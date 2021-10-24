You are here

Saudi central bank mulls blockchain use, says no to phasing out cash

Saudi central bank mulls blockchain use, says no to phasing out cash
SAMA is one of the first central banks in the G20 countries to experience distributed ledgers and blockchain technologies through the "Aber" digital currency project (File/Supplied)
Saudi central bank mulls blockchain use, says no to phasing out cash

Saudi central bank mulls blockchain use, says no to phasing out cash
  • SAMA is one of the first central banks in the G20 countries to experience distributed ledgers and blockchain technologies through the "Aber" digital currency project.
  • The government wants to boost e-payments to 70 percent of total transactions by 2030, the central bank said, as it has no intention of completely phasing out banknotes. 
CAIRO: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) is still examining some emerging technologies, including distributed ledgers and blockchain, before it makes any decision, according to a report from Al Eqtisadiah.

SAMA is one of the first central banks in the G20 countries to experience distributed ledgers and blockchain technologies through the "Aber" digital currency project.

These efforts are part of the central bank’s push to a less cash-dependent society, as outlined under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The government wants to boost e-payments to 70 percent of total transactions by 2030, the central bank said, as it has no intention of completely phasing out banknotes. 

SAMA is optimistic it would achieve this goal five years earlier than the 2030 target.

Topics: #sama #finance #centralbank #cash #payments

UAE's ADNOC to split water treatment project; costs double to $5bn: CNBC Arabia

UAE's ADNOC to split water treatment project; costs double to $5bn: CNBC Arabia
UAE's ADNOC to split water treatment project; costs double to $5bn: CNBC Arabia

UAE's ADNOC to split water treatment project; costs double to $5bn: CNBC Arabia
  • The initial plan included an evaluation of the entire project at a projected cost of $2.5 billion
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is to divide a sea water treatment project into two separate projects, with costs set to more than double, to about $5 billion, two sources told CNBC Arabia.

The two stations will be developed in two new locations in Al Mirfa and Al Nouf areas, west of Abu Dhabi city. The first phase is expected to start later this year, the sources said. 

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Group (SMBC) and Alderbrook will be the advisors.

The initial plan included an evaluation of the entire project at a projected cost of $2.5 billion, but the spiralling costs forced a rethink into dividing it into two projects, the sources said.

ADNOC announced last March that it would include the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of two new independent seawater filtration plants with a full treatment capacity of about 210 million gallons per day.

The project also includes the construction of pumping stations and pipelines necessary to transport treated water to the onshore oil fields, which requires a new infrastructure of pipelines with a length of about 450 km, according to the company's official website.

Topics: #economy #uae #adnoc Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) #oilandgas

China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects
The China Evergrande Centre in Wanchai. Getty Images
China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects
  • China's second-largest property developer last month also promised potential buyers it will complete building of their homes
China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.


Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on.


The company said on Aug. 31 that some projects were suspended because of delays in payment to suppliers and contractors and it was negotiating to resume building.


On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.


Evergrande added that its efforts to guarantee construction would shore up market confidence and included several photos of construction workers on different projects, stamped with the time and date.


China's second-largest property developer last month also promised potential buyers it will complete building of their homes and said that work on one of the world's biggest soccer stadiums in the southern city of Guangzhou was proceeding as planned.


Last week's move to pay $83.5 million in interest on a U.S. dollar bond has bought Evergrande another week to wrestle with a debt crisis looming over the world's second-biggest economy.


Highlighting the stresses on its core business, Evergrande also announced on Friday plans to give future priority to its electric vehicles business over real estate.


Evergrande's woes have reverberated across the $5 trillion Chinese property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy by some metrics, with a string of default announcements, rating downgrades and slumping corporate bonds.


Its debt crisis is also being widely watched by global financial markets concerned about broader contagion. 

Topics: Evergrande #economy #china real estate #property

Jordanian company dives into Arabic mobile games market

Jordanian company dives into Arabic mobile games market
Hussam Hammo, founder and CEO of Tamatem, speaks during an interview at his office in the capital Amman in September. Getty Images
Jordanian company dives into Arabic mobile games market

Jordanian company dives into Arabic mobile games market
  • With offices now in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Tamatem has published more than 50 mobile games
Its logo is a tomato, not an apple, but in just eight years Jordanian company Tamatem has already bitten a chunk out of the lucrative market for Arabic mobile games.


"Less than one percent of internet content is in Arabic, even though there are 400 million Arab users," said the company's founder and CEO Hussam Hammo.


"There is a very big gap in this market that we are trying to fill," added the 38-year-old entrepreneur, sitting in his elegant Amman offices.


Hamo founded Tamatem - which means tomato - in 2013 and it was the first Arab company to win investment from the "500 Startups" programme based in Silicon Valley, California.


Eight years on the company has grown to about 80 staff who convert mobile phone games into Arabic, also adapting content to fit Arab culture.


"Language was a barrier to mobile games growth" in the region, said Nour Khrais, founder and chief executive of games developer Maysalward.


"The Arabic language connects (the player) emotionally."


With offices now in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Tamatem has published more than 50 mobile games, which have been downloaded more than 100 million times on Apple and Google Play stores.


