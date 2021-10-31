You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia deposits $3bn at Egyptian central bank; extends the term of a current $2.3bn

Saudi Arabia deposits $3bn at Egyptian central bank; extends the term of a current $2.3bn

Saudi Arabia deposits $3bn at Egyptian central bank; extends the term of a current $2.3bn
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/zt4w9

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia deposits $3bn at Egyptian central bank; extends the term of a current $2.3bn

Saudi Arabia deposits $3bn at Egyptian central bank; extends the term of a current $2.3bn
  • These facilities together amounted to $9.5 billion, which represents 75 percent of the Kingdom’s Special Drawing Rights
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has deposited $3 billion in the Central Bank of Egypt, and also extended the term of current deposits, which amounted to $2.3 billion, Asharq news reported citing a source. 

The Kingdom also announced making deposits amounting to $3 billion to the State Bank of Pakistan in addition to providing $1.2 billion in trade finance to support Pakistan’s balance of payments.

These facilities together amounted to $9.5 billion, which represents 75 percent of the Kingdom’s Special Drawing Rights (SDR) created by the International Monetary Fund, Asharq reported.

The Saudi Central Bank’s SDR at the IMF recorded a strong jump by the end of August 2021 with the value of assets rising in one month by 163.51 percent reaching nearly SR82.32 billion.

By the end of August, IMF distributed special drawing rights for the fourth time in its history to its members. The value of SDR amounted to nearly $650 billion, equivalent to 456 billion units, which is the largest in history.

Saudi Arabia is the largest Arab country to obtain 9577.5 million SDRs, and its voting share is 2.1 percent. The UAE comes in second place with 2125.2 million SDRs, and its voting share is 0.49 percent, while Egypt comes in third place with 1952.5 SDRs and its voting share is 0.43 percent.

Special drawing rights are supplementary foreign exchange reserve assets defined and maintained by IMF. SDRs are units of account for the IMF, and not a currency per se. They represent a claim to currency held by the IMF member countries for which they may be exchanged.

This international reserve asset was created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement official reserves of its member countries when they met with a shortfall of preferred foreign exchange reserve assets, namely gold and US dollars.

The most recent allocation was in August this year to address the long-term global need for reserves and help countries cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This accounted for SDR456 billion, the largest ever allocation that was approved on Aug. 2 and came into effect on Aug. 23.

The value of the SDR is based on a basket of international currencies such as US dollar, Japanese yen, euro, the British pound sterling and the Chinese yuan. SDRs are allocated by the IMF to countries and cannot be held or used by private parties.

Topics: #economy #saudi #SAUDI ARABIA #egypt #pakistan IMF

Related

Developing Saudi Arabia records its first quarterly budget surplus since Q1 2019
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia records its first quarterly budget surplus since Q1 2019

Cut emissions or face ‘a bleak future,’warns UN climate chief

Cut emissions or face ‘a bleak future,’warns UN climate chief
Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

Cut emissions or face ‘a bleak future,’warns UN climate chief

Cut emissions or face ‘a bleak future,’warns UN climate chief
Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

GLASGOW: UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa told the formal opening of the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow on Sunday that the world must deliver on large-scale reductions of emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 C, or  “accept that humanity faces a bleak future on this planet.”

Her comments came as the World Meteorological Organization published its 2021 report on the State of the Global Climate in which it warned “extreme events,” such as Hurricane Ida in the US and the Algeria wildfires which killed 90 people this year, “are the new norm.”

The report, which includes data on temperature, CO2 emissions, rain fall, and sea levels, right up to the end of September 2021, said global warming levels will increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees unless action is taken at COP26.

Topics: #COP26 climate change

Related

COP26 may mark a turning point in history
Business & Economy
COP26 may mark a turning point in history

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) announced today the signing of a contract with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) for the development and manufacturing of the “SkyGuard” unmanne aerial vhiecle (UAV).

SAMI also signed an agreement with Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Science Research Center (PSDSARC), with the objective of further developing the UAV.

“SkyGuard” is "the outcome of numerous R&D efforts, undertaken by the center and geared towards developing a truly local product", it said, as the Kindom plans to supply half of its military needs with products made at home.

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) SAMI

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024
Updated 31 October 2021
Reuters

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024
Updated 31 October 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain on Sunday detailed a new economic growth and fiscal balance plan that pushes a zero-deficit target back by two years to 2024 from 2022 and increases value-added tax to 10 percent from 5 percent.

A government statement said the updated fiscal balance program also included reducing expenditure and project spend, streamlining distribution of cash subsidies to citizens and new government services revenue initiatives.

It said a strategic projects plan would catalyze over $30 billion of investments while a regulatory reform package aimed to support $2.5 billion of foreign direct investment by 2023.

Topics: Bahrain economy deficit

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA
Updated 31 October 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN 
LAMYAA BAGAZI

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA
Updated 31 October 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN  LAMYAA BAGAZI

RIYADH: The M3 monetary aggregate, known as “broad money,” posted an annual growth of 8.4 percent, indicating a relative deceleration in money supply compared to August 2021 at 7.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, it grew by SR23.1 billion in September to SR2.27 trillion from SR2.24 trillion in August, posting a growth of 1 percent, according to data published by the Saudi Central Bank.

The monthly increase in M3 money supply was driven mainly by 1.1 percent growth in demand deposits to SR1.33 trillion in September from SR1.31 trillion in August as well as by SR12.2 billion or 4.7 percent increase in other quasi-money deposits which comprise residents’ foreign currency deposits, marginal deposits for LCs, outstanding remittances, and banks repo transactions with the private sector.

Topics: SAMA Money Supply

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco continues to invest with capital expenditure of SR28.5 billion ($7.6 billion) in the third quarter, an increase of 19 percent compared to the same period in 2020, said Ziyad Al-Murshed, acting service line head of finance, strategy and development at Saudi Aramco.

The company expects its capital expenditures for 2021 will reach about SR130 billion.

“With regard to capital expenditures, Saudi Aramco is characterized by the ability to increase or decrease the volume of capital expenditures according to market conditions,” said Al-Murshed in a TV interview with Al-Arabiya on Sunday.

“The company demonstrated these capabilities in the past two years,” he added.

Due to market conditions last year, the company reacted by reducing capital spending from SR123 billion in 2019 to nearly SR100 billion in 2020 “and this year with the recovery of the global economy and the demand for oil, as well as in light of the low spending on oil and gas supplies. We have raised capital spending in line with the company's strategy and provide crude oil to consumers at a competitive cost and low carbon intensity,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Investment

Related

Latest updates

Saudi champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas title
Saudi champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas title
Biden says the US will respond to actions Iran has taken against US interests, including drone strikes
Biden says the US will respond to actions Iran has taken against US interests, including drone strikes
Aid channels needed to avoid Afghan famine, charities warn G20
Aid channels needed to avoid Afghan famine, charities warn G20
Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections
Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections
Janssen, National Guard offer breakthrough genetic testing for leukemia patients
Janssen, National Guard offer breakthrough genetic testing for leukemia patients

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.