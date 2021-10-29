You are here

Belarus forces US to close public diplomacy, USAID offices

Belarus forces US to close public diplomacy, USAID offices
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s government has moved methodically to squelch any remaining resistance, shutting NGOs and independent media and arresting activists and journalists. (AP)
AP

Belarus forces US to close public diplomacy, USAID offices

Belarus forces US to close public diplomacy, USAID offices
  • U.S. Agency for International Development administrator said Belarusian authorities aim to “severely disrupt U.S. development assistance and public diplomacy in Belarus
  • U.S. Envoy for Belarus described the Belarusian authorities' decision as a reflection of their "deep insecurities about the role of diplomacy”
KYIV, Ukraine: Belarus has forced the closure of the US Embassy’s Public Diplomacy and USAID offices in a move that comes amid the tensions with the US and its allies over Belarusian authorities’ crackdown on protests.
Samantha Power, the US Agency for International Development administrator, said Friday that the Belarusian authorities aim to “severely disrupt US development assistance and public diplomacy in Belarus by forcing the closure of facilities that house key US Government operations, and by ending employment of all of USAID’s local staff and Department of State public diplomacy staff.”
She added that the move, which is effective Nov. 20, demonstrates the authorities’ “callous disregard of the interests of the Belarusian people.”
US Envoy for Belarus Julie Fisher described the Belarusian authorities’ decision as a reflection of their “deep insecurities about the role of diplomacy, people-to-people ties and independent civil society.”
She added that the US “will not be deterred from its commitment to helping advance democracy and human rights in Belarus and to supporting the aspirations of the Belarusian people to build a more promising future in a free and independent Belarus.”
The ambassador noted that the US government’s development assistance implemented in Belarus by USAID since the 1990s has supported entrepreneurship and the expansion of small-to-medium private enterprises. More recently, it provided key COVID-19 relief while Belarusian authorities were dismissive of the pandemic.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in the country’s disputed August 2020 presidential vote, was forced to leave Belarus under official pressure. She expressed gratitude Friday to the US Embassy Public Diplomacy and USAID offices.
“They will return to new Belarus,” Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter. “I ask them to continue work for Belarusians — we see and value this consistent support.”
Belarus’ relations with the US and the European Union have become increasingly tense following the country’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko being handed a sixth term in the August 2020 vote that the opposition and the West have rejected as rigged. The election fueled massive protests, to which authorities responded with a fierce crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.
Lukashenko’s government has moved methodically to squelch any remaining resistance, shutting NGOs and independent media and arresting activists and journalists.
Viktor Babariko, the former head of a Russia-owned bank who aspired to challenge Lukashenko in the 2020 vote, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in July on the money-laundering charges that he rejected as politically motivated.
On Friday, Babariko’s last remaining lawyer, Yauhen Pylchanka, was stripped of his license due to alleged legal violations during the trial. Pylchanka said the move was spearheaded by the country’s top state security agency, which still goes under its Soviet-era name KGB.
“The Belarusian KGB initiated my expulsion from the collegium of lawyers under a sham pretext of violation of professional ethics,” Pylchanka told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “Babariko has been left without lawyers and without any communications with the outside world, deprived of the possibility to properly defend himself.”
Also Friday, the Belarusian Interior Ministry outlawed popular messaging app channels NEXTA, NEXTA-Live and LUXTA as extremist and blocked German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and the Current Time TV channel.

Topics: belarus US Public Diplomacy and USAID

Texas self-defense laws thrown into spotlight by fatal shooting of Moroccan

Adil Dghoughi, 31, was shot dead earlier this month by homeowner Terry Turner in Austin, Texas. (GoFundMe)
Adil Dghoughi, 31, was shot dead earlier this month by homeowner Terry Turner in Austin, Texas. (GoFundMe)
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Texas self-defense laws thrown into spotlight by fatal shooting of Moroccan

Adil Dghoughi, 31, was shot dead earlier this month by homeowner Terry Turner in Austin, Texas. (GoFundMe)
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The US state of Texas is reeling from the deadly shooting of a Moroccan man who was killed after allegedly pulling into the wrong driveway.

