Saudi energy minister optimistic Kingdom can achieve net carbon zero before 2060 

Saudi energy minister optimistic Kingdom can achieve net carbon zero before 2060 
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi energy minister optimistic Kingdom can achieve net carbon zero before 2060 

Saudi energy minister optimistic Kingdom can achieve net carbon zero before 2060 
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy believes the Kingdom might reach its net carbon zero target ahead of the 2060 mark unveiled by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Riyadh. 

Speaking at the same event on Saturday, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said most technologies to help the environment will mature by 2040, meaning the Kingdom could reach its emission reduction goal earlier than planned. 

Carbon reduction efforts, including investing in renewable energy and the circular economy, will help the Kingdom reach net zero, the energy minister said, adding that Saudi Arabia does not only want to achieve ambitious environmental goals, but wants to be an example for others. 

“The Kingdom is not seeking financial support or grants to achieve this NDC [Nationally Determined Contribution] and it will use the best suited technology to do so,” the minister stressed. 

Using the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) strategy, a clear structure of milestones and key performance indicators will be put in place for the entire country to be held accountable for the goals. 

“We can shift our energy mix by using 50 percent in empowering the power sector and all utilities, [therefore] 50 percent will be done on renewables and the other 50 percent will be the development of more gas. That 50/50 will be a major component in that reduction we have discussed,” he stated. 

The renewable investment opportunities created in the Kingdom, such as the energy efficiency program that has been active for over 10 years, has already reduced annual CO2 emissions by 48 million tons.

There are now plans to reduce such outputs even further, reducing carbon emissions by more than 90 million tons a year — with a focus on the industry, transportation and building sectors. 

Cement, steel, petrochemical, heating and cooling, and fuel efficient transportation will be the focus of these initiatives in achieving the net zero goal.  

“In February 2020 we launched our smart meter program and in the midst of all the lockdowns, we were plugging 100,000 smart meters a day in this country. The whole project was conducted by March 30 2021,” bin Salman said., talking up steps the country has already taken. 

Smart meters enable consumers to manage their own system in their homes to ensure efficient electricity consumption. 

The minister also stated that all street lamps and bulbs in Saudi Arabia have already been replaced with more efficient LED lights. 

Inclusivity and a holistic approach was also another topic highlighted by the minister, and he said: “Inclusivity is important, making these new technologies available to those who can afford it and those who cannot will help to mitigate emissions." 

“International cooperation in research and developing technologies and deploying technologies has to happen,” the minister added, as he hinted about an announcement on Monday regarding advanced energy technologies.

NEOM will be ready to welcome tourists and investors by 2024: CEO

NEOM will be ready to welcome tourists and investors by 2024: CEO
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM will be ready to welcome tourists and investors by 2024: CEO

NEOM will be ready to welcome tourists and investors by 2024: CEO
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

The city of NEOM will be ready by 2024 to receive tourists and investors, the CEO of the project has announced.

“We spent two years transforming the vision into a strategy, as this strategy concerns all sectors of NEOM,” Nadhmi Al-nasr said in an interview with Asharq.

"We finished last year with strategies, then moved on to planning and implementation and now we have entered the implementation phase,” Al-nasr added.

NEOM is set to is located on the Red Sea coast in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, and is set to be totally powered by renewable energy sources.

Azerbaijan sees oil market stable, OPEC+ current output increase enough

Azerbaijan sees oil market stable, OPEC+ current output increase enough
Updated 19 min 9 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Azerbaijan sees oil market stable, OPEC+ current output increase enough

Azerbaijan sees oil market stable, OPEC+ current output increase enough
Updated 19 min 9 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Riyadh: Azerbaijan sees oil market stable with current oil prices, the country's Minister of Energy has told Arab News.

Parviz Shahbazov said he doesn't see a need for OPEC+ to pump more than 400,000 barrels a day any time soon.

Azerbaijan is a member of the OPEC+ alliance.

