Saudi Arabia apartment prices climb at fastest pace in 5 years: Knight Frank

  Apartment prices up 17% in the last 12 months
  45,000 residential transactions during Q3
  160,000 households have benefitted from government initiatives such as Wafi and Sakani in H1
RIYADH: The prices of apartments in Saudi Arabia is growing at the fastest rate in five years, according to a new study from property consultant firm Knight Frank.

Knight Frank highlights in its report today that Riyadh and Jeddah have seen apartment values accelerate by 17 percent and 12 percent respectively over the last 12 months.

Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank, said: “The government’s drive to boost home ownership rates began in 2016, however house prices only began accelerating in 2019. And in fact, apartment prices in Riyadh have increased by 14.4 percent since 2019."

Sakani and Wafi schemes have seen 160,000 households benefit during the first half of 2021, according to Durrani.

Villa price growth is starting to slow, but "they can still cost anywhere between 7-12 times annual incomes,” Durrani said, adding: "Home ownership has actually become more affordable since the launch of the National Transformational Plan." 

The Kingdom is set to have a new residential landscape, where it is now also more culturally acceptable for a family to buy an apartment as their first home. 

The demand for single-person dwellings is likely to accelerate in Riyadh with the job creation acceleration leading to a shift in the market's demand dynamics, according to Durrani. 

The Kingdom will have a limited supply pipeline, which is expected to add 730,000 homes to Riyadh by the end of 2030, reflecting a shortfall of at least 420,000 homes, despite shifting demand-supply dynamics and affordability issues for larger homes.

Jeddah’s residential market has seen apartment prices surge by 11.7 percent over the last 12 months- the strongest growth rate in at least five years while villa prices have risen by just 1.3 percent over the same period.

Average apartment prices in the Dammam Metropolitan Area (DMA) have risen by 5.5 percent in the year to the third quarter of 2021, while average villa prices have declined by 1.9 percent over the same period.

  Net profit noticeably decreased compared to the previous year
RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SISCO), the Kingdom's leading investor in ports and terminals reported a decrease in net profit by 47.3 percent to  the first nine months as the company divested in a major terminal in Jeddah.

The company said in a filing today that its 9-month profit fell from SR111.3 million ($29.7 million) a year ago to SR58.7 million ($15.7 million) in 2021.

Net profit noticeably decreased compared to the previous year as SISCO had a share of SR64.7 million out of SR106.9 million one-off accounting adjustments in 2020, the company said on Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). 

In addition, the company experienced a drop in its share of Red Sea Gateway Terminal work's (RSGT's) net income, falling from 60.6 percent to 36.4 percent in the third quarter of 2021 as SISCO made a divestment of 21.2 percent in its stake in RSGT. 

  The money will be used to mobilize private sector funds to support work across the MENA region
  The announcement was made during an event on the second day of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow
LONDON: Britain on Tuesday announced $68 million in funding to support energy transition and green infrastructure and growth in the Middle East and North Africa.
The announcement was made by UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly during an event on the second day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.
The funding will go toward the High Impact Partnership on Climate Action (HIPCA), which was launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at the event.
“The EBRD-managed Partnership aims to unleash investments and solutions that reduce or prevent greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change, and protect the environment,” the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

The money will be used to mobilize private sector funds to support work across the region, including in Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan and Lebanon.
“COP26 is not just about realizing the climate commitments of individual governments, it’s about working together to enable all countries to meet global net zero targets and reduce the impacts of climate change,” Cleverly said. “To do this we must unlock public and private investment and push for innovative and green solutions.”
The EBRD’s new HIPCA partnership has been developed in collaboration with the UK, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund.

