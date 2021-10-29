Child among 13 civilians killed by Houthi ballistic missile

SANAA: A child was among 13 people killed when a missile fired by Yemeni rebels struck a tribal leader’s home south of the strategic city of Marib, military and medical sources said on Friday.
“A Houthi ballistic missile hit the house of Sheikh Abdul Latif Al-Qibli in Al-Jawba on Thursday evening during a meeting with tribal leaders fighting on the government’s side,” a government military official said.
“Thirteen people, including a child, were killed,” he added. The death toll was confirmed by a medical source in the area.
As well as the child, Thursday evening’s missile strike also killed four tribal leaders, said the military official.
At least 11 houses were damaged and 16 civilians were wounded in the attack, according to the officials.
Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said on Twitter that at least 12 people were killed, including two sons of Al-Qibli, whose fate was unknown. The Houthi “militia continues to systematically and deliberately bombard villages and homes ... in order to inflict max casualties among civilians” forcing hundreds of families and displaced to flee, he wrote.
The Arab coalition backing Yemen’s government has been conducting a fierce air campaign since Oct. 11 to prevent the rebels from reaching Marib city.
Since then, about 2,000 Houthi fighters have been killed in Al-Jawba, about 50 km south of Marib, and two other districts, according to the coalition.
Fierce fighting has gripped Al-Jawba district in recent days.
Earlier this month, the Houthi rebels advanced in the district of Abdiya, south of the city of Marib.
The Houthis “are committing genocide” in Abdiya, preventing food, medicine and other basic needs from reaching the district, said Marib provincial Gov. Sheikh Sultan Al-Aradah.
BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked Russian ambassador Alexander Rudakov to provide satellite images of Beirut from Aug. 4, 2020, when a huge explosion rocked the city’s port, according to a Lebanese presidency tweet on Friday.
The massive explosion occurred when around 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate — which had been stored at the port since 2014 — and quantities of explosives ignited. The resulting blast killed more than 215 people, injured thousands and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said a week ago: “I would like to once again offer my condolences to the Lebanese people ... Many years ago, ammonium nitrate was delivered to and stored in the port; the local authorities did not give it the attention it needed, although, as far as I know, they wanted to sell it profitably.”
Putin added: “As for helping with the investigation, frankly speaking, I do not understand how satellite images can help, and whether we even have any. However, I promise that I will make inquiries, and if we do have anything and can provide assistance to the investigation, we will do so.”
After the explosion last year, Aoun told the press: “There are two possibilities; the explosion occurred either as a result of negligence or external interference by means of a missile or a bomb.”
In October 2020, then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he asked French President Emmanuel Macron for satellite images of the port before, during and after the explosion, and that he had sent a similar request to Italy. Neither country has yet publicly confirmed their intention to provide such images to Lebanon.
The lead investigator of the probe into the explosion, Judge Tarek Bitar, is expected to issue his rulings early next year, a judicial source told Arab News.
However, the probe into what was one of history’s largest non-nuclear explosions is stalling amid a smear campaign against Bitar and pushback from powerful political factions.
Bitar has so far accused 10 officials, officers, and judges of being in part culpable for the explosion, including Diab; two MPs from the Amal movement (Hezbollah’s ally) Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeaiter; MP Nohad Machnouk; former minister Youssef Finianos; Director General of State Security Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba; his counterpart at General Security Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim; and former army commander Gen. Jean Kahwaji.
Hezbollah has accused Bitar of politicizing the investigation, and several of the politicians accused of negligence and causing the death of hundreds and injury of thousands have refused to appear before Bitar when summoned for questioning.
The latest of those is Zeaiter, who failed to appear for his scheduled interview with Bitar on Friday.
On Aug. 25, Bitar supervised a simulation of the welding that preceded the explosion in the port warehouse. The simulation was attended by several lawyers representing the parties concerned and a number of security and judicial officials. The Meteorological Department was also present to provide advice about the weather conditions on the day the explosion occurred.
French and American officials were also involved in the investigations, the results of which remain confidential.
The families of the victims and those affected by the explosion have been increasingly vocal about their dissatisfaction with the fact that, more than one year after the blast, no senior official has yet been held accountable for the country’s worst peace-time disaster.
DUBAI: Gloria Helim, Cristina Polo, Sapna Venugopal and Bharti Rao come from very different backgrounds but they have one thing in common: they are all breast-cancer survivors who emerged from their battles with the disease with a new outlook on life and a desire to help others.
