Saudi foreign minister, US envoy discuss Iran nuclear deal

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
  • They also spoke about intensifying joint efforts to address Iranian violations of international agreements and treaties
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday held talks with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley in the capital, Riyadh, on ways to curb Iran’s violations and destabilizing regional activity.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom and the US on the Iranian nuclear deal and ongoing international negotiations to revive the agreement.
Tehran has stopped honoring some of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal and has been holding up negotiations aimed at reviving the landmark accord that scales back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, sparking concern from the UN nuclear watchdog agency.
Prince Faisal and Malley also spoke about intensifying joint efforts to address Iranian violations of international agreements and treaties.
The two sides also discussed the importance of strengthening joint action to stop Iranian support for terrorist militias that threaten security and stability in the Middle East and the world.

Malley has said Washington is ready to consider “all options” if Iran is unwilling to return to the 2015 deal, while Prince Faisal last week warned of the “dangerous” acceleration of Iran’s nuclear activities.
Earlier on Wednesday, Malley met with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.
Meanwhile, the US envoy will meet British, French and German diplomats in Paris on Friday to discuss stalled efforts to get Iran to resume compliance with the nuclear deal, three diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.
While saying for weeks it would return to talks “soon,” Iran has yet to announce a date to resume discussions in Vienna about reviving the pact.
The diplomatic sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Malley would meet with the political directors of the British, French and German foreign ministries, a group know as the E3, in Paris on Friday.
One of the sources said he hoped the meeting would provide some clarity on how world powers might act in the coming weeks if Iran continued to “buy time” and delay returning to Vienna. US officials have said time is running out to revive the deal.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Iran United States Robert Malley

PARIS: A Saudi-backed global award to encourage young talents in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics has been launched at the UN.
Al-Fozan Foundation, in cooperation with the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, and with the support of the Saudi permanent delegation to UNESCO, made the announcement during the 212th session of the organization’s executive council.
The first international award at UNESCO to be offered by the Kingdom, it will celebrate the outstanding achievements of five young researchers from the UN agency’s five regions around the world and will offer prize money totaling $250,000.
Five jurors specializing in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, will oversee the selection process and winners will be announced every two years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UNESCO

Saudi women empowerment conference to focus on 7 themes

Saudi women empowerment conference to focus on 7 themes
  • Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University will host the 2-day event, which will bring together more than 60 experts and ministers
RIYADH: Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University will hold a two-day conference to shed light on how Saudi Arabia has helped empower women through national reforms, government policies, and private initiatives.
The conference, which will be held on Nov. 22-23, will bring together more than 60 experts, ministers, and Saudi universities. It will explore seven themes and indicators of women empowerment in local and international organizations.
Prof. Nouf bint Abd Al-Aly Al-Ajmi, the vice-rector of Female Student Affairs, who is also the head of the organizing committee, told Arab News that many prominent female figures will participate in the conference.
“Saudi women have taken great strides towards empowerment, thanks to the legislation and laws issued to enhance women’s position and protect their social and personal rights and ensure their participation as decision-makers,” Al-Ajmi said.
The themes will focus on legislative reforms in the era of King Salman and how they have helped meet the demands and needs of women towards more vital social participation.
There will be an emphasis on national identity and citizenship through women’s empowerment in education and training.
The rector of the Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University, Prof. Ahmed Salim Al-Amiri, said the royal approval to organize this conference reflected the interest and support of the Kingdom’s leadership for Saudi women.
“Saudi women have enjoyed many rights while many historic and key decisions were issued to enhance women’s role in society and empower them to be an active partner in national development,” Al-Amiri said.
The rector said various governmental and non-governmental sectors will participate in the event, including Saudi universities, to explore women’s empowerment on different levels.
The conference will also focus on government projects and initiatives that support the empowerment of Saudi women, key indicators of women’s empowerment, and new functional areas.
The successes and achievements of women in the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques will also be highlighted.

