French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements

RIYADH: French President Emmanuel Macron said European nations have to shift from promises to action, asking every country at the COP26 on Monday to honor the 2015 financial commitments made in Paris.

During his address at the climate summit in Glasgow, he called on the world’s largest contributors of climate change to double down on their commitment to cut emissions.

"The key over the next 15 days at this COP is that the largest emitters whose national strategies do not align with our objective of 1.5C of global warming raise their efforts,” Macron said.

He added that too many countries will make commitments but contradict this by signing commercial contracts that go against climate agreements.

The French president called for the coordination on climate, biodiversity and oceans, in addition to requesting the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) report annually on climate financing progress.

“That’s the only way of making our strategy credible again," he told world leaders in Glasgow.