The four women, who are in their 40s and 50s, are among the millions of women worldwide each year who are diagnosed with some form of breast cancer and embark on a difficult journey of surgeries, chemotherapy and radiotherapy to overcome what can be a fatal illness.
Beyond the physical side effects of the treatments, the experience of fighting and beating cancer can have a profound emotional effect on women. Indeed, medical practitioners say the vast majority of patients emerge from treatment with a greater willingness to extend a helping hand to others.
Many also take what is often seen as a second chance as a sign to change the direction of their lives, taking on new challenges or switching to a new career path.
British citizen Gloria Helim, for example, was working in the information technology sector in the UK when she discovered she had breast cancer 14 years ago. Now in her mid-40s, she is a chief wellness officer in the corporate world and a certified holistic health practitioner living in Dubai.
“For me, the key information is that prevention is possible and is important,” Helim told Arab News this month, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “Having gone through what I’ve been through, there is no way I want anybody else to go through it.”
Helim said she has come to appreciate the importance of good physical, emotional and mental health in helping to reduce stress and maintain a strong immune system.
“We are not built to be in fight-or-flight mode constantly,” she said. “It takes a long time to get to the point where the human body says: ‘I’ve had enough. I can’t move.’ The immune system goes down, inflammation of the bodily organs goes up, an environment for disease grows.”
Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the world. As of December last year, 7.8 million surviving women had been diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, according to the World Health Organization. In 2020, about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and 685,000 died from the disease.
In Saudi Arabia, of the 24,485 cases of cancer recorded in 2018, 14.8 percent involved breast cancer, making it the most common form of cancer in the Kingdom. Of the 4,707 cancer cases recorded in the UAE in the same year, 22.4 percent were breast cancer.
While there was little improvement in breast cancer mortality figures between the 1930s and 1970s, survival rates began to rise in several countries from the 1980s on, thanks to early detection programs and new and improved treatments.
A growing body of research, and significant medical advances, continue to improve the prognosis for millions of women with the disease. But perhaps the most important development has been the increase in public awareness and the willingness of women to check themselves regularly and seek help early if they notice a potential problem.
Cristina Polo, from France, was 43 and living in Dubai when she noticed a lump in her breast in 2018. Determined to see her daughter, who was six at the time and the youngest of three siblings, grow up and have children of her own, she sought treatment immediately.
“Since cancer treatment, I have had a thirst for life,” she told Arab News. “I have this urge to do things in life that I kept postponing or put aside, saying I would do them later.”
Like Helim, Polo viewed her victory over cancer as an opportunity to change course. After completing her treatment, she resigned from a senior position in Dubai’s hospitality industry, began a course in digital marketing, earned a certificate in teaching English as a foreign language, and established a blog, called Cancer Majlis, devoted to cancer awareness.
INNUMBERS
* 2.3m women diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide in 2020.
* 685,000 breast cancer deaths globally in 2020.
(Source: WHO)
She said she spent many years before she was confronted with cancer worrying about “what ifs” and putting off making changes.
“Then, boom, the diagnosis came,” Polo said. “Suddenly, all this ‘what if, what if, what if’ became ‘what else, what else, what else can I explore?’”
Polo moved to Paris last year, where she teaches English at a French hospitality school and is a consultant for the travel and hospitality industry. She also enjoys sculpting and painting in her spare time and does voluntary work with recovering cancer patients, helping them to plan their post-cancer lives by developing new skills in the arts.
Sapna Venugopal had a similar desire to help others following her cancer diagnosis in Sept. 2017 at the age of 46 while living in Dubai. So she began volunteering to visit patients undergoing chemotherapy in the city, and donating a portion of her income as a jewelry designer and from furniture restoration to a cancer charity in her native India.
Despite the many awareness campaigns launched by governments and charities the world over, women are still often left in shock when they receive a breast cancer diagnosis.
“At the very beginning everybody thinks they have just been handed a death sentence, which they haven’t,” Elsbeth Bentley, a nurse at Dubai’s Mediclinic City Hospital, told Arab News. She is one of the few specialist breast cancer nurses in the UAE, who undergo an extra year of training to teach them how to help with the specific needs of breast cancer patients, with a main focus on communication skills.
“Research shows that after the word ‘cancer’ has been mentioned in a meeting with a doctor, most people will only retain some 20 percent of what they are told, because it freezes the brain and there is this feeling that it is happening to somebody else and they are not connected with it,” Bentley added.
Regardless of background and social status, all women react to the diagnosis in a similar way, said Bissi Punnackel-Sivaraman, a breast care nurse at King’s College Hospital in Dubai.
