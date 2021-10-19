You are here

date 2021-10-19

'Saudization' plan rolled out in key areas in Al-Baha region of the Kingdom 
Riyadh: Sales outlets in the Al-Baha region will be required to only employ Saudi citizens, under plans announced by the Minister of Human Resources.

The move will come into action on January 14 2022, as a part of the country’s ‘Saudization’ plan, and will see 10 other sectors in the area also required to abide by the scheme. 

These include electrical appliances, plastic materials, soap and detergents, water, food and beverages. 

The announcement excluded professions of cleaning, loading/unloading, and driving.

Cafes will also have a 'Saudization' quota of 50 percent, while restaurants will have a target of 40 percent.

This comes following the recent announcement by the Crown Prince on Sunday, to launch strategic offices to drive development in three key regions of Al-Baha, Al-Jouf, and Jazan.

Topics: Saudization Al-Baha

Permian Basin oil output up to near pre-pandemic level: Bloomberg
RIYADH: The Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico is increasing its oil output to an average 4.826 million barrels a day in October, Bloomberg reported citing a US government report on Monday.

The output in the most prolific shale patch in America is near to its pre-pandemic levels of 4.913 million bpd recorded in March 2020.

Production rose as benchmark US crude prices, which is at seven year high, underpinned by a severe supply deficit.

Topics: Permian Basin

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF
A member of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement fires his gun during the funeral of some of their members who were killed during clashes in the capital Beirut's southern suburbs on October 15, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF
The Middle East and North Africa is on track to economic recovery, but rising social unrest and unemployment are threatening to hinder "progress", the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.


The MENA region, which includes the Arab countries and Iran, saw its real GDP growth shrink by 3.1 percent in 2020 due to lower oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.


But with rapid vaccination campaigns, particularly in the Gulf nations, the IMF predicted that GDP growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, a slight upgrade of 0.1 percent from the last projection in April.


"The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told AFP in an interview.


But "this recovery is not the same in all countries. It is uncertain and uneven because of the divergence in vaccination... and geopolitical developments", Azour added.


The IMF said this month that while prospects for oil-exporting economies improved with higher oil prices, low-income and crisis-hit countries are witnessing "fragile" recoveries.


It warned of "a rise in social unrest" in 2021 that "could pick up further due to repeated infection waves, dire economic conditions, high unemployment and food prices".


Unemployment rates increased in MENA last year by 1.4 percent to reach 11.6 percent.


This rise exceeds that seen during the global financial crisis and the 2014-15 oil price shock, the IMF said.


The fund also warned of the longer-term risk of the uneven recovery, which could lead to a "permanent widening of existing wealth, income, and social gaps and, ultimately, weaker growth and less inclusive societies".


About seven million more people in the region are estimated to have entered extreme poverty during 2020-21 compared to pre-crisis projections, according to the IMF.


In Lebanon, the continuing drop in the value of the currency has dashed hopes that the government formed last month can stem an economic crisis, branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century.


Nearly 80 percent of the Lebanese population lives below the poverty line.


"The Fund has already started technical discussions with the authorities... to develop what would be in fact that the framework within which the fund can help Lebanon," said Azour, a former Lebanese finance minister.

Topics: #economy #MENA #dubai #uae #bahrain #oman #saudi #egypt #libya #oil #OPEC #Lebanon

Gulf nations ranked in world’s best places to live and work: HSBC report
Getty Images
Gulf nations ranked in world’s best places to live and work: HSBC report
Three Gulf countries are among the top 10 best places to live in the world for expats, with UAE climbing 10 places to secure the 4th position, while Bahrain ranked 8th and Qatar took the 10th position. 

Switzerland retained its position as the number one place expats rated to live, while Australia came second, according to HSBC's 14th annual Expat Explorer study. 

Saudi Arabia was ranked 39th globally, out of the 48 places. 

Quality of life in the UAE constituted the main reason that makes expats stay longer. 

Chief executive officer of HSBC at UAE, Abdulfattah Sharaf said “The overwhelming sense of optimism from expats in the UAE about the 12 months ahead is reflective of the quick response from authorities to tackle the social and economic impact of the pandemic.”

The survey looked at people’s salaries, career growth potential, job security and savings, but it also asked people about social issues. 

Topics: #economy #uae #saudi #expats #dubai #dubaiproperty Lifestyle #bahrain Switzerland #australia

Aramco Oil Pipeline to raise multi-billion dollar bonds: Bloomberg
Updated 19 October 2021

Aramco Oil Pipeline to raise multi-billion dollar bonds: Bloomberg
RIYADH: A consortium of investors in Saudi Aramco's oil pipelines, led by Washington-based EIG, is preparing to sell billions of dollars of bonds as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The consortium may raise at least $4.5 billion of bonds, three of the people said. The aim is to refinance a loan of about $10.5 billion taken on to fund the pipeline investment. 

Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be among the banks managing the sale, the people said, asking not to be named for matters of privacy.

China’s Silk Road Fund and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. were also part of the consortium that paid $12.4 billion for a 49 percent stake in an Aramco subsidiary that has leasing rights over the pipelines. The deal was completed in June.

Aramco is looking for new ways to raise cash to maintain a $75 billion dividend and complete huge investment plans, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Aramco

TASI crosses 11,800 point mark in early trade
Image: Shutterstock
TASI crosses 11,800 point mark in early trade
The Tadawul All Share Index, TASI, rose by 0.4 percent to surge past the 11,800 point level in early trade today. 

Turnover reached SR1.6 billion ($430m) during the period. 

Al Rajhi Bank rose more than 1 percent. 

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) gained 2 percent to SR30.85 in a boost to the stock after it reported net profit after Zakat and tax of SR751 million for the first nine months of 2021.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients, Mouwasat, Dar Al Arkan and SGS increased between 1 and 3 percent. 

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Yamama Cement Co. net profit was down 36 percent to SR172.5 million for the first nine months of 2021. 

Fawaz Alhokair Co. and Arabian Centres Co. acquired 51 percent of VogaCloset. 

Saudi Paper board recommends capital increase through SR145 million rights issue.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced the resignation of board member, Khalil Abdulfatah Kurdi.

 

 

Topics: #economy #tadawul #gulfstocks #saudi Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

