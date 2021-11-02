You are here

  • Home
  • Hopes fade for French climbers missing in Himalayas

Hopes fade for French climbers missing in Himalayas

Hopes fade for French climbers missing in Himalayas
A rescue helicopter flies over the site of an avalanche on Ama Dablam mountain in the Everest region, some 140 km northeast of Katmandu, where three French climbers went missing, Nov. 1, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5et2

Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Hopes fade for French climbers missing in Himalayas

Hopes fade for French climbers missing in Himalayas
  • The trio, who were attempting to scale Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-meter peak near Mount Everest, Nepal, were last heard from via satellite phone on Oct. 26
  • The three young climbers have been named as Thomas Arfi, Louis Pachoud and Gabriel Miloche and were part of an eight-strong expedition
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

KATMANDU: Hopes faded Monday for three French climbers missing in the Himalayas after an avalanche, with their national climbing federation putting the chances of finding them alive at “practically zero.”
The trio were attempting to scale Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-meter (19,700-feet) peak near Mount Everest in Nepal, and were last heard from via satellite phone from their camp on October 26.
The French Federation of Alpine and Mountain Clubs (FFCAM) said Monday that the men appeared to have abandoned their summit attempt and turned back when the avalanche hit.
“At the bottom of the cliff face, rescuers found three bags and equipment from their bivouac,” the FFCAM said in a statement.
“Hopes of finding survivors are at present practically zero.”
Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, a member of the search and rescue team mobilized by the Nepal National Mountain Guides Association, said however that the operation, hampered by poor weather, would continue on Tuesday.
“We studied the location where they were said to be last spotted, and looked around the area. So far, there is nothing to share,” he told AFP.
The three young climbers, named as Thomas Arfi, Louis Pachoud and Gabriel Miloche, were part of an eight-strong expedition. They had split into two groups to tackle different summits.
The FFCAM also rejected claims in local media that they did not have proper permits.
Climbers have started returning to Nepal after the pandemic forced a complete shutdown of its mountaineering industry last year and devastated the tourism-dependent economy.
The Himalayan nation of 30 million people re-opened to tourists and scrapped quarantine requirements for vaccinated foreigners in September.

Topics: nepal Mount Everest Mingbo Eiger

Related

Nepal mulls minimum Everest criteria after deadly season
World
Nepal mulls minimum Everest criteria after deadly season

US woman convicted in Bali ‘suitcase murder’ to be deported

US woman convicted in Bali ‘suitcase murder’ to be deported
Updated 15 min 28 sec ago
AFP

US woman convicted in Bali ‘suitcase murder’ to be deported

US woman convicted in Bali ‘suitcase murder’ to be deported
  • Heather Mack released from a Bali prison last week, nearly three years early for good behavior
  • The sentencing judge described the killing as ‘sadistic’
Updated 15 min 28 sec ago
AFP

DENPASAR, Indonesia: American Heather Mack, convicted as a pregnant teenager of helping to kill her mother at an Indonesian luxury hotel, was to be deported Tuesday along with her now six-year-old daughter, immigration officials said.
Mack, 25, was released from a Bali prison last week, nearly three years early for good behavior, and was set to be flown to the United States later Tuesday.
“Yes, it’s true. (She’s) got the ticket already,” Bali justice ministry spokesman I Putu Surya Dharma told reporters when asked about Mack’s pending deportation.
In a case dubbed the “suitcase murder,” Mack was handed a 10-year jail term in 2015 while her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer got 18 years for the murder of Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese Mack on the holiday island of Bali.
Schaefer — the father of Mack’s child — beat the 62-year-old victim to death with a fruit bowl during an argument at the five-star St. Regis resort.
The couple then stuffed the woman’s body into a suitcase and tried to flee with it in a taxi, but quickly abandoned the blood-soaked luggage.
Mack, who was pregnant at the time of the crime, was found guilty on a lesser charge of assisting in the murder.
Earlier, Mack’s lawyer said that she did not want her daughter to be deported and “hounded by the (US) media.”
Since the pandemic began, Mack — now fluent in Indonesian and Balinese — had only video contact with her daughter, a prison official said earlier.
The 2014 murder shook the usually sedate holiday island, with details of the grisly killing emerging during the closely followed trial.
The court heard how von Wiese Mack’s badly beaten body was discovered in the taxi outside the ritzy hotel where she had been staying with her daughter and Schaefer.
The couple had fled to another part of Bali, where police arrested them.
Schaefer, who remains in prison, confessed to the killing during his trial but claimed he was defending himself during an argument with von Wiese Mack, who was unhappy that her daughter was pregnant.
Prosecutors alleged that Schaefer “blindly hit” von Wiese Mack with the fruit bowl in a fit of rage after she hurled a racial slur at Schaefer, who is Black.
During the attack, Mack hid in a bathroom but later helped Schaefer stuff the body into a suitcase, the trial heard.
The sentencing judge described the killing as “sadistic.”
Locals and foreigners alike were horrified at the rare murder on Bali, a pocket of Hinduism in Muslim-majority Indonesia famed for its palm-fringed beaches.

