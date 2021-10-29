Future Investment Initiative concludes on a note of optimism and hope

RIYADH: The last day of any event is full of sad moments. It’s all about leaving memories behind after getting used to seeing the same group of people every day for a considerable amount of time.
This year’s Future Investment Initiative, however, ended up with hope. This hope was clear in all the discussions, panel sessions, and media interviews over the three days of the event that ended on Thursday.
Everyone is planning or talking about recovery and how to make a strong comeback. The business community is coming back stronger and traveling to seek new opportunities again after almost two years.
“The fact that we are here in the FII is evidence that we are getting back to normal,” Edmund Bartlett, Jamaican minister of tourism, told Arab News on the sideline of the event.
Princess Haifa Al-Saud, assistant minister for executive affairs & strategy at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, said: “As a sector, tourism is too big to fail but we need to focus on the environmental, social, and economic sustainability of tourism as it lacks resilience.”
Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of the Cruise Saudi company, told the FII that a million cruise ship passengers will visit Saudi Arabia by 2028. He also claimed 50,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created by the industry by 2035.
The FII this year was testimony to the fact that collective efforts of humanity can overcome any virus attack. It was also centered around sustainability and the environment.
Three projects that prove the power of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM giga-project
With innovations like digital connectivity, green hydrogen and the creative arts, NEOM offers a vision for the future
NEOM was first announced at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in 2017 — now it is becoming a reality
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI & Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: NEOM began as an idea conceived by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the first Future Investment Initiative Forum in 2017. The ambitious project is now a reality that serves as a vision for the future of a world that harnesses the power of smart technology, harmoniously linked with nature, to perfectly cater to the needs of humanity.
The developers of NEOM, a smart city located in Tabuk Province along the coast of the Red Sea, has announced that the first phase will be ready to welcome tourists and other visitors by 2024. But what is actually happening on the ground to help achieve that goal?
Arab News talked to three executives from NEOM to discuss the current status of investment, development and progress in the city of the future.
Cloud Park
“100 percent renewable energy, innovation, a friendly regulatory ecosystem,” Joseph Bradley, the CEO of NEOM Tech and Digital Holding Company, told Arab News as he described the project.
“NEOM is an accelerated human progress. It’s not just some humans but all humans, so we want to make sure that the connectivity creates an environment we like to call ‘digital air,’ meaning wherever you are you don’t have to worry about Wi-Fi or being connected to something.”
This means that ultimately every part of the city will be covered, whether it is permanently inhabited or not, and so digital connectivity will never be an issue.
“What you are seeing is the execution of this strategy,” Bradley said. “We are putting fiber to ground, we are putting 5G to ground, we bought Sub-C 30 terabits of capacity and we began to build our cloud park.”
Burying fiber for 5G services is expensive and so Bradley said that NEOM will instead rely on satellites to help serve high-operating applications.
He added that there is also a huge opportunity for revenue growth for hyperscalers, companies such as Google and Amazon who can provide cloud-based services for businesses.
“When you put cloud services in an environment it is almost a 1-to-1 ratio correlation between cloud penetration and economic growth,” the executive stated.
This will in turn boost gross domestic product and create further job growth in the Kingdom.
“We are building the physical world of NEOM and the digital world, and we are going to create some very unique experiences between the two that can only be accomplished if you are building,” Bradley said.
Green Hydrogen
The aim is for NEOM to be powered 100 percent by renewable energy, and one of the sources of that energy is green hydrogen. NEOM has already entered into a joint venture with ACWA Power and Air Products to develop its first green hydrogen production facility.
“One of our partners in the venture is ACWA power, which will provide electricity to NEOM by 2024,” Peter Terium, the managing director of energy, water and food at NEOM told Arab News.
The process of ensuring NEOM is powered completely by locally produced renewable energy will be carried out in increments over a coming years based on industry readiness, building preparation and other developments.
“I am proud to see that the first large-scale green hydrogen plant in the world is being built in NEOM, with 2,000 megawatts of electrolyzer capacity,” Terium said. “This is really a jump up from what is currently available.”
Most similar plants elsewhere operate at about 100-150 megawatts, he added.
“This is NEOM’S goal,” he said. “NEOM is a catalyst. NEOM is a front-runner. NEOM is setting the pace and giving direction, and a lot of companies in Saudi Arabia are happy to follow.”
NEOM’s First International Film
Another area in which NEOM is making big advances is its media strategy. The media and creative industry is one of 16 sectors the smart city will cater to, and NEOM aims to become a regional hub for content creation.
“Here in NEOM we see the media industry as a future industry; it acts as a glue for society through the ability to tell stories that project its identity locally and beyond,” said Wayne Borg, managing director of the project’s media, culture and entertainment sector.
The diversity of NEOM’s landscape and natural resources provide endless possibilities for local and international film producers. Borg said that the technically driven philosophy of the project means that it can create a content-creation hub serving all aspects of the media, from film and television to animation and video games.
