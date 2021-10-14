You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Sopranos’ creator David Chase and cast discuss prequel movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

‘Sopranos’ creator David Chase and cast discuss prequel movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

‘Sopranos’ creator David Chase and cast discuss prequel movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’
‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is now playing in theaters. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/bk7ds

Updated 19 sec ago
William Mullally

‘Sopranos’ creator David Chase and cast discuss prequel movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

‘Sopranos’ creator David Chase and cast discuss prequel movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’
Updated 19 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: There’s an ending to “The Many Saints of Newark: A Sopranos Story” that you’ll never see. In it, the young Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini’s now-22-year-old son Michael, struts directly towards the camera and, as he walks, he stops being the light-hearted kid that we have seen throughout the film. Gradually, he morphs into the Tony Soprano we know from the now-legendary series, the mob boss, the cold-hearted killer, with a smirk on his face. Cue the drums. “Woke up this morning,” sings a weathered voice, “and got myself a gun.”

For Michael Gandolfini, that was a pivotal moment. Michael was born months after the show premiered, grew up on set visiting his dad as often as he could but, as close as he was to his father, he never watched his dad play Tony (the role that made him internationally famous) in “The Sopranos.” It was too painful. Michael was the one who found his father’s body after his death from a heart attack in 2013. 




Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano in the prequel movie. Supplied

But when he was approached by “Sopranos” creator David Chase about taking the role of the young Tony in a prequel movie, he dived in and, slowly but surely, accepted it was the role he was born to play.

“That day on set, I remember thinking to myself what it means to play Tony. I kept repeating to myself, ‘You can do this, you can do this,’ which is what Tony must have been (thinking) too. It was a parallel to when I was auditioning, not sure if I should take this role or could do this role, but I realized that this is my rightful place. This is what I deserve to do. Tony’s reflection on the mob is similar. That’s what I tapped into that day,” Gandolfini tells Arab News of that alternative final scene. 




Chase, throughout the entire run of the show and now with the prequel film, created a deeply human show that remains engrossing. Supplied

There was always a delicate balance with “The Sopranos.” Chase, throughout the entire run of the show and now with the prequel film, created a deeply human show that remains engrossing and thrilling, but always takes pains to never romanticize the world of organized crime. The scene was ultimately cut because Tony’s story is a tragedy. To Chase, walking Michael walk down the street with a calm sense of purpose was the happy ending Tony Soprano didn’t deserve. 

“This kid shouldn’t be walking down the street with a smirk on his face. This kid is entering into hell. Even though I wrote it, once I saw it, I didn’t buy it. I hope the world never sees it,” says Chase. 




“The Many Saints of Newark” primarily follows the man responsible for damning Tony’s soul. Supplied

In the world of “The Sopranos,” the toxic worldview of the mafia and the nightmarish world they live in is passed down from generation to generation. “The Many Saints of Newark” primarily follows the man responsible for damning Tony’s soul — Dickie Moltisanti, the leader of the family a generation earlier. And while Tony speaks of him with reverence throughout the series, this flashback story reveals him to be just as flawed as the rest of them. 

“Dickie is a surrogate father to Tony, and he does everything wrong,” says Alessandro Nivola, who plays Dickie. “He’s either too hard on him, too angry with him, or too coddling of him. He does everything except just treat him with respect and honesty, which is really what children need. He just can't figure out how to do that. And he misses opportunity after opportunity to save Tony from this life.”

What the film adds to the show’s legacy, more than anything else, is a deeper look into the many types of broken people that make up this world, and how their inner poison affects everyone around them. While they are both bad men, Dickie and the Tony we know in the series are very different people. Dickie views himself as a good person who does charity work, who always acts as a gentleman, and who tortures himself when he inevitably gives in to the dark impulses he can’t control. 




What the film adds to the show’s legacy is a deeper look into the many types of broken people that make up this world. Supplied

For the legendary actor Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), who plays Dickie’s father Aldo — an equally engaging and awful person — the reason he fought so hard to join the world of “The Sopranos” is precisely because the franchise is so human, filling its world with distinct individuals who each are driven by a darkness unique to them. 

