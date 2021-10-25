Telecom Zain KSA profits drop 36% for first 9 months of 2021

DUBAI: Saudi telecom firm Zain KSA posted a net profit of SR143 million ($38.1 million) in the first nine months of 2021, a 36 percent drop from the same period last year.

The decline is due to a 1 percent drop in revenue, as well as rising revenue costs by 19 percent, the company said in a bourse filing.

Lowering operating expenses and the results of the capital restructuring last year helped compensate for the fall, it added.