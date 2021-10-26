You are here

  • Home
  • Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88

Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88

Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
In this Dec. 22, 1997, file photo former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, with his wife Kim Ok-sook standing beside him, waves to his supporters and neighbors. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p5wqd

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88

Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
  • The Seoul National University Hospital said Roh died on Tuesday while being treated for an illness
  • Massive pro-democracy uprisings in 1987 forced Roh and Chun to accept a direct presidential vote
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: A Seoul hospital says former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo has died. He was 88.
The Seoul National University Hospital said Roh died on Tuesday while being treated for an illness. It gave no further details.
Roh led an army division into Seoul in support of the 1979 military coup that that made his army friend Chun Doo-hwan president. The coup and a subsequent military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1980 are two of the darkest chapters in South Korea’s modern history.
Massive pro-democracy uprisings in 1987 forced Roh and Chun to accept a direct presidential vote. Roh eventually won the presidential election later in 1987.
After leaving office, Roh admitted amassing a fortune in kickbacks and went to prison. He was pardoned in a bid for national reconciliation and spent his later years out of the public eye.

Topics: South Korea

Related

South Korea seeks space race entry with first homegrown rocket
World
South Korea seeks space race entry with first homegrown rocket
South Korea’s leader vows final push for talks with North
World
South Korea’s leader vows final push for talks with North

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change
Updated 26 October 2021
Reuters

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change
  • Minority governments normally last about two years instead of a full, four-year term
  • One option Trudeau is considering is a climate portfolio that pulls together some policies normally handled by several ministries
Updated 26 October 2021
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who fell short of a majority in last month’s election, will introduce a Cabinet on Tuesday that analysts say should hone in on the fight against climate change.
Trudeau’s Liberals gained four seats to 159, but fell short of the 170 needed to pass legislation without the support of an opposition party. Minority governments normally last about two years instead of a full, four-year term.
Trudeau, 49, has promised to spend tens of billions of extra dollars over five years to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. But analysts said Ottawa should narrow its focus and make fighting climate change a clear priority.
Peter Donolo, a political strategist at Hill+Knowlton who was communications director for Liberal former Prime Minister Jean Chretien, said the campaign had “a very ambitious agenda.”
“I would simplify it ... on how to position Canada as a winner in the greener global economy over the longer term, and then on how to ensure that those benefits are shared more equitably,” he said by phone.
One option Trudeau is considering is a climate portfolio that pulls together some policies normally handled by several ministries, according to one Liberal source.
The new Cabinet will be sworn in at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT). Trudeau says it will be composed of an equal number of men and women, a pattern he set when first taking office in 2015.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will keep her job, Trudeau said shortly after the vote, and has begun to reduce COVID-19 support programs as the economy recovers and inflation hovers at an 18-year high.
Last month’s vote marked Trudeau’s third win as Liberal leader. Unhappiness over his decision to call an early election during the pandemic left him short https://www.reuters.com/article/us-canada-election-idAFKBN2GG06L of a majority.
Trudeau’s priorities are managing COVID-19, bolstering health care, fighting climate change and fostering a green economy, supporting economic growth, delivering national childcare and affordable housing plans, and following through on reconciliation with indigenous Canadians, a separate source with direct knowledge of the Cabinet said.
“This is only an 18- to 24-month government, so the idea that you can address all four or five or six or seven of those issues ... is preposterous,” said Ian Lee, a business professor at Ottawa’s Carleton University.
Lee said growing the green economy should be a priority and merited a US-style climate czar “with gravitas and with skill, and who has sharp elbows and is not afraid.”
Liberal officials say Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand, who played a major role in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines, is set for a promotion, and Tourism Minister Melanie Joly also might get a more important role.
Anand could replace Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan, who has been widely assailed over what critics say has been a lackluster effort to address allegations of sexual assault in the military, two Liberal sources said.

Topics: Canada climate change

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad in Riyadh. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince discusses climate change with leaders on sidelines of regional summit
UK PM Johnson follows Saudi Crown Prince's lead urging 'further faster' action on climate change
Business & Economy
UK PM Johnson follows Saudi Crown Prince's lead urging 'further faster' action on climate change

Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya

Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya

Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya
  • Salman Abedi in contact with three other ‘subjects of interest’ in lead-up to deadly 2017 attack, inquiry told
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Manchester Arena bomber should have been questioned by police when he returned to the UK from Libya four days before the attack, a senior British intelligence officer has said.

Salman Abedi had been assessed by MI5 in the months leading up to the attack and was found to have been in touch with three other “subjects of interest,” the officer, referred to as Witness J, told the inquiry into the bombing.

But the officer said there was no intelligence suggesting a threat to national security, the BBC reported.

However, he said that it was a mistake not to ask police to question Abedi when he returned to the UK from Libya on May 18, 2017.

Abedi detonated a suicide bomb in the foyer of the arena as people left a concert by US singer Ariana Grande on May 22.

