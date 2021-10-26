Japan’s princess Mako gives up title as she weds her college sweetheart

You are here

Japan's former Princess Mako, right, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her husband Kei Komuro, look at each other during a press conference at a hotel in Tokyo on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP)
  • The two, 30, were married in the morning after an official from the Imperial Household Agency
  • Japan initially cheered the couple’s engagement announcement four years ago
TOKYO: Japan’s Princess Mako, the niece of the emperor, married college sweetheart Kei Komuro on Tuesday, giving up her royal title and saying she was determined to build a happy life with her “irreplaceable” husband after a tumultuous engagement.
In an unusually frank joint news conference with her new husband, Mako said “incorrect” news reports about Komuro had caused her great sadness, stress and fear.
She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) earlier this year after a four year engagement plagued by money scandals and intense media scrutiny.
“I’m aware that there are various views on our marriage. I feel very sorry for those (for) whom we have caused trouble ...,” said Mako, who will from now be known as Mako Komuro, having had to give up her royal title after marrying a commoner, in line with Japanese law.
“For us, marriage is a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts“
The two, 30, were married in the morning after an official from the Imperial Household Agency (IHA), which runs the family’s lives, submitted paperwork to a local office registering their marriage.
The couple broke with tradition by foregoing the rituals and ceremonies usual to royal weddings, including a reception, while Mako also refused the one-off payment of about $1.3 million typically made to royal women who leave the imperial family after marriage.
Japan initially cheered the couple’s engagement announcement four years ago, but things turned sour soon after, when the tabloids reported on a money scandal involving Komuro’s mother, prompting the press to turn on him and the marriage to be postponed. Komuro left Japan for law studies in New York in 2018 only to return in September.
During the press conference, Komuro said he loved Mako and pledged to support and protect her, unusually open language for anyone connected to Japanese royalty.
“I want to spend the only life I have with the one I love,” he said.
Television footage earlier showed Mako, wearing a pastel dress and pearls, saying goodbye to her parents and 26-year-old sister, Kako, at the entrance to their home. Though all wore masks in line with Japan’s coronavirus protocol, her mother could be seen blinking rapidly, as if to fight off tears.
Though Mako bowed formally to her parents, her sister grabbed her shoulders and the two shared a long embrace.
Komuro, dressed in a crisp dark suit and tie, bowed briefly to camera crews gathered outside his home as he left in the morning but said nothing. His casual demeanour on returning to Japan, including a ponytail which was cut before the marriage, had sent tabloids into a frenzy.

Topics: Japan

New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40 percent of all workers

New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40 percent of all workers
Updated 57 min 15 sec ago
AP

New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40 percent of all workers

New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40 percent of all workers
  • The changes will mean that about 40 percent of all New Zealand workers will need to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs
  • Auckland, the largest city, has been in lockdown for more than two months after an outbreak of the delta variant
Updated 57 min 15 sec ago
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand’s government said Tuesday it will expand a vaccine mandate to include thousands of workers who have close contact with their customers — including employees at restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons.
The changes will mean that about 40 percent of all New Zealand workers will need to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs, up from about 15 percent previously.
Speaking with reporters, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she didn’t believe the new rules were an overreach of government power.
“This requirement means staff and customers are treated equally and it will play a big part in helping to minimize the spread of the virus in the highest-risk venues by reducing the potential for COVID to enter the business in the first place,” Ardern said.
Workers who had previously been told they needed to get their shots included teachers and health care professionals.
Tuesday’s announcement came just a few days after the government set a target of getting 90 percent of people aged 12 and over fully vaccinated in order to end the cycle of lockdowns.
Auckland, the largest city, has been in lockdown for more than two months after an outbreak of the delta variant.
As part of its plan to end lockdowns, New Zealand will also require people visiting high-traffic businesses to show vaccine passports to prove they’ve had their shots.
The conservative opposition National Party said there was no need for restrictions such as vaccine passports once vaccination targets were met.
“Some businesses will choose to require proof of vaccination. Others will not,” said opposition leader Judith Collins in a statement.