The killing has highlighted the potential pitfalls of controversial laws that allow homeowners to kill those who come onto their property.

Adil Dghoughi, 31, was shot dead earlier this month by homeowner Terry Turner, who has been charged with murder. 

Dghoughi, who arrived in the US in 2013 to study, had been attending a barbecue with his partner.

On the way back, he is said to have stopped and pulled over in Turner’s neighborhood. Dghoughi is believed to have stopped there to look for directions.

According to an affidavit provided to a Texas chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, Turner woke at 3:30 a.m. to use the bathroom and noticed Dghoughi’s car parked in his driveway.

Documents say Turner retrieved his gun, and when he came outside, the car Dghoughi was driving had its headlights on and was reversing out of the driveway.

Turner shot through the car window as he was leaving, and the bullet hit Dghoughi’s hand and head. Turner then called emergency services and said: “I just killed a guy.”

He claimed Dghoughi aimed a gun at him, but no gun was found. Dghoughi’s family and lawyer say he posed no threat.

Turner’s lawyers say they will defend their client on the basis of Texas laws that allow homeowners to use deadly force against trespassers on their property if they are seen as an immediate danger.

Those laws have previously stirred controversy, most notably in the case of Trayvon Martin, a black teenager shot dead in public by George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges after claiming he felt threatened by Martin.

Critics of the law say it is used to cover for racist attacks and leads to unnecessary deaths.

Details of the Texas killing have shocked many among the public and forced an evaluation of the stand-your-ground laws.

Faizan Syed, a spokesperson for CAIR, said: “We believe the death of Adil is murder, plain and simple. Terry Turner should have been arrested the same day he shot and killed Adil.”

Syed added: “It’s a disgrace to this country and to our legal system that it took 14 days almost, along with calls to the Department of Justice, the Texas Rangers and other agencies, before the police department did their very minimal job of finding, arresting, and charging Terry Turner.”

Sandra Guerra Thompson, a law professor at the University of Houston, told The Guardian: “The law will presume the use of force was immediately necessary if the other person forcibly entered a person’s occupied habitation or vehicle.

“It requires you to have evidence that the individual who was killed was in the process of committing some kind of crime. If there isn’t any evidence of any kind of criminality, (self) defense just doesn’t apply.”

Thompson added: “It’s customary to drive into people’s driveways without it being considered trespass … There are other reasonable steps a concerned homeowner could take, like calling the police.”

Dghoughi’s family is arranging for his burial in Morocco.

Topics: US Texas Morocco

Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish border

Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish border
Updated 29 October 2021
AFP

Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish border

Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish border
  • The 32-year-old had been dead for "several hours" when police found the group in Saxony on Friday morning
  • Germany has seen a surge in illegal migrants entering the country from Poland in recent months, most coming via Belarus
Updated 29 October 2021
AFP

BERLIN: German police said Friday they had found a dead Iraqi man among around 30 people apparently smuggled across the Polish border in a van.
The 32-year-old had been dead for “several hours” when police found the group near the van outside the town of Schoepstal in Saxony on Friday morning, they said.
The driver, a 48-year-old man of Turkish origin, reportedly fled the scene but was later detained.
Germany has seen a surge in illegal migrants entering the country from Poland in recent months, most coming via Belarus.
The EU accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of flying migrants from the Middle East and Africa to Minsk and then sending them into the bloc on foot in retaliation for sanctions imposed over a crackdown on the opposition.
More than 6,100 illegal migrants have entered Germany via Poland since the start of the year, according to German authorities.
To cope with the influx, Berlin this week tightened its border controls with Poland, with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer deploying 800 extra police officers.
On Wednesday, Seehofer said more than 1,000 migrants had entered in a single day this week for the first time in many years.
“If you extrapolate that to a month, then you can see that there is an urgent need for action,” he told Bild TV.
Last Saturday, a suspected smuggler was taken into custody after 31 illegal migrants from Iraq were found in a van near the Polish border.
The influx has provided fuel for Germany’s extreme right, with police last week breaking up a rally of around 50 armed activists who had gathered to oppose migrants trying to cross the border.
The German government on Friday said “responsibility for resolving this crisis clearly lies with Minsk,” repeating Berlin’s position that Belarus is exploiting refugees “as a means of exerting political pressure.”

