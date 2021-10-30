You are here

  • Home
  • Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media
Smoke rises in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Saturday Oct 30, 2021, following what Syrian state media said was an Israeli airstrike. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/83anq

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media
  • Human rights monitor said the raid destroyed arms and ammunition depots belonging to Iranian forces and allied militias
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: An Israeli missile strike wounded two Syrian soldiers near Damascus on Saturday, the official SANA news agency reported after explosions were heard in the Syrian capital.

“The Israeli enemy fired a salvo of surface-to-surface missiles from northern occupied Palestine targeting positions near Damascus,” SANA said, quoting an unnamed military official.

“Our anti-aircraft defences were activated and were able to hit some of the enemy missiles,” the source said, adding that the attack wounded two soldiers and caused damage.

AFP correspondents in Damascus heard multiple explosions at around midday.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes inside Syria, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iranian and Lebanese forces.

It is rare for the Jewish state to carry out strikes on Syrian targets during daylight hours.

The Israeli military rarely acknowledges individual strikes but has said repeatedly that it will not allow Syria to become a stronghold of its arch-foe Iran.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Saturday's raid destroyed arms and ammunition depots belonging to Iranian forces and allied militias in Qudsaya and Dimas.

Israel has targeted these positions in the past.

On October 14, an Israeli air strike on Iranian positions in central Syria killed nine fighters allied to the Syrian government.

Topics: Syria Damascus

Related

Update Lebanon, Syria and Jordan reach final deal to transfer electricity, ministers say
Middle-East
Lebanon, Syria and Jordan reach final deal to transfer electricity, ministers say
Special Turkish motion opens door to new Syria operation
Middle-East
Turkish motion opens door to new Syria operation

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon's government cannot afford to resign over a growing diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf states, a member of a Lebanese crisis group of ministers said on Saturday following a near three-hour meeting over the widening rift.

"The country cannot be left without a government," due to other pressing matters, and would continue to work to resolve the rift, Education Minister Abbas Halabi said after the meeting.

The row over critical comments made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen had spurred calls by some top politicians for Kordahi's resignation, while others opposed the move.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit, giving the top Lebanese diplomats 48 hours to exit.

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Gulf

Related

Kuwait summons ambassador to Lebanon in recent rift with Gulf states
Middle-East
Kuwait summons ambassador to Lebanon in recent rift with Gulf states
Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations
Middle-East
Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations

Kuwait summons ambassador to Lebanon in recent rift with Gulf states

Kuwait summons ambassador to Lebanon in recent rift with Gulf states
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait summons ambassador to Lebanon in recent rift with Gulf states

Kuwait summons ambassador to Lebanon in recent rift with Gulf states
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations, its foreign ministry said Saturday, as tensions over Lebanon's Information Minister's comments on the war in Yemen intensify. 

Kuwait said the decision came in response to the persistence of negative statements coming from Lebanese officials and called on Lebanon's ambassador to leave the country within 24 hours. 

Kuwait's decision followed similar actions from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in response to comments by Information Minister George Kordahi. 

Topics: Kuwait Lebanon

Related

Hezbollah responsible for Lebanon’s rift with Saudi Arabia, says former PM Hariri
Middle-East
Hezbollah responsible for Lebanon’s rift with Saudi Arabia, says former PM Hariri
Update Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country

Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations

Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News

Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations

Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations
  • Statement came a day after Saudi Arabia ordered Lebanese ambassador to leave Kingdom leave within 48 hours
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The Arab League on Saturday said Lebanese officials should have dealt differently with the crisis stemming from comments by the country's information minister which have impacted its relations with countries in the Gulf region.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit “expressed his deep concern and regret over the rapid deterioration in Lebanese-Gulf relations...,” the league statement said. He also said that there are parties that have an interest in dismantling Lebanon's relations with Arab countries. 

The statement added Aboul Gheit was confident Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati would act quickly to ease the crisis.

Aboul Gheit appealed to Gulf countries "to reflect on the measures proposed to be taken...in order to avoid further negative effects on the collapsing Lebanese economy".

The statement came a day after Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the Kingdom within 48 hours and banned all Lebanese imports in response to remarks by the Lebanese minister, who described the war in Yemen as Saudi “aggression.” 

Hours later, Bahrain ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within two days for the same reason, Bahrain's foreign ministry said.

(With Reuters)

 

 

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Arab League

Related

Hezbollah responsible for Lebanon’s rift with Saudi Arabia, says former PM Hariri
Middle-East
Hezbollah responsible for Lebanon’s rift with Saudi Arabia, says former PM Hariri
Update Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country

Sudan braces for ‘million-strong’ march against bloody coup

Sudan braces for ‘million-strong’ march against bloody coup
Updated 30 October 2021
AFP

