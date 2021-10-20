Saudi foreign minister, US envoy discuss Iran nuclear deal

Who's Who: Waleed Al-Khayyat, head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint

Waleed Al-Khayyat is head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint, the Kingdom’s pioneering logistics real estate company, which builds and operates bonded and re-export zones, logistics parks and economic zones across Saudi Arabia.

Simultaneously, Al-Khayyat holds the portfolio of the head of communications and PR at the Red Sea Gateway Terminal, which is recognized among the most state-of-the-art container terminals not only in the Kingdom, but also across the region.

He joined the RSGT team as workplace service manager in March 2013 and won the employee of the year award the same year.

Al-Khayyat spent five years immersed in the logistics ecosystem at RSGT and gained hands-on practical experience in leadership, logistics, facilities management and operations.

He was entrusted with the portfolio of head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint in October 2016 and took on the additional mantle of head of communications and PR at RSGT in February 2020.

He relishes the challenge of his dual roles and has spent the past eight years making his mark in the Kingdom’s logistics and supply chain industry, during which he has developed a passion for engaging with internal and external clients.

Al-Khayyat’s remit is to ensure that both companies communicate their value proposition to the local and international markets effectively, consistently and comprehensively.

Al-Khayyat completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cape Breton University, Canada, in 2010 and attained a master’s degree in engineering management from the Catholic University of America, US, in 2012.

He believes in the value of growth through constant learning and has attended a variety of training, workshops and short courses which have enabled him to evolve as a professional.