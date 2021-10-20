Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket

RIYADH: Shares of Sahara International Petrochemical Co. “Sipchem” on Wednesday hit the highest level since debut on the Saudi stock market. Share of the petrochemical company closed at SR46.95 ($12.2).

Nearly 15.4 million shares were traded during the market session. The company posted a net profit of SR1.029 billion for the third quarter of 2021, the highest profit since its establishment.

In a statement, the company attributed the reason for the rise in shares price to high selling prices of all the company’s products, which it said contributed to the increase in profit margins despite pressures from the rise in the prices of raw materials such as butane, ethanol, ethylene and propane.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s profits rose by about 24 percent, compared to the profits of the previous quarter, which amounted to SR829.9 million.

The company also achieved a net profit after zakat and tax of about SR1.24 billion in the first half of 2021, compared to losses of about SR151.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Sipchem CEO Abdullah Al-Saadoon told CNBC Arabia that he expected demand for the company’s products to remain strong in the fourth quarter of the year and the first three months of 2022.

Sipchem’s strong marketing plan helped buoy its third quarter earnings, he said.

The company has strong presence in the European and Asian markets, through Sipchem Europe and Sipchem Asia. It markets more than 70 percent of its products to end consumers.

Al-Saadoon said the company seeks to reduce its debt since the beginning of the year. It reduced its leverage by almost 12 percent to reach 40 percent of capital, he added.