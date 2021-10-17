Market’s ‘negative’ response to Saudi Building Code is temporary

RIYADH: The recently amended and implemented Saudi Building Code has slowed down the market, but experts and stakeholders see this downturn as a transitory period.

Ali Al-Saif, CEO of Tabuk Cement Co., said the negative impact is temporary and once the sector overcomes teething issues, the new regulations will have a positive impact on the construction sector.

Saudi Arabia’s Commerce Ministry amended the code last Friday to streamline the mechanism governing penalties against violators. It came into effect on Oct. 15, according to the Umm Al-Qura newspaper.

SBC National Committee General Secretary Saad bin Shuail told CNBC Arabia in an interview that the effective implementation of the amended code would guarantee the quality of buildings and construction work.

The SBC is a set of legal, administrative and technical regulations and requirements that specify the minimum construction standard for buildings in the Kingdom to ensure public safety and health.

The codes apply to all construction works in the public and private sectors, whether new buildings — including their design, execution, operation, maintenance and any changes — or existing ones that undergo renovation or expansion work.

Recently, the SBC National Committee announced the establishment of a training academy to offer courses in building code design and the operation of safety solutions to enhance building code conduct in the Kingdom.

The academy’s mandate includes safe design, building code awareness, implementation, and educating people on safety and loss prevention through the building code’s successful implementation.

Bin Shuail told Arab News: “The academy is planned to be set up within one year. The Saudi Building Code Committee will establish the SBA in line with the Vision 2030 program.”