The blast killed 22 people and injured hundreds, many of them children who had gone to watch the performer.

The inquiry heard that between 2013 and 2017 Abedi had been in direct contact with one person suspected of planning to travel to Syria, another with links to Al-Qaeda and a third linked to extremists in Libya.

Between 2016 and 2017 he was also identified as a second-level contact with three more “subjects of interest” linked to Daesh.

Witness J said that it did not “necessarily follow” that having contact with “subjects of interest” was a cumulative risk.

But stopping him “would have been the better course of action,” he said, referring to the decision not to question Abedi on his return.

Abedi was a “subject of interest” for five months before his file was closed in July 2014.

The UK-born son of Libyan parents is believed to have joined an extremist militia when he traveled to Libya during the uprising against Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Topics: Salman Abedi Manchester Arena attack Libya

Related

Manchester Arena owner, security firm face multimillion-pound lawsuits after bombing inquiry
World
Manchester Arena owner, security firm face multimillion-pound lawsuits after bombing inquiry
Manchester Arena police officer took 2-hour break, bombing inquiry told
World
Manchester Arena police officer took 2-hour break, bombing inquiry told

German Daesh bride sentenced to 10 years over Yazidi girl murder

German Daesh bride sentenced to 10 years over Yazidi girl murder
Updated 26 October 2021
AFP

German Daesh bride sentenced to 10 years over Yazidi girl murder

German Daesh bride sentenced to 10 years over Yazidi girl murder
  • The tribunal handed down the verdict to Jennifer Wenisch, 30, in one of the first convictions anywhere in the world related to the militant group’s persecution of the Yazidi community
Updated 26 October 2021
AFP

MUNICH: A Munich court on Monday sentenced a German woman who joined the Daesh group to 10 years in prison over the war crime of letting a five-year-old Yazidi “slave” girl die of thirst in the sun.

The tribunal handed down the verdict to Jennifer Wenisch, 30, in one of the first convictions anywhere in the world related to the militant group’s persecution of the Yazidi community.

Wenisch was found guilty of “two crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement,” said presiding judge Reinhold Baier of the superior regional court in Munich.

She was also guilty of aiding and abetting the girl’s killing by failing to offer help as well as membership of a terrorist organization.

She and her Daesh husband “purchased” a Yazidi woman and child as household “slaves,” whom they held captive while living in then Daesh-occupied Mosul, Iraq, in 2015, the court found.

“After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die an agonizing death of thirst in the scorching heat,” prosecutors told the court.

“The accused allowed her husband to do so and did nothing to save the girl.” Baier said the defendant had often complained about the girl and accepted the deadly consequences of her “punishment.”

“You must have known from the start that a child shackled in the blazing sun would be in mortal danger,” he told Wenisch.

The proceedings lasted two and a half years due to delays linked to the pandemic and other factors.

Wenisch’s husband, Taha Al-Jumailly, is also facing trial in separate proceedings in Frankfurt, where a verdict is due in late November.

According to media reports, Wenisch converted to Islam in 2013 and traveled the following year via Turkey and Syria to Iraq where she joined the militant group.

Recruited in mid-2015 to the group’s self-styled hisbah morality police, she patrolled city parks in Daesh-occupied Fallujah and Mosul.

Armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol and an explosives vest, her task was to ensure strict Daesh rules on dress code, public behavior and bans on alcohol and tobacco.

In January 2016, she visited the German embassy in Ankara to apply for new identity papers. When she left the mission, she was arrested and extradited days later to Germany.

Federal prosecutors had called for a life sentence for Wenisch.

Identified only by her first name Nora, the child’s mother has repeatedly testified in both Munich and Frankfurt about the torment visited on her child.

The defense had claimed the mother’s testimony was untrustworthy and said there was no proof that the girl, who was taken to hospital after the incident, actually died.

Wenisch’s lawyers had called for her to receive a two-year suspended sentence for supporting a terrorist organization.

When asked during the trial about her failure to save the girl, Wenisch said she was “afraid” that her husband would “push her or lock her up.”

At the close of the trial, according to the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, she claimed she was being “made an example of for everything that has happened under Daesh.”

A Kurdish-speaking group hailing from northern Iraq, the Yazidis were specifically targeted and oppressed by the IS beginning in 2015.

London-based human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who has been involved in a campaign for Daesh crimes against the group to be recognized as a “genocide,” was part of the team representing the Yazidi girl’s mother.

Germany has charged several German and foreign nationals with war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out abroad, using the legal principle of universal jurisdiction which allows crimes to be prosecuted even if they were committed in a foreign country.

A handful of female suspects are among those who have appeared in the dock.

In November 2020, a German woman identified as as Nurten J. was charged with crimes against humanity allegedly committed while she was living in Syria as a member of Islamic State.

In October 2020, another German court sentenced the German-Tunisian wife of a rapper-turned-jihadist to three-and-a-half years in prison for having taken part in the enslavement of a Yazidi girl in Syria.

