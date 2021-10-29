Asylum seekers in Britain housed in mock jail cells

You are here

Napier military barracks in Folkestone, Kent, which has also been used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers. (File/AFP)
  • Some had previously been imprisoned in their home countries, including Libya
  • Rights group: “Unthinkable that Home Office is using this place to accommodate people seeking safety”
LONDON: Asylum seekers are being housed by the British government in a former courthouse that was turned into a hostel and promises guests a stay in “an authentic prison cell.”

Some of the asylum seekers held in the accommodation had previously been imprisoned in their home countries, including Libya, The Guardian reported.

They told the newspaper that the experience of being locked up in the cell-like conditions has traumatized them again.

The unidentified hostel was previously a courthouse that had a prison wing, much of which has been preserved, including the cell windows, prison-style bunk beds and heavy cell doors.

The Home Office has said asylum seekers are staying in “regular hotel accommodation,” and the part of the building with “experience rooms” is not accessible.

Internal Home Office email discussions about how to respond to The Guardian’s questions were inadvertently sent to another media outlet, which passed the correspondence on to the newspaper. 

In those emails, one official said: “I’ve called them experience rooms to avoid saying prison. Can we say that no one has stayed in court rooms or were they inappropriately placed there?”

That same email chain also revealed that officials visited the hostel on Oct. 25 and discovered overcrowding and a courtroom “fully set.”

One asylum seeker staying in the accommodation told The Guardian: “Everything is so bad here. Some of us have been through Libya where we have been imprisoned or have been tortured in other places. It makes us feel very bad to be living in a prison building even though we are not locked in.

“We were in another place before they put us here which was better than this. They just move us around like animals. They don’t care about us at all.” He added: “We are all sleeping close together and we are worried that we will catch Covid.”

Maddie Harris, founder of the Humans for Rights Network, said: “It is unthinkable that the Home Office is using this place to accommodate people seeking safety, many of whom will have been detained in countries such as Syria and Libya.

“This is extremely traumatizing for them. This accommodation must immediately be closed and residents provided with safe, secure accommodation that does not resemble a prison.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Due to unprecedented demand we have had to use temporary accommodation such as hotels to meet our statutory duties.

“The health and wellbeing of those in our care is our priority, which is why all accommodation must meet relevant health and safety legislation with a strict adherence to Public Health England guidelines.”

UN chief warns G20 of ‘serious risk’ of failure at climate talks

UN chief warns G20 of ‘serious risk’ of failure at climate talks
ROME: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned global leaders Friday that upcoming climate talks in the Scottish city Glasgow could fail without renewed trust among G20 leaders, calling for “more ambition and more action.”
“There is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver,” Guterres told journalists, on the eve of a weekend meeting of G20 heads of state in Rome.
The leaders of advanced economies are expected to discuss climate change ahead of marathon UN COP26 climate talks beginning Monday in Glasgow, but those talks could fail if trust between G20 members was not re-established, Guterres said.
“If we want real success and not just a mirage, we need more ambition and more action,” Guterres said.
“That will only be possible with a massive mobilization of political will, and that requires trust among the key actors,” Guterres said, adding that such trust was “in short supply.”
Guterres has repeatedly sounded the alarm before, and warned again Friday of the coming “climate catastrophe” if G20 countries fail to act, pointing to their responsibility as producers of the largest share of global emissions.
“This is not a prediction, this is a warning,” he said.
“We are still on time to put things on track, and I think the G20 meeting is the opportunity to do that.”
“On all our climate goals we have miles to go and we must pick up the pace,” said Guterres.
“It is not too late but we must act now.”
Continued disagreements between G20 member countries, which are at different stages of development, come amid the absence of two key players — Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping — who will attend only by video link.

