Islamic Development Bank issues $1.7bn assets on Nasdaq Dubai

Getty Images
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank listed SR63.76 billion ($1.7 billion) worth of financial instruments on Nasdaq, the Dubai-based stock exchange.

The new listing sets out the Islamic Development Bank as the largest international multilateral financial institution which issues instruments on Nasdaq Dubai through 13 issues since 2016 estimated at around SR70.5 billion, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

This is the second issue that Islamic Development Bank has listed on Nasdaq Dubai since the start of the tear, where the IDB had previously listed SR9.3 billion in instrument issues last April.

