Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib

How the Lebanese prime minister lost everything

Lebanese PM visits Saudi Arabia's pavilion at COP26 amid Gulf row

Lebanese PM visits Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at COP26 amid Gulf row
British PM Boris Johnson, left, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, greet Lebanese PM Najib Mikati at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo)
Updated 10 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese PM visits Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at COP26 amid Gulf row

Lebanese PM visits Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at COP26 amid Gulf row
  • Minister refusing to resign over pro-Houthi comments
  • Economists ‘appalled’ by setbacks in Lebanon-Saudi ties
Updated 10 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati visited Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference, amid attempts to ease the diplomatic and economic fallout triggered by a government minister’s remarks on the war in Yemen.

Mikati was received at the pavilion by the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al-Saud, who explained his country’s vision for the environment, a green economy, and climate change.

The prime minister praised the green initiatives launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and he also visited the UAE’s pavilion at COP26.

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi has caused anger by saying the Iran-backed Houthis were defending themselves in Yemen and that the war should stop. 

Gulf states, led by Saudi Arabia, have recalled their ambassadors from Lebanon and also instructed Lebanon’s ambassadors to leave.

Kordahi has not quit despite a request from Mikati, and his refusal to resign has the backing of Hezbollah and the Marada Movement.

Saudi Arabia said Kordahi’s stance reflected Hezbollah's hegemony over Lebanon.

A delegation of economic bodies met Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi on Tuesday to express their concern about the damage being done to the country and its people. 

The secretary-general of the economic bodies, Nicolas Chammas, said: “We condemn all that is happening today between Lebanon and the Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom has been the leader of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the past 70 years. The Kingdom and Arab Gulf countries have always supported Lebanon at the political, social, humanitarian, financial, and economic levels, especially during the civil war and post-civil war eras.

“As economists, we were appalled by the setbacks happening today, for the Kingdom is the primary employer of the Lebanese in the Gulf and elsewhere, and is the primary importer from Lebanon. It is also the primary investor. This means that any setback will have severe repercussions on the country, and we should not forget that we heavily rely on the Kingdom regarding voting inside the IMF to retrieve Lebanon out of this crisis.”

He warned that thousands of families would be directly affected by the crisis as there were factories in Lebanon that were dependent on the Kingdom and the Arabian Gulf for imports of raw materials, which had already stopped.

The head of economic bodies, Mohammed Choukair, said there was no progress on the political track to resolve the crisis. 

He expressed regret that Lebanese President Michel Aoun was distancing himself from the issue and was in “full acquiescence.”

The damaged relations with the Gulf come as Lebanon tries to climb out of its economic and financial difficulties. 

During a meeting with Mikati, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that Washington would “continue to support the efforts of the Lebanese government to re-establish stability and achieve economic recovery, and the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund until the next parliamentary elections.”

Mikati’s media office said that Blinked stressed “continuous support” to the Lebanese army, the education, healthcare, and environment sectors.

The prime minister met French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, who stressed his country's support for Lebanon’s political and economic stability.

In a meeting with Mikati, German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed her country’s readiness to support Lebanon in all fields, and stressed Germany’s keenness to support Lebanon's stability and recovery.

Leaked information said that all those who met Mikati expressed their opposition to his government’s resignation so that it could “achieve what is required from it in getting the country out of its economic and financial predicament.”

Bahrain urges its citizens to leave Lebanon amid row

Bahrain urges its citizens to leave Lebanon amid row
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Bahrain urges its citizens to leave Lebanon amid row

Bahrain urges its citizens to leave Lebanon amid row
  • The foreign ministry "urged all citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, following the tense situation there, which calls for extra caution"
  • The call came a day after the United Arab Emirates also urged its citizens to leave Lebanon
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

MANAMA: Bahrain on Tuesday urged its citizens in Lebanon to immediately leave the country amid a row between Beirut and Arab Gulf states over a Lebanese minister’s remarks on the Yemen war.
The foreign ministry “urged all citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, following the tense situation there, which calls for extra caution,” it said in a statement carried by the official Bahrain News Agency.
The call came a day after the United Arab Emirates also urged its citizens to leave Lebanon.
Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi triggered the row with an interview recorded in August and aired last week in which he said that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels were “defending themselves... against an external aggression.”
A Saudi-led military coalition that has included the UAE and Bahrain intervened to prop up the Yemeni government in 2015, after Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa in 2014.
Saudi Arabia on Friday gave Lebanon’s ambassador 48 hours to leave the country, recalled its envoy from Beirut and suspended all imports from Lebanon.
Bahrain and Kuwait quickly followed suit with similar measures, and the UAE on Saturday recalled its diplomats from Beirut in “solidarity” with Riyadh.
The Saudi foreign ministry said its moves were taken after the “insulting” remarks on the Yemen war, but also due to the influence of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah.
Saudi Arabia, which suspended all imports from Lebanon, has said dealing with Beirut was “pointless” due to Hezbollah’s dominance.
Meanwhile, Kordahi has said that resigning was “out of the question.”
Lebanon on Monday called for talks with Saudi Arabia to ease the row, which is a fresh blow amid its deep economic crisis and while Beirut’s fragile government is struggling to secure aid, including from wealthy Arab countries.

