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s chief of staff when the deployment started and later served twice as Merkel’s foreign minister, said it was right to go into Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the US
“There were doubts, and often harsh criticism, but there also were always good reasons why we stayed in Afghanistan,” he said.
“For me, it is clear that the fall of Kabul was a turning point,” he added. “We are standing at a crossroads that forces us to consider self-critically our responsibility in the world, our possibilities and their limits.”
“I hope that we don’t look back at this crossroads in 20 years and say that resignation and retreat was the answer to Afghanistan — it would be the wrong lesson,” Steinmeier said. “Because we Germans don’t live isolated on an island — even less so in 2021 than 2001.”

One Serb shot, 6 policemen injured in Kosovo clashes

One Serb shot, 6 policemen injured in Kosovo clashes
One Serb shot, 6 policemen injured in Kosovo clashes

  • Kosovo police said officers met resistance in Mitrovica as they carried out an operation to seize smuggled goods
  • Police responded when protesters in Mitrovica used hand grenades and stun grenades against officers
PRISTINA: One Serb was shot and six police officers injured on Wednesday when police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd.
The crowd became hostile after raids on suspected smugglers in a volatile area of Kosovo populated by the Serb minority.
Kosovo police said officers met resistance in Mitrovica as they carried out an operation to seize smuggled goods in several towns on Wednesday.
A statement said police responded when protesters in Mitrovica used hand grenades and stun grenades against officers. It said six police officers were injured.
Serbian state TV showed people running from tear gas and one vehicle set on fire. It said several people were injured.
Similar clashes were reported in the nearby town of Zvecan.
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell called for an immediate end to violence in Kosovo’s north, adding that all “open issues must be addressed through the EU-facilitated dialogue” between Belgrade and Pristina.
“Unilateral and uncoordinated actions that endanger stability are unacceptable,” Borell said on his twitter account.
Belgrade and Pristina agreed to an EU-sponsored dialogue in 2013, but little progress has been made.
The Kosovo Online news portal quoted Zlatan Elek, the head of a hospital in Mitrovica, as saying one person was seriously injured.
“The injury to the shoulder blade and ribs has been caused by a firearm ... He is in intensive care and is in serious condition,” Elek was quoted as saying.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic left Belgrade to go to the central Serbian town of Raska to meet representatives of Kosovo Serbs later in the afternoon, his office said.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic urged NATO, which has 3,000 peacekeepers in Kosovo, to step in and stop the violence.
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said: “Crime and criminal groups will not be tolerated and will be fought. We will fight and stop the smuggling.”
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but around 50,000 Serbs who remain in the northern part of the country refuse to recognize the Pristina authorities and see Belgrade as their capital.

China: Military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move to protect peace

China: Military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move to protect peace
China: Military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move to protect peace

  • Beijing also said the exercises are aimed at interference by external forces
  • China mounted four straight days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone
BEIJING/TAIPEI: Chinese military drills near Taiwan are targeted at forces promoting the island’s formal independence and are a “just” move to protect peace, China said on Wednesday, as Taiwan’s president reiterated her government would not bend to pressure.
Beijing also said the exercises are aimed at interference by external forces.
Military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan’s defense minister said last week, adding China will be capable of mounting a “full scale” invasion by 2025.
He was speaking after China mounted four straight days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone that began Oct. 1, part of a pattern of what Taipei views as stepped up military harassment by Beijing.
Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the cause of current tensions was Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) “collusion” with foreign force and “provocations” over seeking Taiwan’s independence.
Chinese drills are aimed at this collusion — a veiled reference to US support for Taiwan — and separatist activities, protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he added.
“They are absolutely just actions,” Ma said.
“The DPP authorities’ hyping of the so-called ‘military threat’ of the mainland is to completely invert right and wrong, and a bogus accusation,” he added.
“If the DPP authorities obstinately persist in going about things the wrong way, and do not know how to draw back from the edge, it will only push Taiwan into a more dangerous situation.”
Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name, and will defend its freedom and democracy.
Despite Ma’s comments, both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made relatively conciliatory speeches at the weekend, even as Xi vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and Tsai said they would not be forced to bow to China.
Xi did not mention a desire for peace and dialogue with China.
Tsai, speaking at a regular party meeting later on Wednesday, reiterated that the government has never “slacked off” when presented with China’s military threats but has also never “advanced rashly.”
“I also want to repeat that we will never succumb to pressure. Strengthening national defense by ourselves is the government’s top priority,” she added.

Russia-led security bloc to hold military drills near Afghan border

Russia-led security bloc to hold military drills near Afghan border
Russia-led security bloc to hold military drills near Afghan border

  • The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) includes Tajikistan, which has a lengthy border with Afghanistan
MOSCOW: A Russia-led security bloc that includes some countries adjacent or close to Afghanistan will hold military drills near the Afghan border in Tajikistan from Oct. 22-23, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) includes Tajikistan, which has a lengthy border with Afghanistan, as well as Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Belarus.

