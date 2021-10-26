Japan’s princess Mako gives up title as she weds her college sweetheart

TOKYO: Japan’s Princess Mako, the niece of the emperor, married college sweetheart Kei Komuro on Tuesday, giving up her royal title and saying she was determined to build a happy life with her “irreplaceable” husband after a tumultuous engagement.
In an unusually frank joint news conference with her new husband, Mako said “incorrect” news reports about Komuro had caused her great sadness, stress and fear.
She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) earlier this year after a four year engagement plagued by money scandals and intense media scrutiny.
“I’m aware that there are various views on our marriage. I feel very sorry for those (for) whom we have caused trouble ...,” said Mako, who will from now be known as Mako Komuro, having had to give up her royal title after marrying a commoner, in line with Japanese law.
“For us, marriage is a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts“
The two, 30, were married in the morning after an official from the Imperial Household Agency (IHA), which runs the family’s lives, submitted paperwork to a local office registering their marriage.
The couple broke with tradition by foregoing the rituals and ceremonies usual to royal weddings, including a reception, while Mako also refused the one-off payment of about $1.3 million typically made to royal women who leave the imperial family after marriage.
Japan initially cheered the couple’s engagement announcement four years ago, but things turned sour soon after, when the tabloids reported on a money scandal involving Komuro’s mother, prompting the press to turn on him and the marriage to be postponed. Komuro left Japan for law studies in New York in 2018 only to return in September.
During the press conference, Komuro said he loved Mako and pledged to support and protect her, unusually open language for anyone connected to Japanese royalty.
“I want to spend the only life I have with the one I love,” he said.
Television footage earlier showed Mako, wearing a pastel dress and pearls, saying goodbye to her parents and 26-year-old sister, Kako, at the entrance to their home. Though all wore masks in line with Japan’s coronavirus protocol, her mother could be seen blinking rapidly, as if to fight off tears.
Though Mako bowed formally to her parents, her sister grabbed her shoulders and the two shared a long embrace.
Komuro, dressed in a crisp dark suit and tie, bowed briefly to camera crews gathered outside his home as he left in the morning but said nothing. His casual demeanour on returning to Japan, including a ponytail which was cut before the marriage, had sent tabloids into a frenzy.
Japan’s princess Mako gives up title as she weds her college sweetheart
https://arab.news/vydpu
Japan’s princess Mako gives up title as she weds her college sweetheart
- The two, 30, were married in the morning after an official from the Imperial Household Agency
- Japan initially cheered the couple’s engagement announcement four years ago
TOKYO: Japan’s Princess Mako, the niece of the emperor, married college sweetheart Kei Komuro on Tuesday, giving up her royal title and saying she was determined to build a happy life with her “irreplaceable” husband after a tumultuous engagement.