“What makes ‘The Sopranos’ different is it has richer, non-clichéd characters than anything like it. Each one is a human being who happens to be in this sort of world. It’s not one blanket personality, where everybody thinks or acts a certain way,” Liotta says. “Just because you’re in the same profession doesn't mean you each have the same way of thinking.”

And while 75-year-old Chase once thought he would never return to the world of “The Sopranos,” he recently signed a five-year deal with HBO, so don’t expect “The Many Saints of Newark” to be merely a curio tacked on at the end. In fact, it may be the start of something new. 

“It would seem natural to now take Michael Gandolfini as Tony into his mid-to-late 20s, actively entering the life of crime. I would love to see that, but let’s see if I have the chance to make it,” says Chase.

Topics: Tony Soprano

‘Super Muslim Comedy Tour’ back for 6th UK tour

‘Super Muslim Comedy Tour’ back for 6th UK tour
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

‘Super Muslim Comedy Tour’ back for 6th UK tour

‘Super Muslim Comedy Tour’ back for 6th UK tour
  • Comics will tour 10 cities nationwide starting on Oct. 22 in London following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Tour celebrates the powers of Muslim comedy superheroes, is organized by UK-based Penny Appeal and proceeds will go toward charity
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s “Super Muslim Comedy Tour” is back for its sixth edition following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Set to begin on Oct. 22 in London, the comics will tour 10 cities nationwide, including Manchester, Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and will end on Oct. 31.

This year’s line-up includes Abdullah Afzal from the BBC’s award-winning “Citizen Khan,” Fatiha El-Ghorri who performed on renowned shows such as “Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club” and “Comedy Central at the Edinburgh Fringe,” and award-winning stand-up comedian Paul Choudhury, whose stand up tour show, “Live Innit,” was released as an Amazon Prime original across 200 countries.
It will also feature Azeem Muhammad, of the US, who is known for his conscious comedy and his weekly iTunes podcast “I’m Just Serious,” internationally renowned Prince Abdi who has supported some of the biggest names in the game including Dave Chappelle, Trevor Noah, and Chris Rock; and Dubai trailblazer Ali Al Sayed from “Comic Strip Live in New York,” and “Comedy Central Presents.”

The tour, which celebrates the powers of Muslim comedy superheroes, is organized by UK-based Penny Appeal. This year’s proceeds will go toward the international humanitarian charity’s Thirst Relief campaign, which aims to help provide sustainable water solutions to deprived communities around the world.
“The diverse lineup of comedians is guaranteed to offer audiences a night of unforgettable and rewardable laughter,” Penny Appeal said. “From Paul Chowdhury, whose comedy has hit the mainstream and a firm favorite, to Fatiha El-Ghorri, the Hackney-born Hijabi, whose comedy is centered around smashing the stereotypes people have of Muslim and hijabi women.”
When asked about why the event is so important, Fatiha said: “Being a stand-up comedian is really difficult as a Muslim woman so it is nice to have inclusive events like this where everyone is welcome to come along and have a good laugh.”

 

Topics: Super Muslim Comedy Tour Britain United Kingdom Fatiha El-Ghorri Penny Appeal comedy British Muslims

Related

Have you heard the one about the Muslims making a splash on the UK comedy scene?
Lifestyle
Have you heard the one about the Muslims making a splash on the UK comedy scene?
British media share jubilant Newcastle United fans’ celebration of club’s Saudi takeover
Media
British media share jubilant Newcastle United fans’ celebration of club’s Saudi takeover

Show will go on after El Gouna Film Festival site blaze in Egypt

Show will go on after El Gouna Film Festival site blaze in Egypt
(Top) The El Gouna main hall (Bottom) The main hall engulfed in flames.
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Show will go on after El Gouna Film Festival site blaze in Egypt

Show will go on after El Gouna Film Festival site blaze in Egypt
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI/ CAIRO: The fifth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt will proceed as planned, organizers said Wednesday, after a blaze ripped through the site's main hall just one day before the event was set to kick off.

