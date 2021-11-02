Erdogan’s COP26 retreat an environmental, democratic failure: Experts

You are here

LONDON: The Turkish president’s last-minute withdrawal from the COP26 Summit in Glasgow this week is yet more evidence of his disastrous environmental strategy and his inability to listen to his own people, experts have told Arab News.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew from the summit, aimed at building a multilateral consensus to address the climate crisis, at short notice on Monday, the inaugural day.

He cited “security concerns,” claiming that London was not allowing him and his entourage to bring sufficient vehicles to the summit.

But experts have told Arab News that the dubious justification for his last-minute withdrawal is more indicative of his attitude toward tackling climate change — and of listening to his own people — than it was of concern for his own safety.

“Erdogan will go down in Turkish history as the leader who caused the greatest ecological damage in the country with his insatiable appetite for construction and mining projects,” Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey Program at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former member of the Turkish Parliament, told Arab News.

In recent years, Erdogan’s government has made headlines for pushing forward with audacious plans to build a huge shipping lane through Istanbul, effectively turning large parts of the 16-million-person city into an island that intersects Europe and Asia.

That project — expected to cost over $15 billion — has been slammed by critics for its worrying environmental impact, which includes destroying some of Istanbul’s last few forested areas and threatening to further degrade the city’s already poor air quality with toxic fumes from massive container ships.

Public skepticism of the project has gone largely ignored, and Ankara has gone to great lengths to prevent the formation of credible opposition groups that might challenge Erdogan’s environmental record.

“For over a year, the Erdogan government has refused to register Turkey’s Green Party, in clear breach of the country’s political parties law, in yet another sign of his aversion to environmentalism,” Erdemir said.

“The Turkish police’s brutal treatment of environmentalists throughout the country reflects Ankara’s troubling approach to climate activism.”

A spokesperson for COP told Arab News: “As hosts of COP26, we are pleased that around 120 world leaders are able to attend, given this is a critical moment for the future of our planet. We look forward to welcoming the Turkish delegation to COP26, and welcome President Erdogan’s recent commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2053.”

But Erdemir said Turkey’s commitment to reaching net zero via the Paris Climate Accords only came “after three European countries and two international finance organizations offered financial inducements.”

In the last year, wildfires have decimated the Turkish coast, killing nine people, and a deluge of toxic “sea snot” has washed up on the country’s shores, preventing fishermen and others who rely on the sea from carrying out their jobs and pursuing their livelihoods.

“With all of the environmental disasters the world over, but especially in Turkey … ostensibly, Erdogan should be prioritizing (attending COP),” Minh-Thu Pham, a senior advisor at strategic advisory company Connect Frontier and a former UN observer, told Arab News. 

“I think, clearly, he’s not made the best decisions regarding climate. It didn’t look great that he decided to withdraw,” she said, adding that political leaders will find a “convenient reason” to back out of something when they “really don’t want to do it.”

Pham continued: “People in Turkey are hurting, and we know that the underlying cause of some of the environmental problems there is climate change, so for him to have shown up would’ve sent a really important signal. A lot of people will see that and wonder about his motivations.

“Leaders who don’t feel like they have to listen to their citizens don’t feel the pressure to have to do something about the climate, even when their own citizens are suffering greatly.”

Pham added: “When the club of countries come together to try to do something on climate, it becomes glaringly obvious that those who aren’t are failing their people. Hopefully, their citizens will notice that and try to do something about it.”

Topics: COP26 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Turkey

US, Egypt conduct joint naval maneuvers

US, Egypt conduct joint naval maneuvers
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

US, Egypt conduct joint naval maneuvers

US, Egypt conduct joint naval maneuvers
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian and US navies conducted joint maneuvers in the Red Sea to protect maritime navigation, confront threats, enhance cooperation and exchange experiences.

Egypt’s Defense Ministry said the training included various naval combat activities that focused on strengthening maritime security procedures in the Red Sea.

It added that there is an Egyptian-American consensus on the importance of securing the flow and regularity of international maritime traffic in a way that enhances the global economy.

The joint exercises “reflect the convergence of visions and goals to maintain maritime security and stability in the region,” the ministry said.

Topics: US Egypt

Gunfire wounds 10 Egyptian peacekeepers in Central Africa: UN

Gunfire wounds 10 Egyptian peacekeepers in Central Africa: UN
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Gunfire wounds 10 Egyptian peacekeepers in Central Africa: UN

Gunfire wounds 10 Egyptian peacekeepers in Central Africa: UN
  • The UN calls the incident ‘a deliberate and unspeakable attack’
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

BANGUI, Central African Republic: Ten Egyptian peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were wounded by shots fired by the presidential guard in Bangui, the UN said Tuesday.
The UN called the incident, which took place Monday, “a deliberate and unspeakable attack.”
“The elements of the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit,” who were traveling in a bus, “came under heavy fire from the presidential guard without prior warning or any response, while they were unarmed,” the UN said.