Topics: US Bali Indonesia

Related

US couple go on trial over Bali suitcase murder
World
US couple go on trial over Bali suitcase murder
US couple present defense in Bali suitcase murder case
World
US couple present defense in Bali suitcase murder case

China administered 2.279 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 1

China administered 2.279 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 1
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

China administered 2.279 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 1

China administered 2.279 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 1
  • The total number of doses administered is 2.279 billion
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China administered about 5.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2.279 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Tuesday.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE coronavirus cases below 100 for seventh day
Middle-East
UAE coronavirus cases below 100 for seventh day

Greta Thunberg tells young protestors COP26 won’t help climate

Greta Thunberg tells young protestors COP26 won’t help climate
Updated 33 min 7 sec ago
Michael Glackin

Greta Thunberg tells young protestors COP26 won’t help climate

Greta Thunberg tells young protestors COP26 won’t help climate
  • Thunberg says no change will come from conference
  • Thunberg is scheduled to take part in two large protests in Glasgow
Updated 33 min 7 sec ago
Michael Glackin

GLASGOW: Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg told a rally of young protestors on the fringe of COP26 Monday afternoon that world leaders at the crucial summit would not help the environment.

Speaking to a crowd of several hundred across the River Clyde from where COP26 is taking place, Thunberg said: “Change is not going to come from inside there, that is not leadership, this is leadership.”

To loud cheers she added: “We say no more ‘blah blah blah,’ no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet. No more exploitation. No more ‘blah blah blah.’ No more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there.”

In September, the 18 year-old activist had mocked UK prime minister Boris Johnson, saying his speeches on the environment were “blah, blah, blah.”

Johnson in turn referenced her “blah blah blah” remarks during a joke in his speech to the COP26 opening session earlier Monday.

Thunberg is scheduled to take part in two large protests through the city later this week.

She said: “This COP26 is so far just like the previous COPs and that has led us nowhere. They have led us nowhere.”

She added: “Inside COP they are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously. Pretending to take the present seriously of the people who are being affected already today by the climate crisis.”

Meanwhile, climate activists on board the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior are to be allowed to sail into the heart of Glasgow after officials agreed to allow them into the COP26 restricted zone.

Port authorities had initially warned the crew of the famous vessel that it could not enter the area near where COP26 is taking place.

However, following negotiations with the police, the authorities  confirmed the vessel would be allowed to continue to its intended destination.

Activists Jakapita Faith Kandanga, 24, Edwin Namakanga, 27, Maria Reyes, 19, and Farzana Faruk Jhumu, 22, who are from communities which would be most affected by a changing climate, are on board the ship.

In a joint statement they said they were glad “authorities understand that our presence at the climate summit is too important to shut out”.

Greenpeace said it had been warned by HMS Vigilant, a UK naval vessel, as it approached the Firth of Clyde, that if the Rainbow Warrior continued its voyage it would be in breach of maritime laws and the Police would “act appropriately.” 

Topics: Greta Thunberg climate change

Related

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to ‘rise above politics’
World
Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to ‘rise above politics’
UK’s Johnson and Egypt’s El-Sisi hold bilateral talks on sidelines of COP26
Middle-East
UK’s Johnson and Egypt’s El-Sisi hold bilateral talks on sidelines of COP26

Japan’s Joker assailant wanted to ‘kill lots of people’ – police

Japan’s Joker assailant wanted to ‘kill lots of people’ – police
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

