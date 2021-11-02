You are here

Iran’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 at key moment for nuclear talks

Iran’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 at key moment for nuclear talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian does not take a direct part in negotiations over the resumption of a 2015 nuclear deal. (AFP)
AFP

  • ‘His general condition is good and he continues working from quarantine’
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister has tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported, at a key moment in diplomatic efforts to revive a nuclear agreement with major powers.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “tested positive today for coronavirus,” the Tasnim news agency reported late Monday.

The 57-year-old career diplomat, who was named foreign minister in August by ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, was a close confidant of military strategist General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a US drone strike early last year.

“His general health is satisfactory and he is continuing his daily duties from quarantine,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told the official IRNA news agency.

Khatibzadeh had said just Monday that talks with the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal would resume “in the next two or three weeks,” although he added that ministers would not take part.

The administration of President Joe Biden has warned repeatedly that time is running out to reverse the US withdrawal from the deal ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Washington is not directly participating in the talks but is taking part through EU intermediaries.

Trump’s abandonment of the agreement and reimposition of sweeping economic sanctions prompted Iran to suspend many of the commitments it made in return for the lifting of the sanctions.

Western governments issued a joint statement Saturday expressing “grave” concern over Iran’s production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal, which they said met “no credible civilian need.”

Iran retorted that the output was “for medical supply and for use as fuel in the Tehran research reactor,” and reiterated its readiness to resume talks.

The talks have been hold since before Raisi’s election in June.

  • Saudi Arabia has expelled Lebanon’s envoy and recalled its ambassador from Beirut
  • The Houthis plan to rename a street in Sanaa after Kordahi
Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthis on Sunday put up posters in support of a Lebanese minister whose criticism of the Saudi-led war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row between Lebanon and Gulf states.
Saudi Arabia has expelled Lebanon’s envoy and recalled its ambassador from Beirut, with Bahrain and Kuwait following suit. The UAE later recalled its diplomats from Lebanon in “solidarity” with the kingdom.
They cited what they said were insulting remarks by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who slammed as “futile” the Saudi-led military intervention against the Iran-backed Houthis.
The minister has won plaudits in rebel-held Sanaa, however.
“Yes George, the Yemen war is absurd,” said posters bearing his image that the Houthis pasted onto billboards and lamp posts on Sunday.
The Houthis also plan to rename a street in Sanaa after Kordahi, according to shopkeepers and media reports in the city.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to shore up the internationally recognized government a year after the Houthis seized the capital.
In an interview aired Monday but recorded in August, Kordahi said the Houthis were “defending themselves... against external aggression.”
Kordahi called for an end to the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
In response, Saudi Arabia also banned Lebanese imports and, along with its Gulf allies, advised its citizens against travel to the crisis-hit country.
On Saturday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan blamed the row on the dominance in Lebanon of Iran, which backs the country’s Shiite movement Hezbollah.
“There is no crisis with Lebanon but a crisis in Lebanon because of Iranian dominance,” he told Al-Arabiya television. “Hezbollah’s dominance of the political system in Lebanon worries us.”

Bahrain approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

Bahrain approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11
  • None of the children involved in the study showed severe side effects
  • Bahrain will be supplied with doses from the manufacturer for the 5-11 age group from the start of 2022
DUBAI: Gulf state Bahrain has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for children aged between 5 and 11 years, the government media office said on Tuesday.
The decision came after a study involving 3,100 children aged between 5 and 11 were administered with the vaccine found it to be 90.7 percent effecting in that age group, said the statement, citing the National Health Regulatory Authority.
None of the children involved in the study showed severe side effects, it said.
Bahrain will be supplied with doses from the manufacturer for the 5-11 age group from the start of 2022, it said.

Why Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati never stood a chance

Why Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati never stood a chance
  • Diplomatic crisis shows a new government or prime minister is not the solution to Lebanon’s problem
  • Mikati has failed to sack Information Minister Kordahi as a first step in mending ties with Gulf states
LONDON/BEIRUT: When Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati formed a government in September, ending a 13-month-long political stalemate, a collective sigh of relief was heard across the land. But the writing was already on the wall.

It did not take long for the moment of truth to arrive. Yet it was not the economic meltdown, the electricity crisis, the Beirut blast inquiry deadlock or the unfolding humanitarian disaster in the country that laid bare the Mikati government’s impotence, it was something entirely different.

A TV star-turned-information minister was found to harbor outrageous views on an issue only peripherally related to Lebanon’s problems, but which had the potential to precipitate a serious diplomatic crisis for the country.

The people of Lebanon know only too well that the government merry-go-round hides the reality of Hezbollah’s role as the puppet master. (AFP)

In an interview that came to light recently, George Kordahi claimed that the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen was defending itself and that the war in Yemen should stop.

Although the interview was recorded before he assumed his cabinet post, Kordahi’s views came as a rude shock to Lebanon’s Gulf-Arab friends, who have been on the receiving end of another harmful campaign originating in Lebanon.