Belarus forces US to close public diplomacy, USAID offices

  • U.S. Agency for International Development administrator said Belarusian authorities aim to “severely disrupt U.S. development assistance and public diplomacy in Belarus
  • U.S. Envoy for Belarus described the Belarusian authorities' decision as a reflection of their "deep insecurities about the role of diplomacy”
KYIV, Ukraine: Belarus has forced the closure of the US Embassy’s Public Diplomacy and USAID offices in a move that comes amid the tensions with the US and its allies over Belarusian authorities’ crackdown on protests.
Samantha Power, the US Agency for International Development administrator, said Friday that the Belarusian authorities aim to “severely disrupt US development assistance and public diplomacy in Belarus by forcing the closure of facilities that house key US Government operations, and by ending employment of all of USAID’s local staff and Department of State public diplomacy staff.”
She added that the move, which is effective Nov. 20, demonstrates the authorities’ “callous disregard of the interests of the Belarusian people.”
US Envoy for Belarus Julie Fisher described the Belarusian authorities’ decision as a reflection of their “deep insecurities about the role of diplomacy, people-to-people ties and independent civil society.”
She added that the US “will not be deterred from its commitment to helping advance democracy and human rights in Belarus and to supporting the aspirations of the Belarusian people to build a more promising future in a free and independent Belarus.”
The ambassador noted that the US government’s development assistance implemented in Belarus by USAID since the 1990s has supported entrepreneurship and the expansion of small-to-medium private enterprises. More recently, it provided key COVID-19 relief while Belarusian authorities were dismissive of the pandemic.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in the country’s disputed August 2020 presidential vote, was forced to leave Belarus under official pressure. She expressed gratitude Friday to the US Embassy Public Diplomacy and USAID offices.
“They will return to new Belarus,” Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter. “I ask them to continue work for Belarusians — we see and value this consistent support.”
Belarus’ relations with the US and the European Union have become increasingly tense following the country’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko being handed a sixth term in the August 2020 vote that the opposition and the West have rejected as rigged. The election fueled massive protests, to which authorities responded with a fierce crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.
Lukashenko’s government has moved methodically to squelch any remaining resistance, shutting NGOs and independent media and arresting activists and journalists.
Viktor Babariko, the former head of a Russia-owned bank who aspired to challenge Lukashenko in the 2020 vote, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in July on the money-laundering charges that he rejected as politically motivated.
On Friday, Babariko’s last remaining lawyer, Yauhen Pylchanka, was stripped of his license due to alleged legal violations during the trial. Pylchanka said the move was spearheaded by the country’s top state security agency, which still goes under its Soviet-era name KGB.
“The Belarusian KGB initiated my expulsion from the collegium of lawyers under a sham pretext of violation of professional ethics,” Pylchanka told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “Babariko has been left without lawyers and without any communications with the outside world, deprived of the possibility to properly defend himself.”
Also Friday, the Belarusian Interior Ministry outlawed popular messaging app channels NEXTA, NEXTA-Live and LUXTA as extremist and blocked German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and the Current Time TV channel.

Adil Dghoughi, 31, was shot dead earlier this month by homeowner Terry Turner in Austin, Texas. (GoFundMe)
  • Killer claimed Adil Dghoughi aimed a gun at him but no gun was found
  • Council on American Islamic Relations: ‘The death of Adil is murder, plain and simple’
LONDON: The US state of Texas is reeling from the deadly shooting of a Moroccan man who was killed after allegedly pulling into the wrong driveway.

The killing has highlighted the potential pitfalls of controversial laws that allow homeowners to kill those who come onto their property.

Adil Dghoughi, 31, was shot dead earlier this month by homeowner Terry Turner, who has been charged with murder. 

Dghoughi, who arrived in the US in 2013 to study, had been attending a barbecue with his partner.

On the way back, he is said to have stopped and pulled over in Turner’s neighborhood. Dghoughi is believed to have stopped there to look for directions.

According to an affidavit provided to a Texas chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, Turner woke at 3:30 a.m. to use the bathroom and noticed Dghoughi’s car parked in his driveway.

Documents say Turner retrieved his gun, and when he came outside, the car Dghoughi was driving had its headlights on and was reversing out of the driveway.

Turner shot through the car window as he was leaving, and the bullet hit Dghoughi’s hand and head. Turner then called emergency services and said: “I just killed a guy.”

He claimed Dghoughi aimed a gun at him, but no gun was found. Dghoughi’s family and lawyer say he posed no threat.

Turner’s lawyers say they will defend their client on the basis of Texas laws that allow homeowners to use deadly force against trespassers on their property if they are seen as an immediate danger.

Those laws have previously stirred controversy, most notably in the case of Trayvon Martin, a black teenager shot dead in public by George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges after claiming he felt threatened by Martin.

Critics of the law say it is used to cover for racist attacks and leads to unnecessary deaths.

Details of the Texas killing have shocked many among the public and forced an evaluation of the stand-your-ground laws.

Faizan Syed, a spokesperson for CAIR, said: “We believe the death of Adil is murder, plain and simple. Terry Turner should have been arrested the same day he shot and killed Adil.”

Syed added: “It’s a disgrace to this country and to our legal system that it took 14 days almost, along with calls to the Department of Justice, the Texas Rangers and other agencies, before the police department did their very minimal job of finding, arresting, and charging Terry Turner.”