Egypt, US sign 7 grant deals worth $125m

Egypt, US sign 7 grant deals worth $125m
Updated 02 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, US sign 7 grant deals worth $125m

Egypt, US sign 7 grant deals worth $125m
  • The agreements come within the framework of the joint economic relations program between the two countries
  • US Ambassador Jonathan Cohen: This assistance is part of the US government’s $30 billion investment in Egypt over the past 40 years
Updated 02 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat announced the signing of seven grant agreements with the US Agency for International Development worth a total of $125 million.

The agreements come within the framework of the joint economic relations program between the two countries in order to support the implementation of Egypt’s development vision.

Al-Mashat noted that the announced agreements will stimulate the state’s development efforts in the fields of education, science and technology, agriculture, health, economic governance, trade and investment. A grant worth $5 million was also directed to the health sector earlier to improve the country’s response to the pandemic.

Al-Mashat revealed that Egypt’s International Cooperation Ministry, the National Council for Women and the World Economic Forum had also launched the “Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator” initiative — the first of its kind in Africa and the Middle East — which takes institutional measures to empower women.

She explained that the ministry is seeking to agree on a new partnership with USAID to help achieve the goals of the initiative to “bridge the gender gap, improve the work environment for women in the private sector, and enhance financial inclusion for women.”

US Ambassador Jonathan Cohen said: “I am pleased to announce $125 million in economic aid from the US to Egypt. This assistance is part of the US government’s $30 billion investment in Egypt over the past 40 years, which has brought about clean water and wastewater services to 25 million Egyptians, eliminated polio, built 2,000 schools, and provide 4,000 university scholarships.”

Egypt’s development cooperation portfolio with USAID has recorded about $900 million since 2014, while the partnership portfolio between Egypt and the US since 1978 amounts to around $30 billion.

'The world is watching,' US tells Sudan's military

‘The world is watching,’ US tells Sudan’s military
Updated 02 November 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

‘The world is watching,’ US tells Sudan’s military

‘The world is watching,’ US tells Sudan’s military
  • October coup was ‘grave setback,’ envoy tells briefing attended by Arab News
  • Jeffrey Feltman calls for ‘immediate restoration of democratic governance’
Updated 02 November 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa on Tuesday urged Sudan’s military to re-establish civilian rule, warning that “the world is watching.”

At a press briefing attended by Arab News, Jeffrey Feltman said: “The events of Oct. 25 in Sudan and the days since are a grave setback. The United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan in their non-violent struggle to advance the goals of Sudan’s revolution.”

On Oct. 25, military leaders dissolved Sudan’s transitional government and detained its civilian leaders, who had been steering the country toward democratic rule.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who had been calling for full civilian rule to replace the civil-military power-sharing that had been in place since the 2019 revolution, was confined to house arrest. 

“We remain extremely concerned about Sudan’s democratic trajectory after the military takeover,” Feltman said, adding that the military has “hijacked and betrayed the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, democratic country, as evidenced by the 2019 peaceful revolution and enshrined in that year’s constitutional declaration.” 

The 2019 revolution saw the overthrow of dictator Omar Bashir after three decades in power. A large-scale civilian-led movement engaged in peaceful protest and civil disobedience for months until the military enacted a coup against him. 

The transitional government was then formed, comprising both civilian and military leaders and aimed at delivering long-term stability and democracy. 

Feltman said the international community is largely in agreement in its support for the civilian government. 

“The international community, from the African Union, to the Arab League, to the UN Security Council and to international financial institutions, have signaled loudly their deep concern about the military’s unconscionable actions,” he added. “We join them in calling for the immediate restoration of democratic governance in Sudan.” 

Since the October coup, protests have seen many Sudanese people killed and injured at the hands of security forces. 

“We urge the military to release all civilians detained in connection with the unacceptable events of Oct. 25, and to ensure that any who had been injured receive necessary medical care without interference,” Feltman said. 

The US has previously suspended huge amounts of funding it had been providing to the new Sudanese government, but Feltman said humanitarian aid is exempt from this. 

“I’ve admired the courage of the Sudanese people in demanding that their voices are heard, and in helping their country make strides toward a new democratic Sudan,” he added. 

“To those freedom-loving Sudanese, and to those that would seek to rob them of their democratic ambition, I say: The world is watching.”