Topics: Coronavirus

Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88

Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
Updated 26 October 2021
AP

Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88

Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
  • The Seoul National University Hospital said Roh died on Tuesday while being treated for an illness
  • Massive pro-democracy uprisings in 1987 forced Roh and Chun to accept a direct presidential vote
Updated 26 October 2021
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: A Seoul hospital says former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo has died. He was 88.
The Seoul National University Hospital said Roh died on Tuesday while being treated for an illness. It gave no further details.
Roh led an army division into Seoul in support of the 1979 military coup that that made his army friend Chun Doo-hwan president. The coup and a subsequent military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1980 are two of the darkest chapters in South Korea’s modern history.
Massive pro-democracy uprisings in 1987 forced Roh and Chun to accept a direct presidential vote. Roh eventually won the presidential election later in 1987.
After leaving office, Roh admitted amassing a fortune in kickbacks and went to prison. He was pardoned in a bid for national reconciliation and spent his later years out of the public eye.

Topics: South Korea

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change
Updated 26 October 2021
Reuters

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change
  • Minority governments normally last about two years instead of a full, four-year term
  • One option Trudeau is considering is a climate portfolio that pulls together some policies normally handled by several ministries
Updated 26 October 2021
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who fell short of a majority in last month’s election, will introduce a Cabinet on Tuesday that analysts say should hone in on the fight against climate change.
Trudeau’s Liberals gained four seats to 159, but fell short of the 170 needed to pass legislation without the support of an opposition party. Minority governments normally last about two years instead of a full, four-year term.
Trudeau, 49, has promised to spend tens of billions of extra dollars over five years to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. But analysts said Ottawa should narrow its focus and make fighting climate change a clear priority.
Peter Donolo, a political strategist at Hill+Knowlton who was communications director for Liberal former Prime Minister Jean Chretien, said the campaign had “a very ambitious agenda.”
“I would simplify it ... on how to position Canada as a winner in the greener global economy over the longer term, and then on how to ensure that those benefits are shared more equitably,” he said by phone.
One option Trudeau is considering is a climate portfolio that pulls together some policies normally handled by several ministries, according to one Liberal source.
The new Cabinet will be sworn in at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT). Trudeau says it will be composed of an equal number of men and women, a pattern he set when first taking office in 2015.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will keep her job, Trudeau said shortly after the vote, and has begun to reduce COVID-19 support programs as the economy recovers and inflation hovers at an 18-year high.
Last month’s vote marked Trudeau’s third win as Liberal leader. Unhappiness over his decision to call an early election during the pandemic left him short https://www.reuters.com/article/us-canada-election-idAFKBN2GG06L of a majority.
Trudeau’s priorities are managing COVID-19, bolstering health care, fighting climate change and fostering a green economy, supporting economic growth, delivering national childcare and affordable housing plans, and following through on reconciliation with indigenous Canadians, a separate source with direct knowledge of the Cabinet said.
“This is only an 18- to 24-month government, so the idea that you can address all four or five or six or seven of those issues ... is preposterous,” said Ian Lee, a business professor at Ottawa’s Carleton University.
Lee said growing the green economy should be a priority and merited a US-style climate czar “with gravitas and with skill, and who has sharp elbows and is not afraid.”
Liberal officials say Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand, who played a major role in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines, is set for a promotion, and Tourism Minister Melanie Joly also might get a more important role.
Anand could replace Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan, who has been widely assailed over what critics say has been a lackluster effort to address allegations of sexual assault in the military, two Liberal sources said.

Topics: Canada climate change

Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya

Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya

Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya
  • Salman Abedi in contact with three other ‘subjects of interest’ in lead-up to deadly 2017 attack, inquiry told
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Manchester Arena bomber should have been questioned by police when he returned to the UK from Libya four days before the attack, a senior British intelligence officer has said.

Salman Abedi had been assessed by MI5 in the months leading up to the attack and was found to have been in touch with three other “subjects of interest,” the officer, referred to as Witness J, told the inquiry into the bombing.

But the officer said there was no intelligence suggesting a threat to national security, the BBC reported.

However, he said that it was a mistake not to ask police to question Abedi when he returned to the UK from Libya on May 18, 2017.

Abedi detonated a suicide bomb in the foyer of the arena as people left a concert by US singer Ariana Grande on May 22.

The blast killed 22 people and injured hundreds, many of them children who had gone to watch the performer.

The inquiry heard that between 2013 and 2017 Abedi had been in direct contact with one person suspected of planning to travel to Syria, another with links to Al-Qaeda and a third linked to extremists in Libya.

Between 2016 and 2017 he was also identified as a second-level contact with three more “subjects of interest” linked to Daesh.

Witness J said that it did not “necessarily follow” that having contact with “subjects of interest” was a cumulative risk.

But stopping him “would have been the better course of action,” he said, referring to the decision not to question Abedi on his return.

Abedi was a “subject of interest” for five months before his file was closed in July 2014.