“At the heart of it will be telling stories and creating entertainment,” Borg said. “We want to focus on bringing that creative community together and helping to provide the opportunity to tell their stories.”
NEOM has the infrastructure and capability to support and facilitate such productions, he added.
“We have currently got a major feature film shooting at NEOM, an international feature film with a budget of some $100 million,” Borg revealed. “On any given day there are 400 or 500 people on set.”
The film, which is shooting in 10 locations and on multiple sets, is the largest movie production in the region to date, he said. NEOM has already hosted more than 21 productions, he added, and with studio infrastructure due to go online this year, deals are already in place to host another 10 in 2022.
Pandemic provided 33,000 industrial job opportunities in 2020, minister says
Saudi Arabia’s industrial index rose by 5.8 percent from a year ago and 5 percent from the previous month
Updated 29 October 2021
Frank Kane & DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
RIYADH: The Kingdom is witnessing steady financial growth and recovery after the COVID-19 economic setback, according to Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.
Alkhorayef said that the industrial sector enjoyed some growth in 2020, during which 33,000 jobs were created.
“We had more than $23 billion of new investments and also the pandemic has shown us the importance of building our own logistics,” he told Arab News.
“Logistics is a capability of the country and is going to also be enhanced to ensure that we are moving with our strategy to not only cover the Saudi market, but regional and global markets, so that Saudi Arabia can become an industrial powerhouse in the region and the world despite the setback,” he said.
Saudi Arabia’s industrial index rose by 5.8 percent from a year ago and 5 percent from the previous month, government data showed earlier this month.
The increase in industrial activity resulted from higher production in mining and quarrying activity, which makes up 74.5 percent of the index, the General Authority for Statistics said.
Mining activities, which include oil production, increased by 6.5 percent during the month. Saudi Arabia increased its oil production from 8.9 million barrels a day in August 2020 to 9.5 million barrels a day in August 2021.
Alkhorayef said that the ministry’s vision was split into different programs to deal with industry, mining, energy and logistics.
“Today we realize in Saudi Arabia that our Vision can only be accomplished by working together as a government, making sure that we are integrated,” he said.
The program is one of the largest programs in the Vision with huge targets for GDP contribution in investment, and job creation.
The energy program is intended to bring these four sectors together to ensure that they are aligned and complement each other.
“So, factories, they will need energy, energy will need factories, and factories will need transportation,” he said. “Energy will also will need probably transportation or mining,” he said.
In addition, the ministry was also looking at the strategies of the different sectors, and in every strategy it targeted subsectors.
“Also, the policies, enablers, that ensure that we are moving and really implementing that Vision in the right way,” he said.
The minister said that COVID-19 has been disruptive across the board, and that technology was key in strategy for all industries in the future.
“The way we look at human capital development is very important,” he said. “Re-skilling of our people, education, how we look at business models, is also changing.”
“The pandemic, I think, has been a true test of all countries. How they are resilient. It showed us where we are weak, where we are stronger, and that was a live demonstration of where we need to focus and where we need to build on,” he said.
The Kingdom had shown great success in dealing with the pandemic as a result of what it has been doing in the health sector, he said. “What we have done also in the infrastructure of communication, otherwise the health sector will not function.”
“The school system will not function and the government will not function,” he said.
The minister said that industrial companies were seeking to relocate their regional headquarters.
“In fact, some of the companies who announced their headquarters at the FII are industrial companies,” he said.
AlUla seeks to attract foreign investors in its $15bn first phase funding
Al-Madani says there is no conflict between project’s ambitions to preserve its legacy, and commercial development
Updated 29 October 2021
Frank Kane
RIYADH: AlUla, the leisure and cultural destination being created in the Saudi Arabian heartland, is looking to attract foreign and private sector investors to help fund the ambitious $15 billion first stage of the project, CEO Amr Al-Madani told Arab News.
“The equation is simple. Our opening program is a $15 billion package, including community and social programs such as schools, hospitals, and education. We are committed to fund as long as we need to, but we have great economics in place and some of the funds are reaching out to us. We hope to become a viable outlet for some of their funds,” he said.
So far, the project has been funded to the extent of $2 billion by the Royal Commission for AlUla, but the move to seek private funding, from Saudi or international investors, marks a departure for AlUla.
Al-Madani put the total cost of the development at between $20 billion and $30 billion.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the FII 2021 forum in Riyadh, where much of the conversation among leading Saudi and global business people has been on the need to attract foreign direct investment into the Kingdom.
So far, the project has been funded to the extent of $2 billion by the Royal Commission for AlUla, but the move to seek private funding, from Saudi or international investors, marks a departure for AlUla.
Earlier in the week, the biggest investment fund in the world, the $10-trillion BlackRock group, agreed to help the Kingdom’s National Development Fund raise and manage a SR200 billion ($53 billion) fund to finance big infrastructure projects in the Kingdom as part of the Vision 2030 strategy of diversification.
