Saudi Aramco tops Apple, Google to be world's most profitable company in Q3

Saudi Aramco tops Apple, Google to be world's most profitable company in Q3
Aramco’s sales jump 80 perecent in the third quarter to SR359 billion. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Aramco tops Apple, Google to be world's most profitable company in Q3

Saudi Aramco tops Apple, Google to be world's most profitable company in Q3
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is the world's most profitable company in Q3, beating tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Apple, as well as other listed energy companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell.

Thanks to the recent increase in oil prices, the Dhahran-based company reported today that its net income in the third quarter increased by 158 percent from a year ago to SR114 billion ($30.4 billion), compared to $11.8 billion a year ago, with a jump in it sales by 80 perecent to SR359 billion ($96 billion).

Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser, said in a statement today: “Our exceptional third quarter performance was a result of increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand, as well as our unique low-cost position, our financial discipline and our proven ability to reliably deliver essential energy and chemical products to our customers."

“Some headwinds still exist for the global economy, partly due to supply chain bottlenecks, but we are optimistic that energy demand will remain healthy for the foreseeable future," he added.

“Looking ahead, we are maintaining our strategy to invest for the long term, and we will build on our track record of low-cost and low-carbon intensity performance to advance our recently announced ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across our wholly-owned operated assets by 2050.”

Former head of Saudi pension agency GOSI joins SABB board

Former head of Saudi pension agency GOSI joins SABB board
Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Former head of Saudi pension agency GOSI joins SABB board

Former head of Saudi pension agency GOSI joins SABB board
Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank announced today the appointment of former governor of the General Social Insurance Corporation (GOSI), Sulaiman Abdulrahman AlGwaiz, as an independent member of the Board of Directors for the existing term that will end on 31/12/2022.

COP26 may mark a turning point in history

COP26 may mark a turning point in history
Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

COP26 may mark a turning point in history

COP26 may mark a turning point in history
  120 world leaders gather in Glasgow to discuss plans to cut emissions
Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called this week’s UN climate change summit, COP26, which kicks off in Glasgow today, a “turning point for humanity.”

Unfortunately, in the last few days, the normally Tiggerish Johnson has also warned that getting the world’s governments to agree on binding commitments to radically reset Earth’s climate trajectory, is “touch and go.”

COP26 is essentially the five-year report card on the world’s progress since the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change — the treaty that committed most of the world’s governments to stop the globe’s average temperature rising more than 2 degrees Celsius and ideally, keeping it at 1.5 degrees.

It is against this backdrop that the 120 leaders who will gather in Glasgow are expected to produce detailed plans for reducing emissions.

However, the UN has conceded that the emissions cuts offered by national governments will fall short of those needed to meet the 1.5 degrees.

Its most recent report on climate change warned the Earth is set to warm 2.7 degrees by the end of this century, almost double the target.

Instead of binding agreements on climate change, COP26 will simply see governments stressing their ambitions to further green their economies and agree on deals in other areas, such as coal investment, forest protection and other less economically sensitive sectors.

If you wanted an idea of why COP26 looks set to fall so woefully short of its Paris Agreement expectations, look no further than the announcement by the Australian government on Tuesday.

Australia, one of the world’s top producers of coal and gas, announced that it intends to target net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. However, like all but a handful of governments around the world, it has no intention of putting that aspiration into legally binding legislation.

Instead, Australia will rely on consumers and companies to drive emission reductions, although the government will invest around $15 billion to help funding for new greener technologies.

China, whose leader Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend COP26, is the world’s biggest producer of greenhouse gas, accounting for 28 percent of global emissions, compared with about 15 percent for the US in second place.

While China has invested heavily in renewables — it has a third of the world’s photovoltaic capacity, almost three times that of its closest solar rival, the US — it is also sharply increasing its domestic coal production to maintain its economic expansion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country accounts for 5 percent of CO2 emissions, the fourth largest in the world, has also decided not to attend COP26. On the plus side, it does appear that India, No. 3 on the list at 7 percent and the world’s second-largest consumer of coal, will be represented in Glasgow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But the absence of those two key leaders will clearly impede the potential for any sort of meaningful progress on climate change, particularly in the current geopolitical climate of increased competing interests.

Even an agreement to get Western governments to make good the $20 billion a year shortfall in helping emerging nations transition to greener energy looks to be a forlorn hope now.

Developed nations had agreed as far back as 2009 during COP in Copenhagen to provide $100 billion per year to pay for the decarbonization of emerging nations by 2020, but have so far only paid $80 billion. It emerged this week that the $100-billion goal will not now be reached until 2023, partly because the US rejected making up the shortfall any sooner. COP26 President and UK government official Alok Sharma said that the delay was “a source of deep frustration.”

So what will emerge from COP26? It is likely that world leaders will agree to stop investing in overseas coal mining. The G7 has already signed up to this, and China recently announced that it would do the same. That looks attainable, though it will not impact domestic production amid the current energy crisis.

There will also be a commitment to reduce global deforestation. The destruction of forests, for the production of palm oil, timber and for grazing, has major implications for climate change, as trees absorb more than one-third of global carbon emissions.

However, earlier this year, Frances Seymour, an expert at the US-based World Resources Institute, said that several countries had previously made deforestation pledges they failed to meet.

Humanity may be at a turning point, but global governments, it seems, are still failing to turn.