Japan’s Joker assailant wanted to ‘kill lots of people’ – police

Japan’s Joker assailant wanted to ‘kill lots of people’ – police
  • The attack was carried out as many party-goers headed into Tokyo for Halloween celebrations
  • ‘I wanted to kill lots of people, I wanted the death penalty’
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: A drifter who admired the Joker from Batman and dressed as him to carry out a Halloween attack on a Tokyo train “wanted to kill lots of people” and planned his moves over months, buying a knife to use in the Internet, police and media said on Tuesday.
The stabbing and arson attack, which briefly sent fire flaring in a train carriage, was carried out on Sunday night as many party-goers headed into Tokyo for Halloween celebrations and sent passengers screaming down the aisles of train carriages and scrambling out of windows to escape.
One man in his 70s remains in a serious condition with stab wounds to his torso and 16 others were treated for minor injuries, mostly smoke inhalation, a police spokesman said.
Kyota Hattori, 24 and dressed in multi-colored clothing as the Joker, was arrested on the spot and later told investigators “I wanted to kill lots of people, I wanted the death penalty,” the police spokesman added.
Shown in video footage sitting on a seat in the train carriage calmly smoking a cigarette prior to the attack, Hattori purchased the knife he used over the Internet and was carrying some 4 liters of lighter fluid in plastic bottles when he headed into Tokyo, which was filling with costumed partiers for Halloween, media reports said.
Hattori, who told investigators “things weren’t going well with work and friends,” may have started planning the attack as early as June when he quit his job in the southwestern city of Fukuoka and began moving east, staying for periods in major cities along the way until he reached Tokyo a month ago, the reports added.
Apparently choosing Halloween because he knew Tokyo would be crowded, Hattori left his hotel in the afternoon and took a train to the Shibuya district, popular with young people and famous for its Halloween street party, where costumed revelers gather to walk around and drink.
After that he took a train away from the city but then changed to another heading back in and filled with people, where he carried out the attack, said the reports, which police declined to confirm.
Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito told a news conference on Tuesday the government had told train companies to increase vigilance to prevent further attacks.
“Trains are essential to the life of society, and it’s extremely important to be able to feel safe as you ride them,” he added.

Topics: Japan

Related

Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election
World
Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ‘very tough’ election
Japan’s princess Mako gives up title as she weds her college sweetheart
World
Japan’s princess Mako gives up title as she weds her college sweetheart

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to ‘rise above politics’

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to ‘rise above politics’
Updated 40 min 9 sec ago
AP

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to ‘rise above politics’

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to ‘rise above politics’
  • The 95-year-old monarch had been expected to attend the Glasgow meeting, but she had to cancel the trip after doctors said she should rest and not travel
Updated 40 min 9 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II urged world leaders attending the UN climate summit to “rise above the politics of the moment," saying in a video message Monday that she hoped they could work together for the sake of future generations.
The 95-year-old monarch had been expected to attend the Glasgow meeting, but she had to cancel the trip after doctors said she should rest and not travel. The queen recently underwent medical checks and spent the night at a London hospital — her first hospital stay in years.
In the video message, recorded last week at Windsor Castle and played Monday during a welcoming reception for presidents and prime ministers, the queen said many people hoped leaders at the summit “recognize that the time for words has now moved to the time for action.”
“I, for one, hope that this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment, and achieve true statesmanship,” she said. “History has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope."
In a tribute to Prince Philip, “my dear late husband,” the queen said she was happy to welcome the delegates because the environment was a subject close to Philip’s heart. In a rare public display of emotion, she said she “could not be more proud” that Philip’s environmental efforts live on through the work of their eldest son, Prince Charles, and his son Prince William.
The monarch, who has reigned for 70 years, closed with a poignant line about future generations.
“Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there to enjoy for all of us here today: we none of us will live forever,” she said. “But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps.”
The queen has long enjoyed robust health, but her health recently became the subject of headlines after she reluctantly accepted medical advice to cut back on her busy schedule and stick to “desk-based duties” and virtual audiences for two weeks.
In late October she cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland, but palace officials said it was her “firm intention” to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremonies on Nov. 14, a major event on the sovereign’s calendar.
Buckingham Palace said the queen stayed overnight in a central London hospital last week for “preliminary investigations," in her first such hospital stay in eight years.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the queen “was on very good form” during their regular weekly meeting.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II COP26 UN climate change

Related

Queen Elizabeth II won’t visit COP26 UN climate conference after health scare
World
Queen Elizabeth II won’t visit COP26 UN climate conference after health scare
Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks
World
Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

Latest updates

US woman convicted in Bali ‘suitcase murder’ to be deported
US woman convicted in Bali ‘suitcase murder’ to be deported
China administered 2.279 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 1
China administered 2.279 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 1
Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions
Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions
Greta Thunberg tells young protestors COP26 won’t help climate
Greta Thunberg tells young protestors COP26 won’t help climate
Afghanistan’s buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins
Afghanistan’s buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.