For the past six years, there have been continual attempts to smuggle weapons from Lebanon to the Houthis, and narcotic pills, mainly Captagon, from Lebanon to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

As Waleed Bukhari, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon, said in a tweet this year: “The quantity of drugs and psychotropics smuggled from Lebanon is enough to drown not only Saudi Arabia but also the entire Arab world.”

Against this backdrop, Lebanese leaders are naturally facing pressure to remove Kordahi from his post as a first step toward mending relations with the Gulf countries.

Lebanese officials also have been urging their American and French counterparts to mediate in the dispute sparked by Kordahi’s comments. The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Lebanon’s “great concern (is) to have the best relations with its Gulf and Arab brothers.”

Many Lebanese people think any other leader would have sent Kordahi packing, and accuse Mikati of failing to show strong leadership given that the minister’s views contradict Lebanon’s official position on the Yemen conflict. (AFP)

But all the indications are that the situation will get worse before it gets better.

Kordahi has said that he does not intend to quit his post. In a televised speech on Sunday he stated bluntly: “Resigning from the government is not an option.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Beirut and ordered their respective Lebanese ambassadors to leave. The UAE has banned its citizens from traveling to Lebanon.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi foreign minister, has made it clear that Kordahi’s statements are a symptom of the root of the problems affecting Lebanon: The influence of Hezbollah, which has been the de-facto ruler of Lebanon for a very long time.

Seasoned observers of Lebanese politics view Kordahi as an irrelevance at best. They point out that he has a track record of reading someone else’s script: First from a teleprompter as the host of the Arabic version of the quiz show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and now from scripts handed to him by Hezbollah, as described by Arab News Editor in Chief Faisal J. Abbas in a recent column.

What has come as a rude awakening for Lebanon’s friends and well-wishers is not so much Kordahi’s ill-informed views about the war in Yemen, as the feeble response to them from Mikati’s government.

“Compared with the average Lebanese prime minister, Mikati is less confrontational and more consensus-driven,” Chris Abi-Nassif, the Lebanon program director at the Middle East Institute, told Arab News. “Last week’s diplomatic escalation caught him by surprise, especially given that he was banking on his relatively good ties with the Gulf to start reversing Lebanon’s downward trajectory.

“The escalation, however, shows that he clearly has very little maneuvering space and political capital today to stand up against Hezbollah or appease (let alone engage) the Gulf states, which explains the indecision in Beirut over the past few days.”

Kordahi has said that he does not intend to quit his post. (AFP)

Mikati, who is currently in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference, was due to hold “several international and Arab meetings on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the current crisis between Lebanon and Gulf countries” on the sidelines of the event.

Precisely what conciliatory steps he is contemplating are far from clear, even though Fawzi Kabbara, Lebanon’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said upon his return to Beirut that “restoring Lebanese-Saudi ties would be possible if Lebanon agrees to the conditions.”

Many Lebanese people think any other leader would have sent Kordahi packing, and accuse Mikati of failing to show strong leadership given that the minister’s views contradict Lebanon’s official position on the Yemen conflict.

They add that it is obvious from the controversy that Kordahi’s protectors are Hezbollah and its ally, the Marada Movement leader Suleiman Frangieh, who have pointedly praised him and are ensuring that he remains in his job.

Mustafa Alloush, vice president of the Future Movement and a former MP, said the situation would have been different had Kordahi resigned quickly.

“Whether Kordahi resigns now or not, this is no longer relevant,” he told Arab News. “The Lebanese government has become a hostage and the proof is that the positions of Mikati and the Lebanese Foreign Ministry were not decisive nor firm. Mikati had to be firm and order the removal of Kordahi and threaten to dissolve the government.

George Kordahi claimed that the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen was defending itself and that the war in Yemen should stop. (AFP)

“But now I am certain that harming Lebanon’s relations with Saudi Arabia was intentional. Hezbollah is continuing its project by fanning hostility with Arab states.

“The whole case has to do with a long history of anti-Saudi statements and positions by Kordahi, former minister Charbel Wehbe and MP Gebran Bassil, along with the lack of addressing the Captagon-smuggling issue from Lebanon into the Kingdom, and Hezbollah’s continuing insults and threats targeting Saudi Arabia.”

Hezbollah has not officially been accused of being behind the surge in drug-smuggling operations but most fingers point in its direction. According to a report by The Euro-Gulf Information Center: “The sale of drugs represents an important source of revenue for Hezbollah, made more important due to US sanctions on key party members and its main financial sponsor, Iran. The collapse of the Lebanese state has also pushed Hezbollah deeper into the illicit drug trade — there is less to steal from the national economy.”

The accusations are hardly surprising given that Lebanon has long been operating under Hezbollah’s thumb. The people of Lebanon know only too well that the government merry-go-round hides the reality of Hezbollah’s role as the puppet master. The prime minister enjoys the visible trappings of power but it is ultimately Hezbollah that calls the shots.