Pakistan’s PM leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’ 

Pakistan’s PM leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’ 
Updated 45 min 2 sec ago
NADINE HAMMADY

Pakistan’s PM leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’ 

Pakistan’s PM leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’ 
Updated 45 min 2 sec ago
NADINE HAMMADY

CAIRO: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan left for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to attend the launch of the “Middle East Green Initiative Summit” in Riyadh, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

Khan left with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, and Malik Amin Aslam, PM’s adviser on climate change. 

“An initiative of the (Saudi) crown prince, the summit is the first of its kind in the Middle East region,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister Office said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had extended the invitation to the premier to attend the event on Oct. 25.

Khan, who made Pakistan a “Champions for Nature”, will share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change, the statement said. 

He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching “nature-based solutions” to address environmental challenges.

Saudi youth are 'empowered' to drive sustainable change, says energy minister

Saudi youth are 'empowered' to drive sustainable change, says energy minister
Updated 23 October 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi youth are 'empowered' to drive sustainable change, says energy minister

Saudi youth are 'empowered' to drive sustainable change, says energy minister
Updated 23 October 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: Youngsters in Saudi Arabia are working "day and night" to deliver environmental changes in the Kingdom, the country's minister of energy has said as he praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's leadership.

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum on Saturday, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reserved special praise for the country's youth.

Addressing the event in Riyadh, he said: “Whatever you see today in Saudi Arabia, whatever you see tomorrow in Saudi Arabia, is not the work of myself or my generation or the generations that just preceded me or the generation that just came after me, I am empowered by a young leader who has the vision and he is the owner of that vision, Vision 2030."

The minister highlighted the influence of the Kingdom’s vision on its youth, saying: “The empowerment has spread in Saudi Arabia to the many youngsters that you saw in the gallery and the many youngsters that are working day and night delivering, not for my future, but for their own future and I’m proud to say that in Saudi Arabia, it’s not the men in Saudi Arabia, it’s actually the women and men of Saudi Arabia that will deliver the future that we are all aspiring for.”

30% vehicles in Riyadh will be powered by electricity, says Al-Rasheed

30% vehicles in Riyadh will be powered by electricity, says Al-Rasheed
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

30% vehicles in Riyadh will be powered by electricity, says Al-Rasheed

30% vehicles in Riyadh will be powered by electricity, says Al-Rasheed
  • 'We will increase the share of public transport in the city from 5 percent to 20 percent.'
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: As part of the Riyadh Sustainability Strategy, the government is working to ensure that 30 percent of all vehicles in the capital city will powered by electricity by 2030, said Fahd Al-Rasheed.

The CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said the sustainable strategy is a $92 billion program to ensure a sustainable future for the city.

Speaking at a session at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum on Saturday, Al-Rasheed said: “We must be a global steward of environmental preservation and a global economic powerhouse driven by resource conservation.”

Highlighting the Kingdom’s green economy plan, he said the private sector has a key role to play in achieving these goals. “It will create 360,000 green jobs and envisage $40 billion investment by the private sector.”

He said more than 50 percent of this (private sector) investment has been already committed. “This very ambitious vision was transformed or translated into a full sustainability strategy with 68 initiatives focused on climate, action, energy production and efficiency, air quality, water management, waste management, biodiversity, and ecological preservation,” Al-Rasheed added.

He said the plan seeks to reduce emissions and increase the share of renewables (energy) to 50 percent by 2030.

The CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said: “We will increase the share of public transport in the city from 5 percent to 20 percent.” 

The plan also aims to improve waste management in the city by ensuring that “100% of our waste is used, recycled, recovered, and of course reused.” 

Al-Rasheed said we are taking steps for water conservation. He said by 2030 carbon emissions in Riyadh will drop by 50 percent by 2030 making it one of most livable cities of the world. “We also aim to plant 15 million trees in Riyadh.”

The $8 billion project will increase the per capita share of green space from 1.7 to 28 square meters and “deliver more than 3,300 neighborhood parks and 43 city parks, all irrigated, of course with treated water.” 

He said the strategy also seeks to protect and promote biodiversity. “More than 200 species, many of them endangered today, will be protected under these plans,” Al-Rasheed said.

