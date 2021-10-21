You are here

Saudi Arabia's real estate prices jump by 0.5% in Q3 2021: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia's real estate prices jump by 0.5% in Q3 2021: GASTAT
Image: (Shutterstock)
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia's real estate prices jump by 0.5% in Q3 2021: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia's real estate prices jump by 0.5% in Q3 2021: GASTAT
CAIRO: Annual real estate prices in the Kingdom rose by 0.5 percent in the third quarter of this year, official data revealed.

This was mainly driven by a yearly increase of 1.1 percent in residential land prices, the General Authority of Statistics said today.

In particular, residential land plots went up by 1.3 percent in this year’s third quarter which holds considerable weight in the index.

Meanwhile, prices of commercial real estate slipped by an annual rate of 0.7 percent in Q3 of 2021. The index of agricultural land prices also experienced a decline, falling by 0.3 percent.

On a quarterly basis, however, the index of real estate prices fell by 0.5 percent as residential and commercial real estate prices dropped by 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Agricultural land prices remained the same compared to the previous quarter.

 

Riyadh: The value of sales across Saudi Arabia decreased by 5.2 percent in the week ending 16 October compared to the previous week, figures released by the Kingdom’s Central Bank (SAMA) revealed.

Data showed that point-of-sale transactions fell back slightly to SR8.7 billion last week, from SR9.1 billion in the previous week.

This decline was driven by a sharp fall in education sales, which were down by 25.8 percent. Sales of miscellaneous goods and services dropped by 9 percent while food and drink sales slipped by 7.9 percent.

The hotel sector was the only one to record an increase in sales. They were up by 24 percent compared to a decline the week before.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

BP calls for investment in long-term energy deals, storage to meet future demand

BP calls for investment in long-term energy deals, storage to meet future demand
BP calls for investment in long-term energy deals, storage to meet future demand

BP calls for investment in long-term energy deals, storage to meet future demand
  • The call comes after coal, oil and gas prices surged to all-time or multi-year highs in recent weeks hammering utilities and consumers from Europe to China
Global energy major BP called on Thursday for more investments in longer term energy contracts, storage and the diversification into various fuels to build a robust energy system in future.


The call comes after coal, oil and gas prices surged to all-time or multi-year highs in recent weeks hammering utilities and consumers from Europe to China, raising inflationary pressures and putting at risk a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.


Globally buyers and consumers are advocating for higher investment in energy assets for continued and affordable supplies.


"I think the real question is not about how it looks today because, in general, things are being supplied today, I think the question is what would it look like as we head into the winter months," BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said at the Indian Energy Forum.


"People are doing what they can to get ready for that but I think what it means in the longer term...we must invest into things like longer term contracts, invest into natural gas which remains a great balancer in the system, invest into storage and invest into diversification."


Some countries are already topping up energy storage to avoid shortages during winter, Looney said.


On Wednesday, BP signed a 10-year piped natural gas supply deal with a unit of China's Shenzhen Gas Group Co Ltd starting 2023.


BP also aims to supply 15 percent of India's gas needs, Looney said.


Separately, BP wants to strengthen its energy-trading operation, one of the world's largest, which will benefit from the company's new focus on generating electricity.

"We intend to double down on and grow, particularly here in Europe, particularly in China and looking at the United States," Looney said referring to BP's electricity business.


Earlier this month, small British energy supplier Pure Planet, in which BP holds a stake of about 24 percent, ceased trading as many suppliers struggled with record wholesale energy prices.

Topics: #economy #oil #oilandgas #oildemand #crudeoil #energy BP #shell Saudi Aramco #gas

PIF-owned ACWA Power to become a net zero energy producer, CEO says

PIF-owned ACWA Power to become a net zero energy producer, CEO says
PIF-owned ACWA Power to become a net zero energy producer, CEO says

PIF-owned ACWA Power to become a net zero energy producer, CEO says
RIYADH: The head of ACWA Power, Saudi Arabia’s only listed company with ambitious renewable projects, plans to end investment in non-renewable schemes as part of the business’s commitment to reaching net zero by 2050.

Speaking ahead of the Saudi Green Initiative forum that will be held in Riyadh on October 23, Paddy Padmanathan, chief executive of ACWA Power, which floated on the Kingdom’s stock exchange earlier this month, told Arab News: “We want to reduce carbon emissions, because climate change is real. We can see it, we can feel it.”

Riyadh-based ACWA, which is 44 percent owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, is the Kingdom’s most high-profile entity for building renewable energy and hydrogen projects.

The company is expected to deliver at least 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s renewable schemes by 2030, and is forecast to take part in around $30 billion worth of green projects over the next 10 years, as the Kingdom’s strategy to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels gathers pace. 

ACWA began trading on the Saudi stock market this month after selling an 11 percent stake. The move values the entire company at $10.9 billion.

Padmanathan said: “We will not invest in coal going forward, we will not do any more coal power plants.  We will not obviously do anymore oil. In terms of our existing oil-fired power plants in the Kingdom, the government is committed to shutting those down by 2030, so we'll be working with them on how to shut those down, and then repower them all. The existing fleet of oil assessed will get phased out over the next nine years by repowering.”

Padmanathan confirmed that gas projects will still form part of ACWA’s portfolio but added the business would be “very careful and very selective” about the type of gas-fired power plant schemes it becomes involved in.

He said: “We are working with Saudi counterparts on how best to manage the portfolio in terms of carbon elimination.”

