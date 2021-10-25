Lyna Khoudri shines in Chanel at ‘French Dispatch’ premiere

DUBAI: Fashion wise, Lyna Khoudri has been hitting all the marks during the press tour for her latest film, “The French Dispatch.” The Algerian-French actress, along with the movie’s star-studded cast, began promoting the Wes Anderson flick back in July at the Cannes Film Festival, where Khoudri turned heads wearing an elegant look by Chanel, complete with a semi-sheer cream colored lace shirt tucked into a black skirt with tulle overlay. This week, the 29-year-old continued her fashion streak, wearing another Chanel ensemble for the movie’s Paris premiere on Oct. 24.

Khoudri, who plays Juliette, a radical motorcycle-riding student activist and co-star Timothee Chalamet’s love interest, hit the red carpet wearing a full Chanel look from the Parisian label’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection, which consisted of a graphic jacket paired with a lace camisole and loose trousers. She accessorized the ensemble with black pumps and a Chanel clutch.







Lyna Khoudri wore a Chanel ensemble at the Paris premiere of 'The French Dispatch.' (Getty Images)



The Algerian-born actress is a Chanel house favorite.

The award-winning actress – who won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice International Film Festival and received a César Award in 2020 – is a front row fixture at the Parisian maison’s fashion shows and can almost always be seen championing Chanel creations at important red carpet events.

Also, back in April, the fashion house invited the “Papicha” star to join an on-camera conversation with writer Camille Laurens and Chanel house ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi.

The actress arrived at the premiere with her castmates Léa Seydoux, Alexandre Desplat and Cécile De France.

Anderson was also at the Paris premiere.

“The French Dispatch” is an affectionate portrait of a weekly literary magazine situated in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. It is an anthology film, structured like an issue of The New Yorker, with three separate features, a travel story and an obituary. Critics were mixed on the film, praising the movie’s full-hearted tribute to 20th century magazine and Anderson’s intricate image-making.

“Wes has been a Parisian for 10 years now. He knows France, and he really knows French movies,” Khoudri told WWD magazine of the movie. “And he wanted to give us his vision,” she added.