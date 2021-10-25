You are here

  • Home
  • Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
Lowering operating expenses and the results of the capital restructuring last year helped compensate for the fall, it added. (File/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ytwm

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
  • The decline is due to a 1 percent drop in revenue, as well as rising revenue costs by 19 percent, the company said in a bourse filing. 
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi telecom firm Zain KSA posted a net profit of SR143 million ($38.1 million) in the first nine months of 2021, a 36 percent drop from the same period last year. 

The decline is due to a 1 percent drop in revenue, as well as rising revenue costs by 19 percent, the company said in a bourse filing. 

Lowering operating expenses and the results of the capital restructuring last year helped compensate for the fall, it added. 

Topics: #telecoms Zain Zain KSA #saudiarabia profits

Related

Saudi Arabia eyes personal status law with main focus on family and strengthening of bonds
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia eyes personal status law with main focus on family and strengthening of bonds
Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months
Business & Economy
Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
  • The decline is due to a 1 percent drop in revenue, as well as rising revenue costs by 19 percent, the company said in a bourse filing. 
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi telecom firm Zain KSA posted a net profit of SR143 million ($38.1 million) in the first nine months of 2021, a 36 percent drop from the same period last year. 

The decline is due to a 1 percent drop in revenue, as well as rising revenue costs by 19 percent, the company said in a bourse filing. 

Lowering operating expenses and the results of the capital restructuring last year helped compensate for the fall, it added. 

Topics: #telecoms Zain Zain KSA #saudiarabia profits

Related

Saudi Arabia eyes personal status law with main focus on family and strengthening of bonds
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia eyes personal status law with main focus on family and strengthening of bonds
Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months
Business & Economy
Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
  • The decline is due to a 1 percent drop in revenue, as well as rising revenue costs by 19 percent, the company said in a bourse filing. 
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi telecom firm Zain KSA posted a net profit of SR143 million ($38.1 million) in the first nine months of 2021, a 36 percent drop from the same period last year. 

The decline is due to a 1 percent drop in revenue, as well as rising revenue costs by 19 percent, the company said in a bourse filing. 

Lowering operating expenses and the results of the capital restructuring last year helped compensate for the fall, it added. 

Topics: #telecoms Zain Zain KSA #saudiarabia profits

Related

Saudi Arabia eyes personal status law with main focus on family and strengthening of bonds
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia eyes personal status law with main focus on family and strengthening of bonds
Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months
Business & Economy
Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months

Saudi Non-oil exports rose by 26.8 percent in August, official data shows

Saudi Non-oil exports rose by 26.8 percent in August, official data shows
Updated 7 min 30 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Non-oil exports rose by 26.8 percent in August, official data shows

Saudi Non-oil exports rose by 26.8 percent in August, official data shows
Updated 7 min 30 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: Saudi Arabian non-oil exports rose by 26.8 percent in August from a year ago, according to the General Authority of Statistics (GASTAT).

Topics: Saudi Arabia non-oil exports

Iraq, Saudi ACWA Power close to signing a solar energy agreement

Iraq, Saudi ACWA Power close to signing a solar energy agreement
Updated 19 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Iraq, Saudi ACWA Power close to signing a solar energy agreement

Iraq, Saudi ACWA Power close to signing a solar energy agreement
  • The ministry said it is close to signing the agreement with the Saudi utility company to generate 1,000 megawatts of solar power in the Najaf Governorate.
Updated 19 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Iraq is in advanced discussions to establish a solar energy project with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, the oil ministry announced on its Facebook page. 

The ministry said it is close to signing the agreement with the Saudi utility company to generate 1,000 megawatts of solar power in the Najaf Governorate.

Topics: #iraq #ACWApower solar energy #energy

Related

ACWA Power among bidders of 1,200 MW Saudi renewable energy projects 
Business & Economy
ACWA Power among bidders of 1,200 MW Saudi renewable energy projects 
Exclusive PIF-owned ACWA Power to become a net zero energy producer, CEO says
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ACWA Power to become a net zero energy producer, CEO says

US records second-highest deficit of $2.77tn 

US records second-highest deficit of $2.77tn 
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed
LAMYAA BAGAZI

US records second-highest deficit of $2.77tn 

US records second-highest deficit of $2.77tn 
  • In September, the budget deficit hit $62 billion, compared to a $125 billion deficit a year earlier and market expectations of a $60 billion gap
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed LAMYAA BAGAZI

The US budget deficit in the fiscal year 2021 recorded the second-highest deficit ever compared to $ 3.132 trillion recorded in 2020, where the deficit for 2021 reached $ 2.772 trillion.

Revenue jumped 18.3 percent to $ 4.046 trillion amid higher income taxes on individuals and businesses due to the economy's recovery. In contrast, expenses rose by 4.1 percent to $6.818 trillion due to continued spending to counter the devastating effects of the global pandemic.

In September, the budget deficit hit $62 billion, compared to a $125 billion deficit a year earlier and market expectations of a $60 billion gap. 

The smallest budget gap since January 2020, with revenue growing 23.1 percent to $460 billion while expenses only increased 4.7 percent to $521 billion.

Too early to raise US interest rates 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it is early to increase borrowing rates risking slow economic recovery, in spite of a risk that high inflation in the United States could persist. 

"it would be premature to actually tighten policy by raising rates now with the effect and intent of slowing job growth," he said 

Policymakers are forecast to proclaim the slowdown of bond buying at the central bank's policy meeting next month. Still, the benchmark lending rate is forecast to continue at zero to the latest next year at the very least.

SAMA books $1bn net profit 

Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) recorded a net profit of SR3.8 billion ($1 billion ) at the end of the quarter, above the same period last year, by 0.6 billion. More than the average analysts' expectation on Refinitiv Eikon data of SR3.6 billion.

Russia raises interest rate

Russia's central bank increased the key interest rate above what was expected by 75 bps to 7.5 percent, from a forecast of a 50 bps increase, the highest since June 2019. That increased in the rouble and signaled increases as inflation showed little sign of slowing.

Japan’s Inflation up slightly

Japanese inflation rose for the first time in 13 months to 0.2 percent annually in September 2021 from a negative 0.4 percent in August 2021.

Eurozone inflation hit by supply shocks

Significant supply chain problems in factories have caused prices to rise that they did not see in the Eurozone twenty years ago.

Topics: US world economy Economic Wrap

Related

UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026
Business & Economy
UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026
Saudi budget carrier flyadeal says domestic market close to pre-COVID levels
Business & Economy
Saudi budget carrier flyadeal says domestic market close to pre-COVID levels

Latest updates

Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021
Saudi Non-oil exports rose by 26.8 percent in August, official data shows
Saudi Non-oil exports rose by 26.8 percent in August, official data shows
Iraq, Saudi ACWA Power close to signing a solar energy agreement
Iraq, Saudi ACWA Power close to signing a solar energy agreement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.