Sudan braces for ‘million-strong’ march against bloody coup

Sudan braces for ‘million-strong’ march against bloody coup
  • Despite the bloodshed, the protesters remain defiant, with organizers hoping to stage a “million-strong” march against the military’s power grab
  • The military had detained Sudan’s civilian leadership, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency
Updated 30 October 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese anti-coup protesters plan to flood the streets Saturday to demonstrate against a military takeover that has derailed the country’s transition to civilian rule and triggered deadly clashes.
The military on Monday detained Sudan’s civilian leadership, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency, leading to a chorus of international condemnation.
Street protests erupted against the coup, triggering a crackdown by the security forces that has left dead at least eight demonstrators and wounded around 170.
Despite the bloodshed, the protesters remain defiant, with organizers hoping to stage a “million-strong” march against the military’s power grab on Saturday.
“We will not be ruled by the military. That is the message we will convey” at the protests, said Sudanese rights activist Tahani Abbas.
“The military forces are bloody and unjust and we are anticipating what is about to happen on the streets,” Abbas said. “But we are no longer afraid.”
Monday’s takeover was led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan — Sudan’s de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir after huge youth-led protests.
Several pro-democracy activists have been arrested.
On the eve of Saturday’s rallies, a US official put the death toll at between 20 and 30, adding the protests would be a “real test” of the intentions of Sudan’s military.
“We call on the security forces to refrain from any and all violence against protesters and to fully respect the citizens’ right to demonstrate peacefully,” the official in Washington said on condition of anonymity.
Phone lines were largely down by Saturday morning, as security forces deployed in large numbers on the streets and blocked bridges connecting the capital, Khartoum, with neighboring cities.
Security forces set up random checkpoints on main roads, randomly frisking passers-by and searching cars.
Britain’s special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Robert Fairweather urged Sudan’s security forces to “respect freedom and right of expression” for protesters.
“Peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right. The security services and their leaders will bear responsibility for any violence toward any protesters,” he said on Twitter.

Sudan has been led since August 2019 by a civilian-military ruling council, alongside Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s government, as part of the now stalled transition to full civilian rule.
Hamdok himself was briefly detained before he was released and placed under effective house arrest. Other civilian leaders and ministers are still being held.
Days of unrest have rocked Khartoum and other cities.
Protesters have barricaded roads with rocks, debris and burning tires.
Shops have largely been shuttered, and government employees have refused to work as part of a campaign of civil disobedience.
“The Sudanese people are determined to... win back the gains of the December 2018 revolution” against Bashir, said Abdelgelil Al-Basha from the capital’s twin city of Omdurman.
Burhan, a senior general under Bashir’s three decades of iron-fisted rule, has insisted the military takeover “was not a coup” but only meant to “rectify the course of the Sudanese transition.”
The move triggered a wave of international condemnation and several punitive measures, with the World Bank and the United States freezing aid — a heavy blow to a country already mired in a dire economic crisis.
US President Joe Biden has called the coup a “grave setback,” while the African Union has suspended Sudan’s membership for the “unconstitutional” takeover.
On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the military to show restraint as he reaffirmed his “strong condemnation” of the coup.
“People must be allowed to demonstrate peacefully,” Guterres said.
Monday’s power grab was the latest coup to hit impoverished Sudan, which has enjoyed only rare democratic interludes since independence in 1956 and spent decades riven by civil war.

Topics: Sudan

Hezbollah responsible for Lebanon’s rift with Saudi Arabia, says former PM Hariri

Hezbollah responsible for Lebanon’s rift with Saudi Arabia, says former PM Hariri
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

Hezbollah responsible for Lebanon’s rift with Saudi Arabia, says former PM Hariri

Hezbollah responsible for Lebanon’s rift with Saudi Arabia, says former PM Hariri
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Lebanese former Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Friday that Iran-backed Hezbollah was responsible for the rift with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

“The responsibility, first and foremost, in this regard lies with Hezbollah, and its professed hostility toward the Arabs and the Arab Gulf states,” Hariri said in a tweet. 

He issued the statement after Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador from Lebanon "for consultation" and ordered the Lebanese envoy in Riyadh to leave within 48 hours on Friday. Saudi Arabia also banned Lebanese products from the Kingdom.

Riyadh's actions were in response to comments made by Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. Kordahi, a former newscaster of the Saudi broadcast company MBC, said that the Yemen's Houthi militia were only defending themselves against aggression.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and several other Arab states formed a coalition in 2015 to help restore Yemen's legitimate government which was ousted by the Houthis. Since then, the Iran-backed militia had been launching ballistic missiles, rockets and explosive-laden drones against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.

The dispute is the latest challenge to Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s cabinet which is already in political paralysis over a row around the Beirut port blast probe.

The rift risks widening to more Gulf states with Bahrain also asking Lebanon’s ambassador to leave shortly after the Saudi decision.

Mikati, in a phone call with Kordahi on Friday evening, asked him to put the national interest first and “take the right decision to fix Arab relations with Lebanon,” a statement by his office said.

Sources with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters the Saudi escalation was piling pressure on Kordahi to resign in order to avert further consequences.

Mikati earlier reiterated his government’s commitment to good relations with Saudi Arabia and called for Arab partners to put the latest crisis behind them but stopped short of announcing concrete action to remedy the crisis.

“We also appeal brotherly Arab leaders to work and help to overcome this crisis in order to preserve Arab cohesion,” the statement said.

Kordahi has said the show was recorded nearly a month before he took office and he would not resign over the incident, earning praises from the Hezbollah.

Mikati has been hoping to improve ties with Gulf Arab states which have been strained for years because of the influence wielded in Beirut by the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah.

“The control of the terrorist Hezbollah on the decision-making of the Lebanese state made Lebanon an arena for implementing projects for countries that don’t wish Lebanon and its people well,” a Riyadh statement carried by SPA said.

In April, Saudi Arabia banned all fruit and vegetable imports from Lebanon blaming an increase in drug smuggling. 

The ban added to the economic woes of Lebanon, already in the throes of one of the modern times’ deepest financial crises. 

Topics: Hezbollah Saad Hariri Lebanon

Related

Update Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country
MBC to close office in Lebanon and relocate to Saudi Arabia
Media
MBC to close office in Lebanon and relocate to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Sofia Boutella shares first look at film ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’
Sofia Boutella shares first look at film ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’
Bronte Law leaves it late to seal dramatic Dubai Moonlight Classic win and maiden LET title
Bronte Law leaves it late to seal dramatic Dubai Moonlight Classic win and maiden LET title
G20 leaders seek consensus on climate, economy, vaccines
G20 leaders seek consensus on climate, economy, vaccines
Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO
Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.