  Businesses will be required to publish transition plans and standards will be introduced to prevent 'greenwashing'
GLASGOW: The UK plans to become the world’s first net zero-aligned financial center, the Treasury announced on Tuesday.
Under the proposals, UK financial institutions and listed companies will be required to publish their net zero-transition plans, detailing how they intend to adapt and decarbonize as the UK moves toward a net-zero economy by 2050.
To guard against “greenwashing,” or giving a false impression of a business’s environmental credentials, a science-based “gold standard” for the process will be drawn up by a new Transition Plan Taskforce that includes industry and academic leaders, regulators and representatives of civil society groups.
The Treasury said the move will see more than $130 trillion, 40 percent of the world’s financial assets, aligned with the climate goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement following a deal with financial services firms.
More than 120 heads of state and government gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, this week for a two-day event at the start of COP26, the UN’s Climate Change Conference, which organizers say is crucial for charting humanity’s path away from catastrophic global warming.
COP26 has been billed as vitally important for the continued viability of the Paris Agreement, which was adopted at COP21 in 2015 by 196 countries and international entities. They promised to pursue the goal of limiting global temperature rises to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and to work toward limiting the increase to 1.5 C.
The UK holds the presidency of the G7 this year and in this role it has worked, in partnership with G20 member states, to ensure all economic and financial decisions take the risks of climate change into account. British authorities also assembled more than 30 advanced and developing countries from across six continents, representing more than 70 percent of global gross domestic product, to back the creation of new global climate-reporting standards by the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation to give investors the information they need to fund net zero efforts.
UK authorities aim to address the barriers to financing developing countries face, through a series of new green initiatives funded by its international climate finance commitment. This includes £100 million ($136.11 million) to respond to recommendations from the UK co-chaired Taskforce on Access to Climate Finance, to make it quicker and easier for developing countries to access finance to fund their climate plans.
In total, the UK will spend £576 million on a package of initiatives to channel funding into emerging markets and developing economies, including £66 million to expand the UK’s MOBILIST program, which helps to develop new investment products that can be listed on public markets to attract a variety of investors.
The UK is already the biggest donor to the multilateral Climate Investment Funds, having contributed £2.5 billion.

GCC countries have recorded strong digital sector growth over the last decade. They now have the opportunity to move from being mostly adopters of digital technologies to becoming disruptors, hosting powerful local companies, institutions, and talent. If GCC countries went from being digital adopters to being digital disruptors, they could add $138 billion to regional GDP.

We recently measured where the GCC countries stand using the Digital Economy Index, a comprehensive measure of the digital maturity of 109 countries between 2010 and 2020. The DEI has five pillars: Foundations, talent, innovation, adoption, and local production.

The GCC region’s DEI score grew the fastest of any part of the world, at twice the speed of the OECD countries over the last decade. GCC countries have invested in digital infrastructure, adopted e-government platforms, and launched technology parks and business incubators.

Yet in overall terms, GCC countries still have a significant opportunity to capture the economic potential from digital. Ranked by DEI performance, countries can be grouped into three different categories.

Firstly, there are digital learners that prioritize the development of basic connectivity and adoption, enhancing their digital infrastructure to obtain the benefits of digital solutions.

But digital adopters — which include the GCC countries — have met connectivity requirements, which in turn promote higher demand for digital outputs. These countries typically seek to develop talent, enable digital innovation, and localize digital services. They empower the sector through policies and regulations, establishing capability development programs, and formalizing partnerships with the private sector.

Digital disruptors — which include the most developed economies — have developed a vibrant, enabling digital ecosystem. They are leaders in adopting and producing digital outputs. Disruptors tend to be net exporters of technology solutions; they foster innovation, sponsor vibrant startup ecosystems, and they are home to best-in-class digital talent.

Our analysis of the 109 countries confirms a strong positive correlation between a country’s DEI score and national economic development and performance. Specifically, our analysis demonstrates that a 10 percentage point increase in any country’s DEI score would lead to a 2.6 percent increase in GDP per capita growth and 1.1 percent growth in employment.

If GCC countries were to move from being adopters to being disruptors, the contribution of the digital economy to the overall economy would grow from 12.2 percent to 13.4 percent. 

For example, if Saudi Arabia were to increase its DEI from 44.47 to 54.72 — matching Germany’s level — its GDP per capita would increase from $19,587 to $20,779, and it would provide a net gain of around 340,000 jobs.