Topics: Central African Republic UN

Man arrested after beheading victim in Egypt street

Man arrested after beheading victim in Egypt street
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Man arrested after beheading victim in Egypt street

Man arrested after beheading victim in Egypt street
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

CAIRO:  An Egyptian man has been arrested in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia after decapitating person, before walking down a busy street holding the dismembered head. 

The suspect seen in video footage holding a blade has reportedly beheaded the victim and wandered in the street while holding up the severed head in broad daylight. 

In videos taken by horrified residents in the area, the killer can be seen attacking his victim with a long knife in the middle of the street. 

The suspect had previously worked at a furniture store owned by the slain man's brother. The motive behind the killing was not clear.

Egyptian security officials confirmed the suspect has been arrested and that he has a history of mental illness and had previously been institutionalized for drug addiction.

Topics: Egypt crime

Houthi militia put up posters backing Lebanese minister, George Kordahi

Houthi militia put up posters backing Lebanese minister, George Kordahi
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Houthi militia put up posters backing Lebanese minister, George Kordahi

Houthi militia put up posters backing Lebanese minister, George Kordahi
  • Saudi Arabia has expelled Lebanon’s envoy and recalled its ambassador from Beirut
  • The Houthis plan to rename a street in Sanaa after Kordahi
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthis on Sunday put up posters in support of a Lebanese minister whose criticism of the Saudi-led war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row between Lebanon and Gulf states.
Saudi Arabia has expelled Lebanon’s envoy and recalled its ambassador from Beirut, with Bahrain and Kuwait following suit. The UAE later recalled its diplomats from Lebanon in “solidarity” with the kingdom.
They cited what they said were insulting remarks by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who slammed as “futile” the Saudi-led military intervention against the Iran-backed Houthis.
The minister has won plaudits in rebel-held Sanaa, however.
“Yes George, the Yemen war is absurd,” said posters bearing his image that the Houthis pasted onto billboards and lamp posts on Sunday.
The Houthis also plan to rename a street in Sanaa after Kordahi, according to shopkeepers and media reports in the city.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to shore up the internationally recognized government a year after the Houthis seized the capital.
In an interview aired Monday but recorded in August, Kordahi said the Houthis were “defending themselves... against external aggression.”
Kordahi called for an end to the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
In response, Saudi Arabia also banned Lebanese imports and, along with its Gulf allies, advised its citizens against travel to the crisis-hit country.
On Saturday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan blamed the row on the dominance in Lebanon of Iran, which backs the country’s Shiite movement Hezbollah.
“There is no crisis with Lebanon but a crisis in Lebanon because of Iranian dominance,” he told Al-Arabiya television. “Hezbollah’s dominance of the political system in Lebanon worries us.”

Topics: George Kordahi Yemen Houthis

Iran’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 at key moment for nuclear talks

Iran’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 at key moment for nuclear talks
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Iran’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 at key moment for nuclear talks

Iran’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 at key moment for nuclear talks
  • ‘His general condition is good and he continues working from quarantine’
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister has tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported, at a key moment in diplomatic efforts to revive a nuclear agreement with major powers.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “tested positive today for coronavirus,” the Tasnim news agency reported late Monday.

The 57-year-old career diplomat, who was named foreign minister in August by ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, was a close confidant of military strategist General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a US drone strike early last year.

“His general health is satisfactory and he is continuing his daily duties from quarantine,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told the official IRNA news agency.

Khatibzadeh had said just Monday that talks with the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal would resume “in the next two or three weeks,” although he added that ministers would not take part.

The administration of President Joe Biden has warned repeatedly that time is running out to reverse the US withdrawal from the deal ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Washington is not directly participating in the talks but is taking part through EU intermediaries.

Trump’s abandonment of the agreement and reimposition of sweeping economic sanctions prompted Iran to suspend many of the commitments it made in return for the lifting of the sanctions.

Western governments issued a joint statement Saturday expressing “grave” concern over Iran’s production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal, which they said met “no credible civilian need.”

Iran retorted that the output was “for medical supply and for use as fuel in the Tehran research reactor,” and reiterated its readiness to resume talks.

The talks have been hold since before Raisi’s election in June.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

