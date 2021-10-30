Popular safari attraction to extend beyond Riyadh Season 2021 

RIYADH: Riyadh Safari is back for a second time as part of Riyadh Season’s events and activities that began on Oct. 20, with plans to extend it long after the season is over.
“We were told Riyadh Safari would be a sub-zone, they thought there wouldn’t be any traffic, but since the second week of season one we were running fully booked every day,” said Abdulrouf Ghurab, Wildlife Parks director.
Since becoming a main zone, Ghurab believes Riyadh Safari will be extended for three to four months past the six-month Riyadh Season.
The zone, one of 14 in the season, is a special destination characterized by environmental biodiversity and rare, endangered animals, including giraffes, ostriches, pigmy hippos, bengal and white tigers, ligers, a golden tiger — one of 34 remaining in the world — African lions, Asian elephants and Arabian oryxes.
“There is a big difference between 2019 and 2021 in terms of the experience itself and the attractions,” he said. “Since Riyadh Safari’s first season, we’ve been focusing on how to have something unique.”
The zone’s capacity has been increased by 40 percent to allow 2,500 to 3,000 people in the park, according to the director.
Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, with the safari tours closing at 5 p.m, tickets for the 11-hour day cost SR55 ($14.60), available on the Riyadh Season mobile application.
Visitors can begin their journey with an open-air tour of the animal conservation area, located 80 km west of the capital, where they can observe wild animals at close quarters but from a safe enclosure behind the partition of the safari unimogs — specially designed desert terrain vehicles, the first of their kind in the region.
Private jeep tours for the safari are a new addition as well.
Ghurab assured Arab News of the high standard of measures the park takes to keep its visitors safe.
“We have the double gate between each enclosure, we have the electric fence and also we have snipers, and jeeps inside thee cages that can push the animals away — and Alhamdulilah (thank God) everything is running smoothly.”
For families and individuals, Riyadh Safari offers a number of daily shows, water games at the lake, carnival games and theater performances, in addition to an aviary with more than 250 rare birds, a pet farm, and 24 cafes and restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating.
“Now you can spend around six to eight hours doing a lot of stuff (at the park),” Ghurab told Arab News.
Notable areas to visit are the 13-meter tree tower, where visitors can take selfies or view the entire park using the telescopes located there. This is in addition to the farm, a petting zone for visitors to interact with some of the more friendly animals such as llamas, goats, chickens — and even lion and jaguar cubs under the close supervision of their trainer.
With winter approaching, the weather on a typical day is now perfect for families to spend an entire day outside.
ROME: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in the Italian capital, Rome.
The two sides reviewed cooperation between the Kingdom and WHO and talked about the initiatives of the Kingdom to combat the coronavirus pandemic. These including support for the global economy, debt suspension and financial and medical aid to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, which in turn helped the recovery of the global economy and enhanced opportunities for sustainable development.
The meeting was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Italy, Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz; the undersecretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rass; and the director general of the Foreign Minister’s Office, Abdul Rahman Al-Daoud.
Who’s Who: Dr. Doaa Hassan Mirah, founder and CEO of Enlight Consultancy
Dr. Doaa Hassan Mirah is the founder and CEO of Enlight Consultancy. She has also been a consultant at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture since September 2021.
Her areas of expertise include pioneering the horizon of searching human resource management in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, particularly in the higher education sector.
She is an expert in multiple HRM practices such as organization structure design, job descriptions, job evaluation, talent management, HR policies and procedures, performance management, and compensation and benefits.
She is engaged in culture transformation and changes-management projects with key organizations in the Kingdom.
In 2020, Mirah held a position as a transformation manager at Initial Saudi Group. She was responsible for managing all transformation projects in the group.
Between 2019 and 2020, Mirah also served as a management consultant for Baseqat Consultancy, a local management consulting firm in Saudi Arabia specializing in strategy-building, human resource management, organizational culture and organization excellence.
From 2017 to 2019, she held the position of general director of human resources at the University of Business and Technology, a private university in Jeddah specialized in business management, engineering, law, advertising and technology.