Glasgow students quids in as COP26 comes to town

Glasgow students quids in as COP26 comes to town
Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

Glasgow students quids in as COP26 comes to town

Glasgow students quids in as COP26 comes to town
  Most of our university classes are still online because of COVID-19 so we don't need to be in Glasgow all the time
Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

LONDON: University students in Glasgow are cashing in on this month’s UN environmental summit in Scotland by moving out of their rented apartments and sub-letting them for thousands of dollars to COP26 delegates.

Many of the city’s hotels are sold out ahead of the two-week summit which, along with world leaders, will bring an estimated 30,000 delegates from 197 countries to the city on the west coast of Scotland.

Glasgow is home to two large universities and several entrepreneurially minded students are moving back to Mom and Dad’s for the duration of the summit and charging delegates without accommodation up to $12,000 to rent their digs for six nights.

One student told Arab News: “It’s a no-brainer. Most of our university classes are still online because of COVID-19 so we don’t need to be in Glasgow all the time. The people we’re renting to are paying us almost four times our normal monthly rent to stay for just two weeks. They’re paying us so much we can employ proper cleaners to come in and tidy the place before they arrive.”

One homeowner reportedly offered their three-bedroom city center penthouse to rent for almost $62,000 on the website Booking.com.

Another student told Arab News that the money he and his four roommates were making by renting out their apartment would pay for them all to take a “lads holiday” in Spain and enable him to put a deposit down on a new car.

He said: “It’s great, I love climate change.”

NEOM to invest in Saudi, foreign startups to develop talent

NEOM to invest in Saudi, foreign startups to develop talent
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

NEOM to invest in Saudi, foreign startups to develop talent

NEOM to invest in Saudi, foreign startups to develop talent
  Tech chief says company's investment will be more than just making money but to back KSA's economy
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: NEOM, the company building a futuristic city on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, plans to invest in technology startups in both Saudi Arabia and abroad, the head of its technology arm said.

NEOM already has an investment fund that is looking at companies in India and other parts of Asia as well as Silicon Valley and the UK, Joseph Bradley, CEO, NEOM Tech and Digital Holding Co., told Arab News in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

“We’re also looking at companies here that we can acquire to help accelerate their growth pattern and create value right now with Saudi tech that could be exported to the rest of the world,” he said.

However, NEOM’s investments will be about more than just making money, but an opportunity to develop the Saudi economy.

“There is a lot of talent here in Saudi Arabia, so you want to become decent, well, I would not say a venture capitalist in the sense of just buying it for pure investment,” he said. “We’re going to be looking at companies that could help us bring to market cognitive solutions.”

NEOM’s product roadmap is based around the idea of a cognitive product solution set. 

“These are predictive applications using advanced data science to help businesses create more profit, to help users simplify their lives,” Bradley said. “To help us control and be able to bring trust back into the data economy.”

One product NEOM expects to be rolling out is a consent management platform called Epsilon, and another is a tool that will help enterprises simplify and coordinate various pieces of the internet of things value chain, he said.

The third product NEOM is preparing will brings together the metaverse and the physical environment.

“A lot of people talk about the metaverse as their digital worlds, but they’re created in fictional environments, '' he said. “They’re created onto themselves because the physical world has already been built.”

“In NEOM’s case, we’re building the physical version of NEOM and the digital at the same time. So, we’re going to create some very unique experiences between the two that can only be accomplished if you were building to this platform.”

Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a global player for innovation thanks to a record year for startups and funding

Saudi startups in the financial technology sector emerged as the most funded in the Kingdom, and more private investors and venture capitalists are rushing to invest in these firms at early stages of their business lifecycle. The number of deals closed recently hit a record with over $150 million in the first half of 2021.

This represents a 1,738 percent year-on-year growth, topping other industries including food and beverage, as well as e-commerce, which was a star sector during the pandemic.

According to a report from Magnitt, fintech startups closed 12 deals during the said period, accounting for 24 percent of the 54 deals across the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom.

Saudi Dammam Biotech Valley plans to produce 1st vaccines locally in 2022

Saudi Dammam Biotech Valley plans to produce 1st vaccines locally in 2022
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Wael Mahdi & Jana Salloum

Saudi Dammam Biotech Valley plans to produce 1st vaccines locally in 2022

Saudi Dammam Biotech Valley plans to produce 1st vaccines locally in 2022
  The firm is simultaneously working on different fronts such as incubating ideas, conducting research and investing in startups and other projects
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Wael Mahdi & Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Biotech Valley is currently going through clinical trials to manufacture its first vaccines in the Kingdom, CEO Abdulrahman Alolayan told Arab News.

He hopes the trials will end next year after which it will be presented to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority for further approval.

Alolayan, who is also an academic at King Saud University, said the company is seeking international partnerships to manufacture the vaccine.

“We are talking to a number of international partners from Switzerland, India and the UK. Once we finalize it, we will make it public,” he said on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative summit held in Riyadh this week. The CEO said the company is simultaneously working on different fronts such as incubating ideas, conducting research and investing in startups and other projects.

Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Biotech Valley is planning to be a hub in health and biotechnology innovation, the CEO said. 

Highlighting the importance of biotechnology, Alolayan said the field is fast developing and new technologies in biotech will help transform other industries such as health care, food and agriculture.

He said the Kingdom is working hard to develop and localize the biotechnology industry as part of the Vision 2030, as is evident from the views of the Saudi investment minister expressed at the FII. 

Biotech involves technology that uses biological systems and living organisms such as molecules to develop new products. This is a field where science meets commerce, as breakthrough medicines, biofuels, GM plants and so on are usually conceived in a university or hospital lab and then taken to the market by private companies — a process that can take up to a decade.

