You are here

  • Home
  • Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays

Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays

Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/5s244

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays

Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

DETROIT: Record electric vehicle sales last summer amid a shortage of computer chips and other materials propelled Tesla Inc. to the biggest quarterly net earnings in its history.
The company said Wednesday that it made $1.62 billion in the third quarter, beating the old record of $1.14 billion set in the second quarter of this year. The profit was nearly five times larger than the $331 million Tesla made in the same quarter a year ago.
Revenue of $13.76 billion from July through September also set a record, but it fell short of Wall Street expectations of just over $14 billion, according to FactSet.
Excluding special items such as stock-based compensation, Palo Alto, California-based Tesla made $1.86 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.62. CEO Elon Musk has said he's moving the headquarters to Austin, Texas, the dateline of Wednesday's earnings release.
Some of the quarterly profit, though, came from selling regulatory credits to other automakers. Tesla made $279 million on credits during the quarter.
"A variety of challenges, including semiconductor shortages, congestion at ports and rolling blackouts, have been impacting our ability to keep factories running at full speed," the company said in a statement to shareholders.
Earlier this month Tesla said it delivered a record 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with the shortages that have hit the entire auto industry. Most automakers reported sales declines in the U.S. last quarter due to chip and other shortages, including General Motors and Ford.
Previously, Musk has said Tesla kept its manufacturing lines running largely by finding chips from alternate suppliers and then scrambling to rewrite some of the software in its cars to ensure all the technology remained compatible.
Third-quarter sales rose 72% over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago.
So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles. That puts it on pace to soundly beat last year’s total of 499,550.
While sales grew in the third quarter, the average sales price fell 6% because Tesla is selling more less-expensive Models 3 and Y and fewer pricier Models S and X.
Tesla also took an impairment charge of $51 million due to a decline in value of its Bitcoin holdings.
Musk didn't appear on this quarter's conference call with with analysts and investors. He said previously that he would show up only when he had something important to say.
That left Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn and Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy to answer questions.
Kirkhorn said the company was able to hit an operating margin — how much it makes pretax after variable production costs — of just under 15%.
But Kirkhorn said Tesla may face some difficulties in the future that could threaten that margin, including rising commodity prices and labor shortages. Tesla's biggest cost exposure is for nickel, which goes into battery cells, and aluminum, which the company uses for other nonbattery components, he said. Tesla also will face inefficiencies as it starts production at new factories in Texas and Germany next year, he said.
The company already is seeing commodity cost increases, which have resulted in price hikes, Kirkhorn said. Next year it's possible that Tesla will see more. "It's difficult to say precisely, but the volatility and the increases are just so substantial," he said.
Tesla executives also made their first public comment on multiple investigations of the company by U.S. safety regulators. Moravy said Tesla is cooperating as much as possible.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into why Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist system keeps running into parked emergency vehicles. Of the dozen crashes that are part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.
The safety agency also is questioning why Tesla didn't recall vehicles with Autopilot when it did an over-the internet software update so they better recognize firetrucks and police cars in low light. NHTSA said the update addressed a safety defect.
Kirkhorn said safety is important to Tesla as the auto industry transitions from traditional cars to being more software-oriented. “Regulatory bodies, and understandably so, are interested in understanding how to regulate in this environment, and NHTSA is no exception,” he said. “Were excited to partner and we'll work collaboratively with all the different regulatory bodies.”
Tesla hasn’t always cooperated with the safety agency, though. In January, Tesla resisted a request from NHTSA to recall about 135,000 vehicles because their touch screens could go dark. The agency said the screens were a safety defect because backup cameras and windshield defroster controls could be disabled.
A month later, after NHTSA started the process toward holding a public hearing and taking Tesla to court, the company agreed to the recall.
In its shareholder statement, Tesla also said that construction of its new factory near Austin is progressing as planned and it’s preparing equipment and “fabricating our first pre-production vehicles.”
The factory, which is centrally located versus Tesla’s other assembly plant in Fremont, California, will send Model Y small SUVs and new Cybertruck pickups to East Coast population centers.
Tesla said it expects to expand its factory capacity quickly, and over a “multi-year horizon” it expects sales to grow an average of 50% annually.
Shares of Tesla Inc. fell 1.6% to $851.80 in after-hours trading Wednesday.

