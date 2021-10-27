You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia takes part in IAEA’s nuclear emergency drill

Saudi Arabia takes part in IAEA’s nuclear emergency drill

A general view of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Gharbiya region of Abu Dhabi on the Gulf coastline, about 50 kilometers west of Ruwais. (File/Barakah Nuclear Power Plant/AFP)
A general view of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Gharbiya region of Abu Dhabi on the Gulf coastline, about 50 kilometers west of Ruwais. (File/Barakah Nuclear Power Plant/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2dwha

Updated 27 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia takes part in IAEA’s nuclear emergency drill

Saudi Arabia takes part in IAEA’s nuclear emergency drill
  • The 36-hour exercise was one of the most complex emergency exercise organized by the IAEA in terms of the diversity of procedures
  • 76 countries and 12 international organizations participated in the ConvEx-3 exercise
Updated 27 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia took part in an international exercise organized by the UN nuclear watchdog agency to practice for a severe nuclear emergency.
The ConvEx-3 drill was held at the UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant on Tuesday and included 76 member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in addition to 12 international organizations, SPA reported.
The 36-hour exercise was one of the most complex emergency exercise organized by the IAEA in terms of the diversity of procedures.
The exercise tested the national system for preparedness and response to a nuclear emergency. It also highlighted the Kingdom’s capabilities to respond to this type of nuclear accident at the international level.
The event was held under the chairmanship of the General Directorate of Civil Defense.
As a result of the drill, recommendations included a number of procedures related to communication with the Saudi embassy in the UAE and foreign embassies inside the Kingdom. 
They also included tightening security measures at Al-Batha port on the Saudi-Emirati border, and intensifying operations to monitor contaminated food and goods entering and leaving through the port.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant UAE International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ConvEx-3 Al-Batha Port Joint exercise

Related

Update Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to fully comply with IAEA
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to fully comply with IAEA
IAEA Nuclear Security Training and Demonstration Center will be located in Seibersdorf, 30 km south of Vienna, Austria. (Twitter/@rafaelmgrossi)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia donates nearly $10m for ground breaking IAEA nuclear terrorism training center

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon
Updated 28 October 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon
Updated 28 October 2021
SPA

HODEIDAH: In a single week, more than 301,000 liters of clean water were pumped into tanks, and an additional 287,000 liters were provided for domestic use, as part of an ongoing King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center project to supply water and environmental sanitation in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate.
KSrelief also delivered medical supplies to the Jordanian government to support the health sector in the country and help authorities battle the coronavirus pandemic. They included liquid medical oxygen, oxygen tanks and equipment for intensive care departments.
The aid was officially presented by the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi to the Jordanian Minister of Health Firas Ibrahim Al-Hawari.
Al-Sudairi said that the Kingdom and Jordan are bound by strong and distinguished relations that are supported by the leaderships of both countries.
KSrelief said it also continues to distribute bread in northern Lebanon as part of the third phase of the Al-Amal Charity Bakery Project. It has been distributing 20,000 bundles of bread daily to needy Syrian, Lebanese and Palestinian families for 12 months. Each family receives two bundles and the project is benefiting 50,000 people.
The project is part of the Kingdom’s efforts, through the work of KSrelief, to improve the living conditions of refugees and provide them with basic food supplies, authorities said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ymen Yemen Jordan Lebanon King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

KSrelief rolling out Yemen water, sanitation program
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief rolling out Yemen water, sanitation program
DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy discusses humanitarian programs with KSrelief chief
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy discusses humanitarian programs with KSrelief chief

Saudi medical team takes part in groundbreaking COVID-19 study

Saudi medical team takes part in groundbreaking COVID-19 study
Updated 28 October 2021
SPA

Saudi medical team takes part in groundbreaking COVID-19 study

Saudi medical team takes part in groundbreaking COVID-19 study
Updated 28 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The findings of an international study on the effectiveness of blood thinners in reducing COVID-19-related deaths have been published in the British Medical Journal, with the King Saud University Medical City Clinical Research Unit playing a key role.
The comparative scientific research, which included King Saud University Medical City, King Faisal Specialist Hospital, studied the effect of blood thinners (heparin drugs) used daily for most patients in hospitals to alleviate dangerous side effects of COVID-19.
In the Kingdom, 148 patients took part in the study, representing one-third of total participants around the world.
Results show that deaths in a high-dose groups were less than those in a preventive dose group. Heparin drugs in the latter group were used as an anticoagulant to decrease harmful blood clotting.
The head of the Saudi research team, Dr. Mosaed bin Hamoud Al-Hamza, vascular surgery consultant at King Saud University Medical City and general supervisor of the study in the Kingdom, said: “The research was based on the findings of survey studies at the beginning of the pandemic, which showed that some infected cases were exposed to arterial and venous clots that lead to severe complications.”
He added that the results of the newest study might lead to a change in treatment protocols for some COVID-19 patients, specifically people hospitalized due to a lack of oxygen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 55 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 55 new cases
WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week
World
WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week

Who’s Who: Anas Al-Oqalaa, vice governor at Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority

Who’s Who: Anas Al-Oqalaa, vice governor at Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Anas Al-Oqalaa, vice governor at Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority

Who’s Who: Anas Al-Oqalaa, vice governor at Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

Anas Al-Oqalaa was recently named vice governor of legal and enforcement at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

Al-Oqalaa is a tenacious legal professional with a wealth of expertise acquired through providing legal counsel and management as part of regulatory compliance strategies.