Sandra Guerra Thompson, a law professor at the University of Houston, told The Guardian: “The law will presume the use of force was immediately necessary if the other person forcibly entered a person’s occupied habitation or vehicle.

“It requires you to have evidence that the individual who was killed was in the process of committing some kind of crime. If there isn’t any evidence of any kind of criminality, (self) defense just doesn’t apply.”

Thompson added: “It’s customary to drive into people’s driveways without it being considered trespass … There are other reasonable steps a concerned homeowner could take, like calling the police.”

Dghoughi’s family is arranging for his burial in Morocco.

Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish border

  • The 32-year-old had been dead for "several hours" when police found the group in Saxony on Friday morning
  • Germany has seen a surge in illegal migrants entering the country from Poland in recent months, most coming via Belarus
BERLIN: German police said Friday they had found a dead Iraqi man among around 30 people apparently smuggled across the Polish border in a van.
The 32-year-old had been dead for “several hours” when police found the group near the van outside the town of Schoepstal in Saxony on Friday morning, they said.
The driver, a 48-year-old man of Turkish origin, reportedly fled the scene but was later detained.
Germany has seen a surge in illegal migrants entering the country from Poland in recent months, most coming via Belarus.
The EU accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of flying migrants from the Middle East and Africa to Minsk and then sending them into the bloc on foot in retaliation for sanctions imposed over a crackdown on the opposition.
More than 6,100 illegal migrants have entered Germany via Poland since the start of the year, according to German authorities.
To cope with the influx, Berlin this week tightened its border controls with Poland, with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer deploying 800 extra police officers.
On Wednesday, Seehofer said more than 1,000 migrants had entered in a single day this week for the first time in many years.
“If you extrapolate that to a month, then you can see that there is an urgent need for action,” he told Bild TV.
Last Saturday, a suspected smuggler was taken into custody after 31 illegal migrants from Iraq were found in a van near the Polish border.
The influx has provided fuel for Germany’s extreme right, with police last week breaking up a rally of around 50 armed activists who had gathered to oppose migrants trying to cross the border.
The German government on Friday said “responsibility for resolving this crisis clearly lies with Minsk,” repeating Berlin’s position that Belarus is exploiting refugees “as a means of exerting political pressure.”

Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims

  • Muslim leaders said that Hindu mobs attacked mosques and torched their properties
GAUHATI: Tensions were high in parts of India’s northeastern Tripura state on Friday after a string of attacks against minority Muslims, seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh earlier this month.
State authorities deployed police and paramilitary troops and banned the assembly of more than five people in areas where attacks were reported. Police said at least one mosque, several shops and homes belonging to Muslims in the northern part of the state had been vandalized since Tuesday. No deaths have been reported.
“Some troublemakers are hellbent on disturbing peace and communal harmony in Tripura,” said Senior Police Officer Bhanupada Chakraborty, adding that the situation was under control.
Muslim leaders said that Hindu mobs attacked mosques and torched their properties following a protest rally Tuesday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, or VHP, a hard-line Hindu nationalist group with ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. It is not known if the attackers were members of the VHP.
Vinod Bansal, the VHP’s national spokesperson, denied that its members were involved in the attacks.
“We did not attack anyone. We were peacefully protesting against anti-Hindu attacks in Bangladesh,” he said.
In Bangladesh, at least six Hindus were killed and hundreds of houses and businesses torched on Oct. 13 after an image posted on social media was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. The violence also led to demonstrations in India.
The Bangladeshi government was swift in its response after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to “hunt down” the attackers. It has so far arrested around 300 people.
Chakraborty said police in Tripura have registered cases following the attacks but did not specify against whom. No arrests have been made so far.
Vinod Sonkar, a local lawmaker from Modi’s party that rules Tripura state, said the government has set up a committee to investigate the violence.
Tripura borders Bangladesh and Muslims make up less than 9 percent of the state’s nearly 4 million population.
Mohammad Salam, a Muslim cleric in Panisagar town in northern Tripura, said hundreds of VHP members chanting anti-Muslim slogans stormed a mosque on Tuesday and ransacked it. He said they also burnt several Muslim properties.
“We are living in fear since then,” Salam said.
The fresh attacks are a jarring reminder of the rising religious tensions in India.
“There is a fear psychosis among the Muslims in Tripura after the incidents,” said Islamuddin, a Muslim opposition lawmaker from Tripura who goes by one name. “The state authorities could have reacted a little more faster to control the situation.”
On Thursday, the country’s main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the attacks.
“Those who indulge in hatred and violence in the name of Hinduism are not Hindus but hypocrites. For how long will the government pretend to be blind and deaf?” he wrote on Twitter.