Capturing this opportunity requires that governments take vigorous action to implement the correct policies. Our DEI analysis shows that GCC countries need more digital talent, innovation, and domestically produced digital products and services if they are to play a role in global digital markets over the medium term. Similarly, the region needs more digital activity in terms of patents, disruptive business models, and venture capital availability to keep up with the activity of advanced economies.

To leap the digital gap and keep pace with advanced economies, GCC countries need to focus their efforts in three main areas.

First, they should reform the regulatory frameworks to adapt to the new market realities of the digital era. Regulations need to be adaptive and anticipatory to keep pace with technological and business model changes. Governments also need to build their economic and technical capacity in a way that will allow them to assess continually the impact of specific policies, and correct any implementation shortfalls. In particular, careful regulations of financial services, data protection, digital economy policies (such as taxation), cybersecurity, and e-commerce transactions can increase the efficiency of financial flows in the region.

GCC countries should then deepen the talent pool. Countries in the region need more digital talent, a key enabler to build sustainable, thriving digital economies. Digital talent is a combination of the capacity of the education system to produce the knowledgeable graduates required by the economy, upgrade the basic and advanced skills of current workers to operate and innovate digital technology, and increase the current share of the labor force employed in digital occupations.

Finally, policymakers must strengthen innovation and localization. Local production and digital innovation are vital because they contribute significantly to the growth of national GDP and jobs, either directly through revenues and direct employment, or indirectly by nurturing an ecosystem of innovative startups and SMEs.

Growing the digital economy is no longer a choice for Gulf countries. It is an imperative for their economic future, ensuring economic growth, creating jobs, and building economic resilience and sovereignty.

Bahjat El-Darwiche & Tarek El Zein are partners at Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network. Dima Sayess and Rizk Melissa also contributed.

  The UAE has pledged $1 billion of increased investment as part of the initiative
  AIM for Climate partners are committing to significantly increase total investment in agricultural innovation by 2025
LONDON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a major new joint agricultural initiative with the UAE and $4 billion in increased investment to accelerate innovation for climate-smart agriculture and food systems over the next five years.
The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate was announced by the president on the second day of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
The UAE, which has offered to host COP28, has pledged $1 billion of increased investment as part of this initiative, state-run news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
“This is something we first proposed at my Leaders’ Summit on Climate,” said Biden, adding that they have been working on the initiative for the last six months “with more than 75 partners to catalyze public and private investment in climate-smart agriculture and food system innovation.”
Biden said: “Today, along with 75 partners, we’re going to launch a $4 billion initial investment globally and the United States is planning to mobilize $1 billion of that $4 billion over the next five years.”
Nearly 25 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture and AIM for Climate partners are committing to significantly increase total investment in agricultural innovation by 2025 versus the 2020 baseline.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, the UAE’s envoy for climate change and minister of industry and advanced technology, said: “AIM for Climate is focusing on a sector that has been previously overlooked in terms of the opportunities it offers for global climate action.”
He said the UAE has invested over $17 billion in clean energy around the world, in an effort to promote green innovation and growth in the energy sector.
John Kerry, US envoy for climate, said innovation can reduce emissions, feed the world’s growing population, and help farmers and ranchers mitigate and adapt to climate change, adding that the initiative has had “an impressive start” and that together “partners can do more to catalyze even greater investment in the years ahead.”
UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said that “when we consider that about a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, and the world’s growing population is increasingly dependent on climate-vulnerable food production, we can see the urgency of driving investments in agricultural innovation and R&D.”
Almheiri added that the initiative is the kind of bold move “needed to accelerate the global food systems transformation that we need, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 2 and eradicate world hunger by 2030.”
AIM for Climate’s supporters include over 30 countries from six continents including the recent addition of Azerbaijan, Canada, and the UK, as well as numerous other non-governmental agencies.
“The climate crisis threatens to disrupt food systems around the globe, exacerbate food insecurity and negatively impact farmers’ livelihoods (and) we must invest in innovative, science-based solutions to help agriculture mitigate and adapt to climate change — and that’s what AIM for Climate is all about,” said US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

