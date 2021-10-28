You are here

Families skip work and school to enjoy first day of Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland

Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland opens its doors for visitors with more than 103 games for adults and children. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland opens its doors for visitors with more than 103 games for adults and children. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland opens its doors for visitors with more than 103 games for adults and children. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland opens its doors for visitors with more than 103 games for adults and children. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Lojien Ben Gassem

  • More than 60,000 entry tickets were sold during the first minutes of the ticket portal opening
  • Winter Wonderland zone opens its doors to visitors from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. daily throughout the season
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Zombies dancing, clowns performing, fireworks lighting the city sky — this is how visitors were welcomed to Winter Wonderland, part of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones.

Some families even skipped school and work to make sure they were the first to enter the zone.

Mustafa Usman, a logistics operation manager from Uzbekistan, told Arab News how he had loved Winter Wonderland during the last season and could not wait for it to open again this season.

“The reason why I came on the first day of Winter Wonderland is that last season I visited the zone twice, and this time I wanted my kids to enjoy the experience; they were excited. That is why I got an excuse from my job to be here,” Usman said.

Usman said that he has visited almost all the zones and events during the first ten days since the launch of Riyadh Season. “I went to almost all events, the grand opening for Riyadh Season . . . the WWE Crown Jewel show... I went to Combat Field… and today here at Winter Wonderland… and on Friday I’m going to the (Egyptian) Orchestra in (Riyadh) Boulevard, at Muhammed Abdu’s arena . . . I am excited to go to (Riyadh) Safari once the weather gets better.”

Winter Wonderland opened its doors yesterday with a sense of huge anticipation from a large audience of game-lovers. The zone consists of six primary areas including, for the first time, the children’s corner. The corner is dedicated to the nursery and care of children from one year to 7 years old and is equipped with games for toddlers.




Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland opens its doors for visitors with more than 103 games for adults and children.  (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the board of the General Entertainment Authority, revealed earlier in a tweet that more than 60,000 entry tickets were sold during the first minutes of the ticket portal opening. This confirms visitors’ enthusiasm, especially after the zone’s area capacity increased 40 percent from last season.

The zone includes more than 103 games that meet all age groups’ tastes — from adults to children — and with cosy snowy scenes and lights where people can enjoy hot drinks and different types of foods. Visitors can also try out the snow maze and skating rink.

The winter atmosphere attracts visitors from all over the world to enjoy experiences that bring back memories of their childhood, with decorations that mix reality with dreams.

Many visitors from GCC countries such as Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait have come to visit the zones of Riyadh Season.




Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland opens its doors for visitors with more than 103 games for adults and children.  (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Eisa Adnan, a civil engineer visiting from Kuwait, told Arab News that he would stay for two weeks in Riyadh to attend most of the events during the season. “We want to go to Al-Murabba zone, and I heard that there is a play coming up for Mohammed Hunaidi, a very famous actor; we would love to see that play,” he said.

“I thank all the girls and boys who are organizing and preparing these amazing events. I never came to the previous seasons; this is my first season to attend, and it is luxurious.”

The zone opens its doors to visitors from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. daily throughout the season, and entry tickets can be booked online through Riyadh Season’s website or application.

Topics: Riyadh season Riyadh Season 2021 WINTER WONDERLAND General Entertainment Authority Culture and Entertainment

How Saudi Arabia’s Nitaqat program benefits the youth

Ghadi Joudah

How Saudi Arabia’s Nitaqat program benefits the youth

  • Also known as Saudization, the program exceed its direct effects, such as financial security
  • The Human Capital Development Program, a 2030 Vision Realization Program, channels Saudization in a new and improved way
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: The Saudization Program, officially referred to as Nitaqat, is a nationalization scheme aimed at decreasing Saudi unemployment rates whilst mobilizing human capital to its full potential. 

The program places qualified and skilled Saudis into work in relevant fields. Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi stated that by the end of 2021, it aims to create 213,000 jobs for Saudi citizens.

According to the General Authority of Statistics, the unemployment rate among Saudis decreased to 11.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 12.6 percent by the end of 2020.

The program’s numbers indicate notable progress with a massive employment leap and workplace gender diversification. The umbrella strategy of the program is to counteract unemployment and negate its social effects that unnecessarily burden the Saudi citizen.

Social issues that can rise from unemployment include a widening inequality gap, creating division and status barriers between citizens.

“Unemployment causes stress, which ultimately has long-term physiological health effects and can have negative consequences for people’s mental health, including depression, anxiety and lower self-esteem. The relationship between mental health and unemployment is bi-directional. Good mental health is a key influence on employability, finding a job and remaining in that job,” said Dr. Moayyad Al-Salem, a consultant in psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine.

The benefits of Saudization exceed its direct effects, such as financial security. Being employed can have a positive effect on the individual, providing a sense of purpose, engagement with the world, and a chance to experience life through different lenses.

The impact of the program also reached individuals encouraged to delve into new markets. Saudi citizens, especially younger ones, are increasingly experimenting and creating new market places.

Twenty-year-old Saudi barista Radwan Abdulrahman Moumin told Arab News that due to the program, he was able to find his sense of purpose and follow a path that brings him personal joy, satisfaction and financial stability, turning his life around significantly. Moumin also said that the positive societal impact he and many others are witnessing is empowering and supporting Saudis getting an early start in the job market.