Mirah also has an academic background. She was an assistant professor from 2012-2017 at
the University of Business and Technology and taught many subjects related to HRM, leadership and management.
Mirah received her Ph.D. in human resources management studies from Manchester Metropolitan University. She also holds a master’s degree in human resources management studies and a master’s degree in management from Manchester Metropolitan University.
A Saudi-led initiative aids the study of climate change’s potential impact on food security
As world leaders gather in Glasgow for COP26, data and technology are being used to prepare for climate shocks
In September Community Jameel announced the creation of the Jameel Observatory for Food Security Early Action
DUBAI: A Saudi-based organization has partnered with leading researchers and humanitarian agencies to harness the power of data and technology in the hope of preventing climate shocks from causing hunger among vulnerable livestock-farming communities.
Community Jameel announced in September the creation of the Jameel Observatory for Food Security Early Action to help tackle the growing threat to such communities from increasingly severe and frequent climate-related disasters.
Its launch coincided with preparations for COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference, which begins in Glasgow on Sunday. World leaders will gather in the Scottish city to discuss collective action on carbon emissions, fossil fuels and other efforts to prevent global temperatures rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a target set by the Paris Agreement in 2015.
The new venture combines the expertise of five partners, including the University of Edinburgh, the International Livestock Research Institute, Save the Children, the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab and Community Jameel.
Rising temperatures mean droughts are becoming more frequent, depriving livestock of reliable water sources and turning once lush pasture into desert. By recording changes at a local level, the observatory aims to help communities adapt and adjust before disaster strikes.
“Community Jameel has for a long time been focused on the question of food security and, particularly, how climate change puts pressure on access to safe and plentiful food,” George Richards, Community Jameel’s director, told Arab News. “But we gradually saw an increase in need and pressure on access to food, as a result of increasing pressures from climate change.”
Community Jameel, an international non-governmental organization, was launched to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues using an approach grounded in evidence, science, data and technology. In 2014, it established an institution at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Jameel Water and Food Systems Lab, that focuses on developing new technologies and solutions for clean water and food security.
“We went back to our roots and thought about how we can support researchers and scientists who are using data and science effectively to monitor, forecast and give early warnings about outbreaks of hunger, famine and other drivers of malnutrition, particularly where those are the result of climate change,” Richards said.
The observatory partnership combines cutting-edge technology and data surveillance to detect the early-warning signs of severe weather events and systemic climate change with community-driven applications and interventions.
The Jameel Observatory is collaborating with agencies that work with farmers to develop and apply digital and analytical tools that can help farmers shape their own food security, nutrition and livelihoods.
Researchers plan to use community-level data along with satellites, drones, weather data and remote sensing to understand, prepare for and mitigate the likely effects of climate shocks.
The observatory’s first project aims to fill the evidence gaps that currently prevent effective forecast-based action to protect livelihoods and nutrition in parts of East Africa.
As climate change takes center stage at COP26, a sharp focus has been placed on the need to be fully prepared for the vulnerabilities, shocks and stresses triggered by the changing climate.
With drylands accounting for about 40 percent of the world’s land mass, many communities are at risk from fluctuating rainfall, drought, rising temperatures and land degradation.
“In a world increasingly impacted by climate change, forecasting the impact of droughts and severe weather on hunger and malnutrition, and acting early to stop lives from being lost, is of urgent importance,” Joanne Grace, head of hunger and livelihoods at humanitarian organization Save the Children, told Arab News.
“Getting it right would be monumental for the health of children for decades to come. The Jameel Observatory aims to help ensure that acting early to prevent food crises becomes the norm rather than the exception.”
According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, dryland ecosystems are home to about 25 percent of the global population, contain half of the world’s livestock and 27 percent of its forests, while storing 30 percent of soil organic carbon and supplying about 60 percent of food production.
However, climate change is resulting in longer periods of drought and accelerated desertification in drylands. This is affecting biodiversity and vegetation cover, which in turn reduces soil fertility and undermines food, nutrition and human security.