Palestinians reject offer to delay Jerusalem eviction

Palestinians reject offer to delay Jerusalem eviction
Updated 02 November 2021
AP

Palestinians reject offer to delay Jerusalem eviction

Palestinians reject offer to delay Jerusalem eviction
  • Four families said their decision springs from “our belief in the justice of our cause and our right to our homes and our homeland”
  • The proposal floated by Israel's Supreme Court earlier this month would have made them “protected tenants”
Updated 02 November 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian families in a tense neighborhood of Jerusalem have rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers.
The families’ plight helped ignite protests and clashes earlier this year that eventually led to the 11-day Gaza war.
In a statement on Tuesday, the four families said their decision springs from “our belief in the justice of our cause and our right to our homes and our homeland.”
The proposal floated by Israel’s Supreme Court earlier this month would have made them “protected tenants” blocking any eviction and demolition order for at least the next 15 years, according to Ir Amim, an Israeli rights group that closely follows developments in the city.
But it would have forced them to acknowledge the settlers’ ownership of the properties, which could weaken the families’ case going forward.
The four families are among dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with eviction by Jewish settler organizations in several cases that are at various legal stages.
The settlers are making use of an Israeli law that allows them to claim properties that were owned by Jews prior to the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Palestinians who lost homes, properties and lands in the same conflict do not have the right to recover them.
Israel captured east Jerusalem along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want all three territories to form their future state and consider east Jerusalem their capital.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem shortly after the 1967 war and considers the entire city to be its capital, a claim not recognized by most of the international community.

Erdogan's COP26 retreat an environmental, democratic failure: Experts

Erdogan’s COP26 retreat an environmental, democratic failure: Experts
Updated 02 November 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Erdogan’s COP26 retreat an environmental, democratic failure: Experts

Erdogan’s COP26 retreat an environmental, democratic failure: Experts
  • He is Turkey’s worst-ever leader from an environmental perspective, ex-MP tells Arab News
  • President withdrew from summit at last minute, citing ‘security concerns’
Updated 02 November 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The Turkish president’s last-minute withdrawal from the COP26 Summit in Glasgow this week is yet more evidence of his disastrous environmental strategy and his inability to listen to his own people, experts have told Arab News.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew from the summit, aimed at building a multilateral consensus to address the climate crisis, at short notice on Monday, the inaugural day.

He cited “security concerns,” claiming that London was not allowing him and his entourage to bring sufficient vehicles to the summit.

But experts have told Arab News that the dubious justification for his last-minute withdrawal is more indicative of his attitude toward tackling climate change — and of listening to his own people — than it was of concern for his own safety.

“Erdogan will go down in Turkish history as the leader who caused the greatest ecological damage in the country with his insatiable appetite for construction and mining projects,” Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey Program at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former member of the Turkish Parliament, told Arab News.

In recent years, Erdogan’s government has made headlines for pushing forward with audacious plans to build a huge shipping lane through Istanbul, effectively turning large parts of the 16-million-person city into an island that intersects Europe and Asia.

That project — expected to cost over $15 billion — has been slammed by critics for its worrying environmental impact, which includes destroying some of Istanbul’s last few forested areas and threatening to further degrade the city’s already poor air quality with toxic fumes from massive container ships.

Public skepticism of the project has gone largely ignored, and Ankara has gone to great lengths to prevent the formation of credible opposition groups that might challenge Erdogan’s environmental record.

“For over a year, the Erdogan government has refused to register Turkey’s Green Party, in clear breach of the country’s political parties law, in yet another sign of his aversion to environmentalism,” Erdemir said.

“The Turkish police’s brutal treatment of environmentalists throughout the country reflects Ankara’s troubling approach to climate activism.”

A spokesperson for COP told Arab News: “As hosts of COP26, we are pleased that around 120 world leaders are able to attend, given this is a critical moment for the future of our planet. We look forward to welcoming the Turkish delegation to COP26, and welcome President Erdogan’s recent commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2053.”

But Erdemir said Turkey’s commitment to reaching net zero via the Paris Climate Accords only came “after three European countries and two international finance organizations offered financial inducements.”

In the last year, wildfires have decimated the Turkish coast, killing nine people, and a deluge of toxic “sea snot” has washed up on the country’s shores, preventing fishermen and others who rely on the sea from carrying out their jobs and pursuing their livelihoods.

“With all of the environmental disasters the world over, but especially in Turkey … ostensibly, Erdogan should be prioritizing (attending COP),” Minh-Thu Pham, a senior advisor at strategic advisory company Connect Frontier and a former UN observer, told Arab News. 

“I think, clearly, he’s not made the best decisions regarding climate. It didn’t look great that he decided to withdraw,” she said, adding that political leaders will find a “convenient reason” to back out of something when they “really don’t want to do it.”

Pham continued: “People in Turkey are hurting, and we know that the underlying cause of some of the environmental problems there is climate change, so for him to have shown up would’ve sent a really important signal. A lot of people will see that and wonder about his motivations.

“Leaders who don’t feel like they have to listen to their citizens don’t feel the pressure to have to do something about the climate, even when their own citizens are suffering greatly.”

Pham added: “When the club of countries come together to try to do something on climate, it becomes glaringly obvious that those who aren’t are failing their people. Hopefully, their citizens will notice that and try to do something about it.”