Topics: EVs Tesla car Tesla

Oil at $85 as solid U.S. demand underpins sentiment

Oil at $85 as solid U.S. demand underpins sentiment
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oil at $85 as solid U.S. demand underpins sentiment

Oil at $85 as solid U.S. demand underpins sentiment
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, paring earlier gains, as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally while solid demand in the United States and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid surging prices underpinned market sentiment.
Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $85.71 a barrel at 0355 GMT, reversing earlier gains that took the benchmark to the highest since October 2018. It rose 0.9% the previous day.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.47 a barrel. November WTI crude, which expired on Wednesday, settled up 91 cents, or 1.1%, after touching the highest since October 2014 earlier in the session.
"We saw some correction with Brent, but overall sentiment remained bullish as there have been no large increases in output by the United States or OPEC," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.
"Brent could reach $90 a barrel later this year as tightness in global oil markets will likely continue as U.S. decarbonisation efforts will cap output increases while demand will increase as more power companies switch fuel from coal and gas," he said.
Crude prices have risen as supply has tightened, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintaining a slow increase in supply rather than intervening to add more barrels to the market.
Oil refiners are ramping up output to meet a synchronised uptick in demand across Asia, Europe and the United States, but plant maintenance and high natural gas prices are expected to constrain supply in the fourth quarter.
Oil markets hit multi-year highs earlier in the week also supported by a global coal and gas crunch, which has driven a switch to diesel and fuel oil for power generation.
Strong demand in the United States was confirmed by the latest weekly data.
U.S. crude stocks fell by 431,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 15 to 426.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. EIA/S
U.S. stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub hit their lowest level since October 2018, pointing to tightness in the market that may take some time to alleviate.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell by a more-than-expected 5.4 million barrels to 217.7 million barrels, the lowest since November 2019, the EIA said, while distillate stocks fell to levels not seen since April 2020.
"Crude oil inventories at Cushing have been drawing dramatically, supporting WTI flat price and structure, with the backwardation on the prompt end of the WTI curve strengthening above 50 cents," Citi Research said in a note, noting the trend comes despite the autumn maintenance season.
In a sign of market tightness, WTI futures contracts are currently in steep backwardation , where later-dated contracts trade are at a lower price than the current contract. Normally later months trade at a higher price, reflecting the costs of storing oil.
The steep backwardation encourages companies to sell oil immediately rather than keep it in storage.

Topics: Oil

Saudi Arabia doesn't want oil prices to cripple global economy, finance minister tells CNBC

Saudi Arabia doesn't want oil prices to cripple global economy, finance minister tells CNBC
Updated 21 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia doesn't want oil prices to cripple global economy, finance minister tells CNBC

Saudi Arabia doesn't want oil prices to cripple global economy, finance minister tells CNBC
Updated 21 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia doesn't want high oil prices that will cripple global economy recovery, but the Kingdom has no say on what prices are as they are determined by the market, finance minister Mohammed Al Jadaan told CNBC in an interview.

"I think we need to see a price that is good for investors, good for producers so that they can continue investing because the world needs the energy, and does not actually impact negatively the world's recovery particularly in a time like this," he told the American TV channel.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oil

PayPal in $45bn bid for Pinterest: Reuters

PayPal in $45bn bid for Pinterest: Reuters
Updated 20 October 2021
Reuters

PayPal in $45bn bid for Pinterest: Reuters

PayPal in $45bn bid for Pinterest: Reuters
Updated 20 October 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: PayPal Holdings Inc. has offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc. for $45 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a combination that could herald more tie-ups between financial technology and social media companies in e-commerce.

The deal talks come as internet shoppers increasingly buy items they see on social media, often following “influencers” on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. Buying Pinterest would allow PayPal to capture more of that e-commerce growth and diversify its income though advertising revenue.

PayPal has offered $70 per share, mostly in stock, for Pinterest, one of the sources said. 

The online payments provider hopes to successfully negotiate and announce a deal by the time it reports quarterly earnings on Nov. 8, the source added.

The sources cautioned that no deal was certain and terms could change. They asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

PayPal and Pinterest did not respond to requests for comment. Bloomberg News first reported on the PayPal-Pinterest talks on Wednesday.

