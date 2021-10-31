You are here

PIF subsidiary Jada invests in ECG's new fund
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Jada, the Fund of Funds Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has become an anchor investor in global investment firm Energy Capital Group’s new fund.

The new fund is the result of a merger between ECG and Cayan Holdings. It aims to acquire companies and create “national champions” in energy and energy-related technologies, according to a statement on Sunday. 

Riyadh-based Watar Partners, a leading Saudi-based multi-office family investment company, will serve as a strategic adviser to the new fund.

Updated 01 November 2021
Frank Kane

  • Summit in Glasgow to agree global framework for combating climate change
  • UK conference president warns that talks are ‘last, best hope’ to keep rising temperatures within target range
Updated 01 November 2021
Frank Kane

GLASGOW: World leaders are gathering in Glasgow for an environmental summit seen by many observers as the last chance to agree a global framework to combat climate change.

Formally opening COP26 on Saturday, Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, told delegates: “We stand at a pivotal point in history. Humanity faces several stark but clear choices.”

Alok Sharma, the UK government’s president of COP26, said: “Together, we can seize the enormous opportunities for green growth, for good green jobs, and for cheaper, cleaner power.”

COP26 is hoping to agree measures that will keep global temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, which experts agree is essential to prevent rapid global warming. Sharma said the talks were the “last, best hope” to meet that target.

Saudi officials were traveling to Glasgow to take part in the opening day of intergovernmental discussions, with US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel among leaders attending in person.

The Russian and Chinese governments, crucial because of their big presence in global energy markets, will be represented by large delegations.

The Kingdom’s position was largely spelt out at the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh last week, with a target ofnet zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 and a drastic reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 under the “nationally determined contributions” framework of the UN.

Saudi Arabia has promoted the Circular Carbon Economy as the best way to tackle climate change, and itsproposals will be debated over the next two weeks in Glasgow.

But a comprehensive deal by the 120 leaders expected to attend looks some way off. A meeting of G20 leaders in Rome before the Glasgow gathering failed to deliver any new pledges on climate change, and UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said his hopes were “unfulfilled.”

The World Meteorological Organization presented a report to COP26 delegates that found the past seven years to be the warmest on record, with sea levels reaching new highs — “uncharted territory” for the planet, with “far reaching repercussions for current and future generations.”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Glasgow to an enthusiastic reception from supporters. About 25,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Scottish Exhibition Centre on the banks of the river Clyde.

Updated 31 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI

Updated 31 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI

RIYADH: Cash withdrawal using ATMs in Saudi Arabia declined 5 percent in the third quarter of the year to reach SR141 billion, as compared to SR148 billion in the previous quarter, according to Saudi Central Bank data.

Banks' cash withdrawals went down to SR55 billion at the end of the quarter from SR57 billion in the previous one, a 5 percent quarterly decline.

Moreover, cash withdrawals using Mada cards, a Saudi payment network, in the third quarter also decreased by SR4.13 billion to SR85.6 billion from SR89.8 billion in the second quarter, a decline of 5 percent. 

On a monthly basis, cash withdrawals using Mada cards and banks decelerated in September by 2 and 3 percent, respectively. The former stood at SR27.8 billion, and the latter was SR17.8 billion in September.

The number of bank transactions declined to 230 million in the third quarter of this year from 235 million in the previous quarter, while Mada’s number of transactions declined by 6.3 million.

Looking at monthly data, the number of transactions using Mada fell in September by 3.2 percent to 53 million in the second consecutive month. It declined by 2.1 percent in August. 

Updated 31 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Al-Rashed

Updated 31 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah Ruba Al-Rashed

RIYADH: The unemployment rate in Japan remained unchanged for the third consecutive month at 2.8 percent in September, data from Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.
Meanwhile, Japan’s industrial production fell on a monthly basis by 5.4 percent in September, continuing its trend of decline, a flash estimate by the country’s Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry revealed. This is the third month in a row in which industrial output slipped.

This was driven by a rise of delta variant infections across the country and persistent supply chain disruptions. Production of motor vehicles experienced the largest decline, slumping by 28.2 percent. Production of general-purpose and business-oriented machinery also decreased, falling by 5.7 percent.

As for the country’s consumer confidence, Japanese people had a favorable outlook as the index grew by 1.4 points to 39.2 in October, Japan’s Cabinet Office said. 

This is the highest reading since May 2019 as expectations about income growth and employment perceptions improved. On the other hand, outlook for overall livelihood and willingness to buy durable goods became more pessimistic.

Euro zone’s growth

On a quarterly basis, the euro zone experienced a growth of 2.2 percent in the third quarter of this year compared to a similar 2.1 percent in the previous quarter, a preliminary estimate by Eurostat revealed. 

High domestic spending and exports contributed to the expansion while inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and shortfalls in raw materials hit the brakes on the economy’s rebound. 

France underwent the strongest growth, expanding by 3 percent followed by Spain and Italy which grew by 2.6 percent and 2 percent respectively.

In annual terms, economic activity in the region jumped by 3.7 percent.

In addition, the zone’s annual inflation rate rose to 4.1 percent in October, up from 3.4 percent in the previous month, according to an official preliminary estimate. Costs of energy and services experienced the highest jumps.

China’s manufacturing sector

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI went down to 49.2 in October, compared to 49.6 in the previous month, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics said. 

Declines in output, new orders and export sales were mainly responsible for the second consecutive monthly contraction. Delta variants cases, larger costs of materials and power shortages helped fuel some of this downward movement.

North American economies
The Mexican economy contracted by a 0.2 percent quarterly rate in this year’s third quarter, down from a growth rate of 1.5 percent in the previous quarter. 

Economic restriction pushed the services output down while the agriculture and industry sectors expanded by 0.7 percent.

Additionally, Mexico’s GDP grew by 4.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, after a record 19.6 percent growth rate in the previous quarter due to last year’s low base effects.

Meanwhile, Canada’s GDP advanced 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in August, after a negative growth rate of 0.1 percent in the prior month, data from Statistics Canada showed. 

This was partly driven by the relieving of public health restrictions and the reopening of activities across the country. Output of accommodation services underwent the highest increase, growing by 11.3 percent.

Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

GLASGOW: UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa told the formal opening of the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow on Sunday that the world must deliver on large-scale reductions of emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 C, or  “accept that humanity faces a bleak future on this planet.”

Her comments came as the World Meteorological Organization published its 2021 report on the State of the Global Climate in which it warned “extreme events,” such as Hurricane Ida in the US and the Algeria wildfires which killed 90 people this year, “are the new norm.”

The report, which includes data on temperature, CO2 emissions, rain fall, and sea levels, right up to the end of September 2021, said global warming levels will increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees unless action is taken at COP26.

Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries on Sunday announced the signing of a contract with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries for the development and manufacturing of the “SkyGuard” unmanned aerial vehicle.

SAMI also signed an agreement with Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Science Research Center with the aim of further developing the UAV.

“SkyGuard” is “the outcome of numerous research and development efforts, undertaken by the center and geared towards developing a truly local product,” it said, as the Kingdom plans to supply half of its military needs with products made at home.

GAMI has identified 74 investment opportunities, across six domains of the military industries sector.

The authority has launched a digital platform called the Military Industry Marketplace that links local industry projects with investors that are authorized and licensed by the authority.

GAMI was established to grow the Kingdom’s military industries sector, in line with the Vision 2030 target of localizing more than 50 percent of defense expenditures by 2030.