“GFF extends its gratitude to the Civil Defense Forces and the Red Sea Governorate for their immense help in extinguishing the fire that took place earlier this morning in one section of the Festival Plaza. It’s important to note that the 5th edition of GFF will proceed as planned,” read a statement from the Chairman of Orascom Development Holding Samih Sawiris.

Sawiris said in an Instagram Story, recorded by a celebrity photographer known as Rashad Studios, that the fire was a result of a short circuit in one of the stores near the main venue.

Images shared on social media earlier in the day show the structure engulfed in flames.

The fifth edition of the film festival is set to take place in the resort town from Oct. 14-22 after being postponed by a month last year due to COVID-19.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. 

Topics: El Gouna Film Festival

Inaugural Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale announces participating artists

Inaugural Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale announces participating artists
The event will be held from Dec. 11 through March 11, 2022. Supplied
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Inaugural Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale announces participating artists

Inaugural Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale announces participating artists
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The artists participating a the inaugural Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale have been announced this week. More than 60 artists, hailing from all points of the globe, are set to showcase their work at the event, which will be held from Dec. 11 through March 11, 2022, in the Jax district of Diriyah.

Developed by a team of international curators led by Philip Tinari, director and chief executive of UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, China, the Biennale will unfold in six sections, with works from national and international artists examining the theme “Feeling the Stones” and engaging visitors in a dialogue around contemporary art.

The selected artists include Omar Abduljawad (Saudi Arabia, 1989), Sarah Abu Abdallah (Saudi Arabia, 1990), Hmoud Al Attawi (Saudi Arabia, 1986), Manal AlDowayan (Saudi Arabia, 1973), Fahad Al Hejailan (Saudi Arabia, 1957-2018), Lulwah Al-Homoud (Saudi Arabia, 1967) and many more.

 “As the Foundation prepares to open the first contemporary art biennale organized, conceived and hosted in Saudi Arabia, the selection of artists is emblematic of our commitment - to showcase Saudi artists in dialogue with leading artists from around the world,” said Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, about the selection of the artists. “We see the development of cultural exchange and international dialogue in contemporary art as a crucial element in enhancing the cultural infrastructure in this country and look forward to welcoming artists and audiences alike to Diriyah,” she added.

Echoing on Al-Bakree’s statement, Tinari said:  “The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale presents an unprecedented opportunity for the wide audiences in Saudi Arabia to experience global contemporary art.”

Tinari revealed that the four-month-long event will also include 30 site-specific commissions.

The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale was established in 2020 with the support of the Saudi Ministry of Culture. It will be the Kingdom’s first international contemporary art biennale.

The full list of participating artists includes:

Omar Abduljawad (Saudi Arabia, 1989)

Sarah Abu Abdallah (Saudi Arabia, 1990)

Hmoud Al Attawi (Saudi Arabia, 1986)

Manal AlDowayan (Saudi Arabia, 1973)

Fahad Al Hejailan (Saudi Arabia, 1957-2018)

Lulwah Al-Homoud (Saudi Arabia, 1967)

Mahdi Al Jeraibi (Saudi Arabia, 1969)

Abdullah AlOthman (Saudi Arabia, 1985)

Monira Al Qadiri (Kuwait, 1983)

Daniah Al Saleh (Saudi Arabia, 1970)

Mohammed Al Saleem (Saudi Arabia, 1939-1997)

Shadia Alem (Saudi Arabia, 1960)

Zahrah Al Ghamdi (Saudi Arabia, 1977)

Marwah AlMugait (Saudi Arabia, 1981)

Jowhara AlSaud (Saudi Arabia, 1978)

Rashed AlShashai (Saudi Arabia, 1977)

Dana Awartani (Saudi Arabia - Palestine, 1987)

Larry Bell (United States, 1939)

Sultan Bin Fahad (Saudi Arabia, 1971)

Birdhead (China, est 2004)

Sarah Brahim (Saudi Arabia, 1992)

Colin Chinnery (United Kingdom, 1971)

Ayman Yossri Daydban (Palestine - Jordan, 1966)

Simon Denny (New Zealand, 1982)

Ibrahim El Dessouki (Egypt, 1969)

Osama Esid (Syria, 1970)

Morris Foit (Kenya, 1940)