“It is a stressful period,” she told Arab News. “Most of the time patients will be in shock upon diagnosis, followed by anger, anxiety, fear and loneliness. Some of the patients will be in denial and it will take some time for them to accept the diagnosis, as it happens unexpectedly.
“Initial reaction will be more or less the same. But taking it in and coping with the treatment can be slightly different, as each individual is unique and it can depend on their personal, family and occupational backgrounds.”
Bharti Rao, from India, recalled feeling “absolutely numb” and slipping into a state of denial when cancer was diagnosed in 2018, the year she turned 40, while living in Dubai.
“But I didn’t sit on it for long because I understood that the more I go into denial, the more I am being pushed toward darkness,” she told Arab News.
Rao said she drew much of her resolve to seek treatment and beat the disease from her husband, parents, daughters and in-laws.
“I fought physically but they fought with me mentally and physiologically,” she said. “And that is where my battle was won. My day started with a smile and ended with gratitude.”
Rao worked in the banking sector but left her job before the cancer diagnosis and had worked as a volunteer helping children with autism. After beating the disease she developed a new outlook on life and is now a certified holistic lifestyle coach who provides her services for free to friends and relatives in Dubai and other people they refer to her, helping them during their emotional journeys while fighting cancer.
There is clearly an overriding sense among many breast-cancer survivors that they have been given a second chance in life to take on fresh challenges and pursue experiences they had long put on hold. Many also emerge with a sense of gratitude and a desire to give something back in some way.
“They want to see some good come out of it,” said nurse Bentley. “Life is not going to go back to exactly how it was. Something in them has changed and that means they don’t want to accept the things they accepted before.”
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury hit Iran's drone program with sanctions on Friday, boosting pressure on Tehran ahead of the reopening of negotiations on the country's nuclear program.
The Treasury said lethal unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been used to attack US forces and international shipping in the Gulf region.
The drones have also been supplied to Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen's Houthis, and have also been seen in Ethiopia, "where the escalating crisis threatens to destabilize the broader region," the Treasury said.
The sanctions singled out Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, who leads the Revolutionary Guards' UAV Command.
The Treasury said that Aghajani was behind a 2019 drone attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia as well as the July 29, 2021 attack on a commercial ship off the coast of Oman that saw two crewman killed.
Also named to the sanctions blacklist were two companies, Kimia Part Sivan and Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar, which provide components for and help develop the armed UAVs of the Revolutionary Guards.
"Iran's proliferation of UAVs across the region threatens international peace and stability," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.
"Treasury will continue to hold Iran accountable for its irresponsible and violent acts," he said.
The sanctions came nine days after an attack on a US military base in Al-Tanf, Syria that involved drones.
The Pentagon has not identified the source of that incident, which did not cause any injuries, but says generally that Iran has provided drones for such attacks around the region.
"We have seen these kinds of attacks in the past from - from Shia militia groups, which we know are backed and supported by Iran," Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.
The sanctions were also announced just two days after Iran said it will resume talks with world powers in November on reviving a nuclear deal.
That commitment came after a five-month gap which saw mounting warnings that international patience was wearing thin with Tehran.
BEIRUT: A Lebanese legislator who was targeted by US sanctions denied accusations on Friday that he smuggled tens of millions of dollars out of his crisis-hit country.
Jamil el-Sayyed, a former security chief and a current member of parliament, challenged his accusers to reveal the name of a government official whom they said helped him transfer the funds.
El-Sayyed was sanctioned Thursday along with two Lebanese businessmen by the US Treasury Department. El-Sayyed is an ally of the militant Hezbollah group.
The US agency said el-Sayyed sought to skirt informal capital controls imposed by local banks since November 2019, and was aided by a senior government official in transferring over $120 million to overseas investments, presumably to enrich himself and his associates. The statement did not name the government official.
The Treasury Department also said el-Sayyed had contributed to the breakdown of the rule of law in Lebanon, citing his urging of security forces to kill protesters who gathered outside his home.
Speaking during a news conference in Beirut, el-Sayyed denied all the charges, adding that he is ready to go to the United States to be questioned there and defend himself.
“I challenge them to grant me a (US) visa to go. I will go tomorrow and will face them,” el-Sayyed said, adding that if the funds were discovered in “any corner of the world ... they can keep me in jail there.”
“Who is the senior government official? Since you said he is a senior government official, release his name so that we know who he is. Why didn’t you accuse him?” el-Sayyed asked. He also challenged the Treasury Department to say where the money was transferred and invested.
