Top trends for Spring/Summer 2022 from the catwalks

Top trends for Spring/Summer 2022 from the catwalks
Prada Spring 2022 RTW. Getty Images
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Top trends for Spring/Summer 2022 from the catwalks

Top trends for Spring/Summer 2022 from the catwalks
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: These are the fashion trends you will be seeing everywhere come spring time. 

MIGHTY WHITE




Alexander McQueen Spring 2022 RTW 

Time was, in the US at least, that you didn’t break the white out of the wardrobe until after Labor Day. Clearly, no one told the numerous designers who flooded the catwalk with all-white ensembles during fashion month. From Alexander McQueen’s show in London (pictured), which creative director Sarah Burton explained was inspired by the city’s “environment and the elements as we experience them each day,” to Fendi’s white dresses, Erdem’s white skirt-suit, the daring cutouts of Bevza and Proenza Schouler, and more, dazzling white outfits were the order of the day. 

SOCIAL CONSCIENCE




Gabriela Hearst Spring 2022 RTW

Even pre-pandemic, the industry had been forced to take a long, hard look at itself and start to address some of the ethical and environmental nightmares it had been responsible for creating. So it’s no surprise that a number of brands were keen to show off their socially responsible sides at fashion month. Forbes, for example, noted that many designers were using natural dyes “to help set forth guidelines to follow on the path to sustainability and a cleaner planet.” Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing marked a decade with the brand by promising that, in the next 10 years, he would “continue to push for more inclusion, more democracy, and more openness.” Meanwhile, Gabriela Hearst’s collab (pictured) with a Bolivian non-profit organization of mini-businesses resulted in a collection consisting of fabrics created by artisanal methods including crochet, knitting and macramé. 

RETRO STYLINGS




Chanel Spring 2022 RTW

Styles from the turn of the millennium provided inspiration to plenty of big-name designers’ Spring/Summer collections. Both Erdem and Chanel (pictured) showed off sophisticated business-casual skirt suits, while the latter was one of many to include old-school swimwear in its collection. Micro-skirts also made a big comeback, along with other less-regionally appropriate stylings like bra-tops, visible thongs, and ultra low-rise waists. 

MICRO CARDIGANS




Prabal Gurung Spring 2022 RTW

Crochet and knitting have been hot for a while now, with arts and crafts having a revival throughout the industry, particularly during lockdowns. For Spring/Summer, the favored way of showing off your needlework is the miniature cardigan — a great option for the warm winters of the Gulf. Brandon Maxwell and Markarian, to name just two, embraced this style, while Prabal Gurung (pictured) combined two huge trends in its effort — the tiny cardigan and tie-dye. The latter proved popular with Loewe, Maisie Wilen, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, and Retrofête, among others. 

BLOCK IT OUT




Dior Spring 2022 RTW

One of the easiest trends for anyone to get on board with from fashion month is color blocking. Versace and Tom Ford both showed off blocked fluorescent tones in their collections, while Dior (pictured) went for a more understated, but equally effective, look, utilizing primary colors in its Sixties-inspired collection which wowed the industry in Paris. 

BE BOLD 




Duncan Spring 2022 RTW

From Lanvin’s purple oversized coats, to Stella McCartney’s neon-green or metallic blue ensembles (in a collection apparently inspired by the idea that “mushrooms are the future of fashion”) and Chloé’s dazzling gold dress, the message from the fashion-week catwalks was clear — this is the time to get colorful, and don’t hold back. Pink — in particular — was a constant throughout the four cities, and as Forbes pointed out, it is “no longer a dainty feminine color” but a powerful, confident statement, as luxury New York-based label Duncan showed at its hometown show (pictured). 

GIDDY FOR GINGHAM




Carolina Herrera Spring 2022

Brands from Michael Kors and Carolina Herrera (pictured) to Prabal Gurung and Coach gave this timeless classic a modern twist in the Spring/Summer collections, taking the checks to a new level — moving away from typically feminine dresses and putting it on luxurious coats, baseball caps, and sportswear.

FORM-FITTING 




Prada Spring 2022 RTW

The latest fashion month might have marked the beginning of the backlash to the modest styles have dominated womenswear in recent years. Marie Claire’s fashion editor wrote that “I’m excited to see a return to more feminine silhouettes, body-conscious attire and shorter hems,” and cited Prada’s open-back dresses (pictured) as an example of “a beautiful combination of strictness with softness.” Figure-hugging styles were in evidence throughout fashion month, with Versace’s skintight latex dresses a highlight of its collection.

STYLISH STRIPES




Balmain Spring 2022 RTW

Whether vertical, horizontal, diagonal or some kind of hybrid, stripes were back with a vengeance in fashion month. Missoni, Marni, Balmain (pictured) and more all featured them heavily. Stripes are notoriously difficult to pull off, but when done right they can accentuate and complement anyone’s body. Brandon Maxwell, in particular, presented a particularly bold, eye-catching version in its Spring/Summer collection. 

