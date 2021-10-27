You are here

  • Home
  • WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week

WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week

WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week
A medical staff walks in a crowded COVID-19 isolation room at a hospital in Romania on Friday. WHO said cases in its 53-country European region recorded an 18% increase in COVID-19 cases over last week. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4th3k

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
AP

WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week

WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week
  • WHO said cases in its 53-country European region recorded an 18% increase in COVID-19 cases over last week
  • In WHO's weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, Europe also saw a 14% increase in deaths
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP AP

GENEVA: Europe stood out as the only major region worldwide to report an increase in both coronavirus cases and deaths over the last week, with double-digit percentage increases in each, the United Nations’ health agency said on Wednesday.
The World Health Organization said that cases in its 53-country European region, which stretches as far east as several former Soviet republics in central Asia, recorded an 18 percent increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week — a fourth straight weekly increase for the area.
In WHO’s weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, Europe also saw a 14 percent increase in deaths. That amounted to more than 1.6 million new cases and over 21,000 deaths.
The United States tallied the largest number of new cases over the last seven days — nearly 513,000 new cases, though that was a 12 percent drop from the previous week – and over 11,600 deaths, which was about the same number as the previous week, WHO said.
Britain was second at more than 330,000 new cases. Russia, which has chalked up a series of national daily records for COVID-19 deaths in recent days, had nearly a quarter million new cases over the last week.
WHO officials have pointed to a number of factors including relatively low rates of vaccination in some countries in eastern Europe. Countries including Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Georgia had some of the highest rates of infection per 100,000 people in the last week.
Overall, WHO’s vast Americas region — which has tallied the most deaths of any region from the pandemic, at more than 2.7 million — saw a 1 percent uptick in deaths over the last week, even as cases fell by nine percent. Cases in WHO’s southeast Asia region, which includes populous countries like India and Indonesia, fell 8 percent even as deaths rose 13 percent over the last week.

Topics: WHO COVID-19 Europe

Related

Sweden to extend COVID booster shots to all aged 65 or above
World
Sweden to extend COVID booster shots to all aged 65 or above
Poland reports over 8,000 daily COVID-19 cases
World
Poland reports over 8,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Iran says agrees to restart nuclear deal talks in Nov

Updated 4 sec ago

Iran says agrees to restart nuclear deal talks in Nov

Iran says agrees to restart nuclear deal talks in Nov
Updated 4 sec ago
BRUSSELS: Iran has agreed to resume talks next month with world powers over its nuclear deal, the country’s deputy foreign minister said Wednesday, after talks with EU mediators in Brussels.
The other participants in the talks — which included indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran — still need to confirm the return to the table.
“We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week,” Ali Bagheri, who also serves as Tehran’s chief negotiator, wrote on Twitter.
The EU and world powers have been scrambling to try to get negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 accord back on track after the election of a hard-liner in Tehran.
The agreement between Iran and world powers to find a long-term solution to the crisis over its controversial nuclear program has been moribund since former US president Donald Trump walked out of the deal in May 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions.
His successor Joe Biden has said he is ready to re-enter the agreement, so long as Iran meets key preconditions including full compliance with the deal whose terms it has repeatedly violated by ramping up nuclear activities since the US left the pact.
But the Vienna-based talks through intermediaries made little headway, before being interrupted by the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s president and suspended for the last four months.
The US point man on Iran, Rob Malley, on Monday renewed a warning that the United States had “other options” if Iran’s nuclear work advances although he said the Biden administration preferred diplomacy.
The EU acts as coordinator for the deal that also involves Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia.

Most French believe white Christians risk ‘extinction’ from Muslim migration: Poll

Most French believe white Christians risk ‘extinction’ from Muslim migration: Poll
Updated 50 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Most French believe white Christians risk ‘extinction’ from Muslim migration: Poll

Most French believe white Christians risk ‘extinction’ from Muslim migration: Poll
  • 60% say such a scenario will “definitely” or “probably” play out in their country
  • Islamophobic, anti-Semitic “Great Replacement” theory is popular among far right
Updated 50 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Almost two-thirds of French people believe that white European Christian populations are being “threatened with extinction” as a result of immigration from Muslim and African countries, a new poll suggests.

Sixty percent of French people responding to a Harris Interactive poll said such a scenario will “definitely” or “probably” play out in their country, the Daily Mail reported.

The poll was designed to test public opinion on the “Great Replacement” theory, a conspiratorial idea that argues that Christian civilization is being intentionally replaced by global capitalists — or to some proponents of the theory, by Jews — using Muslim immigration from Africa.

