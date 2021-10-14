Saudi envoy briefs UN Security Council on Houthi violations

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN on Wednesday briefed Security Council members on Houthi threats against the Kingdom.
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi highlighted the country’s position on the continuing threats against it, saying the council must assume its responsibility in preserving world peace and international security.
He spoke about the latest violations against Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed militia and discussed the recent letters sent to council members in the country’s name.
Al-Mouallimi said Saudi Arabia had taken all necessary measures to protect its territories and preserve the safety of its residents and citizens, in line with international resolutions.
“And, accordingly, it should be made clear to the Security Council that the continuing terrorist Houthi attacks against the Kingdom is a very dangerous and serious matter that constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and poses a threat to the safety and security of the region.”
One example of these violations was the targeting of civilians at King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, through which thousands of people passed daily, the envoy said.
He also referred to another attack targeting Abha International Airport, where a booby-trapped drone was intercepted. Debris from the intercepted drone led to four people being injured and to window panes being shattered.
He said the lack of strict and sufficient measures by the international community and UN Security Council was sending the wrong message to the Houthis and was encouraging them to continue destabilizing regional security and world peace.
Al-Mouallimi called on the council to assume its responsibilities to put an end to Houthis’ threats to world peace and security and hold the militia accountable.
Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, gave a speech during the Wednesday meeting.
She stressed the need for the UN Security Council to condemn Houthi attacks on the Kingdom as they constituted a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and posed a threat to regional security.
Tunisia’s permanent representative to the UN, Tarek Ladeb, said the UN Security Council was preparing to issue a statement to condemn Houthi attacks on the Kingdom.
Tunisia is a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2020-2021.
Council members agreed on the need to condemn the Houthi attacks.