How Expo 2020 Dubai is helping nations discover cultural connections

How Expo 2020 Dubai is helping nations discover cultural connections
The Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai. Instagram
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan Al-Nahyan

How Expo 2020 Dubai is helping nations discover cultural connections

How Expo 2020 Dubai is helping nations discover cultural connections
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan Al-Nahyan

Alyazia Bint Nahyan Al Nahyan is an ambassador for Culture for ALECSO

DUBAI: When we talk about sustainability, we must reference culture because identity and sustainability both depend on accumulative communal practices. The pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai express these links and values.

Many types of green innovations are featured at Expo 2020, with innovations on show that aim to solve global energy problems — such as the portable U-light — and examples of international corporations that are working to be more sustainable — L’Oréal’s perfume refill system for example. One of the more technologically advanced is Source, which makes clean water from air and sunlight by way of their innovative hydro panels.

The Morocco pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Instagram
​​​​​​

The idea of sustaining identity and culture is exactly why, for the first time, the 192 participating countries at Expo 2020 Dubai all have separate spaces to freely showcase these concepts in their own way and why Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum promised that this would be the best expo held in 170 years. The pavilions of Poland and Morocco are two of the many countries that look to tradition for developing the future. Poland’s use of wood and timber in the design is extremely alluring, similar to Morocco’s use of earthen methods, the sandy exterior honors nature, as does Azerbaijan’s leaf design and Oman’s frankincense tree. Italy’s pavilion, co-designed by Carlo Ratti, is a Renaissance factory that connects with visitors through its beauty. Carmen Bueno, the deputy commissioner and director of the Spanish pavilion, explains other connections through the evolution of chess and common architectural heritage between the Arabs and Spanish in Andalusia. The question is not how we view the future, it is how we view ourselves and others in it.  

Recently Dr. Mohammed Ould Amar, director-general of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), presented me with the honor of a cultural ambassadorship. Their main aspiration is to enhance our Arab culture regionally and internationally. The sense of “ourselves” is a generational idea originating in set traditions over time. In Arabic, we say “bearers of a habit are unable to drop their habits” — cultural continuity, just like sustainability, is a natural way to progress individually and collectively. The calligraphy benches scattered around at Expo 2020 honor the Arabic language and calligraphy as an age-old tradition, inviting family-sized groups of loved ones to take in the splendor of their surroundings.

Al Wasl Plaza. Supplied

Al Wasl Plaza is the grand feature of the Expo 2020 site. Al Wasl means “the link,” a link between all people and ideas.

“The theater (Al Wasl Plaza) is going to be a permanent monument for residents and locals alike, to look back to as a proud memory,” said Nahla Al-Fahad, the woman behind the popular “wain sayreen” Expo 2020 commercial. The film director added: “Al Wasl Plaza will present lots of Arabic poetry in various shows. It is also a park, and the materials used on top give perfect shade, successfully reducing indoor temperatures by up to three degrees.”

An illuminating dome that emulates the Bronze Age ring found in the Saruq Al-Hadid archaeological site in Dubai, with its round shape and twenty orbiting spheres, symbolizes the event as if the countries are planets revolving around the center of this spectacle of dialogue.

Al Wasl Plaza. Instagram

Dunes are another splendid feature of Expo 2020 that creep into the design of various pavilions — a coffee scented trail in Italy’s pavilion, a red uphill entrance to the Swiss pavilion, the color of which will keep changing during the coming months. Then there is the steep, breathtaking ascent into Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and renewed spirit, inaugurated by the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri. The UAE’s pavilion, “A Story About the UAE’s Dream,” which Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed shared on Twitter, displayed actual audio and visual depictions of dunes. A few expressions of the desert theme are representative of social participation and similar views.

The UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Supplied

Views of ourselves or others are developed by way of interaction. In the opening ceremony, while we were watching, my mother Sheikha Fakehra Bint Saeed turned our attention to the young star in a pink and golden Khaleeji gown, delightfully performed by model Mira Singh. Her movements on the stage, mixing one by one with the various groups and emphasizing cooperation as a universal value, neither dissolved the uniqueness of any of the groups nor erased the girl’s representation of Arabia’s past and present.

Another host of shows will take place in the Jubilee Park, where the Kapa Haka dancers from New Zealand, with their big smiles and decorative chin tattoos, will represent an old Maori spiritual tradition marking passages of life and a commitment to their ancestral identities. In the deserts of the Arab world, different and comparable to the Maoris during the early 20th century, simple tattoos were a beauty trait for the Bedouins — an example of age-old ideas springing from diverse mindsets. Nowadays meanings differ and methods change in the ways we all honor our past and still fulfill our futures. Societies depend on understanding our we-dentities, in turn, development is dependent on us valuing our cultural bonds and diversity.