The theory — abhorred by many for its Islamophobic, racist and anti-Semitic themes — is popular in far-right and white nationalist circles.

Poll respondents were balanced across age and gender but split by their political affiliation. Right-wing anti-immigration parties, the most significant of which is Marine Le Pen’s Front Nationale, hold significant sway among France’s voting public, and the poll illustrated the strong feelings those voters had toward Muslim immigrants.

More than 90 percent of supporters of Le Pen’s party said they believe that replacement is a likely scenario, while just 30 percent of the left-wing Greens said the same.

More than half — 52 percent — of supporters of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron’s center-right En Marche party also said they believe the theory is a likely scenario.

The issue of Muslim immigration and integration has become a hot-button issue in France in recent years.

Le Pen’s own party is facing a challenge from populist right-wing challenger Eric Zemmour, a TV personality who has previous convictions for hate speech and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Zemmour has said Paris is being “colonized” by Muslim migrants with large families, which he warns will make up the majority of the population by the mid-century.

While statisticians have comprehensively discredited this idea, it appears to hold sway with the French public.

Zemmour has said French Muslims must “choose between Islam and France” — a statement that earned him one of his hate speech convictions — following a series of terror attacks and other such incidents that have inflamed relations between the country’s Muslim and non-Muslim populations.

According to a 2017 study by Pew Research, 8.8 percent of French people are Muslim — the highest proportion in Northern and Western Europe.

Zemmour has not yet officially announced that he will run for president in April 2022, and the French electoral system means either he or Le Pen — but not both — will ultimately be tested against Macron’s party.

Topics: Muslims France Christians Migration

Related

France commemorates the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris
World
France commemorates the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris
Le Pen’s comments criticized following terror attack
World
Le Pen’s comments criticized following terror attack

Sweden to extend COVID booster shots to all aged 65 or above

Sweden to extend COVID booster shots to all aged 65 or above
Updated 27 October 2021
Reuters

Sweden to extend COVID booster shots to all aged 65 or above

Sweden to extend COVID booster shots to all aged 65 or above
  • Booster shots of mRNA vaccine will be gradually extended to cover all people in the Nordic country aged 16 or older during the winter and spring
  • The healthcare staff to be offered boosters included all employees involved in home care, nursing homes and assisted living programmes
Updated 27 October 2021
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Sweden will start offering COVID-19 booster shots to people aged 65 or older as well as many care workers and plans to gradually extend the third jabs to most Swedes in the coming months, the government said on Wednesday.
The booster shots of mRNA vaccine will be gradually extended to cover all people in the Nordic country aged 16 or older during the winter and spring, Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference.
“It is thanks to the fact that so many have been vaccinated that we can live our lives a little bit more as usual,” Hallengren said. “Now we offer booster shots to 1.5 million more.”
The health care staff to be offered boosters included all employees involved in home care, nursing homes and assisted living programs.
Infections remain at fairly low levels four weeks after almost all restrictions and recommendations were abolished in Sweden. Still, deaths have started to slowly edge higher after a slow summer, pushing the toll over the course of the pandemic above the 15,000 mark this week.
“According to studies, we notice a diminishing antibody effect. We saw during the summer that we had outbreaks in nursing homes,” Public Health Agency head Johan Carlson said. “A third dose provides a substantial increase in antibodies.”
Previously, people living in elderly care homes and those aged 80 or older were eligible for a booster shot six months after the second dose. Around 85 percent of all Swedes aged 16 or above have had one vaccine shot and 80 percent have had two shots or more.
In recent weeks, vaccinations have also been offered to children in the 12-15 age group though only relatively few have received inoculations so far.

Topics: Sweden COVID-19 booster shots vaccination

Related

Virus outlier Sweden passes grim COVID-19 milestone
World
Virus outlier Sweden passes grim COVID-19 milestone
Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under
World
Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under

24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast

24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast
Updated 27 October 2021
AP

24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast

24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast
  • Carl Decaluwé told AP that all 24 passengers were rescued but that one of the migrants was in serious condition
Updated 27 October 2021
AP

BRUSSELS: A small boat transporting 24 migrants was rescued Wednesday from the North Sea by emergency services off the coast of Zeebrugge, according to the governor of Belgium’s West Flanders province.
Carl Decaluwé told AP that all 24 passengers were rescued but that one of the migrants was in serious condition.
The Belgian air force said it sent an helicopter to the scene after receiving a distress call and a medic boarded the shipwrecked boat close to an offshore wind farm area. The air force said the Belgian Navy also provided assistance.
Decaluwé said five migrants were airlifted to safety, with the 19 others transported back to land by boat. He said authorities had yet to determine where the migrants came from.