“Climate change can therefore push already fragile ecosystems and local communities beyond coping capacity, resulting in forced displacement, increased migration, and tensions related to natural resource access and use,” the FAO said in a paper launched at the UN Food Systems Summit in New York in September.
The Jameel Observatory examines the relationship between climate change and health to try to mitigate the threat from rising temperatures as a driver of hunger and famine. The organization has partnered with Aeon, a Riyadh-based think tank, to coordinate and convene researchers in Saudi Arabia and internationally to examine this relationship.
“There is a lot of external research about the risks that accelerating climate change will impose, particularly in places that have climates which are naturally hot and humid, including the Gulf,” Richards said.
“What they call the rise of the ‘wet-bulb temperature,’ which is the combined measure of heat and humidity, could make parts of the Gulf uninhabitable in a few years. But there is very little research that is actually done by or with researchers in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.”
That is why the initiative has also brought together researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, MIT, the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, the Jameel Water and Food Systems Lab, and Imperial College in London to untangle the relationship between health and climate change in the GCC area. Their findings are expected in April 2022.
In parallel, Community Jameel will be co-hosting an event in the Saudi Pavilion at COP26 in partnership with Aeon, at which researchers will present some of their interim findings. Along with the Jameel Observatory, it will also welcome representatives of organizations from Nairobi, the UK and the US, in collaboration with Cooking Sections, an arts duo based in London who were nominated for the 2021 Turner Prize.
“Their arts practice is focused on the question of food and sustainability,” Richards said. “So Community Jameel, Cooking Sections and Michelin Star chefs are coming together to co-curate a culinary gastronomic experience to emphasize the importance of sustainable food systems, which is at the core of what the Jameel Observatory is trying to do in terms of leveraging data to make food systems more efficient and mitigate the risks of outbreaks of famine and hunger.”
Richards also highlighted the opening season of Hayy Jameel, Art Jameel’s new hub in Jeddah that is due to open on Dec. 6, which will have a strong focus on questions relating to food.
“There is something so fundamental to the way that human society tends to construct itself around food, that even the most basic act of community is centered around breaking bread or the joint meal together,” he said.
“And, as we face greater challenges, whether it’s from the COVID-19 pandemic or climate change, there is an ever-greater need for humanity to lock hands and work together to tackle those challenges.
“For us, it’s really in our name. We are all about community and we feel that food is at the heart of that community. So making sure that people everywhere have access to safe and plentiful food is really at our core.”
Saudi crown prince thanks UAE for supporting Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Crown Prince Mohammed announced Riyadh’s submission of a formal request to host the World Expo 2030 on Friday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crown prince thanked the UAE on Saturday for supporting the Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030.
In a phone call with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on the success of Expo 2020 Dubai and wished the country and its people further progress and development.
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince announced Riyadh’s submission of a formal request to host the World Expo 2030 on Friday.
Saudi foreign minister says crisis with Lebanon has its origins in Hezbollah dominance
We have no opinion as to whether the government in Lebanon stays or goes, this is up to the Lebanese people: Prince Faisal
Kordahi has been publicly backed by Hezbollah and has declined to apologise or resign over the comments
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the latest crisis with Lebanon has its origins in a Lebanese political setup that reinforces the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group and continues to allow endemic instability.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys in a diplomatic spat that risks adding to Lebanon's economic crisis, following critical comments about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen by Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi.
"I think the issue is far broader than the current situation," Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Reuters in a phone interview. "I think it's important that the government in Lebanon or the Lebanese establishment forges a path forward that frees Lebanon from the current political construct, which reinforces the dominance of Hezbollah."
He said this setup "is weakening state institutions within Lebanon, in a way that makes Lebanon continue to process in a direction against the interests of the people of Lebanon."
The row has triggered calls by some Lebanese politicians for the resignation of Kordahi, while others opposed such a move, which could undermine the government as a whole.
"We have no opinion about the government in Lebanon. We have no opinion as to whether it stays or goes, this is up to the Lebanese people," the minister, speaking from Rome where he was attending the G20 summit, said.
Kordahi has been publicly backed by Hezbollah and has declined to apologise or resign over the comments.