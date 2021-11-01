You are here

  • Home
  • French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements

Business

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 1, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rmpt4

Updated 7 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements
Updated 7 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: French President Emmanuel Macron said European nations have to shift from promises to action, asking every country at the COP26 on Monday to honor the 2015 financial commitments made in Paris.

During his address at the climate summit in Glasgow, he called on the world’s largest contributors of climate change to double down on their commitment to cut emissions.

"The key over the next 15 days at this COP is that the largest emitters whose national strategies do not align with our objective of 1.5C of global warming raise their efforts,” Macron said.

He added that too many countries will make commitments but contradict this by signing commercial contracts that go against climate agreements.

The French president called for the coordination on climate, biodiversity and oceans, in addition to requesting the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) report annually on climate financing progress.

“That’s the only way of making our strategy credible again," he told world leaders in Glasgow.

Topics: COP26

Related

Live Climate talks at critical point as global leaders meet in Glasgow
Business
Climate talks at critical point as global leaders meet in Glasgow
Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to combat climate change
Business
Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to combat climate change

Latest updates

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements
French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements
Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections
Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections
Minister says Egypt has received 72m doses of various COVID-19 vaccines
Minister says Egypt has received 72m doses of various COVID-19 vaccines
US president doubles down on strategies to reach net zero ‘no later than 2050’
US president doubles down on strategies to reach net zero ‘no later than 2050’
Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.