John Gerrard (Ireland, 1974)

Abdullah Hammas (Saudi Arabia, 1953)

Huang Rui (China, 1952)

William Kentridge (South Africa, 1955)

Wolfgang Laib (Germany, 1950)

Lei Lei & Chai Mi (China, 1985)

Lawrence Lek (Germany, 1982)

Richard Long (United Kingdom, 1945)

Maha Malluh (Saudi Arabia, 1959)

Ahmed Mater (Saudi Arabia, 1979)

Mohamed Melehi (Morocco, 1936-2020)

Han Mengyun (China, 1989)

Sarah Morris (United States, 1967)

Munira Mosli (Saudi Arabia, 1954 - 2019)

Peter Mulindwa (Uganda, 1943)

Nabuqi (China, 1984)

Filwa Nazer (Saudi Arabia, 1972)

Geof Oppenheimer (United States, 1973)

Miguel Angel Payano Jr. (United States, 1980)

Faisal Samra (Saudi Arabia, 1956)

Shao Fan (China, 1964)

Muhannad Shono (Saudi Arabia, 1977)

Timur Si-Qin (Germany, 1984)

Tavares Strachan (Bahamas, 1979)

Superstudio (Italy, est 1966)

Koki Tanaka (Japan, 1975)

Wang Luyan (China, 1956)

Wang Sishun (China,1979)

Wang Yuping (China, 1962)

Andro Wekua (Georgia, 1977)

Xu Bing (China, 1955)

Yukinori Yanagi (Japan, 1959)

Ayman Zedani (Saudi Arabia, 1984)

Zhang Peili (China, 1957)

Zheng Yuan (China, 1988)

Zou Zhao (Singapore, 1989)

Topics: Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale

Bella Hadid fronts latest Versace campaign

Bella Hadid fronts latest Versace campaign
Hadid stars in the Versace Fall 2022 campaign. Instagram
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Bella Hadid fronts latest Versace campaign

Bella Hadid fronts latest Versace campaign
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bella Hadid is the star of Versace’s campaign for the Italian brand’s new Virtus handbag. Inspired by the Roman deity symbolizing strength and courage, the part-Palestinian model features in the new campaign shot by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Hadid reposted the advertorial images on Instagram, calling it “an honor every time” to front a Versace campaign.

 “A meeting of icons — supermodel @bellahadid captures the feminine confidence of the #VersaceVirtus collection,” the brand shared on social media.

The Virtus bags collection features tote, shoulder, top handle, evening and belt bags. The leather handbag is characterized by the central gold-tone metal Barocco letter V hardware.

Hadid stars in the Versace Fall 2022 campaign. Instagram

Clad in all black, Hadid poses with a quilted version of the statement bag wearing three different outfits.

Stylist Jacob K. paired the bags and accessories with a cropped sweater and bodysuit. Hadid is also pictured wearing a belt and gold jewelry. As for her beauty look, the US-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel showed off a voluminous, retro-inspired hairstyle crafted by Paul Hanlon.

The model recently appeared in the Italian fashion house’s Spring 2021 campaign and is also the face of Versace Dylan Blue fragrance.

Bella Hadid hit the runway during the Versace Spring 2020 show. Getty Images

The fashion icon, who was born to Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, made her modeling debut aged 17. Since then, she has walked runways for world-famous brands, including Off-White, Miu Miu, Mugler, Boss, Versace, Fendi, Max Mara, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Jean-Paul Gaultier and many more. 

Despite her busy schedule, the model recently took time off to celebrate her 25th birthday with her family and close friends.

A post by Albanian-British singer Dua Lipa on Instagram showed Bella dancing the night away, following a Palestinian dinner with her family. But before the celebrations began, her older sister Gigi posted a sweet at-home photo of Bella with her one-year-old niece Khai.

“We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid,” wrote Gigi. “She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie.”