What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub in Jeddah

What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub in Jeddah
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub in Jeddah

What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub in Jeddah
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
Nada Hameed



Lazy Masoub is a newly opened restaurant in Jeddah offering Saudi street food with a contemporary twist.
Inspired by the banana carts found in downtown Jeddah, the eatery’s name refers to a traditional dish made of mashed banana and chopped saj pie, topped with honey or cream and usually eaten as a dessert.
The restaurant’s signature masoub dish is served with a variety of toppings and extra banana, mango, strawberry, avocado, and nuts, and the outlet also offers a range of authentic Saudi recipes with international and Middle Eastern touches including masoub konafa, foul baba, mutabbaq trio pepperoni, and liver tacos.
The food is served in Korean stone and pottery bowls and on plates with dried ice fog adding to the presentation.
The restaurant opens at 8 a.m. and further information is available on Instagram at @lazymasoub.

Manga signs deal to develop Saudi gaming talent

Manga signs deal to develop Saudi gaming talent
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Manga signs deal to develop Saudi gaming talent

Manga signs deal to develop Saudi gaming talent
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Arab region is poised to be one of the fastest-growing new game markets, according to the CEO of Manga Productions Dr. Essam Bukhary.
The company has signed a partnership deal with Telltale, an independent developer and publisher of story-driven games.
Manga will join an upcoming game through a cross-cultural exchange, with talent from Saudi Arabia working alongside Telltale’s development team. The partnership was announced during the Silicon Slopes Summit in Utah. “Together, we can foster a global partnership and empower a whole era of young Saudi talents seeking careers in digital and interactive arts,” Bukhary said.
Telltale CEO Jamie Ottilie said: “We’re encouraged by the program Manga Productions has put together to foster the emerging creative and development arts across the Saudi region.”
He added that his team strongly believed in “cultivating the next generation” of game industry talent.
Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh, business development manager at Manga Productions, said: “Our main objective with every partnership is to include training and mentorship possibilities.”

Madame Tussauds Dubai opens its doors

Madame Tussauds Dubai opens its doors
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Madame Tussauds Dubai opens its doors

Madame Tussauds Dubai opens its doors
  • Madame Tussauds Dubai features lifelike wax figures of famous and historical figures, popular film and television characters, and more
  • First wax museum of its kind in the Middle East opened its 25th worldwide location at Dubai’s Bluewaters Island
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Madame Tussauds Dubai, the first wax museum of its kind in the Middle East, opened its doors to the public for the first time on Thursday.

Famous Emirati weightlifter Amna Al-Haddad and popular radio host Kris Fade — who are both portrayed in the museum — attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official inauguration.

The original Madame Tussauds was founded in London in 1835 as Dubai’s Bluewaters Island is now home to its 25th location in the world.

Madame Tussauds Dubai features stunning wax figures of famous and historical figures, as well as popular film and television characters played by famous actors.

Visitors can enjoy exploring this tourist destination, which consists of seven themed rooms and includes more than 60 lifelike wax figures. Lebanese singer Maya Diab is among the 16 wax figures that commemorate famous stars in the Middle East.

A special area dedicated to leaders and royalty is the main attraction and gives visitors the chance to meet kings, queens, world leaders, esteemed public figures, and prominent political figures from the past and present.

Visitors can hang out and have a cup of tea with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Taj Mahal and even board a replica of the presidential plane with former US President Donald Trump.

Fashion show and catwalk lovers, photography enthusiasts, and wannabe models will enjoy the fashion area that provides various entertainment experiences. The fashion icons portrayed at the museum include Victoria Beckham in outfits that have been admired by Anna Wintour, one of the most prominent figures in the fashion world. 

Fans can also strike a pose next to Cara Delevingne as if they were one of her close friends, squeeze in for a photo with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, take selfies with Italian model Carla DiBello and model for Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab.

Meanwhile, fans of the glamorous world of the silver screen can make their dreams come true by visiting the movie area. Visitors can enjoy Breakfast at Tiffany’s with Audrey Hepburn, experience an action-packed adventure with Tom Cruise, battle evil forces and save the city with Spider-Man, or try some martial arts under the supervision of Jackie Chan.

In the media area, social media enthusiasts will have a chance to get up close and personal with some of the Middle East’s most iconic celebrities, including radio host Kris Fade, social media star Bin Baz, Arab Idol host singer and actor Ahmed Fahmy, and Egyptian media personality and Arab Idol judge Hassan El-Shafei.

Bollywood lovers will not be disappointed and visitors can enjoy a stroll through a blooming secret garden, take part in the most famous Indian music videos and perform their best dance moves in front of an interactive digital screen.

They can also meet wax figures of Bollywood royalty such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Madhuri Dixit.

