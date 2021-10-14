You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Cogs and Monsters by Diane Coyle

What We Are Reading Today: Cogs and Monsters by Diane Coyle
Updated 14 October 2021
Digital technology, big data, big tech, machine learning, and AI are revolutionizing both the tools of economics and the phenomena it seeks to measure, understand, and shape. In Cogs and Monsters, Diane Coyle explores the enormous problems—but also opportunities—facing economics today if it is to respond effectively to these dizzying changes and help policymakers solve the world’s crises, from pandemic recovery and inequality to slow growth and the climate emergency.

Mainstream economics, Coyle says, still assumes people are “cogs”—self-interested, calculating, independent agents interacting in defined contexts. But the digital economy is much more characterized by “monsters”—untethered, snowballing, and socially influenced unknowns. What is worse, by treating people as cogs, economics is creating its own monsters, leaving itself without the tools to understand the new problems it faces.

Updated 13 October 2021
Between inventing the concept of a universal computer in 1936 and breaking the German Enigma code during World War II, Alan Turing (1912–1954), the British founder of computer science and artificial intelligence, came to Princeton University to study mathematical logic.

Some of the greatest logicians in the world—including Alonzo Church, Kurt Godel, John von Neumann, and Stephen Kleene—were at Princeton in the 1930s, and they were working on ideas that would lay the groundwork for what would become known as computer science.

This book presents a facsimile of the original typescript of Turing’s fascinating and influential 1938 Princeton PhD thesis, one of the key documents in the history of mathematics and computer science. The book also features essays by Andrew Appel and Solomon Feferman that explain the still-unfolding significance of the ideas Turing developed at Princeton.

A work of philosophy as well as mathematics, Turing’s thesis envisions a practical goal—a logical system to formalize mathematical proofs so they can be checked mechanically.

Acclaimed Irish author rejects Hebrew translation of latest book

Acclaimed Irish author rejects Hebrew translation of latest book
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Acclaimed Irish author rejects Hebrew translation of latest book

Acclaimed Irish author rejects Hebrew translation of latest book
  • Publishing house’s bid reportedly declined due to Sally Rooney’s support for cultural boycott of Israel
  • ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’ was released in September as an immediate bestseller
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Acclaimed Irish author Sally Rooney has rejected a bid from an Israeli publishing house to translate her latest novel into Hebrew.

Her new book “Beautiful World, Where Are You” was released in September as an immediate bestseller, but Rooney has turned down publishing house Modan, which had requested to publish a Hebrew translation.

Modan published Hebrew versions of Rooney’s debut novel “Normal People” and her second title “Conversations With Friends.”

Israeli newspaper Haaretz broke the news that Rooney’s latest work would not receive a Hebrew translation.

It translated an interview that the author gave to the New York Times in September, adding that Rooney’s agent Tracy Bohan confirmed that she had rejected Modan’s bid for a Hebrew translation.

Haaretz claimed that Bohan had told Modan that its bid was thwarted due to Rooney’s support for the cultural boycott of Israel.

Topics: Sally Rooney Modan Israel Tracy Bohan Israel boycott

What We Are Reading Today: Power to the People by Audrey Kurth Cronin

What We Are Reading Today: Power to the People by Audrey Kurth Cronin
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Power to the People by Audrey Kurth Cronin

What We Are Reading Today: Power to the People by Audrey Kurth Cronin
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Never have so many possessed the means to be so lethal. The diffusion of modern technology to ordinary people has given them access to weapons of mass violence previously monopolized by the state. In recent years, states have attempted to stem the flow of such weapons to individuals and nonstate groups, but their efforts are failing.

As Audrey Kurth Cronin explains in Power to the People, what we are seeing now is an exacerbation of an age-old trend, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Over the centuries, the most surprising developments in warfare have occurred because of advances in technologies combined with changes in who can use them. Indeed, accessible innovations in destructive force have long driven new patterns of political violence.

What We Are Reading Today: Vietnam; An Epic Tragedy, 1945–1975

What We Are Reading Today: Vietnam; An Epic Tragedy, 1945–1975
Updated 10 October 2021
Edited by Max Hastings

The book is a definitive modern history of the Vietnam War from the acclaimed New York Times bestselling author of The Secret War.

Max Hastings has spent the past three years interviewing scores of participants on both sides, as well as researching a multitude of American and Vietnamese documents and memoirs, to create an epic narrative of an epic struggle.

Many writers treat the war as a US tragedy, yet Hastings sees it as overwhelmingly that of the Vietnamese people, of whom forty died for every American, according to a review on goodreads.com. US blunders and atrocities were matched by those committed by their enemies.

Sweet dreams are made of this: Chris Gardner speaks at Riyadh book fair

Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Updated 10 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Sweet dreams are made of this: Chris Gardner speaks at Riyadh book fair

Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
  • Life story of Chris Gardner, "The Pursuit of Happyness," has been published in more than 40 languages and it was translated into Arabic last year.
Updated 10 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday.

Saying that he was honored to be invited to the fair, Gardner discussed the many obstacles he has faced in his 67 years.

He talked about his newest book, “Permission to Dream,” and spoke inspiringly about his childhood, his struggles and the foundations his mother laid that motivated him to achieve anything he can dream of.

“If you want something, go get it, period, don’t ever let somebody else tell you what you can’t do. Mama said I can be anybody I want,” Gardner explained.

Known as the brave father who overcame continuous obstacles to give his child the life he deserved, confronting multiple challenges along the way to become a successful stockbroker on Wall Street.

His life story, “The Pursuit of Happyness,” has been published in more than 40 languages and it was translated into Arabic last year.

It was made into the 2006 $300 million box office hit of the same name, starring Will Smith.

“For me it was never about money, for me it was a love story, about a man who was committed to giving his child something that he never had, which was a father,” the author said.

“What was so nice about this experience is that my son never knew we were homeless, he didn’t need to know.”

The epitome of the American dream, Gardner’s life story tells a tale of breaking barriers and overcoming tribulations to support his son and eventually become one of the best known stockbrokers and founder of Gardner Rich, a multimillion-dollar brokerage firm.

Gardner explained the story behind his newest book.

Gardner discussed the motivation and support he received from his loving and hardworking mother, Betty Jean Triplett, who gave him the permission to dream of a better life.

“In light of the changes here in Saudi Arabia with Vision 2030 a lot of you have been given the permission to dream,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting places on the planet because of the many changes initiated in the Kingdom by the Crown Prince that have opened so many opportunities in the world, especially for women.”

Gardner told the audience about the three most important decisions he made in his life.

He talked about the threats he faced from his stepfather, who once held a shotgun to his chest and said, “I am not your daddy.”

“The single most important decision in my life, I made as a five-year-old boy. When I become a father my children will know who their father is,” Gardner said.

His second best decision was deciding to become “world-class” at something. “Meaning I am going to become the best at whatever it is I decide to do,” the author said.

The third one was one he made at the young age of 18 in joining the Navy and committing to plan A, not plan B.

“Time is the most valuable asset. You can make money, you can lose money, but you can’t make time. If you have a dream you need to start taking big steps forward now,” he said.

He said his next and most important objective in the world is to spend as much time as he can with youth and create the next generation of Chris Gardners.

Gardner left the audience with a question at the end of his motivational talk.

“The world is coming to Saudi Arabia, let me ask you something, what are you doing to be great? Some of the best and greatest from the planet are going to be coming to your country. What are you doing to make sure you are ready to complete, to be the employer, not the employee?”

