UPS Q3 earnings beat estimates as revenue grows 9%

Getty Images
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

  The results exceeded Wall Street expectations
United Parcel Service Inc. on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.33 billion.


On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.71 per share.


The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.


The package delivery service posted revenue of $23.18 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.61 billion.

'Let the unicorns come!' PIF advisor says Saudi's economic 'pie' is growing

‘Let the unicorns come!’ PIF advisor says Saudi's economic ‘pie’ is growing

Entrepreneurship is the new growth economy, according to a leading figure in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) as he called for business “unicorns” to come to the country.

Andrew Liveris, special advisor to the governor of the PIF, made the remarks as he discussed how economies need to diversify to embrace the digital age.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Liveris insisted the economic “pie will get bigger”, but workers will need to be retrained to carry out the new, less traditional, jobs of the future.

Referring to start-ups that go on to achieve market valuations of over a billion dollars, Liveris said: “Let the unicorns come.”

His comments chime with those made by billionaire businessman Larry Fink at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit on Monday.

The chairman of US asset management giant BlackRock told delegates at the forum in Riyadh it will be firms producing environmentally-friendly goods and systems that will become the next billion dollar companies.

Fink said: "It’s my belief that the next 1,000 unicorns - companies that have a market valuation over a billion dollars - won’t be a search engine or media company. They will be businesses developing green hydrogen, and green agriculture, and green steel and green cement."

A slowdown in Korean economic activity; interest rates remain unchanged in Japan: Economic wrap

Updated 13 min 32 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah and Lamyaa Bagazi

A slowdown in Korean economic activity; interest rates remain unchanged in Japan: Economic wrap

  Producer prices in Spain leaped by an annual rate of 23.6 percent in September
South Korea’s economy jumped by 4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, slowing from the 6 percent increase it experienced in the prior period, a preliminary estimate by The Bank of Korea showed. 

Jumps in Covid-19 cases across the country have caused both private consumption and fixed investment to slow in this year’s third quarter. Meanwhile, government expenditure increased by 6.3 percent, up from last quarter's 5.3 percent growth rate.

In addition, the country’s GDP recorded a quarterly growth of 0.3 percent, dropping from 0.8 percent in the previous period, according to preliminary estimates.   

Rates to remain steady in Japan

Unlike other central banks that hiked their interest rates, the Bank of Japan is set to keep its rates on hold.

Japan has been experiencing high producer prices in the last period, yet consumer inflation remained at zero due to weak domestic demand.

The bank is expected to maintain its targets for short-term interest rate and 10-year bond yields at -0.1 percent and 0 percent respectively.

Producer prices in Europe 

Producer prices in Spain leaped by an annual rate of 23.6 percent in September, up from 17.6 percent in the previous month, official data showed. This is the highest rate since December 1977.

The hike in prices was driven by supply chain disruptions, energy shortages and last year’s low base effects.

Similarly, Sweden's producer prices soared to a record high of 17.2 percent on a yearly basis in September, expanding from 15.8 percent in August, Statistics Sweden said. 

Producer inflation has now risen for the eighth month in a row as costs of natural gas and crude oil helped fuel the increase in prices.

Singapore’s manufacturing

Singapore’s manufacturing output fell by 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, declining sharply from last month’s growth of 11 percent. Singapore Economic Development Board also said that a rise in the Delta variant cases contributed to the slip in production.

Biomedical manufacturing slumped by 35.9 percent while general manufacturing output declined by 2.7 percent in September, down from a growth rate of 6.4 percent in August. 

Manufacturing output also declined on a monthly basis in September, decreasing by 2.8 percent.

Saudi Arabia aims for 4000 factories to be automated within 5 years: Minister of industry

Updated 24 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia aims for 4000 factories to be automated within 5 years: Minister of industry

  The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is a fusion of advances in artificial intelligence, blockchain, robots, 3D-printing and the internet of things
The Saudi ministry of industry and mineral resources plans to convert 4000 factories from heavy reliance on expatriate workers to digital automation within 5 years, Bandar Al Khorayef told Alarabiya. 

This comes amid the ministry’s efforts to build a conducive industrial environment for SMEs, as they account for over 80 percent of the total industrial new licenses since the beging of 2021, El Khorayef noted in a previous statement. 

The minister highlighted the importance of investing in Fourth Industrial Revolution’s applications, due to its role in changing the shape of the industrial sector, in his interview to Alarabiya. 

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is a fusion of advances in artificial intelligence, blockchain, robots, 3D-printing and the internet of things, that is expected to support Saudi’s transformation towards an innovation-based economy. 

Saudi Basic Industries hits year high: Market wrap

Updated 28 min 48 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi Basic Industries hits year high: Market wrap

  Retailer Jarir signed a contract to sell a land plot to Jarir Real Estate for SR97.9 million
The Tadawul All Share Index, TASI, rose by 0.01 percent to surge past 11,890 points in early trade today.

Herfy Food Services posted a net profit of SR60.1 million ($16 million) in the third quarter of the year.

Retail investors start a subscription to 1.5 million shares of Arabian Contracting Services Co. (Al Arabia) today.

Retailer Jarir signed a contract to sell a land plot to Jarir Real Estate for SR97.9 million.

Metal Manufacturer Maadaniyah shareholders to vote on 16.7 percent capital cut, SR120 mln rights issue on Nov. 23

Shipping firm Tihama said a court ruling to pay SR11.8 mln compensation to Riyadh Municipality was upheld.

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SARCO) reported a 28 percent growth in net profit in the first 9 months of 2021.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) posted a 29 percent drop in profits for the first 9 months of 2021.

Stocks of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Saudi Ground Services Co. (SGS) hit their highest levels in 52 weeks today.

Money manager deVere doubles ESG investment target to $2bn in five-year plan

Updated 48 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Money manager deVere doubles ESG investment target to $2bn in five-year plan

  The doubling of the pledge comes as world leaders, industry chiefs and experts head to Glasgow this weekend for the start of COP26
Global money manager deVere Group has doubled its target of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments to $2bn, less than a year after setting its original goal.

The multi-national financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisation, deVere Group had said in January it would aim to have $1bn in socially responsible investment vehicles within five years.

It now says it plans to hit is “$2bn or more” within the same time frame.

The doubling of the pledge comes as world leaders, industry chiefs and experts head to Glasgow this weekend for the start of COP26, an event seen as a critical turning point in the struggle to avert the worst effects of climate change.

CEO and founder of deVere, Nigel Green, said: “Climate change – and the major, far-reaching fallout of it for economies and communities around the world - is the greatest risk multiplier. There’s no question that it is the defining issue of our time.

“But this takes unprecedented levels of investment, which is why deVere is now aiming to position $2bn into ESG investments within five years.”

Green added that the new target is achievable as investors, keen to get ahead of the curve “as well as earn profits with purpose”, are receptive to the opportunities as the world scrabbles to mitigate the environmental, economic and social fallout of the current situation – “a situation which is likely to be a constant risk.”

The investment house says it has over $10 billion under management with over 80,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

The group is also one of 18 founding signatories of the UN-backed Net Zero initiative, the international alliance of global finance companies that aim to help accelerate the transition to a net zero financial system.

Its membership means it is committed to “aligning all relevant products and services to achieve net zero greenhouse gases by 2050 and to set meaningful interim targets for 2025,” a statement from the company said.