"Seventy percent of smartphone users in the Arab world have set their phones in Arabic, which means they like to use content in their mother language," said Hammo.


"Sadly when you search in English for a game in app stores you will find millions of games, but when you search in Arabic there are only a few thousand," he added.


But competition is fierce, and Khrais said the Middle East and North Africa region was "the largest growth region in the world in the field of electronic games".


Market analysts Mordor Intelligence said the global gaming market in 2020 was valued at $174 billion, and was expected to reach $314 billion in 2026.


Tamatem, which has partnerships with companies in the US, China, France, South Korea, Bulgaria and Croatia, converts games by replacing characters' voices and names, adapting music and clothing, adding Muslim holidays like Ramadan and even changing car licence plates.


"We don't only do translation, we do the most important thing which is educating by making the content relevant to the Arab culture," said chief operating officer Eyad Al Basheer.


"Hollywood Story" from Nanobit.com, in which players can become movie stars, strut the red carpet, hang out with fans and even shoot blockbusters, was renamed "Malekat al Moda" -- or "Queen of Fashion".


Instead of locations in New York and Los Angeles, the avatars travel between Dubai, Beirut and Cairo, in an Arabic game which has now been downloaded more than 15 million times.


Strategy multiplayer and civilisation-building game "Clash of Empire" from developer Leme Games launched its Arabic version "Tahadi Al-Molouk" or "Challenge of Kings" this year.

To fit Arab audiences, the figure of the notorious crusader Richard the Lionheart has been replaced by legendary dynastic Muslim leader, Salah al-Din al-Ayubi.


One of the company's biggest hits is "Shake the Metal" which taps into the popular sport of drifting. Featuring car models beloved in the Arab world, it has now been downloaded five million times.


The most popular of Tamatem's Arabic mobile games however, is "VIP Belote", which is based on the French card game and has been downloaded more than 20 million times.


In a 2019 report by the World Economic Forum, Tamatem was chosen as one of the best 100 Arabic companies "shaping the fourth industrial revolution".


And the Covid-19 pandemic has proved a boon, with the number of mobile gamers soaring by 150 percent, Hammo said.


"Tamatem made games easier, and we understand things that we didn't understand before, because it was in English," said player Khader Hamid, a 28-year-old civil engineer.


Mona Rummaneh, a 30-year-old working in e-marketing, said Arabic games left her "confident that all the content is appropriate for our culture and morals".


She recalled how after the Beirut port explosion in August 2020, she and other gamers voiced their solidarity with Lebanese players.
"So it is more than just a game," she said.

Topics: #economy tamatem #techinvesting #fintech #technology #tech

Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties

Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties
Getty Images
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties

Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties
  • Other filings on Sunday to the Dubai Financial Market showed shareholders wanted a vote later this week to possibly remove its board of directors
Federal prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates said Sunday they've launched a major investigation into Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties.


A statement carried by the state-run WAM news agency said the investigation involved allegations of the firm selling property at less than its real value and hiding the name of the beneficiary of the sale, as well as forging documents and other violations.


Union Properties, known for building Dubai Motor City, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


A stock market filing by Union Properties suggested the sale may have involved a March 2020 transaction in which a woman named Amna al-Hammadi purchased a property for 30 million dirhams ($8.1 million) that had been earlier valued at 49.5 million dirhams ($13.4 million).


A top Union Properties official, chairman Khalifa al-Hammadi, shares the woman's last name. It wasn't immediately clear if the two were related.


Union Properties' filing sought to explain the sale by noting it came amid “the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying negative effects — and in light of the company’s commitment to settle its debt towards its lenders.”


Other filings on Sunday to the Dubai Financial Market showed shareholders wanted a vote later this week to possibly remove its board of directors. Separately, the company said one of its subsidiaries was involved in a lawsuit seeking nearly $1 billion, without elaborating.


Shares in Union Properties fell over 9 percent in early trading Sunday after the announcement.


The firm's current shareholder structure wasn't immediately clear, though a profile from the data firm Refinitiv showed its major investor as the Bluestone Fund.


“Today's news was shocking, but we need to be clear that this is a good thing that there is a system, a system that adheres to punishing people who are responsible,” said Waleed al-Khatib, a managing partner at the Abu Dhabi-based trading firm Global For Shares and Bonds.

Topics: #dubai #uae Union Properties Dubai real estate #realestate

Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 1,795 mining licenses until September

Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 1,795 mining licenses until September
Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 1,795 mining licenses until September

Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 1,795 mining licenses until September
  • The number of licenses underscores the positive restructuring of the industry investment climate due to the new Mining Investment Law.
Saudi Arabia’s ministry of industry and mineral resources issued 1,795 mining licenses until September 2021, Argaam reported citing the ministry’s report on its mining indicators. 

The licenses included 1,041 licenses for building materials quarries, 22 detection licenses, 563 exploration licenses, and 169 licenses for mining and small-scale mining, the ministry said in a statement. 

The number of licenses underscores the positive restructuring of the industry investment climate due to the new Mining Investment Law.

Topics: #saudiarabia Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources #mining licenses

Saudi central bank mulls blockchain use, says no to phasing out cash