Hezbollah has not officially been accused of being behind the surge in drug-smuggling operations but most fingers point in its direction. (SPA)

“Mikati is not the perfect candidate for any heavy lifting in Beirut, neither when it comes to the required reforms, nor when it comes to the major political crises Lebanon is facing,” Bachar Halabi, a Lebanese political analyst, told Arab News.

“At best, Mikati is a compromise candidate who fills a gap when (former Prime Minister Saad) Hariri is out of power. He does not enjoy the wide popularity or the guts for confrontations. Hence, he is a ‘filler’ in a way. And with all those dossiers blowing up in his face, Mikati is clueless and helpless as well.”

Halabi added: “Today, Hezbollah controls the country. It controls the executive, it controls the legislative, it controls the presidency and it holds a large sway over the judiciary and the media.

“With Lebanon falling almost entirely under Iran’s influence, as in the country becoming a satellite state for the regime in Tehran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the particularity of Lebanon and what it represented for the Gulf countries has diminished, whether as a geopolitical asset, banking sector, the health sector or a space with plenty of margin for the press.”

UK’s Johnson and Egypt’s El-Sisi hold bilateral talks on sidelines of COP26

UK’s Johnson and Egypt’s El-Sisi hold bilateral talks on sidelines of COP26
  • They reiterated their commitment to deepening cooperation on security, defense, education and trade
LONDON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, where the two sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation on security, defense, education and trade.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland.
“They agreed that Glasgow must be a pivotal moment for countries to deliver real action on coal, cars, cash and trees, looking ahead to Egypt’s Presidency of COP27 next year,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
El-Sisi and Johnson also called for the need for all countries to transition to renewable energy.
They also “agreed to work together closely at COP26 and beyond to secure ambitious change on climate change and ensure the benefits of green technology and growth are felt around the world,” 10 Downing Street said.

Mikati fears slippery slope if Lebanese-Saudi crisis is not resolved

Mikati fears slippery slope if Lebanese-Saudi crisis is not resolved
  • Shipments from Lebanon to Saudi Arabia suspended
  • NNA website hacked, hackers threaten Kordahi
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday Beirut faces a slippery slope in its growing diplomatic row with the Gulf following controversial comments made by Information Minister George Kordahi on the Arab coalition’s intervention in Yemen.

Mikati, who is in Scotland to participate in the COP26 climate summit, sent a message on Monday via WhatsApp to government ministers, in which he wrote that he had “asked Kordahi to prioritize his patriotism over everything else, but this has not happened.”

Mikati added: “We are consequently facing a slippery slope.”

The prime minister also said: “If we do not resolve this crisis quickly, we will fall into a disaster that none of us wants. God bears witness that I have warned against this.”

Kordahi has failed so far to apologize for his remarks, and appeared to rule out offering his resignation in a statement on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia believes Kordahi’s statements to be offensive and represent “a new episode of reprehensible and rejected positions issued by Lebanese officials towards the Kingdom and its policies, in addition to Beirut’s failure to take the measures to stop the export of narcotics from Lebanon.”

Beirut has not yet taken any measure to restore ties between the two states, nor Lebanon’s relations with other Gulf nations that have shown solidarity with Saudi Arabia, especially Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE.

Mikati’s warning came as DHL in Lebanon returned mail and goods to customers who wanted them shipped to Saudi Arabia.

“The DHL administration was informed by the company’s branch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday that no packages can be shipped to the Kingdom, but there are no instructions so far regarding the fate of shipments from Saudi Arabia to Lebanon,” a source told Arab News on Monday, adding “we have returned all packages to our customers and we are yet to receive new instructions.”

This measure falls within the Saudi decision to cut diplomatic and economic ties with Lebanon, which was taken on Oct. 29, against the backdrop of the comments made by Kordahi a month before he was appointed.

Hezbollah’s Mohammed Fneish continued to defend Kordahi and criticized those who stood by the importance of Lebanese-Saudi ties, describing their positions as “demonstrating weakness.”

Fneish said: “If we stand our ground, we will be able to overcome these issues, just as we did many problems and challenges that we faced in the past.” 

The website of the National News Agency, the official news agency of the Lebanese state, supervised by Kordahi, was hacked on Saturday afternoon.

Pictures were published on the website containing threats against Kordahi, and the website has since been suspended.

While political observers in Lebanon unanimously agree that Kordahi’s resignation would be the most positive outcome, they believe Mikati’s hands are tied since Shiite government ministers threatened to boycott Cabinet if Tarek Bitar, the judge leading the investigation into the Beirut port blast, is not removed.

The same ministers to have dissented over Bitar are also among those to have also voiced their objection to Kordahi’s removal.

Mikati’s media office reported that he held meetings with several officials on the sidelines of the COP26 summit to discuss Lebanon’s crises, especially the dispute with Saudi Arabia.

Mikati met with French President Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

He then met with the Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mikati also spoke with Lebanese President Michel Aoun over the phone and discussed “possible measures to address the recent developments.”

