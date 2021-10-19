Tawal to reduce carbon footprint with recycling agreement

Tawal, an ICT infrastructure service provider in Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with electronics waste specialists Holoul Electronic Recycling Treatment Company to provide an environmentally sustainable solution for waste electrical equipment used within Tawal’s telecom towers.
The landmark agreement is part of Tawal’s commitment toward its sustainability strategy goals and meeting international standards with regard to electronics recycling, and is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 sustainable agenda. The partnership will enable Tawal to reduce its carbon footprint and protect natural resources. The recycled waste elements from the telecom towers will be converted into raw materials. In addition to that, the agreement will contribute to reducing logistics and storage costs.
Tawal CEO Mohammed Alhakbani said: “Tawal’s sustainability initiatives are the result of our commitment toward our society and environment to reduce carbon emissions and reduce waste, and that is why our partnership with Holoul Company was to establish a qualitative and sustainable approach to managing e-waste and develop better and environmentally friendly ways to dispose waste and recycle it in an efficient manner.”
Holoul Electronic Recycling Treatment Company General Manager Mohammad Ghurab said: “As e-waste specialists, we provide electrical and electronics recycling services to the highest industry and government standards. We understand the importance Tawal places on operating sustainably and through this partnership we will introduce best practices within the electronics recycling industry to address the ever-growing problem of e-waste and provide sustainable solutions.”
Tawal’s sustainability strategy is driven by its mission statement: “To make a positive impact on the local community and ensure environmental sustainability by contributing to community development and promoting renewable energies.” The sustainability strategy focuses on four pillars, through which Tawal will contribute to the community, environment, and economy. These pillars are: Enabling Digital Accessibility and Inclusion, Supporting Community Empowerment, Caring for the Environment, and Contributing to Economic Development.
Tawal was founded in 2019, making it the first telecommunications tower company in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the region.
The company now owns a portfolio of more than 15,000 telecom towers across the Kingdom. Its core activities include designing, building and managing consolidated telecom infrastructure facilities that enable state-of-the-art and modular connectivity.