“Being a barista is fun, you’re always on the move, socializing and very popular nowadays. The whole coffee shop experience is interesting and keeps you on your toes, not to mention that I think it’s a healthy work environment that is very nurturing,” said Moumin.

The Human Capital Development Program, a 2030 Vision Realization Program, channels Saudization in a new and improved way. It was created to harness the endless capabilities of Saudi citizens, to prepare and support them to recognize and seize opportunities. The program also encourages them to participate in ongoing local social and cultural developments while also competing in the global labor market.

The HCDP aims at propagating Saudi 2030 Vision to nurture innovation by expanding vocational training, improving the readiness of young people to enter the labor market, and instilling national values.

From its initiation in 2011, Saudization has steadily implemented the necessary measures to nationalize a variety of vocations, and diversify their talent pools.

 

Topics: Saudization General Authority of Statistics Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Support package affirms that Saudi Arabia has always backed Pakistan, says envoy

Rashid Hassan

Support package affirms that Saudi Arabia has always backed Pakistan, says envoy

  • Kingdom recently pledges $4.2 billion to support Pakistan’s economy
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s support package of $4.2 billion for Pakistan’s economy is an affirmation of the close relations between the two countries, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bilal Akbar said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia pledged the assistance to Pakistan as the Saudi Fund for Development on Wednesday announced the issuance of the royal directive to deposit $3 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan to help the Pakistani government to support its foreign currency reserves and assist it in facing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the royal directive was issued to finance the oil derivatives trade with a total amount of $1.2 billion during the year.

The SFD said that these royal directives confirm Saudi Arabia’s continued support for the economy of Pakistan.

Commenting on the economic support package, the Pakistan ambassador told Arab News: “Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are very special and are now 75 years old. The relationship is historic, strategic and fraternal, based on common religion and excellent people to people relations.”

“The Kingdom has always stood with Pakistan and this recent assistance is an affirmation of the same. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation and mutual support in all times to come,” said Akbar.

HIGHLIGHT

In 2018, Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support and further loans worth up to $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports.

The Saudi aid comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Riyadh for the Middle East Green Initiative, the climate change conference headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Monday.

The prime minister, who met the crown prince on the sidelines of the summit, has also thanked the Kingdom for the support package.

“Saudi Arabia has always been there for Pakistan in our difficult times, including now when the world confronts rising commodity prices,” Khan said in a tweet.

Pakistan’s currency market bounced back on Wednesday to gain 1 rupee against the US dollar in intra-day trading after Saudi Arabia announced its support package.

The rupee closed the previous session at 175.60 against the dollar. It has depreciated around 13.6 percent since May.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support and further loans worth up to $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development Pakistan-Saudi relations

Who’s Who: Abdullah M. Al-Omran, director at Saudi Institute of Public Administration

Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdullah M. Al-Omran, director at Saudi Institute of Public Administration

Arab News

Abdullah M. Al-Omran has been director of the distance learning center at the Institute of Public Administration since January 2017.

Al-Omran has wide experience of creating strategic IT plans, IT project management and IT consultation, as well as e-transformation, e-government and business intelligence solutions.

He was previously the institute’s director general of information technology from September 2014 to January 2017. Before that he served as the director of the applications and systems development department at the institute’s computer center for three years, having previously led its user-support department. He has also been a lecturer at the division of information technology since 2006.

Al-Omran has worked on several projects within the Institute of Public Administration. He has developed many e-services portals and mobile applications, established the institute’s office of project management, and in 2016 he started the implementation of the institution’s disaster recovery site.

He has attended several training programs on management, information security, planning and leadership.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Institute of Public Administration

Saudi aid agency chief meets EU Middle East peace envoy

SPA

Saudi aid agency chief meets EU Middle East peace envoy

SPA

RIYADH: The general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met the EU special representative for the Middle East Peace Process, Sven Koopmans, in Riyadh on Thursday.

Al-Rabeeah reviewed the humanitarian and relief aid provided by KSrelief to affected people in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and to Palestinian refugees, which will improve their living conditions and reduce their suffering.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of joint cooperation in this regard.

Also on Thursday, Al-Rabeeah met the president of the Islamic University of Madinah, Dr. Mamdouh bin Saud bin Thunayan. During the meeting, they reviewed the humanitarian and relief efforts of KSrelief in 75 countries around the world, including Yemen, through 1,776 projects and programs amounting to more than $5.5 billion covering various sectors in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners.

The two sides also discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, and ways to cooperate and coordinate in this regard.

Bin Thunayan praised the achievements of KSrelief in its global humanitarian endeavors.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) EU

Saudi Arabia registers 3 COVID-19 deaths, 51 new infections

Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 3 COVID-19 deaths, 51 new infections

  • The health ministry says 35 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
  • More than 21.3 million people have been fully vaccinated
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed three new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,788.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 51 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 548,474 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 59 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 14, followed by Jeddah with 11, Makkah recorded three, and Madinah, Dammam, Yanbu and Dhahran recorded two cases each.


The health ministry also announced that 35 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 537,453.
Over 45.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 21.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 246million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.99 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus

