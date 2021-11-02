Saudi driver Al-Rajhi, new World Champion Walkner chase first wins in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

You are here

1 / 3
Yazeed Al-Rajhi combined with Michael Orr to win the Dubai International Baja in February. (Wikimedia Commons)
2 / 3
New FIM world bikes champion Matthias Walkner pursues his first Desert Challenge win. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Poland’s Jakub Przygonski chases a cars victory with German co-driver Timo Gottschalk. (Supplied)
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

  Partnered by British co-driver Michael Orr in a Toyota Hilux Overdrive, Al-Rajhi is aiming for a second triumph in the UAE this year
  Austrian KTM star Walkner, who secured this year's FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship with second place in Morocco last month, hopes to go one better
ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia’s top driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi and new FIM world bikes champion Matthias Walkner have both set their sights on a maiden victory in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge when the event marks its 30th anniversary next week.

Partnered by British co-driver Michael Orr in a Toyota Hilux Overdrive, Al-Rajhi is aiming for a second triumph in the UAE this year after the pair combined to win the Dubai International Baja back in February.

Austrian KTM star Walkner, who secured this year’s FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship with second place in Morocco last month, hopes to go one better as the 2021 series reaches its conclusion in the UAE.

The Emirates Motorsports Organization today announced the international entry list for the 2021 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which gets under way in the UAE capital next Saturday with the drivers’ title in the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies hanging in the balance.

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah (61pts), who pursues a third Desert Challenge success, will be up against his three remaining title rivals in Al-Rajhi (44pts), Argentinian Lucio Alvarez (42pts) and Russian Denis Krotov (37.5pts) in the penultimate World Cup round.

Al Attiyah, accompanied by Mathieu Baumel in a Toyota Hilux, could also come under pressure from Poland’s 2018 World Cup drivers’ champion, Jakub Przygonski, in a MINI John Cooper Works Buggy.

Over the years, Yahya Al-Helei has often out performed some of the world’s top drivers in his home event, and the Emirati, remarkably, starts his 30th consecutive Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge alongside Khalid Al Kendi in a Nissan Pick up.

With the final World Cup round remaining in Saudi Arabia next month, two other FIA titles will be in the balance during Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, and rally founder Mohammed Ben Sulayem anticipates another fiercely competitive five days of action on the Al Dhafra desert stages.

“There is always a lot at stake in this event, and the fact that we’ve reached our 30th edition adds to the appeal of the rally,” said Ben Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization and FIA Vice President for Sport. “It’s a memorable occasion for everyone taking part, from the top competitors to the many volunteers who help to make it happen.”

Spain’s Cristina Gutierrez, who leads the FIA T3 title battle in an Overdrive OT3, can expect pressure from her three closest challengers, compatriot Fernando Alvarez, Russian Pavel Lebedev and another Spaniard, Jose Luis Pena Campo.

It’s a similar story in the FIA T4 category, with World Cup leader Austin Jones from the US looking to fight off Dutchman Kees Koolen, Italy’s Eugenio Amos and Poland’s Aron Domzala, the top four all at the wheel of CAN-AM Mavericks.

Ross Branch, the rider from Botswana who won this year’s FIM World Championship opening round in Kazakhstan, joins fellow Yamaha stars Andrew Short and Adrien Van Beveren in trying to prevent a 22nd KTM bikes triumph in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Among the leading Arab riders relishing another chance to rival the top factory team stars are the UAE’s Mohammed Al Balooshi, winner of the 2018 FIM Bajas World Cup who has just finished fourth this year, Kuwait’s Shatti Abdullah and Saudi’s Alghuneim Mishal.

Italian Carlo Cabini starts the event on a Honda leading both the FIM Rally 2 Group 1 standings as well as the Adventure Trophy category for riders competing without any assistance.

Meanwhile, Poland’s multiple world quads champion Rafal Sonik must fight off Argentina’s Manuel Andujar, his big rival in this year’s FIM title race, if he is to record a third Desert Challenge victory.

Competing in the event for the first time in the FIM SSV category are two Israeli crews, Roy Bartov alongside Guy Roy, and Tal and David Galimidi, in a pair of Can-Am Maverick X3s.

Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character

Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character

Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character
  • This will be the fourth meeting between the sides in the past 18 months
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

MADRID: Jurgen Klopp wants to say the right things when it comes to Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone but there is always an itch he ends up scratching.

Liverpool play Atletico again in the Champions League on Wednesday in a game that this time carries more significance for the Spaniards than the Reds.

Klopp’s team are already five points clear at the top of a group that looked awkward when the draw came out in August.

Atletico are in a scrap, level on four points with Porto, whom they still have to play in Lisbon in the final round.

In theory, the pressure on Liverpool should be reduced and yet this fixture keeps finding a way to irritate the German, to push his buttons and draw reactions he later has to rephrase or retract.

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides in the past 18 months. Atletico claimed victory in a thrilling knockout tie last year after winning 1-0 at home, and 3-2 after extra-time away.

Liverpool then won by the same scoreline in Madrid last month, capitalising on a red card for Antoine Griezmann and a penalty, scored by the blistering Mohamed Salah.

For the last decade, Klopp has been one of the game’s most charming characters and charismatic voices.

He is not a coach that seeks confrontation, either deliberately or desperately, as a technique to get the best out of players. His jabs at Atletico feel out of sync and out of character.

There have been several, but the most notable came after the loss at Anfield last year. “I don’t understand with the quality they have to be honest, that they play this kind of football. I don’t understand that,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“When I see players like Koke, Saul (Niguez), (Marcos) Llorente - they could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter attacks. But they beat us that’s how it is.”

In the first leg, Klopp substituted Sadio Mane, worried about Atletico’s attempts to get him sent off. “I was afraid his opponent would go down if he took a deep breath,” he said. He noted Atletico’s celebrations at the end.

“I saw a lot of happy faces among their players and staff, but it’s not over,” said Klopp. He also seemed irked by Simeone’s antics on the touchline.

“Wow, that’s energy,” he said.

“I hope I can be a little more focused in the second leg.”

After winning in Madrid, a grinning Klopp sarcastically waved down the tunnel at Simeone, who habitually avoids shaking the other coach’s hand.

“I wanted to shake his hand and he was running off,” he said. “I’m also not overly happy with my reaction to be honest.”

Klopp has also stayed true to his more professional instincts, offering generous praise of Atletico and Simeone, if not for their style, then their achievements.

“His teams are always well-organised, world class, so that makes him one of the best coaches,” he said before the first meeting in 2020. Afterwards he said: “Their defense was exceptional.”

And he has tried to smooth over previous comments when they have resurfaced. “I’m not the pope of football,” he said after the last match. “What does it matter what I like?”

To fulfil their obligations with television companies, coaches are required to speak within minutes of the final whistle. In some ways it is incredible more do not err from diplomacy.

There is something about Atletico, though, that wrangles with Klopp, their beliefs about how the game should be played, and won, so different to his that the usual rules seem to get forgotten.

It is perhaps surprising even that against Liverpool, other opponents have not tried an Atletico-like approach.

There is also an irony in finding frustration with Atletico’s negative tactics now, at a time when they are more open than ever under Simeone.

Trying to squeeze Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix and Luis Suarez into the same team has come at a cost. “We are worried about it and we’re working on it,” Simeone said last month.

Klopp’s impatience is perhaps a compliment to Atletico, to the depths Liverpool had to go to beat them and the battle they know they will face this week. It is an indication too of the fervour with which Klopp holds his own beliefs and the relentlessness that brings his players along with him.

But perhaps most of all, it is good drama, a healthy, ongoing disagreement between two of the game’s greatest coaches about how best to win.

Blatter, Platini indicted by Swiss authorities over 2 million Swiss francs payment

Blatter, Platini indicted by Swiss authorities over 2 million Swiss francs payment
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

Blatter, Platini indicted by Swiss authorities over 2 million Swiss francs payment

Blatter, Platini indicted by Swiss authorities over 2 million Swiss francs payment
  • Swiss prosecutors have been probing Blatter, 85, over accusations he arranged the payment from world soccer's governing body FIFA to Platini in February 2011
  • The Swiss investigation was opened in 2015 amidst the series of scandals which engulfed FIFA
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