At FII, AlUla signed a partnership with Aecom, the American infrastructure consulting firm, to accelerate the first phase of the project, along with a consortium of French companies.
“We are on our way to realizing AlUla as a journey through time and a place to visit when it comes to culture globally. Partnerships are the way to doing this. We celebrated this by engaging some of the top, most innovative companies in the world, that believe in our values and in the importance of eco-system regeneration and local community development and sensible development. We only want to work with those that believe in our vision.”
The historical legacy of AlUla goes back thousands of years, when the oasis became the home of the Nabatean culture and eventually a trade hub in the Arabian Peninsula.
Al-Madani said there was no conflict between the project’s ambitions to preserve and enhance its historical legacy, and the commercial development that will see upmarket tourism become a core feature in the development.
Pure Harvest secures $64.5m investment; Saudi Arabia expansion continues
Updated 29 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Pure Harvest Smart Farms has secured a $64.5 million investment from Korean private equity company IMM, it was announced on Thursday at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.
Now one of the highest-funded agribusinesses in the UAE, Pure Harvest aims to use the investment to expand its farms and the advanced technology it uses to further its food security mission through the use of sustainable and localized hybrid-farming with limited water usage.
“Most countries want both localized food security and food sovereignty, where they actually have sovereign access and protection for food,” said Sky Kurtz, the CEO and founder of Pure Harvest.
The company designs and operates climate-controlled greenhouse systems that allow for the localization of food production anywhere in the world, regardless of climate.
“This is a marriage of real-estate development, agronomic science, technology and manufacturing consumer-packaged goods,” Kurtz said.
Pure Harvest began in the UAE and is now expanding into Saudi Arabia and Kuwait with the aim of producing affordable and natural produce across the region. Kurtz said that the company’s entry into the Kingdom will involve several farms in a number of cities to provide as many consumers as possible with reliable access to fresh and sustainable produce.
“Saudi Arabia is a big country and our goal is to have multiple assets across the country serving the major population centers,” he added.
The company, one of the highest-funded agribusinesses in UAE, uses technology to improve food security through the use of sustainable and localized hybrid farming.
Kurtz told Arab News that the first Pure Harvest farms in the Kingdom will be located in NADEC City, in Haradh.
“We are partnered with NADEC (the National Agricultural Development Company),” he said.
“It’s a very large-scale existing farm and we are able to leverage NADEC’s existing infrastructure.”
The partnership will allow Pure Harvest to use a 30 megawatt solar power plant that is already in place to power its climate systems at the site near Riyadh.
“It makes economic sense, resulting in affordable produce to the consumer, but also it’s much more sustainable using solar power, leveraging existing infrastructure and food miles, and that’s where we are starting,” Kurtz said.
Over time, he added, the plan is to expand and establish farms in Jeddah, Makkah and other locations in the Kingdom to provide more sustainable farming options.
“If Saudi consumers embrace it, we will build non-stop,” Kurtz said. “I believe we can build 100 hectares of capacity (in the next few years).”
He added that the company has already hired 20 people in Saudi Arabia and plans to hire another 20 each month, eventually creating thousands of jobs at each farm.
“I encourage young Saudis to join Pure Harvest Farms; this is the future of farming,” said Kurtz.
Saudi Arabia to host World Travel and Tourism Council summit next year
The summit is the largest travel and tourism event in the world
WTTC CEO says the Kingdom has been instrumental in leading the recovery of this critical sector
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Riyadh has been chosen to host the 22nd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTCC) next year.
The summit, the largest travel and tourism event in the world, will be hosted by the Kingdom at the end of next year following the upcoming edition in Manila from March 14 to 16.
Speaking during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the WTTC, said: “Since the very beginning, when the pandemic brought international travel to an almost complete standstill, Saudi Arabia has shown its total commitment to our sector, ensuring it has remained at the forefront of the global agenda.”
She said the Kingdom “has been instrumental in leading the recovery of a sector which is critical to economies, jobs and livelihoods around the world.
After spending the week at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, in the company of His Excellency @AhmedAlKhateeb, Minister for Tourism for @Saudi_MT, we are delighted to announce #SaudiArabia as the host of our 22nd Global Summit.
“For that we are grateful and want to recognize their incredible efforts by bringing the global travel and tourism sector to the Kingdom next year.”
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb welcomed the Kingdom’s selection as the host country for the summit’s next edition, adding that it is “a critical forum for the private sector and government to come together to redesign tourism for the future.”
He said this was “recognition of the Saudi leadership to help the global tourism sector recover, and more importantly, become more sustainable.”
WTTC research shows that the Middle East’s tourism sector is expected to grow by 27.1 percent this year, outpacing Europe and Latin America.
Research also confirms that if governments place the travel and tourism sector at the top of their priorities, the job opportunities provided by the sector will reach 6.6 million jobs in 2022, which would come close to the employment numbers in the sector before the pandemic hit.