Topics: Bella Hadid

Typographer Lara Captan reimagines Arabic calligraphy at Expo 2020 Dubai

Typographer Lara Captan reimagines Arabic calligraphy at Expo 2020 Dubai
The calligraphy-inspired benches are dotted around Expo 2020 Dubai. Supplied
Updated 13 October 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Typographer Lara Captan reimagines Arabic calligraphy at Expo 2020 Dubai

Typographer Lara Captan reimagines Arabic calligraphy at Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 13 October 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: The beauty and complexity of the Arabic language takes the physical form of benches at Expo 2020 Dubai. Visitors to the six-month convention are invited to sit and take in the event on a series of 46 calligraphy-inspired benches, the brainchild of London-based architect Asif Khan and Amsterdam-based typographer and Arabic type designer Lara Captan, who turned crowdsourced words into a functional art piece.

“As an Arabic type designer, I was invited to imagine what the Arabic letters would look like, and for what reason. Asif and his team then brought my digital drawings to the third dimension,” explained Captan to Arab News.

The benches are the brainchild of London-based architect Asif Khan and Amsterdam-based typographer and Arabic type designer Lara Captan. Supplied

“The Arabic word therefore became a sort of product design, where parts of letters or connections between letters were given different heights so that children, adults and people with difficult mobility could all sit on the benches comfortably. Asif’s team also had to find the right seating depth for the words to work as benches, this then dictated the level of thickness I could give to the letters,” she added.

Stretching 10 meters long, the benches are spread throughout the public walkways of the Expo and took about eight to nine months to complete.

Lara Captan’s sketches for the “Tawasol” bench. Supplied

The words for the benches were originally crowdsourced via Expo 2020’s social media users, who were asked to select words that best represent Expo, its themes (opportunity, mobility and sustainability) and the UAE. Those words were then refined with a group of 30 young Emirati professionals, who made the final selection and decided where the script-based benches should be located on site.

“This project has been unique in many ways,” said Captan. “When it comes to my share of the contribution, the challenge was to answer the question: How can the Arabic words be relevant to the Expo site, readable, enjoyable as art pieces and functional, all at the same time?”

The word choices have been considered to reflect the districts they will be placed in and even the material they are made from. For example, the word for “vision” is see-through, and the bench for the word “dream” is made up of a series of hammocks.

In addition to serving as a resting place for guests to sit and interact with each other, Captan hopes that the benches will create a sense of pride in Arabic-speaking visitors.

The word choices have been considered to reflect the districts they will be placed in and even the material they are made from. Supplied

“I would like people to feel pride in the Arabic writing system, because to me, it is one of the most important contributions of Arab culture,” muses Captan, adding: “I hope they can appreciate our attempt at making the script contemporary, respectful to heritage and alive within a space where the world’s innovations are being exhibited.”

The Lebanese native reveals that she first developed an interest in typography when she was studying graphic design at the American University of Beirut between 2002 and 2006. “I understood that we had a big lack of Arabic fonts, and that the existing ones back then were either not well drawn or heavily westernized. And so I made it my life’s mission to make Arabic typefaces that are authentic and contemporary at the same time,” she said.

Captan hopes that the benches will create a sense of pride in Arabic-speaking visitors. Supplied

Her start, which she describes as “a slow brew” or “a long incubation” came during her fight against the technologies used to make fonts because they do not allow for the optimal rendering of Arabic.

Captan gained international recognition once she started speaking at international type conferences. She went on to receive a subsidy from the Creative Industry Fund NL in the Netherlands that allowed for the conception of her experimental typecases Falak ACE and Falak OTL after five years of work.

Captan counts the inception of her typefaces as one of her proudest career moments alongside seeing her students’ work after the first Arabic type design program and workshop in Beirut, co-founded by her and Arabic type designer Kristyan Sarkis.

She says: “I hope to make many more fonts that push some form of boundary, and to write about everything I’ve learned throughout the years so that future generations of type designers can do a much better job than me.”

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Year of Arabic Calligraphy Arabic calligraphy

Latest updates

‘Sopranos’ creator David Chase and cast discuss prequel movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’
‘Sopranos’ creator David Chase and cast discuss prequel movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’
Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election
Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election
Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks
Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks
US to ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
US to ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
Kolkata Knight Riders win thriller versus Delhi Capitals to reach IPL final
Kolkata Knight Riders win thriller versus Delhi Capitals to reach IPL final

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.