The UK-born son of Libyan parents is believed to have joined an extremist militia when he traveled to Libya during the uprising against Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Topics: Salman Abedi Manchester Arena attack Libya

German Daesh bride sentenced to 10 years over Yazidi girl murder

German Daesh bride sentenced to 10 years over Yazidi girl murder
Updated 26 October 2021
AFP

German Daesh bride sentenced to 10 years over Yazidi girl murder

German Daesh bride sentenced to 10 years over Yazidi girl murder
  • The tribunal handed down the verdict to Jennifer Wenisch, 30, in one of the first convictions anywhere in the world related to the militant group’s persecution of the Yazidi community
Updated 26 October 2021
AFP

MUNICH: A Munich court on Monday sentenced a German woman who joined the Daesh group to 10 years in prison over the war crime of letting a five-year-old Yazidi “slave” girl die of thirst in the sun.

The tribunal handed down the verdict to Jennifer Wenisch, 30, in one of the first convictions anywhere in the world related to the militant group’s persecution of the Yazidi community.

Wenisch was found guilty of “two crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement,” said presiding judge Reinhold Baier of the superior regional court in Munich.

She was also guilty of aiding and abetting the girl’s killing by failing to offer help as well as membership of a terrorist organization.

She and her Daesh husband “purchased” a Yazidi woman and child as household “slaves,” whom they held captive while living in then Daesh-occupied Mosul, Iraq, in 2015, the court found.

“After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die an agonizing death of thirst in the scorching heat,” prosecutors told the court.

“The accused allowed her husband to do so and did nothing to save the girl.” Baier said the defendant had often complained about the girl and accepted the deadly consequences of her “punishment.”

“You must have known from the start that a child shackled in the blazing sun would be in mortal danger,” he told Wenisch.

The proceedings lasted two and a half years due to delays linked to the pandemic and other factors.

Wenisch’s husband, Taha Al-Jumailly, is also facing trial in separate proceedings in Frankfurt, where a verdict is due in late November.

According to media reports, Wenisch converted to Islam in 2013 and traveled the following year via Turkey and Syria to Iraq where she joined the militant group.

Recruited in mid-2015 to the group’s self-styled hisbah morality police, she patrolled city parks in Daesh-occupied Fallujah and Mosul.

Armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol and an explosives vest, her task was to ensure strict Daesh rules on dress code, public behavior and bans on alcohol and tobacco.

In January 2016, she visited the German embassy in Ankara to apply for new identity papers. When she left the mission, she was arrested and extradited days later to Germany.

Federal prosecutors had called for a life sentence for Wenisch.

Identified only by her first name Nora, the child’s mother has repeatedly testified in both Munich and Frankfurt about the torment visited on her child.

The defense had claimed the mother’s testimony was untrustworthy and said there was no proof that the girl, who was taken to hospital after the incident, actually died.

Wenisch’s lawyers had called for her to receive a two-year suspended sentence for supporting a terrorist organization.

When asked during the trial about her failure to save the girl, Wenisch said she was “afraid” that her husband would “push her or lock her up.”

At the close of the trial, according to the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, she claimed she was being “made an example of for everything that has happened under Daesh.”

A Kurdish-speaking group hailing from northern Iraq, the Yazidis were specifically targeted and oppressed by the IS beginning in 2015.

London-based human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who has been involved in a campaign for Daesh crimes against the group to be recognized as a “genocide,” was part of the team representing the Yazidi girl’s mother.

Germany has charged several German and foreign nationals with war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out abroad, using the legal principle of universal jurisdiction which allows crimes to be prosecuted even if they were committed in a foreign country.

A handful of female suspects are among those who have appeared in the dock.

In November 2020, a German woman identified as as Nurten J. was charged with crimes against humanity allegedly committed while she was living in Syria as a member of Islamic State.

In October 2020, another German court sentenced the German-Tunisian wife of a rapper-turned-jihadist to three-and-a-half years in prison for having taken part in the enslavement of a Yazidi girl in Syria.

Topics: Daesh Yazidi Munich

Australia adopts target of net zero emissions by 2050 but won't legislate goal
Australia adopts target of net zero emissions by 2050 but won't legislate goal
US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements
US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements
$11bn invested in sustainability projects since 2019, says Blackstone Group CEO
$11bn invested in sustainability projects since 2019, says Blackstone Group CEO
Arab nations call for calm amid Sudan coup
Arab nations call for calm amid Sudan coup