Topics: Germany Poland belarus migrants

Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims

Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims

Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims
  • Muslim leaders said that Hindu mobs attacked mosques and torched their properties
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

GAUHATI: Tensions were high in parts of India’s northeastern Tripura state on Friday after a string of attacks against minority Muslims, seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh earlier this month.
State authorities deployed police and paramilitary troops and banned the assembly of more than five people in areas where attacks were reported. Police said at least one mosque, several shops and homes belonging to Muslims in the northern part of the state had been vandalized since Tuesday. No deaths have been reported.
“Some troublemakers are hellbent on disturbing peace and communal harmony in Tripura,” said Senior Police Officer Bhanupada Chakraborty, adding that the situation was under control.
Muslim leaders said that Hindu mobs attacked mosques and torched their properties following a protest rally Tuesday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, or VHP, a hard-line Hindu nationalist group with ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. It is not known if the attackers were members of the VHP.
Vinod Bansal, the VHP’s national spokesperson, denied that its members were involved in the attacks.
“We did not attack anyone. We were peacefully protesting against anti-Hindu attacks in Bangladesh,” he said.
In Bangladesh, at least six Hindus were killed and hundreds of houses and businesses torched on Oct. 13 after an image posted on social media was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. The violence also led to demonstrations in India.
The Bangladeshi government was swift in its response after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to “hunt down” the attackers. It has so far arrested around 300 people.
Chakraborty said police in Tripura have registered cases following the attacks but did not specify against whom. No arrests have been made so far.
Vinod Sonkar, a local lawmaker from Modi’s party that rules Tripura state, said the government has set up a committee to investigate the violence.
Tripura borders Bangladesh and Muslims make up less than 9 percent of the state’s nearly 4 million population.
Mohammad Salam, a Muslim cleric in Panisagar town in northern Tripura, said hundreds of VHP members chanting anti-Muslim slogans stormed a mosque on Tuesday and ransacked it. He said they also burnt several Muslim properties.
“We are living in fear since then,” Salam said.
The fresh attacks are a jarring reminder of the rising religious tensions in India.
“There is a fear psychosis among the Muslims in Tripura after the incidents,” said Islamuddin, a Muslim opposition lawmaker from Tripura who goes by one name. “The state authorities could have reacted a little more faster to control the situation.”
On Thursday, the country’s main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the attacks.
“Those who indulge in hatred and violence in the name of Hinduism are not Hindus but hypocrites. For how long will the government pretend to be blind and deaf?” he wrote on Twitter.

Topics: India

South Africa to offer COVID-19 jabs at polling stations

South Africa to offer COVID-19 jabs at polling stations
Updated 29 October 2021
AFP

South Africa to offer COVID-19 jabs at polling stations

South Africa to offer COVID-19 jabs at polling stations
  • The country votes on Monday to elect municipal councillors and mayors
  • Slightly over 12 million people are now fully vaccinated, around 30 percent of adults in South Africa
Updated 29 October 2021
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa said Friday it will set up 1,000 vaccination sites at selected polling stations during next week’s local government elections to offer voters a chance to get a shot after casting ballots.
The country — the continent’s worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic — votes on Monday to elect municipal councillors and mayors.
The electoral commission had tried postponing the polls because of the pandemic, but the Constitutional Court dismissed the bid, ordering that they be held on November 1.
Around 1,000 vaccination sites will be set up around some of the 23,000 polling stations, targeting areas where inoculation uptake has been low.
“We hope this arrangement will offer convenience” for people who will have traveled to cast their ballots, “to vaccinate in one trip,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla told journalists.
Slightly over 12 million people are now fully vaccinated, around 30 percent of adults in South Africa.
The country, which has recorded more than 2.92 million cases including 89,100 fatalities, is targeting 40 percent of the adult population by end of November.
The World Health Organization on Thursday said unless there is a significant acceleration in administering shots, only five African countries, will reach the target of 40 percent of populations vaccinated by the end of the year.