Padmanathan said the increasing reduction in the cost of producing renewable energy means even Middle East petrostates will be able to power their countries more cost effectively with green energy, particularly through increased investment in solar technology.

He said: “Conveniently, the cost comes down to such an extent that for a big part of the energy consumed today it is the cheapest option even for a country like Saudi Arabia, which is blessed with such a low cost of production of fossil fuels, to produce its energy.”

He added: “We have also been able to produce low-cost renewable energy through electrolysis to produce hydrogen, so can now contemplate producing green hydrogen [which doesn’t involve the use of fossil fuels].”

ACWA holds a one-third stake in the massive $5 billion Neom project which will be powered entirely by solar and wind, and will be one of the world’s largest green hydrogen plants when it opens in 2025.

 

Topics: sgi2021 Saudi Green Initiative Saudi Green Initiative forum

Economists revise Saudi growth forecasts upward in 2022, Reuters poll showed

Economists revise Saudi growth forecasts upward in 2022, Reuters poll showed
Economists revise Saudi growth forecasts upward in 2022, Reuters poll showed

Economists revise Saudi growth forecasts upward in 2022, Reuters poll showed
BENGALURU: Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude oil exporter and the region's economic and political heavyweight, will see 5.1% economic growth next year after a modest 2.3% expansion this year and a sharp 4.1% contraction last year, according to a Reuters' economists poll.

That was an upgrade from the July Reuters poll and higher than the International Monetary Fund's 4.8% forecast for 2022, Reuters said.

Economies in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council will grow faster next year than previously thought, according to a Reuters poll of economists who warned a decline in oil and gas prices was the biggest risk to their outlook.

The oil-rich region will benefit from an increased COVID-19 vaccination rate, rising oil prices and easing of lockdown restrictions this year and next, the poll suggested.

But while these may lift short-term economic prospects, they are vulnerable to the region's high reliance on global oil demand amid an economic slowdown in China, the world's largest crude importer.

Still, the Oct. 8-20 Reuters poll of 21 economists forecast an improvement in the economic fortunes of most oil-exporting nations after they were battered by the pandemic and the record collapse in oil prices last year.

Topics: Saudi economy Saudi Arabia

The US has opened up its e-cigarette market – what's next for Egypt?

The US has opened up its e-cigarette market – what's next for Egypt?
The US has opened up its e-cigarette market – what's next for Egypt?

The US has opened up its e-cigarette market – what's next for Egypt?
CAIRO: The US Food and Drug Administration finally approved the sale of three types of e-cigarettes last week, leaving business to ask what this means for the Egyptian market?

RJ Reynolds’ Vuse Solo e-cigarettes and two types of its tobacco-flavoured pods became the first-ever vapour products to win clearance from the US health watchdog.

The FDA decided after more than a year of tests that the benefit of the product to adults trying to quit smoking outweighs the risk of teenagers becoming hooked.

The regulator said the move was an “important step toward ensuring all new tobacco products undergo the FDA’s robust, scientific premarket evaluation”.

However, last Tuesday’s ruling came even as e-cigarettes have been widely available in the US for over a decade.

Yet this decision may pave the way to curb the widespread illegal trade in electronic smoking devices in Egypt.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population recently warned against using e-cigarettes, saying that vaping contains nicotine and toxic substances that harm the smoker and those around them.

A ministry publication said that vaping can lead to chronic lung diseases, breathing problems and chest pain.

Western smoking products such as e-liquid pods carry a nicotine strength of 4.8%, roughly equivalent to a pack of cigarettes.

Nicotine is the chemical released when tobacco is smoked and is the addictive stimulant that gives users a rush. Vaping firms say their products provide smokers nicotine, with far fewer of the dangerous toxins contained in burning tobacco. 

Studies around the world are unclear on the health effects of e-cigarettes.

However, Fawzi Al-Hwaiti, a tobacco seller in central Cairo, is at the sharp end of the e-cigarette business in Egypt.

He stresses that only three types of vapes are authorized in Egypt, adding that he does not know whether the products he brings from dealers are legal or not. His prices range from EGP 600 to EGP 1,000.

Al-Hwaiti told Arab News: “It is not important that it be legal. The important thing is, it comes to me and I sell it and earn from it to support my family. I think it's legal because no one from the authorities has spoken to me before that.”

Some ordinary smokers hope that relaxation in the US will lead to a looser policy in Egypt.

The move by the FDA was welcomed by Engineer Islam Shawqi, a longtime smoker who decided to quit by taking up e-cigarettes.

He said: “I have smoked all my life, I have been a smoker for a long time, and I wanted to stop smoking. I resorted to smoking e-cigarettes, as I heard that they are less harmful.”

Shawqi believes that the approval of some types of vapes is the beginning of an opening up of trade in Egypt, that will help adult smokers like him.

However, the Egyptian Chambers of Commerce makes clear that the expansion of the e-cigarette market is in the hands of the government.

The business body said: "We have not received any notification, and I think that the Egyptian Ministry of Health must declare this matter first, before implementing it commercially.”

Robert Naous, Director of External Affairs, Middle East and North Africa, the leading e-cigarette maker Relx International expressed his happiness with lifting ban in Egypt, as he commented in a statement: “Lifting this ban in Egypt is a good and specific step in the right direction, which will greatly benefit the general investment environment in the country, by encouraging small and medium-sized companies and manufacturers to invest, opening new stores, and importing rechargeable vaping devices, thus creating new job opportunities. It is also certain that the state treasury will benefit by generating additional tax revenues in a sound manner, as it blocks the way for illegal merchants who evade import tax.”

Topics: Egypt

