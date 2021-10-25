You are here

  • Home
  • Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in latest week

Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in latest week

Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in latest week
Short Url

https://arab.news/m47ty

Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters

Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in latest week

Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in latest week
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Cryptocurrency products and funds had record inflows last week to the tune of $1.5 billion, their 10th straight week of investments, as optimism soared with the trading of bitcoin exchange traded funds, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Inflows so far this year hit $8 billion, far exceeding the record set for the whole of 2020 of $6.7 billion, the data showed as of the week ended Oct. 22.

Total assets under management also hit a new record of $79.2 billion, although it ended the week at $76.7 billion.

The bulk of inflows for the sixth straight week went to Bitcoin, with $1.45 billion, data showed. Inflows to the world’s largest cryptocurrency year-to-date amounted to $6.1 billion.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF debuted last week, a defining moment for the crypto industry that is expected to lure more inflows from big institutional investors.

That pushed bitcoin to an all-time peak of $67,016.50 . It was last up 4.6 percent at $63,682.

“Bitcoin hitting new all-time highs shows both how far we've come and the capacity bitcoin has to upend the financial system and create a global economy, linking the developed and emerging markets like never before,” said Ray Youssef, co-founder and chief executive officer of Paxful, a global peer-to-peer fintech platform.

"While this recent price rally can be attributed to movements like the approval of the first bitcoin ETF for institutional investors, we can't ignore the impact of significant development and adoption in emerging markets," he added.

Ethereum, meanwhile, saw outflows for a third consecutive week totaling $1.4 million. 

CoinShares believed that the outflows were due to minor profit-taking as the price approaches record highs. Ether, the currency for the Ethereum blockchain, last exchanged hands at $4,224.30, up 3.5%.

Other altcoins saw inflows. Solana, Cardano and Binance posted inflows totaling $8.1 million, $5.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Assets under management at Grayscale and Coinshares, the two largest digital asset managers, climbed last week to $54.6 billion and $5.2 billion, respectively. 

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin ether

Related

Update Bitcoin tops $66,000 as crypto goes mainstream
Business & Economy
Bitcoin tops $66,000 as crypto goes mainstream

Greenhouse gas level reach record amid COP26 worries

Greenhouse gas level reach record amid COP26 worries
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Greenhouse gas level reach record amid COP26 worries

Greenhouse gas level reach record amid COP26 worries
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA/GLASGOW: Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is “way off track” in capping rising temperatures, the UN said on Monday in a stark illustration of the tasks facing UN climate talks in Scotland.

A report by the UN World Meteorological Organization showed carbon dioxide levels surged to 413.2 parts per million in 2020, rising more than the average rate over the last decade despite a temporary dip in emissions during COVID-19 lockdowns.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the current rate of increase in heat-trapping gases would result in temperature rises “far in excess” of the 2015 Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average this century.

“We are way off track,” he said. “We need to revisit our industrial, energy and transport systems and whole way of life,” he added, calling for a “dramatic increase” in commitments at the COP26 conference beginning on Sunday.

The city of Glasgow was putting on the final touches before hosting the climate talks, which may be the world's best remaining chance to cap global warming at the 1.5-2 degrees Celsius upper limit set out in the Paris Agreement.

Under countries’ current pledges, global emissions would be 16 percent higher in 2030 than they were in 2010, according to a separate analysis by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

That is far off the 45 percent reduction by 2030 that scientists say is needed to cap warming at 1.5 degrees and avoid its most devastating impacts.

“Overshooting the temperature goals will lead to a destabilized world and endless suffering, especially among those who have contributed the least to the (greenhouse gas) emissions in the atmosphere," said Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UNFCCC.

“We are nowhere near where science says we should be,” Espinosa said.

Topics: #COP26 greenhouse gases

Related

Saudi Arabia's Net Zero goals are important developments since Paris agreement: John Kerry
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's Net Zero goals are important developments since Paris agreement: John Kerry
Update Saudi Arabia to tap private sector, NGOs for Saudi Green Initiative
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to tap private sector, NGOs for Saudi Green Initiative

World Bank warns of inflation in low-income countries as energy prices rise

World Bank warns of inflation in low-income countries as energy prices rise
Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN 

World Bank warns of inflation in low-income countries as energy prices rise

World Bank warns of inflation in low-income countries as energy prices rise
Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN 

MOSCOW: Rising energy prices pose significant risks of inflation in many emerging markets and developing countries, World Bank warned on Monday.

In its semi-annual report “Commodity Markets Outlook,” the bank said the ongoing energy crunch is likely to weigh on the growth of energy-importing countries in 2022.

Energy prices are expected to increase more than 2 percent in 2022 after jumping more than 80 percent in 2021, supported by continued robust demand and gradual production gains. 

The bank has raised its forecast for average oil prices to $74/bbl in 2022 from $70/bbl in 2021 projected previously in April. Natural gas and coal prices are expected to decline only slightly in 2022 to $4/mmbtu and $3.9/mmbtu from $4.1/mmbtu in 2021, as demand growth eases and production and exports increase, driven by the US.

Prices of non-energy commodities like metals and wheat are also projected to remain at elevated levels. After rising more than 48 percent this year, metal prices are projected to decline 5 percent in 2022. Prices for US hard red wheat are projected to decrease to $250 per metric ton and $245 per metric ton in 2022 and 2023 respectively from $255/mt in 2021.  

The rally in energy prices has sharply increased agricultural input costs. This includes fertilizers, which have risen more than 55 percent since January this year, with several fertilizer manufacturers halting or reducing production capacity. Elevated food prices combined with the recent spike in energy costs is pushing food price inflation up in several low-income countries such as Ethiopia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe as well as higher-income economies including Argentina and Turkey, the report pointed out.