Sports fans can take a penalty kick in the interactive area alongside football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, knock out legend Muhammad Ali or stand on the Formula 1 podium next to Lewis Hamilton.

Visitors can also stand next to Emirati weightlifter Amna Al-Haddad and take pictures while lifting fake weights next to her. They can also fight Sergiu Toma, a Moldovan judoka, who represents the UAE.

Lovers of music, concerts, and live performances can conclude their visit to Madame Tussauds Dubai in the music area through a palm-lined walkway and dance on the interactive dance floor among the most famous singers in the Middle East and the world, including Kadim Al-Sahir, Mohammed Assaf, Nancy Ajram, and Balqees Fathi.

The Egyptian modeling agency 'decolonizing beauty standards'

The Egyptian modeling agency ‘decolonizing beauty standards’
Updated 14 October 2021
AFP

The Egyptian modeling agency ‘decolonizing beauty standards’

The Egyptian modeling agency ‘decolonizing beauty standards’
Updated 14 October 2021
AFP

CAIRO: Between the frenzied rush of wardrobe changes and photographers readying for shoots, Iman Eldeeb’s agency is slowly breaking new ground for Egypt’s fashion scene by hiring a diverse line-up of models.

Eldeeb forged an international career in European fashion capital Milan, where photographers told her she was “the first Egyptian model they had ever seen.”

Seven years later, she returned to Egypt in 2018 and set about shaking up a fashion scene where old stereotypes prevail.

In the Arab world’s most populous nation, modeling has long been dominated by “girls from Eastern Europe, with fair complexions,” said Eldeeb.


The 28-year-old said such “obsolete” standards have made it difficult for Egyptian and Arab models to break into the industry.

“Beauty cannot be limited by the appearance and shape of a face and so on. I feel this is a misconception of beauty,” Eldeeb told AFP.

“Hair color, eye color, all these things were part of a very old understanding of beauty and this is something we are moving away from as much as we can.”
According to The Fashion Spot, a website specializing in the industry, “models of color” accounted for more than 43 percent of those on global catwalks in fall 2021 -- making it “the most racially diverse season on record.”

Traveling the world as a model, Eldeeb said she sensed a new trend of more diverse faces and bodies was emerging.

Back in Egypt, she and her sister Yousra then founded UNN Model Management -- the name meaning “rebirth” in the language of the black Nubian minority.

The agency offers a platform for budding talents in Egypt who lack support in the fiercely competitive industry.

“The fashion industry is still developing in the Arab world” said Eldeeb.

Today, UNN oversees around 35 contracts with top brands including Louis Vuitton, Adidas and Levi's, making it a leader on the nascent Egyptian scene.

Mohsen Othman, a freelance photographer also known as Lemosen who works with UNN regularly, praised the agency for its “daring” approach.

In the industry in Egypt, “we have creative people but we lack the means, and training remains old-fashioned,” he said.

For Sabah Khodir, an Egyptian activist against gender-based violence, UNN is a force for “decolonizing beauty standards” and “deconstructing internalized racism.”

“Being more represented in fashion, on-screen or elsewhere, can save lives. It humanizes you in the eyes of the world,” Khodir said of the situation for under-represented women.

Adhar Makuac Abiem, a model from South Sudan, has long endured racial taunts and insults in the unforgiving streets of Egypt’s bustling capital Cairo.

When she settled in Egypt as a refugee in 2014, she never imagined she would be hired by a local agency.

Often she was told that she was “too black” or “too ugly” to get any work, she said.

But since 2019, the 21-year-old has managed to build a career as a model working with UNN.

Egypt is similar to “the West where prejudices persist about dark-skinned” people, said Marie Grace Brown, a University of Kansas researcher who authored a book on women’s fashion in Sudan.

But that has not stopped Abiem from trying to “become a positive role model” for young black women in the industry.

Mariam Abdallah, 22, who was busy styling her hair before a photoshoot, said she has been doing more modeling overseas than in Egypt.

“We’re not very interested in ‘exotic’ top models,” she told AFP.

Beyond battling discrimination in a highly predatory industry, where there have been high profile cases of sexual misconduct, getting parental consent is another challenge in the conservative Muslim country.
According to Eldeeb, three-quarters of parents fear images of their model daughters could be “misused” online.

There are also concerns about revealing clothing, as well as working “inappropriate hours” for young women.

“Whatever the profession, parents always try to decide for the girls”" she added.

The World Bank says that fewer than 20 percent of Egyptian women had a job in 2019.

But Eldeeb has managed to secure work visas for some of her models in France, a first for home-grown talent.

Abdallah left Egypt for the first time recently thanks to the contracts she now has with around a dozen agencies in Europe and the United States, giving her a sense of independence and purpose.

For the activist Khodir, the emphasis on developing Egyptian talent for global fashion houses is much more than just good business.

“It’s a form of healing that we badly need,” she said.