Topics: Saudi Arabia women empowerment

Who's Who: Waleed Al-Khayyat, head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint

Who's Who: Waleed Al-Khayyat, head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint
Waleed Al-Khayyat is head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint, the Kingdom’s pioneering logistics real estate company, which builds and operates bonded and re-export zones, logistics parks and economic zones across Saudi Arabia.

Simultaneously, Al-Khayyat holds the portfolio of the head of communications and PR at the Red Sea Gateway Terminal, which is recognized among the most state-of-the-art container terminals not only in the Kingdom, but also across the region.

He joined the RSGT team as workplace service manager in March 2013 and won the employee of the year award the same year.

Al-Khayyat spent five years immersed in the logistics ecosystem at RSGT and gained hands-on practical experience in leadership, logistics, facilities management and operations.

He was entrusted with the portfolio of head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint in October 2016 and took on the additional mantle of head of communications and PR at RSGT in February 2020.

He relishes the challenge of his dual roles and has spent the past eight years making his mark in the Kingdom’s logistics and supply chain industry, during which he has developed a passion for engaging with internal and external clients.

Al-Khayyat’s remit is to ensure that both companies communicate their value proposition to the local and international markets effectively, consistently and comprehensively.

Al-Khayyat completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cape Breton University, Canada, in 2010 and attained a master’s degree in engineering management from the Catholic University of America, US, in 2012.

He believes in the value of growth through constant learning and has attended a variety of training, workshops and short courses which have enabled him to evolve as a professional.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi Arabia to lead presidency of UNOCHA donor countries in 2022

Saudi Arabia to lead presidency of UNOCHA donor countries in 2022
  • The UNOCHA work will aid advocacy, coordination, policy, and information management
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will lead the upcoming presidency of the group of donor countries for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs from 2022-2023.
Assistant Supervisor General Director for Planning and Development at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi met with Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, to discuss the Kingdom’s presidency, its plan, and upcoming meetings in Geneva.
The two sides also discussed issues of common interest in humanitarian and relief affairs.
Along with the Kingdom’s humanitarian aid and rapid response efforts, the UNOCHA work will aid advocacy, coordination, policy, information management, and humanitarian financial tools and services.
During the meeting, Al-Ghamdi highlighted the role of the Saudi government in leading humanitarian and relief work around the world, focussing on KSRelief’s 1,700 projects in 75 countries at a total cost of $5.5 billion. Neighboring Yemen receives the most aid provisions due to its current political turmoil, with Palestine, Syria and Somalia following as top beneficiaries.
Last March, Supervisor-General of KSRelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah announced the Kingdom’s pledge of $430 million to fund the UN Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021. The Kingdom has been the leading donor of humanitarian assistance to Yemen for the past six years.
Al-Wasel praised KSRelief and its vital role in serving those affected around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: Finland ambassador meets Saudi governor after solar deal struck

DiplomaticQuarter: Finland ambassador meets Saudi governor after solar deal struck
RIYADH: Finland’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Antti Rytovuori, met Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz at the Eastern Province governorate in Dammam on Tuesday.
“We discussed current and potential cooperation between the two countries in many fields such as health, education, renewable energy, circular economies, trade and investment,” the ambassador told Arab News on Wednesday.
Rytovuori also briefed the governor on a recently signed contract between Finnish company Valoe Oyj and Saudi Arabia’s ICON Advanced Co Ltd. to establish a joint solar panel production venture in Dammam.
As part of the deal, ICON will own 60 percent of the business and Valoe Oyj 40 percent. The joint venture will see the construction of a manufacturing plant that Valoe will engineer and build.
Planned investment totals about 15 million euros ($17.5 million), including the solar module manufacturing plant, technology transfer, and training and initial operation, which will be delivered by the Finnish company.
Rytovuori praised the “rapid and extensive improvements” that the Kingdom has made in conditions for external investment.
The Kingdom and Finland in December last year stepped up joint efforts in infection prevention by signing a memorandum of understanding. The signing ceremony took place at the Finnish embassy in Riyadh.
Knowledge-exchange links between the two countries are based on the Kingdoms’s vast patient safety experience in mass gatherings.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