Topics: Belgian air force Brussels migrants Europe

Related

Up to 3 migrants feared dead off English coast
World
Up to 3 migrants feared dead off English coast
Evacuation flights for migrants start again in Libya
Middle-East
Evacuation flights for migrants start again in Libya

Southeast Asian states announces new strategic pact with Australia

Southeast Asian states announces new strategic pact with Australia
Updated 27 October 2021
Reuters

Southeast Asian states announces new strategic pact with Australia

Southeast Asian states announces new strategic pact with Australia
  • Pact would further strengthen Australia’s diplomatic and security ties in the fast-growing region
  • China has also sought an agreement on the same strategic level with ASEAN
Updated 27 October 2021
Reuters

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed at a summit on Wednesday to establish a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” a sign of Canberra’s ambition to play a bigger role in the region.
The pact would further strengthen Australia’s diplomatic and security ties in a fast-growing region that has become a strategic battleground between the United States and China.
While concrete strategic objectives of the partnership were not immediately announced, Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised Australia would “back it with substance.”
“This milestone underscores Australia’s commitment to ASEAN’s central role in the Indo-Pacific and positions our partnership for the future,” he said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Marise Payne. “Australia supports a peaceful, stable, resilient, and prosperous region, with ASEAN at its heart.”
Brunei, serving as chair of ASEAN, said the agreement “marked a new chapter in relations” and would be “meaningful, substantive and mutually beneficial.”
After the announcement, Australia said it would invest $154 million in projects in Southeast Asia on health and energy security, counter-terrorism, fighting and transnational crime, plus hundreds of scholarships.
China has also sought an agreement on the same strategic level with ASEAN. Premier Li Keqiang met ASEAN leaders on Tuesday, and the bloc’s leaders will meet China’s President Xi Jinping in November at a special summit, to be held virtually, two diplomatic sources told Reuters.
Australia already has bilateral strategic partnerships of various levels with Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam.
STABILITY AND SECURITY
Morrison also sought to reassure ASEAN that a trilateral security pact agreed last month between the United States, Britain and Australia, under which Australia will get access to nuclear-powered submarines, would be no threat to the region.
One ambassador to ASEAN, who asked not to be identified, said Australia clinching the comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN was “quite something” in the wake of regional reservations over its new AUKUS pact with Washington and London.
“Kudos to Australia,” the ambassador said.
AUKUS has raised some concerns in Southeast Asia that China could see it as a move by the West to challenge its growing influence in the region, particularly in the South China Sea.
The United States and allies have increased patrols to challenge Beijing’s vast maritime fleet which it deploys to buttress its claims to sovereignty over most of the South China Sea.
“AUKUS adds to our network of partnerships that support regional stability and security,” Morrison said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday said he was concerned AUKUS “could spark rivalry in the region,” according to his foreign minister, Retno Marsudi.
US ally the Philippines has backed AUKUS but its president, Rodrigo Duterte, on Wednesday said it “must complement and not complicate our working methods for cooperation.”
Military analysts have said the nuclear submarines Australia will purchase from the United States have unmatched stealth and underwater longevity. China has opposed the pact and said it could be damaging and intensify an arms race.
US President Joe Biden was due to join the virtual East Asia Summit later on Wednesday, with leaders of China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and South Korea, Japan and ASEAN members.
In an earlier meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed to Southeast Asian leaders his country’s strong opposition to challenges to a free and open maritime order, underscoring regional concerns about China’s growing military clout.

Topics: ASEAN Australia

Related

Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler shut out
World
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler shut out
Malaysia urges ASEAN ‘soul-searching’ on non-interference
World
Malaysia urges ASEAN ‘soul-searching’ on non-interference

Latest updates

ACWA Power-led consortium closes financing $12 billion Jazan IGCC project
ACWA Power-led consortium closes financing $12 billion Jazan IGCC project
WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week
WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week
Iran says agrees to restart nuclear deal talks in Nov
Iran says agrees to restart nuclear deal talks in Nov
Fashion turns heads at FII
Fashion turns heads at FII
Most French believe white Christians risk ‘extinction’ from Muslim migration: Poll
Most French believe white Christians risk ‘extinction’ from Muslim migration: Poll

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.