Topics: Daesh Yazidi Munich

Related

UK troops kill 2 suspected Daesh fighters in first Mali clash
World
UK troops kill 2 suspected Daesh fighters in first Mali clash
Special Ankara, Baghdad fight against Daesh may be stepped up in wake of Iraqi elections: Experts
Middle-East
Ankara, Baghdad fight against Daesh may be stepped up in wake of Iraqi elections: Experts

Taliban to form new armed forces including former regime troops

Taliban to form new armed forces including former regime troops
Updated 26 October 2021
Shershah Nawabi

Taliban to form new armed forces including former regime troops

Taliban to form new armed forces including former regime troops
  • So far unclear if military set up would win support from international community
Updated 26 October 2021
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government on Monday announced it is to form new armed forces for the country including soldiers from the previous regime’s military.

The former Afghan military and Western-backed government collapsed on Aug. 15 when President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Taliban took control in a lightning offensive while the US and its allies were withdrawing troops after 20 years on the ground.

In September, the Taliban appointed an interim government in Afghanistan, declaring the country an Islamic emirate.

Defense Minister Mullah Mohammed Yaqoob, the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, announced the formation of new armed forces on Sunday, in an audio message released by the defense ministry.

He said the ministry intended
to create a national and independent army, with ground and airspace capabilities to “defend the country with high values,” and would try to equip it with modern weapons.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Arab News: “Army is a priority and urgent need of the country. The Islamic emirate would work on forming an empowered army that would be responsible for protecting Afghans and would have the ability to defend the peace of Afghanistan at any cost.”

He said that the new army would be comprised of Taliban fighters and soldiers of the former regime.

“This army would be formed from new forces and also those forces who served the Afghanistan National Army. We would work together to form a powerful army from both forces that are serving and have served Afghanistan,” Mujahid added.

However, there was no comment on whether the formation of the new armed forces would be supported by other countries.

Kabul-based economist, Hamayoon Frotan, said: “Forming a new army needs money and human resources, as billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s central bank assets held abroad have been frozen following the Taliban takeover.

“I believe that the Taliban have human resources, also part of the equipment that the army needs the Taliban have got from the Americans.”

He pointed out that support might come from China and Russia, as Russia’s state-owned news agency TASS last week quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying the removal of the Taliban movement — outlawed in Russia — from the list of terrorist organizations was possible.

But during a plenary meeting of the international Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Putin said such a move would have to take place at the UN level.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Armed forces Zabihullah Mujahid

Related

Taliban kill three ‘Daesh kidnappers’ in shootout
World
Taliban kill three ‘Daesh kidnappers’ in shootout

After delta surge, Philippines reports low-risk for COVID-19

After delta surge, Philippines reports low-risk for COVID-19
Updated 26 October 2021
Ellie Aben

After delta surge, Philippines reports low-risk for COVID-19

After delta surge, Philippines reports low-risk for COVID-19
  • New daily cases decreased by 48% in the last two weeks, with healthcare capacity at ‘moderate risk’
Updated 26 October 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is now “low-risk” for COVID-19, the Department of Health announced on Monday, over a month after the country experienced its peak infection rates fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The country’s daily case count has decreased by 48 percent over the last two weeks, while its healthcare capacity was at “moderate risk,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

In mid-September, the Philippines was recording over 26,000 new infections daily, as the Delta variant swept the country. On Monday, authorities reported 4,405 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 2.76 million, with nearly 42,000 deaths.

“Nationally we are at low-risk case classification with a negative two-week growth rate at negative 48 percent and a moderate-risk average daily attack rate of 5.89 cases for every 100,000 individuals,” Vergeire said.

“Along with the decline of our cases, we see that the weekly deaths are also in a downtrend since the start of October.”

As increased mobility will be expected in the coming months ahead of Christmas, Vergeire urged the 110 million-strong public to remain vigilant and continue to observe health protocols. In accordance with tradition, Filipinos flock cemeteries to honor their departed on All Saints’ Day, with authorities on Monday announcing the closure of graveyards and memorial parks from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

“We are not saying that we are out of the woods,” Vergeire said. “The fight is not over yet. We cannot be complacent at this time. We can go out but we have to be careful.”

Topics: Delta Philippines COVID-19

Related

Overseas Filipino workers left frustrated as Gulf nations stay off Philippines’ COVID-19 green list
Middle-East
Overseas Filipino workers left frustrated as Gulf nations stay off Philippines’ COVID-19 green list
Special Philippines to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 from October
World
Philippines to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 from October

Latest updates

Investments in Saudi fintech scene hit $347m in a year
Investments in Saudi fintech scene hit $347m in a year
Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change
Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change
Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya
Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya
Saudi, Moroccan leaders hold talks at Middle East Green Initiative Summit
Saudi, Moroccan leaders hold talks at Middle East Green Initiative Summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.