ZURICH: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA president Michel Platini have been indicted over unlawfully arranging a payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.19 million), the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland said on Tuesday.
Swiss prosecutors have been probing Blatter, 85, over accusations he arranged the payment from world soccer’s governing body FIFA to Platini in February 2011.
The Swiss investigation was opened in 2015 amidst the series of scandals which engulfed FIFA. The affair led to a FIFA ethics investigation which saw both men banned from the game and forced to leave their positions.
The OAG accused Blatter and Platini of “fraud, in the alternative of misappropriation, in the further alternative of criminal mismanagement as well as of forgery of a document.” Platini, who captained France to victory in the 1984 European Championship, was also charged as an accomplice.
Blatter and Platini were both banned in 2016 from soccer for six years over the payment, made with Blatter’s approval for work done a decade earlier. Both had denied any wrongdoing.
“I look forward to the trial before the Federal Criminal Court with optimism and I hope that this story will come to an end and that all the facts will be dealt with properly,” Blatter said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Regarding the payment of the sum of two million francs from FIFA to Michel Platini, I can only repeat myself: It was based on an oral contract that regulated Platini’s advisory activities for FIFA between 1998 and 2002,” he added.
Blatter said the payment had been delayed because FIFA was not able to pay the entire amount and that Platini only made his claim for the money in 2010.
The former FIFA president said that the payments had been approved by “all responsible FIFA bodies” and that Platini had paid tax on the amount “at his Swiss place of residence.” Platini did not immediately respond to a request for comment but last month his Swiss lawyer Dominic Nellen said: “From the defense’s point of view, it is clear that the investigation should have been discontinued long ago. There are enough witness reports and documents in the case files that prove my client’s innocence. The defense has now requested various witnesses.”
The OAG said its investigation revealed that Platini worked as a consultant for then FIFA president Blatter between 1998-2002 and that an annual compensation of 300,000 Swiss francs was agreed upon in a written contract.
The OAG said Platini had invoiced the contract and had been paid in full but the 66-year-old former France international continued to demand payment.
“Over eight years after the termination of his advisory activity, Platini demanded a payment in the amount of two million Swiss francs,” the OAG said.
“With Blatter’s involvement, FIFA made a payment to Platini in said amount at the beginning of 2011. The evidence gathered by the OAG has corroborated that this payment to Platini was made without a legal basis.
“This payment damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini. In the view of the OAG, the accused have committed the offenses listed.”

Former Arsenal boss Emery emerges as favorite for Newcastle job

Former Arsenal boss Emery emerges as favorite for Newcastle job
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Former Arsenal boss Emery emerges as favorite for Newcastle job

Former Arsenal boss Emery emerges as favorite for Newcastle job
  • UK media report it will take £5m to get Emery out of current deal with Spanish side Villarreal
  • Spaniard said during Champions League pre-match conference he was unaware of links
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Newcastle United are reportedly hoping to sign Arsenal’s former manager Unai Emery as their new coach ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton.

Emery, currently coaching Spanish side Villarreal, has surfaced as a leading candidate to replace outgoing manager Steve Bruce.

The BBC reported that work remains to be done over attracting Emery to the role, given the 49-year-old’s contract with the Spanish club runs until 2023.

Over 12 days have passed since Bruce left his position as United’s manager by mutual consent, just two weeks after they were taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

Bruce had appeared to be on borrowed time after the Premier League announced earlier this month that Newcastle had been sold to the group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

According to various UK media outlets, the club have also contacted former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and ex-Roma manager Paulo Fonseca over the role.

In the press conference ahead of Villarreal’s Champions League match against Swiss side Young Boys on Tuesday, Emery said he was not aware of any links with Newcastle.

According to Sky Sports, it could take as much as £5 million ($6.8 million) in compensation to release Emery from his current deal.

UAE amateur golfers to tee up alongside world’s best at DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am

UAE amateur golfers to tee up alongside world’s best at DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

UAE amateur golfers to tee up alongside world’s best at DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am

UAE amateur golfers to tee up alongside world’s best at DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am
  • Luckiest Ball on Earth winners Emanuele Galeppini, Teffy Bercero and Rory McGettigan earn their spot at the DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am
  • DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am will take place on Tuesday 16th November, ahead of the season ending DP World Tour Championship, at the Earth Course
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: After being crowned the leading man, woman, and junior at the Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final, UAE golfers, Emanuele Galeppini, Teffy Bercero and Rory McGettigan will rub shoulders with the top-50 players on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai at this year’s DP World Tour Championship.

Having secured a spot in the grand final through their local qualifying events at 20 clubs across the country, the region's best amateur golfers competed on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates to book their spot in the DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am, taking place two days before the season-ending Rolex Series event kicks off. 

Emanuele Galeppini, who was five points clear of second place, secured the victory in the junior division with an impressive 43 points around the championship course. Following the round, Galeppini commented: “It’s amazing. It’s such an honour to have the opportunity to compete in the DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am, thank you so much to DP World and the tournament organisers.” 

Galeppini will tee up as a team alongside male winner, Rory McGettigan, and the female winner Teffy Bercero, who won with 44 and 35 points respectively. The Luckiest Ball on Earth Pro-Am team will be completed by one of the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai. 

Looking ahead to the opportunity, McGettigan said: “A huge thank you to the organisers for the opportunity, it’s a massive honour. It’s an amazing course and I am really looking forward to seeing who we get paired with, it will be a great day out.”

Bercero added: “I can’t put it into words, I really didn’t expect to win and it’s a truly wonderful opportunity to play with one of the best players in the world.”

The DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am will take place on Tuesday 16th November ahead of the season ending DP World Tour Championship which takes place on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on the 18th-21st November.

Free tickets along with other hospitality options are available to watch the top-50 golfers on the Race to Dubai compete to be named European Number One.