El-Sayyed said that in June 2020, a group of protesters gathered outside his apartment building, causing a mess and trying to break in. The legislator said his pregnant daughter was at home during the incident, and he told the guards “to open fire” if anyone breaks into the apartment. He added that in any country in the world, a person has the right to defend himself if someone tried to break into his home.
El-Sayyed was among four pro-Syrian generals jailed without charge for nearly four years over the 2005 assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. El-Sayyed and the three other generals were freed in 2009 for lack of evidence.
The legislator said he visited France this year while he was preparing to file a lawsuit at the United Nations to demand “compensation and apology” over the time he spent in jail. El-Sayyed said that he wanted to prove that at the time when he was in detention, then US ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman was putting pressure on UN officials to keep him in jail.
KHARTOUM: Sudan's military coup leader, facing pressure at home and abroad to restore power to civilians, said a technocratic prime minister could be announced in a week.
He left the door open for the man he ousted to return and form the new government.
Western countries have cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in desperately needed aid to Sudan since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's cabinet and soldiers rounded up government ministers on Monday.
Opponents of the coup have called for mass protests on Saturday under the slogan "Leave!".
At least 11 protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces so far this week, and residents say they fear a full-blown crackdown.
"I am scared that this country will catch fire. We're scared these people will kill our children. There's been enough death," said a Khartoum woman in her 70s on condition of anonymity.
The coup has derailed a transition meant to steer Sudan to democracy, with elections in 2023, after long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled two years ago.
While there has been no evidence of concrete progress towards restoring civilian rule, several mediation efforts have been announced. An Egyptian source said Egyptian officials had spoken to Burhan in a bid to foster a new government.
In Khartoum, a committee of national figures has been formed to mediate and has met with both the army and civilians, a member told Reuters. A U.N. special representative has also offered to facilitate an agreement.
In a speech on Thursday night, Burhan said Hamdok had been offered a chance to return as prime minister.
"Until this night, we were sending him people and telling (Hamdok) ... complete the path with us," Burhan said in the speech, which was broadcast on Al-Jazeera TV. "We told him that we cleaned the stage for you ... he is free to form the government, we will not intervene in the government formation."
There was no immediate public response from Hamdok to the suggestion that he might return, but his allies have previously said he wants the civilian role in government restored and all detained ministers freed.
One minister in Hamdok's ousted government, speaking on condition of anonymity, said cabinet members were not opposed to standing aside for a new government, provided it is led and chosen by Hamdok, and the transitional agreement is restored in full.
Burhan has said he removed to cabinet to avert civil war after civilian politicians stoked hostility to the armed forces. He says he is still committed to a democratic transition, including elections by 2023, but favours a government that would exclude partisan politicians.
The new government would be led by a technocrat "agreed upon by different sections of the Sudanese people", who could be chosen within a week and permitted to select a cabinet, he said in comments reported on Friday by Russia's Sputnik news agency.
"We will not interfere in the choice of the ministers," he said. New members would also be appointed to the Sovereign Council, a civilian-military body which he dissolved along with the cabinet.
The U.N. Security Council has called for the restoration of civilian rule, while U.S. President Joe Biden says Washington stands with peaceful demonstrators.
Hamdok, an economist, was initially held at Burhan's residence when soldiers rounded up the government on Monday, but was allowed to return home under guard on Tuesday.
A source close to Hamdok said on Wednesday that Hamdok rejected any retreat from the democratic path as a threat to stability. On the eve of the coup, Hamdok had resisted pressure to dissolve his cabinet and warned the army against using violence against protesters, the source said.
Magdi El Gizouli, a political analyst, said Burhan's calculation is that he can suppress the opposition by force if needed, while counting on the backing of people who crave stability.
While it was important the army avoid violence on Saturday, Burhan's opponents must make realistic demands, he added. "Otherwise you're driving your car beyond its motor."
Egyptian officials including intelligence chief Abbas Kamel have been spoken with Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, another top Sudanese commander, in the last two days in a bid to restore calm and mediate over the formation of a new government, a security source at Egyptian intelligence said.
The coup has led donors to freeze assistance badly needed in a country where more than half the population is in poverty and hardship has fuelled instability and civil wars. After decades of pariah status under Bashir, Sudan had finally won Western aid, which has only recently begun to stabilise its economy.
Since becoming de facto head of state in 2019, Burhan has developed good ties with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, U.S.-allied Arab states all happy to see the downfall of Bashir, whose Islamism they opposed.