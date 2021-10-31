You are here

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA
Updated 31 October 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN 
LAMYAA BAGAZI

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA

Saudi M3 money supply decelerated in September: SAMA
Updated 31 October 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN  LAMYAA BAGAZI

RIYADH: The M3 monetary aggregate, known as “broad money,” posted an annual growth of 8.4 percent, indicating a relative deceleration in money supply compared to August 2021 at 7.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, it grew by SR23.1 billion in September to SR2.27 trillion from SR2.24 trillion in August, posting a growth of 1 percent, according to data published by the Saudi Central Bank.

The monthly increase in M3 money supply was driven mainly by 1.1 percent growth in demand deposits to SR1.33 trillion in September from SR1.31 trillion in August as well as by SR12.2 billion or 4.7 percent increase in other quasi-money deposits which comprise residents’ foreign currency deposits, marginal deposits for LCs, outstanding remittances, and banks repo transactions with the private sector.

Topics: SAMA Money Supply

PIF subsidiary Jada invests in ECG’s new fund

PIF subsidiary Jada invests in ECG’s new fund
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

PIF subsidiary Jada invests in ECG's new fund

PIF subsidiary Jada invests in ECG’s new fund
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jada, the Fund of Funds Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has become an anchor investor in global investment firm Energy Capital Group’s new fund.

The new fund is the result of a merger between ECG and Cayan Holdings. It aims to acquire companies and create “national champions” in energy and energy-related technologies, according to a statement on Sunday. 

Riyadh-based Watar Partners, a leading Saudi-based multi-office family investment company, will serve as a strategic adviser to the new fund.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF energy

Japan’s industrial growth falls, unemployment remains unchanged: Economic wrap

Japan’s industrial growth falls, unemployment remains unchanged: Economic wrap
Updated 8 min 9 sec ago
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Al-Rashed

Japan's industrial growth falls, unemployment remains unchanged: Economic wrap

Japan’s industrial growth falls, unemployment remains unchanged: Economic wrap
Updated 8 min 9 sec ago
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah Ruba Al-Rashed

RIYADH: The unemployment rate in Japan remained unchanged for the third consecutive month at 2.8 percent in September, data from Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.
Meanwhile, Japan’s industrial production fell on a monthly basis by 5.4 percent in September, continuing its trend of decline, a flash estimate by the country’s Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry revealed. This is the third month in a row in which industrial output slipped.

This was driven by a rise of delta variant infections across the country and persistent supply chain disruptions. Production of motor vehicles experienced the largest decline, slumping by 28.2 percent. Production of general-purpose and business-oriented machinery also decreased, falling by 5.7 percent.

As for the country’s consumer confidence, Japanese people had a favorable outlook as the index grew by 1.4 points to 39.2 in October, Japan’s Cabinet Office said. 

This is the highest reading since May 2019 as expectations about income growth and employment perceptions improved. On the other hand, outlook for overall livelihood and willingness to buy durable goods became more pessimistic.

Euro zone’s growth

On a quarterly basis, the euro zone experienced a growth of 2.2 percent in the third quarter of this year compared to a similar 2.1 percent in the previous quarter, a preliminary estimate by Eurostat revealed. 

High domestic spending and exports contributed to the expansion while inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and shortfalls in raw materials hit the brakes on the economy’s rebound. 

France underwent the strongest growth, expanding by 3 percent followed by Spain and Italy which grew by 2.6 percent and 2 percent respectively.

In annual terms, economic activity in the region jumped by 3.7 percent.

In addition, the zone’s annual inflation rate rose to 4.1 percent in October, up from 3.4 percent in the previous month, according to an official preliminary estimate. Costs of energy and services experienced the highest jumps.

China’s manufacturing sector

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI went down to 49.2 in October, compared to 49.6 in the previous month, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics said. 

Declines in output, new orders and export sales were mainly responsible for the second consecutive monthly contraction. Delta variants cases, larger costs of materials and power shortages helped fuel some of this downward movement.

North American economies
The Mexican economy contracted by a 0.2 percent quarterly rate in this year’s third quarter, down from a growth rate of 1.5 percent in the previous quarter. 

Economic restriction pushed the services output down while the agriculture and industry sectors expanded by 0.7 percent.

Additionally, Mexico’s GDP grew by 4.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, after a record 19.6 percent growth rate in the previous quarter due to last year’s low base effects.

Meanwhile, Canada’s GDP advanced 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in August, after a negative growth rate of 0.1 percent in the prior month, data from Statistics Canada showed. 

This was partly driven by the relieving of public health restrictions and the reopening of activities across the country. Output of accommodation services underwent the highest increase, growing by 11.3 percent.

Topics: economy Japan North America China euro zone

Cut emissions or face ‘a bleak future,’warns UN climate chief

Cut emissions or face ‘a bleak future,’warns UN climate chief
Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

Cut emissions or face 'a bleak future,'warns UN climate chief

Cut emissions or face ‘a bleak future,’warns UN climate chief
Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

GLASGOW: UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa told the formal opening of the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow on Sunday that the world must deliver on large-scale reductions of emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 C, or  “accept that humanity faces a bleak future on this planet.”

Her comments came as the World Meteorological Organization published its 2021 report on the State of the Global Climate in which it warned “extreme events,” such as Hurricane Ida in the US and the Algeria wildfires which killed 90 people this year, “are the new norm.”

The report, which includes data on temperature, CO2 emissions, rain fall, and sea levels, right up to the end of September 2021, said global warming levels will increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees unless action is taken at COP26.

Topics: #COP26 climate change

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone

Saudi Arabia to manufacture 'SkyGuard' an aerial military drone
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries on Sunday announced the signing of a contract with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries for the development and manufacturing of the “SkyGuard” unmanned aerial vehicle.

SAMI also signed an agreement with Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Science Research Center with the aim of further developing the UAV.

“SkyGuard” is “the outcome of numerous research and development efforts, undertaken by the center and geared towards developing a truly local product,” it said, as the Kingdom plans to supply half of its military needs with products made at home.

GAMI has identified 74 investment opportunities, across six domains of the military industries sector.

The authority has launched a digital platform called the Military Industry Marketplace that links local industry projects with investors that are authorized and licensed by the authority.

GAMI was established to grow the Kingdom’s military industries sector, in line with the Vision 2030 target of localizing more than 50 percent of defense expenditures by 2030.

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) SAMI

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024
Updated 31 October 2021
Reuters

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024

Bahrain details fiscal plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024
Updated 31 October 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain on Sunday detailed a new economic growth and fiscal balance plan that pushes a zero-deficit target back by two years to 2024 from 2022 and increases value-added tax to 10 percent from 5 percent.

A government statement said the updated fiscal balance program also included reducing expenditure and project spend, streamlining distribution of cash subsidies to citizens and new government services revenue initiatives.

It said a strategic projects plan would catalyze over $30 billion of investments while a regulatory reform package aimed to support $2.5 billion of foreign direct investment by 2023.

Topics: Bahrain economy deficit