He is also considered a legal expert in drafting legislation specializing in direct and indirect taxes, and capital markets laws. Through tenure, he has acquired an excellent working knowledge of commercial, tax and capital markets laws, and regulations.

Al-Oqalaa has 17 years’ experience in the industry, and has proven leadership skills in building and managing teams for more than 10 years. He possesses a reputation as a leader in his area of specialization.

As an experienced lawyer and legal professional who has worked in the public and private sectors, Al-Oqalaa built robust knowledge in different areas including real estate, economic and financial laws, and regulations.

Al-Oqalaa served in different roles at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority including deputy governor for legal affairs from October 2018 to October 2021 and general manager of the legal and compliance department from November 2017 to October 2018.

Before that, he served as the general counsel at the National Housing Co. from April 2017 to November 2017, and the general legal counsel and board secretary at the Middle East Financial Investment Co. from September 2015 to April 2017.

He also held different positions at the Capital Market Authority including head of the listed companies violations department from January 2014 to August 2015, head of investment funds and offering violations department from December 2013 to July 2014, and legal counsel from November 2006 to December 2013.

Before that, he worked as a lawyer in local law firms. Al-Oqalaa also leads and is a member of several committees and programs.

He received a master’s degree in corporate and commercial law from the University of New South Wales, Australia, and a bachelor’s degree in law from King Saud University.

Al-Oqalaa also holds several certificates in areas related to law, leadership, investment and accounting.

Topics: Who's Who zakat Tax and Customs Authority

Related

Who’s Who: Hassan Al-Shawi, director at Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Hassan Al-Shawi, director at Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information
Who’s Who: Zaid Abdullah Al-Yaesh, CEO of Tayseer Arabian Financing Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Zaid Abdullah Al-Yaesh, CEO of Tayseer Arabian Financing Co.

DiplomaticQuarter: Peruvian envoy praises rich heritage of Riyadh library

DiplomaticQuarter: Peruvian envoy praises rich heritage of Riyadh library
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Peruvian envoy praises rich heritage of Riyadh library

DiplomaticQuarter: Peruvian envoy praises rich heritage of Riyadh library
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Ambassador of Peru José Luis Salinas Montes praised the great scientific and cultural patrimony of Riyadh’s King Fahd National Library in a recent visit.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Peruvian Embassy said: “On Oct. 25, Peru’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia delivered to the secretary-general of the King Fahd National Library a set of works representing our culture and discussed the possibilities of cultural cooperation with that institution.
“Our Saudi friends will now be able to learn a little more about Peru and its literary, artistic and intellectual heritage. Culture is the best way to bring peoples closer together and strengthen bonds of friendship,” it added.
The library’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour A. Al-Zamil, who recently received the Peruvian ambassador and his accompanying delegation, said that the King Fahd National Library is an important destination for ambassadors to learn about the history and culture of Saudi Arabia.
Throughout the tour, the ambassador learned about the library’s goals and cultural and scientific activities. He also visited the exhibition of national documents and paintings by Saudi artists, as well as the public halls, studies department, reference services, and Kingdom Information Center.
At the end of the visit, gifts were exchanged, with Al-Zamil presenting the ambassador with a commemorative shield and some publications.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesian Embassy hosts fest to promote rice products in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesian Embassy hosts fest to promote rice products in Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia celebrates Emirati Women’s Day
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

Saudi Arabia elected chair of FAO’s commission on regional fisheries

Saudi Arabia elected chair of FAO’s commission on regional fisheries
Updated 28 October 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia elected chair of FAO’s commission on regional fisheries

Saudi Arabia elected chair of FAO’s commission on regional fisheries
Updated 28 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Regional Commission for Fisheries of the Food and Agriculture Organization has elected Saudi Arabia as chair of the eleventh session, for three years, by unanimous vote.

The Kingdom is represented in the RECOFI by Dr. Ali Al-Sheikhi, CEO of the National Fisheries Development Program. He also serves as director general of the General Department of Fisheries at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and as president-elect of RECOFI.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said that the Kingdom’s election came due to its prominent role — regionally and globally — in the fishing industry and its efforts to protect the environment, and preserve the sustainability of natural and marine resources.

It said that RECOFI aims to encourage the development, conservation, management, best use of living marine resources and the sustainable development of the aquaculture sector within its work area. It also reviews economic and social aspects of the fishing industry and recommends measures to develop natural resources.

In recent years, the efforts of the Kingdom in fishery conservation have resulted in an increase in the volume of seafood production, amounting to about 85,000 tons in fisheries and 100,000 tons in aquaculture.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO

Related

KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran in Yemen. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief aims to jumpstart Yemen fishing industry
France releases list of possible sanctions against Britain in fishing row
World
France releases list of possible sanctions against Britain in fishing row

Latest updates

Pakistan were ‘clinical’, says New Zealand captain Williamson
Pakistan were ‘clinical’, says New Zealand captain Williamson
Lloyd signs off with win as US thrash South Korea
Lloyd signs off with win as US thrash South Korea
Koeman sacked as Barcelona coach with Xavi the favorite to come in
Koeman sacked as Barcelona coach with Xavi the favorite to come in
World should shut nearly 3,000 coal plants to keep on climate track — study
World should shut nearly 3,000 coal plants to keep on climate track — study
Traders losing $854k a day while Afghan-Pakistan border crossing stays shut
Traders losing $854k a day while Afghan-Pakistan border crossing stays shut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.