Topics: Coronavirus

Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse

Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse

Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse
  • Majid Khan was a former resident of the Baltimore suburbs who became an Al-Qaeda courier
  • He spent about three years in CIA black sites before he was taken to Guantanamo in September 2006
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

FORT MEADE, Maryland: A Guantanamo Bay prisoner who went through the brutal US government interrogation program after the 9/11 attacks described it openly for the first time Thursday, saying he was left terrified and hallucinating from techniques that the CIA long sought to keep secret.
Majid Khan, a former resident of the Baltimore suburbs who became an Al-Qaeda courier, told jurors considering his sentence for war crimes how he was subjected to days of painful abuse in the clandestine CIA facilities known as “black sites,” as interrogators pressed him for information.
It was the first time any of the so-called high value detainees held at the US base in Cuba have been able to testify about what the UShas euphemistically called “enhanced interrogation” but has been widely condemned as torture.
“I thought I was going to die,” he said.
Khan spoke of being suspended naked from a ceiling beam for long periods, doused repeatedly with ice water to keep him awake for days. He described having his head held under water to the point of near drowning, only to have water poured into his nose and mouth when the interrogators let him up. He was beaten, given forced enemas, sexually assaulted and starved in overseas prisons whose locations were not disclosed.
“I would beg them to stop and swear to them that I didn’t know anything,” he said. “If I had intelligence to give I would have given it already but I didn’t have anything to give.”
Khan, reading from a 39-page statement, spoke on the first day in what is expected to be a two-day sentencing hearing at the US base in Cuba.
A panel of military officers selected by a Pentagon legal official known as a convening authority can sentence Khan to between 25 and 40 years in prison, but he will serve far less because of his extensive cooperation with US authorities.
Under a plea deal, which the jurors were not told about, Khan’s sentence by the jury will be reduced to no more than 11 years by the convening authority, and he will get credit for his time in custody since his February 2012 guilty plea.
That means he should be released early next year, resettled in a third, as yet unknown country because he can’t return to Pakistan, where he has citizenship.
Some of Khan’s treatment is detailed in a Senate Intelligence Committee report, released in 2014, that accused the CIA of inflicting pain and suffering on Al-Qaeda prisoners far beyond its legal boundaries and deceiving the nation with narratives of useful interrogations unsubstantiated by its own records.
Khan agreed with that assessment. “The more I cooperated and told them, the more I was tortured,” he said.
He spent about three years in CIA black sites before he was taken to Guantanamo in September 2006. He said he never saw the light of day in the black sites and had no contact with anyone other than guards and interrogators from his capture until his sixth year at the detention center on the base in Cuba.
Khan, 41, has admitted to being a courier for Al-Qaeda and taking part in the planning of several plots there were never carried out. He pleaded guilty in February 2012 to charges that include conspiracy, murder and providing material support to terrorism in a deal that capped his sentence in exchange for cooperating with authorities in other investigations, including the case against the five men held at Guantanamo who are charged with planning and providing logistical support for the Sept. 11 attack.
A citizen of Pakistan who was born in Saudi Arabia, Khan came to the US with his family in the 1990s and they were granted asylum. He graduated from high school in the Baltimore suburbs and held a technology job in the D.C. area at an office where he could see the smoke billowing from the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
He says he turned to radical ideology following the death earlier that year of his mother, whom he described as the most important person in his life.
Khan apologized for his actions and said he takes full responsibility. He said he now just wants to reunite with his wife and the daughter who was born while he was in captivity. He said he has forgiven his captors, and his torturers.
“I have also tried to make up for the bad things I have done,” he said. “That’s why I pleaded guilty and cooperated with the USA government”
Khan is the first of the high-value detainees, those who went through the interrogation program, to be convicted and sentenced at the military tribunals held on the base.
The five men charged in the Sept. 11 attacks include Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, who has portrayed himself as the architect of the plot. That case remains in the pretrial stage and a judge has said it will start no sooner than next year.
The US holds 39 men at the detention center on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.

Topics: Guantanamo Bay CIA 9/11 Al-Qaeda Majid Khan Guantanamo

