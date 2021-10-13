You are here

US becomes largest bitcoin mining center after China crackdown: Market wrap

RAYANA ALQUBALI  
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: The US has overtaken China to account for the largest share of bitcoin mining in the world, according to data released by Britain’s Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance on Wednesday.

China’s share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as the “hash rate,” had fallen to zero by July from 44 percent in May, and from as much as 75 percent in 2019, the data showed.

Miners elsewhere have taken up the slack, with mining rig manufacturers shifting their attention to North America and Central Asia, and larger Chinese miners moving as well, though this process is fraught with logistical difficulties.

As a result, the US now accounts for the largest share of mining, some 35.4 percent of the global hash rate as of the end of August, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia.

Use of Chinese yuan

Binance, one of the world’s largest exchange by trading volumes, will stop the use of the Chinese yuan on its peer-to-peer trading platform, the latest move by major global cryptocurrency exchanges to cut their ties with mainland Chinese investors following an intense crackdown on the sector.

It will remove the Chinese yuan section of its consumer-to-consumer platform on Dec. 31 this year, and mainland Chinese users will have their accounts switched to “withdraw only mode,” Binance said in a statement.

Binance’s origins lie in China, though it emphasized in a statement that it withdrew from mainland China in 2017, the time of a previous regulatory crackdown.

Also on Wednesday, OKEX, another major cryptocurrency exchange with its origins in China said in a statement it had shifted its core business to international markets since 2017 and stopped promoting and providing services to the mainland China market.

Regulation

Regulators need to work quickly to put in place a set of rules for cryptocurrencies, given the sector’s rapid growth and the time it takes to agree on new standards, Bank of England Deputy Gov. Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

“Regulators internationally and in many jurisdictions have begun the work. It needs to be pursued as a matter of urgency,” Cunliffe said in a speech at the SIBOS conference.

Last week, global regulators suggested that the safeguards they apply systemic clearing houses and payment systems should also be applied to stablecoins.

“It took two years to draft this measure, during which stablecoins have grown 16-fold,” Cunliffe said.  

 

Trading

Bitcoin fell by 2.04 percent to $55,698.90 at 5:41 p.m. Riyadh time on Wednesday while Ether traded at $3,492.32, down by 0.44 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

“Current market cap of Bitcoin reaches 1 trillion once again, while approaching $55,000 and more,” Abdullah Mashat, managing director of a private Saudi retail company, told Arab News.

“Price movement showed again exceeding 50 percent in the past 3 months following recovery from the mining ban in China which affected more than two-third of the Bitcoin network,” he said.

 

 

 

 

RIYADH: Russian President Vladimir Putin said oil prices could reach $100 a barrel, adding that Moscow and its partners in the OPEC+ need to agree on global mechanisms on ways to balance energy markets

On the other hand, Oil prices won’t be higher in the future, the Iraqi oil minister said at an energy conference in Moscow.

“We think the price won’t be higher.” 

When asked if OPEC+ should produce more oil than planned, he said: “The market should be balanced.” 

Brent crude futures were down 76 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $82.66 a barrel at 17:06 Riyadh time. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 80 cents or 0.9 percent to $79.84 a barrel.

Transition to clean energy 

Clean energy investment needs to triple by 2030, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

“We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs,” said IEA chief Fatih Birol.

The IEA warned the global transition to clean energy is still far too slow to meet climate pledges and risks fueling even greater price volatility.

China customs data 

Crude oil imports in Jan-Sept down 6.8 percent at 387 million tonnes, while natural gas imports up 22.2 percent at 89.85 million tons, General Administration of Customs announced on Wednesday.

Iron ore imports dropped by 3 percent at 842 million tons, as copper imports fall 19.5 percent at 4.1 million tons, the customs data showed.

OPEC report

OPEC production increased by 490,000 barrels per day to 27.33 million barrels per day in September.

 At the same time, OPEC has reduced global demand in 2021 by 160,000 barrels per day to 5.8 million barrels per day.

 OPEC maintained its previous forecast for oil demand growth in the 2022 at 4.15 million barrels per day, while the forecast for crude oil in the 2022 increased by 100.000 million barrels per day to 28.8 million barrels per day.

 

NEW YORK: US crude oil output is going to fall more than expected previously in 2021 and bounce back in 2022, according to a monthly government report released on Wednesday.
Crude output will drop 260,000 barrels per day to 11.02 million bpd this year, and then rebound to 11.73 million bpd in 2022, US Energy Information Administration said. In its previous forecast, the statistical arm of the Department of Energy had forecast a 200,000-bpd drop in 2021.
The agency cut its output forecast for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to arrive at the lower number for the year.
US crude output fell as demand dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has not yet returned to pre-pandemic record production of 12.966 million bpd, seen in November 2019.

Entertainment retailer Virgin Megastore KSA is transferring its SAP ERP application workloads to IBM Cloud as part of its hybrid cloud strategy, it announced on Wednesday.

The company will work with its Saudi Arabia business partner Brmaja Commercial Company (Brmaja) to facilitate the shift.

The transition from on-premises to the cloud is aimed at improving operating efficiencies and providing a foundation for new digital services for Virgin Megastore KSA customers.

Russel Bacha, head of technology and loyalty, said: “Modernizing our infrastructure will allow us to enhance our customer-facing and back-end performance, allowing our employees to focus on delivering world-class experiences for shoppers.”

Fahad Alanazi, general manager of IBM Saudi Arabia, said: “By adopting a secured and open hybrid cloud strategy with IBM, Virgin Megastore KSA can modernize applications and access an innovative infrastructure, designed to be agile and easily adaptable to the expanding needs of the company, while offering a more personalized and secured experience for shoppers.”

Saudi-based telecommunications firm Mobily has teamed up with Ericsson to launch financial services solutions in the Kingdom. 

The Swedish company will provide the technology allowing Mobily to provide platforms which aims to increase the share of Saudi Arabia’s cashless payments to 70 percent by 2030.

Ekow Nelson, vice president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa said: “Together with Mobily, we aim to make financial services as intelligent and intuitive as possible so Saudi consumers can access and perform secure, financial transactions anytime, anywhere. 

“Our mobile financial solutions will help Mobily extend its trusted brand into financial services and lay the foundation for growing revenues in adjacent markets.”

Annual inflation rate in the US slightly gained pace in September as it increased to 5.4 percent, compared to 5.3 percent in August, official data showed. 

As elsewhere, the rise in prices were fuelled by jumps in food and energy costs.

Food-at-home prices rose by a yearly rate of 4.5 percent while energy costs soared by 24.8 percent.

The country also experienced a 0.4 percent monthly increase in consumer prices, owing to upswings in energy and food as well.

However, yearly core inflation rate, which removes the effects of food and energy prices, remained unchanged in September at 4 percent.

Industry in the euro area

While the eurozone industrial production grew by an annual rate of 5.1 percent in August, it fell by a monthly rate of 1.6 percent.

Eurostat data revealed that the month-on-month decline was mainly driven by a 3.9 percent monthly drop in capital goods as well as a 3.4 percent decline in durable consumer goods.

Energy production, on the other hand, rose by 0.5 percent in August compared to the previous month.

Australia’s outlook

Fitch Ratings has revised Australia’s outlook to stable from negative. The ratings agency has stated the country’s fiscal consolidation and improvement in the public debt ratio over the medium term as drivers for Australia’s upgrade.

The report also mentioned that the rating is supported by strong Australian institutions that have sustained almost 30 years of growth before the pandemic and softened the effects of the current crisis.

