World Food Programme director praises Saudi global aid efforts

RIYADH: David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme, has praised the role of Saudi Arabia in providing aid to millions of people around the globe. He stressed the organization’s keenness to work with the Kingdom to help more needy people, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively affected many lives.
This statement came during his visit to the headquarters of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Monday. The executive director said that relations with the center are becoming more solid due to mutual trust and joint action.
Beasley added that he is looking forward to what can be accomplished through an effective and more comprehensive strategy in the region and around the globe, while taking advantage of the expertise and strengths of the two organizations.
Beasley met with the General Supervisor of KSreilef Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, to review joint programs in the field of food security and overcoming the difficulties facing humanitarian and relief work in various countries.
They also discussed the optimal support mechanism to meet food needs and improve the living conditions of those affected all around the world.
He also met with met with General Supervisor of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) and the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber, where they discussed issues of common interest, and exchanged views and expertise to support efforts to move from relief to development and reconstruction in Yemen. The two sides also discussed aspects of future joint cooperation in a way that contributes to achieving food security in Yemen.
Beasley praised SDRPY development projects that support the water system and other programs in Yemen.
Beasley also watched presentation of the SDRPY’s work, including 204 development projects and initiatives, which it implemented in various Yemeni governorates, in seven basic sectors, namely education, health and water, transportation, agriculture and fisheries, capacity building of government institutions, in addition to developmental programs.