PayPal’s offer represents a 26 percent premium to Pinterest’s closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday. PayPal’s shares fell over 4 percent on the news, while Pinterest rose more than 14 percent to $63.51.

Topics: paypal Acquistion

Related

PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook’s Libra Association
Business & Economy
PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook’s Libra Association

Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap

Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap
Updated 20 October 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap

Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap
Updated 20 October 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after US crude inventories at the nation’s largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand.

Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of 0.9 percent or 74 cents and the highest since October 2018.

November US West Texas Intermediate crude, which expires on Wednesday, settled at $83.87, up 91 cents, or 1.1 percent. The more active WTI contract for December settled up 98 cents to $83.42 a barrel.

Crude prices have risen as supply has tightened, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries maintaining a slow increase in supply rather than intervening to add more barrels to the market, and as US demand has ramped up.

Globally, refiners have been boosting output thanks to high margins, one that can only be restrained by maintenance. US refining capacity use dropped in the most recent week, but analysts noted that supply may continue to tighten if US refiners also pick up processing again.

Emissions cut

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto announced a $7.5 billion plan to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and forward its target of 2025 for a 15 percent reduction in emissions from 2018 levels.

LNG deals

China has agreed to three huge liquefied natural gas deals with US exporter Venture Global LNG.

According to documents posted on the US department of energy website, the agreements with China’s state oil giant Sinopec include two 20-year deals for a combined 4 million tons of LNG per year.

Germany’s oil imports

German crude oil import volumes fell 7.1 percent from January to August and related lockdowns hit the industry, official data showed on Wednesday.

Oil volumes in Jan-Aug fell to 51.9 million tons from 55.8 million in the same months of 2020, statistics from the BAFA foreign trade office showed.

Forecast 

Crude oil prices could reach $100 per barrel in the first or second quarter of next year as global inventories are at their lowest level, the Iraqi oil minister said.

Topics: Oil OPEC EIA LNG

Related

Update Saudi energy min sees demand from gas-to-oil switching at up to 600,000 bpd
Business & Economy
Saudi energy min sees demand from gas-to-oil switching at up to 600,000 bpd

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket
  • The company posted a net profit of SR1.029 billion for the third quarter of 2021.
  • It also achieved a net profit after zakat and tax of about SR1.24 billion in the first half of 2021.
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Shares of Sahara International Petrochemical Co. “Sipchem” on Wednesday hit the highest level since debut on the Saudi stock market. Share of the petrochemical company closed at SR46.95 ($12.2). 

Nearly 15.4 million shares were traded during the market session. The company posted a net profit of SR1.029 billion for the third quarter of 2021, the highest profit since its establishment. 

In a statement, the company attributed the reason for the rise in shares price to high selling prices of all the company’s products, which it said contributed to the increase in profit margins despite pressures from the rise in the prices of raw materials such as butane, ethanol, ethylene and propane.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s profits rose by about 24 percent, compared to the profits of the previous quarter, which amounted to SR829.9 million.

The company also achieved a net profit after zakat and tax of about SR1.24 billion in the first half of 2021, compared to losses of about SR151.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Sipchem CEO Abdullah Al-Saadoon told CNBC Arabia that he expected demand for the company’s products to remain strong in the fourth quarter of the year and the first three months of 2022.

Sipchem’s strong marketing plan helped buoy its third quarter earnings, he said. 

The company has  strong presence in the European and Asian markets, through Sipchem Europe and Sipchem Asia. It markets more than 70 percent of its products to end consumers.

Al-Saadoon said the company seeks to reduce its debt since the beginning of the year. It reduced its leverage by almost 12 percent to reach 40 percent of capital, he added.

 

 

Topics: SIPCHEM shares trading

Latest updates

Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays
Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays
Oil at $85 as solid U.S. demand underpins sentiment
Oil at $85 as solid U.S. demand underpins sentiment
India administers its billionth COVID-19 jab
India administers its billionth COVID-19 jab
Saudi Arabia doesn't want oil prices to cripple global economy, finance minister tells CNBC
Saudi Arabia doesn't want oil prices to cripple global economy, finance minister tells CNBC
Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodia peace deal
Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodia peace deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.