The report provided its 2022 price forecast for energy and non-energy commodity groups revised from its previous estimate published in April this year. The most notable revisions include fertilizers (+11.8 percentage points), precious metals (+4.1 ppts), metals and minerals (+3.4 ppts), grains (-9.2 ppts), beverages (-2.7 ppts).

Topics: #World Bank #Energy prices #inflation emerging markets

Related

Energy prices should retreat by early 2022, says IMF official
Business & Economy
Energy prices should retreat by early 2022, says IMF official

Egypt’s government projects to go 30% green by 2024

Egypt’s government projects to go 30% green by 2024
Updated 25 October 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Egypt’s government projects to go 30% green by 2024

Egypt’s government projects to go 30% green by 2024
Updated 25 October 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: Egypt aims to make 30 percent of all the government projects green by 2024 and then raise the level to 100 percent by 2030, said Yasmine Fouad, the country’s environment minister. 

Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, she said Egypt spent 447 billion Egyptian pounds on 691 green projects in different sectors during the current fiscal. 

Egypt also became the first country to issue green government bonds in September 2020.

“We issued $750 million in five-year green bonds in order to focus on the climate change projects in transport and sanitation sectors,” the minister said.

Fouad said the Egyptian government is taking measures to change the overall investment environment by not just only supporting the private sector but also focussing on the banking sector to encourage it to adopt sustainable financing principles.

Topics: #SGI Middle East Green Initiative Summit

Related

Special 'SGI signals a new era for mankind': How the Saudi Green Initiative Forum could change the world
Business & Economy
'SGI signals a new era for mankind': How the Saudi Green Initiative Forum could change the world

Saudi Arabia's Net Zero goals are important developments since Paris agreement: John Kerry

Saudi Arabia's Net Zero goals are important developments since Paris agreement: John Kerry
Getty Images
Updated 25 October 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia's Net Zero goals are important developments since Paris agreement: John Kerry

Saudi Arabia's Net Zero goals are important developments since Paris agreement: John Kerry
  • He said no government in the world has the money to fight climate actions alone
Updated 25 October 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s nationally determined contributions and net zero carbon goals are important developments since the Paris agreement John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, told delegates at the Middle East Green Initiative.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change signed at COP 21 in Paris, on 12 December 2015.

He said as a result of US diplomatic efforts, many countries are now taking bolder climate actions.

Science is playing a bigger role today in shaping climate actions, he said.

“This is the biggest market opportunity the world has known with 4 to 5 billion users. I see trillion dollars to be invested" in the energy transition market opportunities, he added.

He said no government in the world has the money to fight climate actions alone, and countries need the private sector to support these efforts.

He highlighted that the global financial industry is helping tens of trillion of dollars to be moved into the energy transition market.

He warned that countries must work to reduce emissions in the next 10 years.

“Action to combat climate change must be accelerated,” he said.

Topics: #economy #saudi #saudigreeninitiative #climategoals sustainability

Related

Update Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh on Monday. (Screenshot/MGI Summit)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches two initiatives at cost of $10.4 billion to combat climate change: Crown Prince

More investment needed to make green companies the next Facebook or Google, says BlackRock CEO

More investment needed to make green companies the next Facebook or Google, says BlackRock CEO
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

More investment needed to make green companies the next Facebook or Google, says BlackRock CEO

More investment needed to make green companies the next Facebook or Google, says BlackRock CEO
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Environmentally-focused start-ups will make up the next thousand ‘unicorn’ businesses, billionaire businessman Larry Fink has told the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

The chairman of US asset management giant BlackRock told delegates at the forum in Riyadh it will be firms producing environmentally-friendly goods and systems that will become the next billion dollar companies  — the threshold for being dubbed a ‘unicorn’.

Fink said: "It’s my belief that the next 1,000 unicorns - companies that have a market valuation over a billion dollars - won’t be a search engine or media company. They will be businesses developing green hydrogen, and green agriculture, and green steel and green cement."

He added that governments, financial service companies and multinational institutions need to work together to achieve a net-zero world, as he talked up the role of private sector investment in hitting this target.

Speaking at the event, which is attended by leading figures including the US Climate Change envoy John Kerry, Fink said clean technologies and fuel are more expensive than conventional energy sources due to a “Green Premium".

“To bring down this Green Premium we need to be serious about attracting private capital for technology and technology revolution,” he added.

"That is not to say that we are going to divest from hydrocarbons. In fact, it is essential that we work with them and are playing a role in this solution.

"We’re supportive of hydrocarbon companies, and believe they will be part of the solution of the green revolution of new green technology.

"Many of them are at the forefront of developing methods of carbon capture and storage, which will play a major role in removing the carbon emissions we will continue to produce."

 

Topics: Larry Fink Middle East Green Initiative sgi2021

Related

UK PM Johnson follows Saudi Crown Prince's lead urging 'further faster' action on climate change
Business & Economy
UK PM Johnson follows Saudi Crown Prince's lead urging 'further faster' action on climate change
Saudi Crown Prince announces Green Initiative Foundation
Business & Economy
Saudi Crown Prince announces Green Initiative Foundation

Latest updates

Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in latest week
Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in latest week
Greenhouse gas levels reach record amid COP26 worries
Greenhouse gas levels reach record amid COP26 worries
World Bank warns of inflation in low-income countries as energy prices rise
World Bank warns of inflation in low-income countries as energy prices rise
Israel slammed over ‘vicious’ attacks on Palestinian civil society
Israel slammed over ‘vicious’ attacks on Palestinian civil society
How Democrats’ progressive-moderate split imperils Biden’s climate legacy
How Democrats’ progressive-moderate split imperils Biden’s climate legacy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.